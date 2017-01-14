Messagespace

ComRes have a poll in the Independent/Sunday Mirror tonight. The finding that has got the most attention is a question asking who people think would do “a better job at managing the NHS this winter”. 31% of people picked Jeremy Corbyn and Labour, 43% of people picked Theresa May and the Conservatives.
This is a very unusual result. The NHS is, essentially, Labour’s issue of last resort. Whatever happens, however bad things look, the public will almost always say they trust Labour more on the NHS. Over on Ipsos MORI’s website they have data on the question going back to 1978… and you have to go back to 1978 to find the Tories ahead. If you go back to the time of the Brown government when the Conservatives were on a high there were a couple of polls from other companies when the Tories scraped a lead on the NHS, but it is extremely rare. A twelve point Tory lead on the NHS would be unheard of.
The reason for this strange result is probably the wording. YouGov ask “best party on issues” regularly, and still consistently find Labour ahead. Just this month they found 28% trusted Labour most on the NHS compared to 20% for the Tories. The difference with the ComRes question is that they did not ask just which party people trusted on the NHS, the choice was between “Theresa May & the Conservatives” or “Jeremy Corbyn & Labour” to manage the NHS. The introduction of the two leaders into the question probably explains why May & the Conservatives were ahead.
While this probably explains the difference, it should be scant comfort for Labour. If the mention of Jeremy Corbyn in a question is enough to make respondents doubt whether they’d trust Labour with the NHS – normally a banker for them – then imagine what he would do to people pondering whether they would trust Labour on the economy, security or whatever.
The other questions on the NHS were far more typical. While 71% agreed that the NHS provides a high standard of care, by 47% to 36% people did think the Red Cross were right to say the NHS was in crisis. That May/Conservative lead on the NHS should not be taken as an endorsement of their management either: only 12% of people agreed that Jeremy Hunt was doing well as Health secretary and 56% of people agreed with a statement that NHS care is worse than ten years ago.
Another question asked about high pay and is more encouraging for Jeremy Corbyn. A YouGov poll in the week asked about a pretty tough policy on high pay (a maximum earnings limit of £1m a year) and got a negative response: only 31% thought it a good idea, 44% a bad idea. ComRes asked about a much subtler policy (giving tax benefits or government contracts to companies with a maximum ratio of 20 to 1 between top and average salaries) and this got a much better reception, 57% thought they should, 30% thought the government should not interfere.
Opinium also have a new poll out tonight for the Observer – details here. They have topline voting intention figures of CON 38%(nc), LAB 30%(-1), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 14%(+1). The eight point lead is lower than most other polls show, but this seems to be a consistent pattern from Opinium – presumably for methodological reasons – rather than a drop since their previous poll.
“Down our way finding a qualified nurse willing to be employed is as difficult as finding a GP willing to be hired”
Yeah the NHS in England does seem to be a bit of a patchwork postcode lottery but the crux of the matter is people can’t get access to a GP over the weekend.
If GP’s are saying they need extra funding to open seven days a week then give it to them but the public would need to see some real radical changes. In this day in age not having access to a doc or a dentist on a weekend is so backward.
” If the mention of Jeremy Corbyn in a question is enough to make respondents doubt whether they’d trust Labour with the NHS – normally a banker for them – then imagine what he would do to people pondering whether they would trust Labour on the economy, security or whatever.”
Have people considered that it might have been the mention of Theresa May that turned the issue in favour of the Conservatives?
People really like her. She’s a lot more popular that Cameron.
ALLAN CHRISTIE
“yet it doesn’t stop the Scottish bit of the Labour party bashing the SNP over it”
True – just as the SNP used to bash the Lab/LD Executive over it too!
‘Twas ever thus.
@ Alan Christie
please can you indicate by which measure your assertion that the Welsh NHS is the worst is based?
The OECD finds differently apparentlyhttp://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/health/nhs-wales-no-better-worse-10876705.
http://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/health/nhs-wales-no-better-worse-10876705
What was it about the NHS in the 1960s and 1970s which made its condition so less critical? Back in the days of ‘Emergency Ward 10’ the general public appeared very satisfied with what was being provided.Funding has kept pace with inflation – though perhaps not with the demands being placed on the system. Apart from the changed demographics, does the explanation lie with the decline in deference to authority and the expectations we now have for our care & welfare?
@ Colin
So your theory is in reality to introduce charges into the NHS to reduce demand. If people had to hand over cash, they might not seek help unless they really thought it was necessary.
Yes i could see this would work and they could build in protections so those who were excluded from having to pay charges, would not receive any bill for services received.
It would be a brave politician who ever decided to push for a change to the current model and i am not convinced people would not want a relevant reduction in taxes. If you introduce charges, then people will ask why they are paying the same level of taxes.
Personally, i think if Government just increased spending by about 2% of GDP, so it was at a similar level to France, Germany and Italy, then many of the issues would be resolved. NHS Trusts would be able to run without deficits and recruit more staff on contracts, rather than have to use agency staff. There could be more training places for Doctors and Nurses. More GP hours would be available.
The CEO of NHS England wants more funding brought forward, but the Government has refused this. Sarah Wollaston thinks Government have not given true facts about NHS funding.
R HUCKLE
@”It would be a brave politician who ever decided to push for a change to the current model ”
It would be an honest politician-I guess they are just as rare.
@”Personally, i think if Government just increased spending by about 2% of GDP, so it was at a similar level to France, Germany and Italy, then many of the issues would be resolved”
The money would disappear like snow in the sun-and you still wouldn’t know if the NHS was being run efficiently.
@”Sarah Wollaston thinks Government have not given true facts about NHS funding.”
She has-and I trust her. May is foolish , imo, to leave this fundamental accusation un-addressed.
R HUCKLE
@” If you introduce charges, then people will ask why they are paying the same level of taxes.”
And yet you advocate “just” giving NHS more money by-presumably- raising taxes?
So why would “people” complain at personal contribution for treatment, but not complain at a tax increase?
Its a rhetorical question of course-you are right. “People” don’t mind tax increases-because someone else-maybe most other people will pay more than “me”.
A personal contribution because “I” required that treatment-that gets a bit close to home.
Colin, once again….
Setting up a system of charges would mean the creation of another layer of nhs bureaucracy. I am surprised you support that when a perfectly progressive and functional system already exists – taxation.
Also, who kicks the ill out of hospital when they cant pay?
Having read the whole of the Scottish Government paper Scotland in Europe which I highly recommend folk read in order to at least understand various options.
The paper is predicated on Scotland staying in the UK post-Brexit. However, it seems no one is taking it seriously. And I doubt May has even read it.
To summarise:
On the Customs Union – the Customs Union means that the EU negotiates all Trade Deals – Now clearly Fox’s ministry means that May has never had any intention of staying in – so the UK will be out of the Customs Union – The Scottish Government accepts this.
1. Scotland needs immigration – no one disputes this for Scotland’s economy and because of demographics Scotland must have inward migration.
2. England\Wales do not want ‘uncontrolled’ immigration – the MPs are clearly hearing from their constituents and accept that electorally they cannot support Freedom of Movement.
3. To be a member of the Single Market (EEA) Freedom of Movement is a condition. Therefore Eng\Wales cannot remain inside the SM.
4. Scotland voted strongly Remain and Scotland’s democratic will must be respected.
Given this Scotland should stay in EEA when England\Wales leave.
The plan is that Scotland becomes an associate member of EFTA sponsored by the UK, could also apply to NI and possibly Gibraltar (who is already outside the CU). EFTA does not include CAP or Fisheries – so would satisfy the Leavers in the Scottish fishing communities. I like the plan but it seems with high handedness May has dismissed it, which is disappointing.
So, it is very likely another independence referendum in 2018/19, which was a 2016 manifesto commitment by the SNP.
Switzerland is a member of EFTA but is outside the CU and the SM\EEA. So the UK could model itself on Switzerland strong financial services sector, low/no tax etc. Switzerland has various bi-lateral agreements allowing access to the Single Market. So no reason the UK can’t achieve this – although folk are talking about 10 years the EU seems rather faster & more flexible with Switzerland. But the UK needs to brush up its soft diplomacy skills.
@Couper2802
No-one is taking the SNP proposals seriously (including in the EU) because they would encourage “country of origin” fraud, unless big fences were put up on the border with England.
If Scotland wants to be in the EU, Scots need to man up and go for that independence vote. If the EU is genuinely precious to you, you should be prepared to pay any price for it, including dealing with fall-outs from budget deficits etc.
@Allan Christie
I don’t think that the crux of the problems with the NHS is an inability to access GPs at weekends!
This is an irritant to people, no doubt, but contribute very little to the pressures on A&E and bed access which arise from bed blocking (due to cuts in social care) and the almost complete absence of GPs in many poor, inner city areas.
My company has put in place a private GP service for our staff (almost all 21-30 year olds in London) because most of them simply can’t find a GP that will register them, and those that can will wait seven to ten days for an appointment. It’s cheaper for us to pay a private GP £60 a time…
To me May is attempting to distract people from the big systemic problems in the NHS, for which the Tories have no solution.
@Graham
“What was it about the NHS in the 1960s and 1970s which made its condition so less critical?”
One factor was that we had enormous great warehouses (er, I mean, hospitals) in which we put all the elderly and mentally ill who are now blocking beds due to the lack of social care/community support.
As predicted, “care in the community” has over time become “neglect in the community”.
There was a lot wrong with the old geriatric and mental hospitals, but they did at least make sure that elderly patients could be released from acute care when appropriate. And they made sure that the mentally ill weren’t continually needing to access acute care due to the lack of psychiatric services.
WB
Thanks for the reminder of the comparative OECD report.
While many folk are more than happy to make comparisons between the 4 UK systems, and the health systems in other countries, much of that has very little evidential basis.
As the OECD pointed out, the UK publishes a very limited number of aggregated UK statistics, which makes international comparisons with other OECD states very hard. Additionally, each system collects data for its own purposes, which don’t necessarily allow for internal UK comparisons.
The lack of comparable data, of course, allows politicians and media to cherry-pick numbers at random in order to score points against each other.
All rather pathetic, really!
I’ve just been to the hospital for tests. I need to see the GP to get the results and to see what comes next. It is 17 DAYS until I can get an appointment.
Should I cheat and ask for an emergency appointment? (lots of people do). I’ve decided it doesn’t warrant an emergency because the hospital said they couldn’t see anything obvious, but it’s very worrying nonetheless.
This clearly isn’t satisfactory. I find it hard to see that people won’t blame the government for this. I certainly do.
Couper2802,
Those Swiss deals all include Freedom of Movement, and are in doubt following the hairline Swiss referendum result to get rid of it.
They also never included financial services probably because the Swiss did not want the EU looking at their dodgy banking system…
Candy: Theresa May will not remain popular much longer if she continues to deny there are problems in the NHS. Too many people are getting first or second hand experience of those problems. If she wants to stay popular she will have to adopt the time honoured tactic of throwing a substantial sum of money at it…
@Candy
Rules of origin is covered in the paper.
“The enhanced UK system to administer international trade flows that will be required post-Brexit in any event could be adapted to ensure compatibility for the differentiated relationship between Scotland, the remainder of the UK and the EEA.
Most obviously this will involve adjustments to account for differences in tariff schedules and rules of origin between the UK and the EEA, although if the UK Government achieves its stated objectives regarding the UK’s post-Brexit third country trade relations (including with the EU) these would not be significant.”
The SNP wants independence in the EU but this is a compromise proposal that would keep Scotland in the UK. T. May’s dismissal of it and the rise of anti-Scottish feeling in England – as pointed out by shadow Scottish secretary – possibly means WM no longer cares about keeping Scotland as part of the UK. For an independence supporter such as myself this is good news.
Robin,
Spot on: close all the convalescent, geriatric, and mental hospitals, pushing the project onto local council budgets. Spend the money on cancer and heart disease treatments
Then when central government savagely cuts local councils, enjoy a crisis of bed-blocking! With the result that cancer and heart disease patients are not admitted, left on trolleys for days, or put in hospitals many hours journey from loved ones..
Marvelous planning on the part of both politicians and the NHS!
I’m puzzled by Hammond’s optimism “The treaty is clear that the negotiation of an exit agreement has to take account of the future relationship between the parties. To do that we have to talk about the future relationship. So we would expect that we would discuss the topics in parallel,”
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jan/15/philip-hammond-suggests-uk-outside-single-market-could-become-tax-haven
If it suited the EU, and the 27 members (and the 3 other EEA members, as appropriate, and the UK, then there is no barrier to parallel talks.
However, Article 50 just says “taking account of the framework for its [leaving state] future relationship with the Union”, as what the EU will do.
Should it suit the EU and its members, the framework might simply be that the UK is leaving the EU. “Here’s your bill. Come back and talk to us after you have formally left.”
@Andrew111
I don’t know much about the Swiss arrangement but I am assuming any UK bi-lateral deal with EU would NOT include Freedom of Movement. And looking at various territorial opt-outs or ins it seems the EU can be flexible if it wants to. That’s why soft diplomacy is so important and Farage, Boris and even Trump counter-productive to UK.
Trump & Farage seemingly supporting EU break-up will make the EU defensive and less likely to work constructively with the UK to minimise damage to the UK economy.
An approach of ‘the EU is great but we have decided not for us – no hard feelings, lets work out a friendly divorce’ would be more sensible than arrogance & insults.
MARKW
Why do you have concerns about the French system?
Are their health outcomes worse than ours?
I have just seen Len McCluskey’s comment to Andrew Marr on the Corbyn leadership team: ‘they seem fairly competent to me’. Talk about overwhelming praise from a key supporter! If that’s what even he thinks, it’s entirely plausible that the mention of Corbyn’s name lowered public expectations of Labour competence with the NHS.
Nevertheless, I suspect Sarah Wollaston is right when she says that the government isn’t responding well to the problems. I guess the polls on the NHS may change quite soon.
@Couper2802
It’s not as simple as simply passing laws to “account for differences in tariff schedules”. It;s about dealing with fraud, and would need a massive regime of inspection to make sure the law wasn’t broken. Too expensive and too cumbersome.
You need to go for your independence vote. I’ve no idea why Sturgeon has been dithering about it so much. As you say, no-one in England will be bothered if the Scots leave, so there is nothing stopping her apart from herself.
@COUPER2802
“An approach of ‘the EU is great but we have decided not for us – no hard feelings, lets work out a friendly divorce’ would be more sensible than arrogance & insults.”
I think you underestimate how angry people are in the EU with Britain’s stab in the back. Switzerland was never a member of the EU, Britain was for 43 years! It’s not a simple question of ‘sorry mate, but we’ve changed our mind and it’s not for us’ – not that simple. This is a betrayal.
@ Colin
Independent review of healthcare systems by the Commonwealth Fund (2014) as previously linked:
Overall Ranking (out of 11) UK 1st, France 9th
Timeliness of Care UK 3rd, France 10th
Cost of system/head UK 2nd ($3405) France 5th ($4118)
GUYMONDE
Thanks
I am amazed at that “Timeliness of Care” disparity.
But perhaps it means something different to that which I perceive it to mean.
Colin, obtuseness wont solve anything.
@Miserable Old Git Re: Stoke Central
I’ve come to the conclusion that Tory HQ must protect Corbyn from losing this seat. He’s their strongest asset. Therefore they must challenge UKIP to ensure splitting the vote and attempting to keep Labour in.
@COUPER2802
“Having read the whole of the Scottish Government paper Scotland in Europe which I highly recommend folk read in order to at least understand various options.
The paper is predicated on Scotland staying in the UK post-Brexit. However, it seems no one is taking it seriously. And I doubt May has even read it.”
Noone takes it seriously because it’s all hot air.
Scotland is not an independent sovereign country and it cannot do what it wants without Westminster’s approval. The British government will never agree to Scotland negotiating separately and neither will the EU.
Tancred
I’d guess that you haven’t read the paper? Just read some comments from those that rubbished it, without reading any views of those describing it positively?
You certainly have no understanding of what the proposals actually are.
“Scotland is not an independent sovereign country and it cannot do what it wants without Westminster’s approval.”
Of course. That’s precisely the point that the proposals address.
“The British government will never agree to Scotland negotiating separately and neither will the EU.”
Indeed, Which is why there is no suggestion in the document that Scotland should conduct negotiations separately.
I have just been looking at the detailed crossbreaks of the Opinium poll giving the Tories a lead of 8% across GB as a whole – representing a swing from Lab to Con of 0.7%. Interestingly the data for England shows a Tory lead of 7% – compared with 9.5% in 2015 – implying a swing from Con to Lab of 1.25% there. In Scotland the Tories lead Labour by 16% – a swing from Lab to Con of 13%! It appears to be further evidence of a strong Tory showing in Scotland distorting the GB headline figures.
Graham
Precisely. These “GB” polls are distinctly archaic.
Opinium (and others) at least produce English crossbreaks which, although they aren’t internally weighted, are a large enough part of the sample that they probably don’t suffer too much distortion because of that.
Conflating different polities to produce an imaginary VI is utterly pointless.
Colin
“My prediction is that the NHS will be just like all those Nationalised Industries of my youth”
I’d only quibble with the ‘will be’ part. It already is. One major (perhaps THE major) problem is that senior managers almost never lose their jobs or get demoted despite being responsible for failings. They either get moved sideways or even promoted!
A prime example was Sir David Nicholson who was chief executive of the regional health authority responsible for the Mid Staffs hospital. Despite an Early Day motion calling for his resignation, he later became NHS Chief Executive! This sort of thing is endemic.
Does Graham’s post about the Survation poll show that the latest furore over the NHS is beginning to affect VI?
@Tancred
That suits me fine means an independence referendum in 2018/19. The Scottish Government paper is the last chance to keep Scotland in the UK. It seems clear from the non-reaction that WM is not interested.
And don’t think the unionists will win in 2018/19 they have little chance given the dire state of Scottish and UK Labour. The choice will be independence versus a Tory lead UK.
Here’s the original version of Hammond’s interview with the German magazine:
https://www.welt.de/english-news/article161182946/Philip-Hammond-issues-threat-to-EU-partners.html
Interesting that the bookies are indicating some support for the LDs in the Copeland by-election. Tories have strengthened as favourites with Labour drifting a little. UKIP not looking likely.
I wonder whether the LDs are making a big effort given that Farron’s constituency is next door.
Graham,
Like defence, the capital intensity and cost of medical treatments has risen over time, so even long-term increases in real spending can’t keep up, especially given rising expectations.
In defence, governments have approached by reducing the number of soldiers, so that we have more soldiers with better equipment. Unfortunately, there isn’t a comparable (humane) way of dealing with healthcare.
Also, a lot of what seemed “special” about the 1950s and 1960s was due to one-off factors, like catch-up growth from the 1930s/1940s or favourable demographics.
Finally, the early years of the NHS were NOT the great years of expansion that most people think. There was a shift from private ownership to state ownership and user-funding to taxpayer-funding, but it wasn’t like the Attlee or Tory governments presided over some huge hospital building programme or expansion of funding. That came later, in the 1960s, beginning under Enoch Powell’s health secretaryship IIRC.
The 1960s and 1970s were also a period of falling efficiency (and hospital beds!) in the NHS. Bacon & Eltis’s contemporary book “Britain’s Economic Problem: Too Few Producers” has some stunning statistics about the increase in spending vs. the fall in hospital beds. There’s a genuine grain of truth in the “Yes, Minister” sketch with the hospital that has administrators but no patients!