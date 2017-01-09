Messagespace

Earlier on today ICM put out their first poll of the year, conducted for the Guardian. Topline figures with changes from before Christmas are CON 42%(+1), LAB 28%(+1), LDEM 9%(nc), UKIP 12%(-2), GRN 4%(+1). No significant change there, just the sort of double digit Tory lead that appears to have become the norm. I’ll put up a link to the tables when they appear tomorrow.
Also out today is the January YouGov Welsh poll for ITV Wales and Cardiff University. Topline figures there are:
Westminster: CON 28%(-1), LAB 33%(-2), LDEM 9%(+2), UKIP 13%(-1), Plaid 13%(nc)
Assembly Const: CON 25%(+1), LAB 31%(-3), LDEM 8%(+2), UKIP 12%(-1), Plaid 21%(+1)
Assembly List: CON 22%(nc), LAB 28%(-1), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 14%(+1), Plaid 20%(-1)
There is a more detailed write up, with what these figures would mean if they actually happened at a general election or Welsh Assembly election, over on Roger Scully’s blog.
Something I haven’t seen mentioned about Corbyn’s speech about maximum wage is that many highly-paid people including CEOs, Footballers, TV personalities etc are not actually paid a wage. They own companies which invoice for their services. In the case of footballers for instance, an invoice might include an element for their time and another for ‘image rights’ and other stuff. It would be very difficult to frame a law that would clamp down on these types of invoices and not others.
Nevertheless, the idea that some people are overpaid will resonate with some voters. The effect on the polls, if any, will be interesting.
Guymonde
Nuttall may look like a used car salesman – but lots of people buy used cars!
As the Guardian noted “English patriotism is on the rise at the expense of a sense of British identity, with voters in England increasingly likely to describe themselves as solely English, according to research.” [1]
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jan/10/english-patriotism-on-the-rise-research-shows
The YouGov data is here
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/y9axo4ghsi/Copy%20of%20University_of_Winchester_Results_161209_Englishness_W.pdf
and shows a not unexpected “class divide” – 40% of C2DEs describe themselves as wholly or more English, compared to only 30% of ABC1s.
Nuttall made it clear that Englishness would be a strong campaigning issue. Many in Labour had advised them to do the same, but those pleas were ignored.
[1] The different terminology used to describe the same phenomenon in England and Scotland has not been missed in Scotland! It’s “English patriotism” but “Scottish nationalism”. :-)
“Nevertheless, the idea that some people are overpaid will resonate with some voters”
Lol, “some voters”. How many voters would think the bankers who were paid squillions while taking down the economy were not overpaid…
Been out all day, and just catching up, but the general impression is that Corbyn has had a complete car crash of a day.
I’m unclear what he was trying to achieve, which is really the definition of a car crash for a major policy reboot. Last night it seemed that rowing back from unfettered free movement was the big announcement, but this afternoon it wasn’t.
Then this morning, it was a wage cap on high earners, but now apparently it’s only a stipulation that will apply to government contractors.
The pros and cons of each of these policies isn’t particularly the point here, although the technical stuff is ultimately very important. I do think however, that it is unarguable that Team Corbyn has made a complete mess of what is really quite a simple thing – making a big policy speech.
I know I sound like a stuck record on this, but there really cannot be any argument now that Corbyn and/or his advisers are embarrassingly poor at the basics of political presentation.
A great missed opportunity, that far from rebooting Corbyn has only led to the boot being stuck in even more firmly.
ON
‘It’s “English patriotism” but “Scottish nationalism”. ‘
I think that’s because English Nationalism has been painted as being far-right. e.g. BNP (I know that’s British Nationalism, but you get the point)
Carfrew
“How many voters would think the bankers who were paid squillions while taking down the economy were not overpaid…”
Yes but then point out that their football club’s star players are paid more than most bankers, and those players will be off abroad if their wages are capped here, and see the reaction.
OLDNAT
They don’t miss a trick in Scotland it seems, but could it be that the English are inadvertently insulting Scotland’s patriots by calling them Nationalists because the party that gave them their voice chose to call itself the Scottish NATIONALIST Party?
Northern Ireland GE
Alliance Party has been raising some interesting points.
1. “There is a growing perception in Northern Ireland that the potential usefulness of DUP votes in Westminster to advance Brexit may be compromising the UK Government’s willingness to challenge the DUP and ability to act as honest broker and impartial guardians of the Good Friday Agreement.” ( http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-latest-news-theresa-may-northern-ireland-dup-votes-peace-process-a7519106.html )
2. There has been concern for some time that the DUP have been misusing the “Petitions of Concern” in a very high-handed way.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-23247074
With the new Assembly having only 90 instead of 108 MLAs, it seems a strong likelihood that no party will have the requisite 30 MLAs to deploy the petitions in a partisan way.
@Alec
” I do think however, that it is unarguable that Team Corbyn has made a complete mess of what is really quite a simple thing – making a big policy speech”.
Listening to a BBC lunchtime interview with his shadow minister, the astonishing to me, was that she was attempting to pass this off as just Jeremy’s personal opinion, and not policy – which is still “being developed”, and when completed would be “evidence-based”.
How on earth does a party leader delivering a “big policy speech” get to present only personal opinion, because the actual policy is not yet ready?
In fairness, I get the impression that some of the press reports have oversimplified and misrepresented the details of what he actually said. I also think he is right to make an issue of the obscene levels of inequality – but has badly flunked the messaging.
David Colby
It is usually sensible not to demonstrate your ignorance quite so publicly.
However, feel free to do so. :-)
@David Colby
It’s the Scottish NATIONAL Party.
Great article by Dominic Cummings (who managed the Leave campaign) on how the referendum was won. Warning: long read
http://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2017/01/dominic-cummings-brexit-referendum-won/
Hireton
Spoilsport!
In any case, the Moreno question is nothing to do with party names, as anyone who understands the YG question would have known.
I do like this quote from a banking lobbyist, as reported in the Irish Times –
“The battle for Britain is over, the battle for France is about to begin,” said one senior lobbyist.
http://www.irishtimes.com/business/financial-services/london-banks-bring-battle-against-brexit-to-europe-1.2931898
– in a report on how the banking lobby are looking to be more persuasive in the EU than they have been in Westminster.
The banks that are squealing now are the same banks that ruined the global economy in 2008.
The finance jobs that might go across the channel are those of the big banks that haven’t got major offices in Euro land. Mainly the US concerns.
Mate of mine says part of the reason they are fighting hard is because not many of the salon lovelies want to live in Frankfurt! Especially not him…
Jasper
Since the banks that ruined the global economy were subsequently saved by taxpayers in many countries, they survived instead of going bust.
Hardly surprising that they’re still around! :-)
There may be many reasons why the banks want to continue having head offices in London – but I doubt that the convenience of their staff will make a blind bit of difference to their decisions.
Perhaps I am indeed ignorant. For example, I don’t even know whether OLDNAT is a contraction of old national or old nationalist, or why someone who thinks there’s something derogatory about the term Nationalist (when used by the English) would choose that name in the first place over, say, OLDPAT.
Perhaps he is called Nathanial?
David Colby
David Colby

Might be a contraction of Nathaniel too!
Either term, or neither, or both may be considered as derogatory by some.
That isn’t the point. The Moreno question simply tests peoples’ perceptions of the degree to which they have multiple national identities.
Attaching the same labelling to all polling of Moreno style questions in any polity would be perfectly sensible. Using different labels suggests an inability or unwillingness to apply the same standards to one’s own or “other” societies.
Which is just a high-falutin’ way of saying that the contradiction is revealing and funny – a bit like basing an entire argument on getting a name wrong. :-)
Jim Jam
Snap!
Re Corbyn and the maximum wage.
I’ve long thought that excessive pay is an issue that needs to be addressed. To me, it is an example of reducio ad absurdum of free market economics. Whether footballers, chief execs of FTSE 100 companies, or even (until recently) chief execs of local authorities, there will always be more than 10 owners who will want one of the top 10 people to fill the post. By a simple law of economics, demand outstrips supply and the price goes up and up for as long as the price is affordable to the incumbent organisation (and, as an example, the salary of a FTSE100 Chief Executive is nothing compared to the turnover of the business). Something needs to be done and it is a potential vote winner.
However, as others have said, today has proved that team Corbyn can’t even score an open goal. A National Maximum Wage is unworkable and, if it were, probably ineffectual. However, it’s a great headline and a potential vote winner – a bit like building a wall between the US and Mexico. A Trumpist approach of “we’re going to do this, regardless of what the experts say” (even if he ends up addressing the issue in a completely different and more complex way) would, in my opinion, sway votes.
However, what we’ve seen today (and something similar happened with the position on immigration), is that a bold position is immediately rowed back on, into what may be a more palatable position, but won’t win votes.
As I write this, the trailer for Newsnight says they’ll be asking “why [for Jeremy Corbyn] today was such a shambles”. I have to say I agree.
OLDNAT
Nice try, but you’re backtracking. If that was the point you were trying to make, why was this something that ‘did not go unnoticed in Scotland’?
You were having another little dig
Daibach
I’d have thought that proposing a penal tax rate on exceptionally high earners (even though it wouldn’t have worked) might have appealed to more voters.
At least theoretically, that would have meant more tax being paid to the Exchequer, instead of just increasing the profit margin to be distributed to shareholders (or buried offshore in a tax haven).
Properly worked out policies aren’t “populist” (even though they may be popular).
A “populist” policy may be impractical, but should at least have the appearance of contributing to the benefit of most voters, rather than just a theoretical fairness.
@TOH
Thank you for your explanation of when a Brexit involving leaving all EU institutions and entanglements is not a hard Brexit. Would it be fair to summarise as: a Brexit only achieves hardness when it is not followed by a favourable trade deal? So as May hopes for a favourable trade deal, she does not accept that she is going for a hard Brexit.
I can see the thinking behind that, so I’ll shut up now. But I’d just say first that for me, Brexit is the process of exiting the EU, and can fairly be described as hard or soft. What follows after that exit is another matter.
Oldnat
“A “populist” policy may be impractical, but should at least have the appearance of contributing to the benefit of most voters, rather than just a theoretical fairness”.
Whilst I would agree with the thrust of your argument, in that there are other approaches which would have had more mileage than a national maximum wage, I would beg to differ on this point.
Without rehearsing Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, I would suggest that a fairer world is a vote winner in itself, assuming that the voter is no better and no worse off as a result.
David Colby
I probably need to explain to you that the symbol ” :-) ” at the end of a comment is a “smiley”. It indicates a light-hearted comment
It could equally be interpreted (as it partially was) as a comment on the sensitivity of Scots to such differential language use by journalists based in London.
Decent journalists would be aware of how their words can be interpreted, and act accordingly, but sensitivity to the views of those outwith the M25 have seldom been noticeable in the past – as those in other parts of England also know.
It doesn’t alter the basic fact that you wholly misunderstood the idea of the Moreno question when you made your original comment.
@Somerjohn – “The principled case – peace, co-operation, mutual benefit, human rights – was never made.”
Almost certainly they ran focus groups and what would have came back was that the only effective weapon against the end mass immigration argument was the economic consequences of doing so.
The war is still being fought along those lines now.
Daibach
“a fairer world is a vote winner in itself, assuming that the voter is no better and no worse off as a result.”
I wish that it were!
There is a reasonable amount of evidence that “fairness” in society produces better social and economic outcomes, but even in the Nordic countries, disaffection on other matters can mean voters concentrating on their own short term interests, and side-lining fairness.
It may (and I stress “may”) resonate more strongly with the Scots “conceit o’ themsels” than down south, but I’ve never seen much evidence that it translates into votes.
OLDNAT
Oh I see, it’s not England it’s London, and anyway, you were only joking.
The maximum wage is a populist attempt (and a rather bad one (just to preempt it – Hitler didn’t take a salary).
A real issue is that the median wage is about 12% lower than the mean wage, but then it would create a rather interesting political message-crafting, and there is no way the LP would touch it, Because, as we all know, I hope, inequality is not created by obscene earnings or the extremely low earning (regression fallacy, to name it properly), but by the little bits of things in between.
So, it has nothing to do with “if it is feasible”, as many raised, but that it is irrelevant. At some point it may become a task, but quite few things would have to be sorted out before that.
As to the effects – well, Corbyn is more and more speaking the language of Christian Socialism (and his videos Remain me to pastors), but most Christians do not seem to follow Matthew 19:21, so that won’t recruit many voters, and those who would be beneficiaries probably don’t vote (unless it’s Brexit). It is really puzzling.
Will there be a party that takes on that discerning task of incomes of families, individuals, their relationship to the social division of labour, and how they create inequality? (Well there is none right now, not even on the fringes, and considering the mishandling of the data by academics …). So, it is more about the parties than the issue itself,
David Colby
You are very obsessive!
My comment was about how the Guardian (London based) used language, in an inconsistent way from previous reporting about Moreno questions in England and Scotland.
You would have to be wholly blinkered to imagine that it was “about England”. Though it seems entirely possible that someone who doesn’t even know the name of the governing party in Scotland may have very large blinkers on!
And, yes, I can treat these matters in a light-hearted way that you seem incapable of doing.
Laszlo
“Will there be a party that takes on that discerning task of incomes of families, individuals, their relationship to the social division of labour, and how they create inequality?”
I doubt that, in any polity, any party will take that totally on board, but I do see the Scottish Greens beginning to move in that direction, so I haven’t given up hope!
OldNat
I think it is a feasible strategy at the time of radical technological change (I’m still hesitant to call it a revolution as there are many incremental changes, but it is not important).
It would be great if the Scottish Greens did something similar – it would be quite good to my perspective of the future (yep, selfish :-))
ON
I’m impressed that you could decipher some meaning in Laszlo’s sentence that you quote.
DAIBACH
‘As I write this, the trailer for Newsnight says they’ll be asking “why [for Jeremy Corbyn] today was such a shambles”
And so they did.
I thought Chakrabati made a good response to the request by Kirsty Wark that she state Corbyn’s intended policy on migration, taking in his right to refer, during a day of statements, to income inequality as pertinent to the exploitation of low wage immigrant labour, and to say than preventing labour agencies from recruiting immigrant labour as a way of lowering wages was an aspect of the ways in which obscenely unequal income levels has been created in the uk. this and her pointing out that a managed migration policy would include investment in services in areas of high immigration was repeatedly interrupted, and she was right to interject that,, if she was asked to explain Corbyn’s policy she should not face a demand that she obey a BBC script.
It would be quite funny if the “leak” from the “former British Intelligence Officer” [1] about Russia having blackmail video of Trump.turned out not to be the load of p!sh that I suspect it is.
[1] My name’s Bond. James Bond.
Pete B
Income inequality is a dependent variable. Attempting to “cure”, address only that is pretty much meaningless.
Maybe I was cryptic – but nobody really has come up with a reliable evidence on what has really gone on in the world that created the social structure depicted as incomes (Piketty’s book is full of methodological errors). I have my views, but it is a different matter, so I stuck to the agreed variables: income, social division of labour, and the nature of the families in that sentence. Having said that, it is rather important for the future.
Good night.
Thoughts on “The Corbyn Disaster”
The more I think about Jeremy Corbyn’s muddled messaging in the last 24 hours alone, the more I am convinced this is going to end in very serious electoral repercussions for Labour.
He is for all intents and purposes Anti-EU. And always has been. This is anathema to most Remain voters. And will mean Labour lose voters to the Lib Dems and Greens.
At the same time he is Pro-Mass Immigration. This is anathema to most Leave voters (and a section of Remainers who voted purely on the economic benefits outweighing the costs). These voters are likely to go to the Tories or UKIP.
There could of course be some die-hards who won’t vote for the other parties but will just abstain.
The problem for Corbyn is he is trapped within the Bennite dogma he so cherishes but doesn’t seem to comprehend (or care) that it presents the perfect storm for Labour over Brexit.
What a mess.
Final thought on Corbyn:
If we drew a Venn Diagram of all those who believed in:
1) A Salary Cap
2) Continued Mass Immigration
3) Leave the EU and no 2nd Referendum
How many people would actually reside within all three circles?
Reading the current dispute between old nat and another poster i wish a golden shower would fall on the roof of his croft.
SOMERJOHN
For me, and I suspect Mrs May Brexit means Brexit ie leaving the EU in the fullest sense anything less is not leaving the EU, and hence “Hard” and “Soft” Brexit are rather meaningless. I’ll leave it there a well.