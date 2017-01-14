Messagespace

ComRes have a poll in the Independent/Sunday Mirror tonight. The finding that has got the most attention is a question asking who people think would do “a better job at managing the NHS this winter”. 31% of people picked Jeremy Corbyn and Labour, 43% of people picked Theresa May and the Conservatives.
This is a very unusual result. The NHS is, essentially, Labour’s issue of last resort. Whatever happens, however bad things look, the public will almost always say they trust Labour more on the NHS. Over on Ipsos MORI’s website they have data on the question going back to 1978… and you have to go back to 1978 to find the Tories ahead. If you go back to the time of the Brown government when the Conservatives were on a high there were a couple of polls from other companies when the Tories scraped a lead on the NHS, but it is extremely rare. A twelve point Tory lead on the NHS would be unheard of.
The reason for this strange result is probably the wording. YouGov ask “best party on issues” regularly, and still consistently find Labour ahead. Just this month they found 28% trusted Labour most on the NHS compared to 20% for the Tories. The difference with the ComRes question is that they did not ask just which party people trusted on the NHS, the choice was between “Theresa May & the Conservatives” or “Jeremy Corbyn & Labour” to manage the NHS. The introduction of the two leaders into the question probably explains why May & the Conservatives were ahead.
While this probably explains the difference, it should be scant comfort for Labour. If the mention of Jeremy Corbyn in a question is enough to make respondents doubt whether they’d trust Labour with the NHS – normally a banker for them – then imagine what he would do to people pondering whether they would trust Labour on the economy, security or whatever.
The other questions on the NHS were far more typical. While 71% agreed that the NHS provides a high standard of care, by 47% to 36% people did think the Red Cross were right to say the NHS was in crisis. That May/Conservative lead on the NHS should not be taken as an endorsement of their management either: only 12% of people agreed that Jeremy Hunt was doing well as Health secretary and 56% of people agreed with a statement that NHS care is worse than ten years ago.
Another question asked about high pay and is more encouraging for Jeremy Corbyn. A YouGov poll in the week asked about a pretty tough policy on high pay (a maximum earnings limit of £1m a year) and got a negative response: only 31% thought it a good idea, 44% a bad idea. ComRes asked about a much subtler policy (giving tax benefits or government contracts to companies with a maximum ratio of 20 to 1 between top and average salaries) and this got a much better reception, 57% thought they should, 30% thought the government should not interfere.
Opinium also have a new poll out tonight for the Observer – details here. They have topline voting intention figures of CON 38%(nc), LAB 30%(-1), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 14%(+1). The eight point lead is lower than most other polls show, but this seems to be a consistent pattern from Opinium – presumably for methodological reasons – rather than a drop since their previous poll.
On US healthcare.
It is certainly an appalling model, but I think the oft-quoted infant mortality figures aren’t really about the people covered by the US healthcare system, but the people who aren’t.
The resistance of Americans to “socialised healthcare” reflects the fact that for many of them, who have a half-decent health policy, the care is pretty good. They fear that if the good healthcare is extended to the currently uninsured, that this will add large increases to their bills. Which Obamacare does, apparently.
There are lots of other models for healthcare that is provided in non-NHS style systems, but non-US style systems.
My personal view is that there is no such thing as a system without inefficiencies, and that reforms tend to replace one problem with another. On balance, the NHS functions reasonably well and we just need to give it more money, and to fix the care sector.
As to how it is organized, I instinctively favour some sort of commissioning system as I am suspicious of the ability of large, floor to ceiling monopolies to innovate and modernise. However, I have no ideological axe to grind and would have preferred a number of options to have been field tested in trials, to see what happens.
Based on limited information, my view is that the relative success of the Scottish NHS owes more to relatively more generous funding than it does to any differences in the way it’s run, although I am prepared to be persuaded otherwise.
“Unless the system has changed yet again in the couple of years since I retired, in England anyway those decisions are made by local CCGs (Clinical Commissioning Groups) which are run by local GPs.”
Ah – of course. GP’s too busy running CCG’s to have time to see patients.
“A YouGov poll in the week asked about a pretty tough policy on high pay (a maximum earnings limit of £1m a year) and got a negative response: only 31% thought it a good idea, 44% a bad idea.”
That’s a staggeringly positive response relative to the level of discussion it had previously got in mainstream politics, though. Leaving the EU got much worse polling than that not so long ago.
Alec
I used to attend some of those meetings and they usually took place out of normal working hours. I received no recompense apart from time off in lieu, but the GPs present got £60 an hour. They aren’t shy about getting the remuneration that they feel entitled to. £20+ per flu jab is another example.
Chris
“Leaving the EU got much worse polling than that not so long ago.”
Do you mean less than 31%? Or what?
@Charles
“To my memory he said that each of these things contributed a bit to the cost. However his main explanation was very similar to yours. He said that the system was fragmentary and competitive and health costs were ‘inelastic’ (i,e, people would pay anything for health if they were ill and weren’t put off by price). As a result companies supplying health competed by offering all the expensive stuff and those selling it could name their price.”
————-
My understanding is that yes, price of healthcare is inelastic, but at least over here the NHS, or commissioning groups, had the clout to act to negotiate lower prices CEO in a way that individuals in the US couldn’t. Although I don’t know if Obamacare did anything to change this.
But yes, you need a big enough organisation with clout to negotiate prices on your behalf otherwise you will likely fall pray to one of the difficulties with capitalism that needs keeping in check. As a patient, you are forced to accept the price they offer if they have hoovered up markets and it’s life and death, (hence the inelasticity) and you have no bigger organisation to fight for you.
@S THOMAS
“JC has just called for the abolition of the House of Lords by 2020 and its replacement by an elected second chamber in some form.
Any body who will bring an end to that national disgrace deserves support”
So Corbyn is the turkey wishing for Christmas, is he? An elected second chamber would mean yet more Tories in control, unless it is elected very firmly on a PR basis. This is the only basis on which I would support an elected second chamber.
@Pete B
‘Unless the system has changed yet again in the couple of years since I retired, in England anyway those decisions are made by local CCGs (Clinical Commissioning Groups) which are run by local GPs.’
Indeed it has changed yet again. We have had a ‘Success Regime’ imposed by central government. Leaving aside the nausea-inducing self-congratulatory title, it has so far acted appallingly. No evidence, no genuine consultation, and apparently no knowledge of local circumstances.
Neil A
“the relative success of the Scottish NHS owes more to relatively more generous funding than it does to any differences in the way it’s run,”
As the OECD report suggested, there isn’t any overall measure that suggests any of the NHS systems are better or worse than the others, due to not really having system wide data.
It’s hard to know whether the higher level of funding given to the NHS per patient compared with England, actually makes any difference. If it is simply a consequence of funding “inefficient” services in remote areas (of which Scotland has more than England) then that apparent higher spend per patient may result in no greater service provision in Ayr or Falkirk or Edinburgh than in an equivalent town or city elsewhere in the UK.
You may be right, but I’d suggest that something better than a theory or assertion is needed!
So. That great US/UK Free Trade deal is in the bag!
Gove: “And now we’re at the front of the queue” (trade deal)
Trump: “I think you’re doing great”
Thanks for the update Millie. G’night all.
OLD NAT
From the standpoint of effective use of the budget, but also that of pulic support, both the Government and the Labour Party would be fully justified in adopting a policy measure of taking or switching funds from the total allocation and specific areas of the overseas aid budget,for use in the related areas of migration and of the NHS.
Funds taken from current aid expenditure should, in my view, be used to boost investment in migrant and refugee support and related long-term economic development in countries of transit (where, e.g. in Libya and Tunisia, it would back up measures against recruitment to terrorism); and secondly to NHS, social care, education and job creation in areas of high migrant immigration.
NEIL A
“It is certainly an appalling model, but I think the oft-quoted infant mortality figures aren’t really about the people covered by the US healthcare system, but the people who aren’t.”
US hospitals are generally good, but access to them is terrible. As for the point with costs, my family’s plan is considered pretty good, and we have to pay monthly premiums (not sure what it is – I’m covered under my parents) but we still have a deductible of $6k before insurance will pay a penny, at which point they still only cover 20% of costs. It’s absolutely ridiculous.
On other news, does TM announcing hard brexit essentially mean UKIP is dead in the water?
sea change,
“I’ve come to the conclusion that Tory HQ must protect Corbyn from losing this seat. He’s their strongest asset. Therefore they must challenge UKIP to ensure splitting the vote and attempting to keep Labour in.”
Haha, there is some truth in this. Especially since most labour MPs have joined the conservatives in rubbishing their own leader. A gift. However the other party in second place is UKIP, and the conservatives cannot allow them a free run. The entire purpose of the referendum was to prevent UKIP becoming an established party with its own MPs, and this would start unraveling that plan. UKIP are the real threat to May, and she dare not start to lose control of Brexit to them. The conservatives must minimise UKIPs showing by squeezing their vote, even if it means labour win.
On the other side of the aisle, a new UKIP MP might just galvanize the public into the opposite LD extreme also, while the conservatives are desperately trying to present as the compromise and unity party.
On NHS efficiency, in international comparisons it scores pretty well. GP shortages is not a surprise but a problem which has been slowly growing over probably decades. The UK has never trained enough doctors of any sort, even though there has always been huge demand for places in medical schools. Doctors get to choose what specialty they fancy, and they don’t fancy being a GP.
I posted a while back that our local trust has held public meetings where they explained their plans and asked for public views on what they should do. One thing they seem to be doing is funding all the things in the community which the local councils are cutting, with the aim of trying to keep patients out of hospital to begin, and leave hospital sooner. It makes sense to them because its cheaper than having people stuck in a hospital bed. But all it means is their money which in theory was destined for running hospitals etc, is being used to replace the money taken away from councils. It means council cuts and hospital funding increases have to be counted together, which should be bo surprise to anyone. I presume this must get through to the public eventually.
Aside from that, they seemed to think the internal market within the NHS was wasting them huge amounts of their budget. The logic against charging foreign visitors for using NHS services has always been that the administrative costs of this would exceed the income generated, becuse most patients who had to be interviewed by someone would not be paying.
Alec,
“These findings really should be firing huge warning shots for Labour”
Reading here really is a great educational resource. So my conclusions are that there seems to be little choice but to continue with Corbyn. The pool of available leaders is limited to the existing MPs, most of whom are not aceptable to the membership. Who would fit these two criterion as a replacement to Corbyn?
And then, the existing voting system restricts who the members could choose, because of the number of MP nominations needed. If you can name anyone who is better at presentation than Corbyn and who could get sufficient MP support as well as member support, they might go for it.
No one in the party is concerned about its vote share. Both sides are much more interested in getting a leader of their persuasion regardless of electability.
Corbyn seems to be more an ideas man than a decisive leader. His TV performance seems to be more a one man band of throwing out ideas and seeing how they are received. The tories are doing exactly the same as this, but they get different people to throw out ideas so there seems to be less internal confusion. Corbyn does not have this support team.
A politician can afford to alienate 2/3 of the electorate and still be a winning candidate!
Labour traditionally has supported the two party electoral system, and this is the downside, your difficulties are amplified as well as your advantages. Neither party could win in a system which fairly allocated MPs to votes cast. Neither party has the support of a majority.
Dave,
Traditionally the NHS rations care by delay. If people get better or die, they dont need treatment. It avoids deliberately choosing which ones not to treat. The system could not function without delays.