Messagespace

Earlier on today ICM put out their first poll of the year, conducted for the Guardian. Topline figures with changes from before Christmas are CON 42%(+1), LAB 28%(+1), LDEM 9%(nc), UKIP 12%(-2), GRN 4%(+1). No significant change there, just the sort of double digit Tory lead that appears to have become the norm. I’ll put up a link to the tables when they appear tomorrow.
Also out today is the January YouGov Welsh poll for ITV Wales and Cardiff University. Topline figures there are:
Westminster: CON 28%(-1), LAB 33%(-2), LDEM 9%(+2), UKIP 13%(-1), Plaid 13%(nc)
Assembly Const: CON 25%(+1), LAB 31%(-3), LDEM 8%(+2), UKIP 12%(-1), Plaid 21%(+1)
Assembly List: CON 22%(nc), LAB 28%(-1), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 14%(+1), Plaid 20%(-1)
There is a more detailed write up, with what these figures would mean if they actually happened at a general election or Welsh Assembly election, over on Roger Scully’s blog.
CARFREW
@” they might prefer losing to Tories with Corbyn in opposition,”
Hmmm…..they should be pretty happy then.
ROLANDHAINES
‘ As far as Cameron is concerned, he, quite rightly ran a referendum, lost it and honourably resigned because he lost it’
There was nothing honourable about Cameron’s behaviour , given that throughout the Referendum campaign he stated his intention to carry on as PM whatever the result! A bit like before the 2015 election – when he pledged himself to serve out a full second term as PM . Or again when he resigned as PM he announced that he would continue as MP for Witney for the remainder of the Parliament.
‘Honourable’ is far from being the word that comes most obviously to mind when describing Cameron.
@ Carfew and John Pilgrim
You brighten my day :)
The recent stupendous (small sample, but still pretty stinking) Lib Dem by-election success are very interesting.
One viewpoint I like is that the referendum was in some part affected by the voting of a set of people who don’t normally vote – but turned out for the referendum. Lots of these people voted for Leave.
The council elections we’ve seen are the opposite set of voters – those politically engaged who can be bothered to turn out for a by-election in cold January. These people tend to be far more Remain focused. The Leave voters from above did not vote in this by-election to the same extent as the referendum.
I wonder, therefore, whether Remain might be a viable electoral strategy. I think from the polling that around 31% of people are strong remainers – and there is a reasonable chance that the Lib Dems could persuade these people to vote for them. For the Liberals this could be the path to a lot more seats.
The question is – how much would this Liberal effect manifest itself in a general election when the turnout will be much larger than a by-election, but possibly not as large as it was for the referendum? It would have an effect, of course, but it might turn quite a few seats back into three way fights rather than give direct success to the Liberals.
I meant “stonking”, not “stinking” above!
Perhaps the focus on Brexit effect might fade and lose it’s importance to the average voter.
I’m a political geek,well informed I think,and the issue is mind numbingly boring to me.
I want the government to get on with and move on. I think public services, NHS especially,will come to dominate soon.
@Catmanjeff
‘Perhaps the focus on Brexit effect might fade and lose it’s importance to the average voter.’
I believe that has already happened – it’s just that political anoraks find difficulty in relating to people far less obsessed than themselves!
@Colin
“Hmmm…..they should be pretty happy then.”
———-
Lol, I’d imagine ‘happy’ would be stretching it, but more like the difference between losing one leg or two, minds thing. From their perspective of course.
From a Tory perspective, especially if more to the right, it might be better to win over Blair than over Corbyn, because the latter might require a greater move leftwards.
Think about how even though Tories won frequently in the fifties, they actually outbid Labour on housebuilding etc….
Even Thatch up against Labour on the floor with their vote split, didn’t dare do some things that Blair did. If he had been her opponent though…
@SYZYGY
“You brighten my day :)”
————-
I hope so cos been trying to get my head around it myself for a while. Ever since I got surrounded at the bar one day by some young peeps excitedly talking about Corbyn and I could see there was obviously summat going on that needed explaining.
Once I saw the Liberal thing though, a lot became clearer. I’ve been doing an abridged version though. The fuller version goes a bit more like this…
– there are SOME things that Nulab did that even Tories might have blanched at. ATOS, some privatisations etc… and once done, this opens the door to more of the same once Tories get in
– (this is very dangerous stuff for a party… A Labour leader has more power to get some of this stuff through whereas unions might oppose it if Tories tried it initially. If a leader and his acolytes is found to abuse this trust, will prolly result in a battle. It’s possible some Tories felt the same way over the EU in the past, trusted the leadership but then… Oh, it’s not what they thought…)
– a fair chunk did not out-Tory the Tories, but went along with it. Eg the neolib thing. But in this instance, there’s no point backing Nulab if they’re gonna be much the same.
– ok, with some things, maybe it’s not just the same, maybe it’s a bit less intense. But if you think things are travelling in the wrong direction, you are just watching them slowing the rot a bit, not stopping it or, better still, reversing it.
(It’s like… if they slowed immigration a little, prolly won’t happinate a Brexitter…)
– then there’s the stuff that Corbyn’s detractors really struggle with. Eg, Nulab spent quite a bit more on public services. This is surely better than Tories from a left perspective… Why sacrifice that????
Well, because if you subscribe to the neoliberal alongside, it’s not enough. The neolib economics undermines it. And upping funding for public services somewhat didn’t provide the lifelong boost that boomers had postwar, where it wasn’t just schools and hospitals but it was also affordable housing, full employment, affordable utilities etc. etc.
It also makes it too easy to reverse. It becomes a temporary band aid before the storm, to mix metaphors. Preferable to campaign for more than just a brief respite…
And to aim to put in a LOT more left wing stuff so it takes longer to unpick and more is left when you get back in.
– furthermore… Some of what the liberals “think” is left wing, might not be. Crucially, they confuse anti-discrimination with anti-immigration.
Sure, anti-discrimination legislation etc., lots of left peeps will go for that. But free movement, now that can cause problems for natives and immigrants alike, just like unrestricted free movement of capital can. Free everything is a liberal policy, esp. because it isn’t necessarily that free, not everyone will have equal access in practice.
@Graham
I do sense that the NHS crisis currently unfolding offers a great opportunity for an opposition to exploit. There is a huge target there.
I see a clear space for a different paradigm for public services – neither centrally run by government in Whitehall, nor fragmentation and privatisation.
Scope is an issue too. It’s obvious that what people expect vs what they are prepared to pay,by taxation or otherwise for, is an issue. These two things do not match up currently in my view.
We seem to spend a lot of effort in process improvement, that is trying to make the current service delivery structures bend and change to make things better.
Some processes will be beyond improvement as they are so poor, so we should spend more time in process redesign, working out what people need now and in the future. Working backwards from these needs, a process of can be developed. some parts may be fine, some will need tweaking, and some will need completely taking apart.
It’s a huge job, but long term it’s the sort thinking we need.
This is hard to do while being short-term politically, but it does appear that Mr Corbyn seems to see not being popular in the short as a bad thing.
@ CATMANJEFF
Unless you can make an increasingly geriatric population suddenly young, I fail to see how any NHS crisis can be averted…..
Particularly when the younger generation are working every available hour to pay the mortgage….
@JonesinBangor
I agree.
Sadly we normally need to crash into the brick wall before we realise we are heading in the wrong direction.
@ Carfew
I couldn’t put it better myself .. except to add in the necessary condition that Nu-lab needed to make sure that the PLP would back them (hence parachuting in and excluding any leftwing Parliamentary candidates) and to remove any power from the membership (which was reversed to their horror by their own goal of OMOV).
The pivotal moment was the PLP coup when the rebel MPs revealed their true colours, either politically or indeed their moral cowardice. It was much more important for the prime movers to remove the leftwing leadership than to hold Cameron and Osborne to account for their gross irresponsibility and hubris. It said it all.
At that point, many in the LP realised that:
‘ if you subscribe to the neoliberal alongside, it’s not enough. The neolib economics undermines it. And upping funding for public services somewhat didn’t provide the lifelong boost that boomers had postwar, where it wasn’t just schools and hospitals but it was also affordable housing, full employment, affordable utilities etc. etc.’
As you say, Blair, Mandelson, Milburn, Byers et al were able to do things that the Tories would not have been able to do because there seemed to be crumbs worth having but in reality they were not enough… and the door was left wide open for the Tories to walk through in 2010.
You brightened my day by understanding that if the Corbyn-sceptic MPs really only wanted a more ‘electable’ leader, they would be removing the obstacles to nominating another left wing candidate. But they have no intention of doing that. I can only conclude that many in the PLP would, like Blair, rather see the LP die than be a moderately socialist party.
IIRC Tony Benn said that the LP was not a socialist party but there were many socialists in the LP. For the Corbyn supporters, the coup was the crunch in deciding that there is little point in a LP if it is only a few shades left of the Conservatives.
If Corbyn resigns, as he may well do after the forthcoming by-elections, there will be no left wing candidates endorsed by the PLP.
ALEC
” I appreciate what you are saying, and do agree with much of it,”
That is generous. Of course, yes, we are concerned with impact on VI of the popular perception, and political effectiveness needs to be addressed to that.
I suggest the radical problem is not with the Labour policy (leaving personalities aside), since it appears to be based on marrying the facts of migration and those of industrial and economic viability, but with a now long-term failure to address the social dimensions of economic development, including their financing through equitable taxation and earnings, and to meet the need for investment in health and social care, and in housing and education and training.
SyZYGY
Well, thank God for at least one of you, or possibly two, counting CARFREW.but I am not sure he actually reads anything not touching on thorium or storage.
What will appear odd in the historical record is the vilification of Jean-Claude Juncker’s recognition of the need for accepting migration as the basis of making needed investments in the care of ageing EU populations and in their active labour forces, and the failure of connection of the subsequent policy work on the EU Agenda programme to achieve this outcome with UK as against German migration and labour market policy.
Jonesinbangor
Mr Corbyn wil never, ever, resign. His type of livelong protestor never do. Nor do we want him to. Who on earth could the party find to replace him? Ms Abbott…good grief!
@ ARTAIR
Maybe not.
But cushy pseudo-private sector jobs are very attractive to disillusioned MPs.
You and I see what is going on. Add Press spin and who knows where it ends….
CMJ (re Brexit): “I’m a political geek,well informed I think,and the issue is mind numbingly boring to me.”
Interesting. I feel the same about interminable poring over Labour entrails.
@ JOHN PILGRIM
It was a great relief to me that you had understood what I believed Corbyn’s position to be. As I said before, it is very wearing to constantly read what Corbyn is supposed to have said or done when words and events did not appear so to me.
I have personal experience of Juncker’s concern about care of the ageing populations. Through the experience of my mother’s care home, I have good reason to know, like and be grateful for the young people from Rumania, Lithuania, Latvia etc who have come to work here. I just want them to be paid more!
@Somerjohn
I think the voters at large are fed up with all the anti-Corbyn stuff, and endless legal wrangling over Brexit.
I suspect they want a government who competently gets on with running the country, providing the services they rely on, and a competent opposition who hold the Government to account.
I don’t think we have either.
@Syzygy
Yes, the impact of parachuting remains… the Tories seem to have suffered less from the parachuting, or resisted it more. Recall also how when Cameron tried to neuter the 1922 committee they seemed to rather tell him to eff off.
It’s possible that seeing Corbyn’s struggles influenced May at al to move so quickly and thoroughly, but I also think it might have been influenced by summat Colin noted, after IDS resigned. Colin suggested that after being done over yet again, IDS decided to start firing back, and this may be why he and his allies fought so uncompromisingly over Brexit and after. They knew it was hopeless to try accommodation.
Same with trying to accommodate Nulab. Mandelson did the decent thing and acknowledged Blairite failings, but some others not so much and seem to be acting more in accordance with Roger Mexico’s contention that they might not be keen to see a more left wing policy in case it shows there really was an alternative after all.
(Cameron et al haven’t been given the chance to do the same of course…)
@carfrew
It’s like… if they slowed immigration a little, prolly won’t happinate a Brexitter
Spot on – just a small change in the past like not shouting down anyone who raised concerns over immigration numbers would probably have been enough to prevent Brexit. Anyone but Jezza leading Labour would also probably have been enough… on small things do big changes depend
@sorrel
I wonder, therefore, whether Remain might be a viable electoral strategy. I think from the polling that around 31% of people are strong remainers – and there is a reasonable chance that the Lib Dems could persuade these people to vote for them. For the Liberals this could be the path to a lot more seats.
Wonder ye not. This is exactly the strategy Tim Farron is following.He was on LBC the other day and someone called in to congratulate him for not being just another politician opportunist but that’s exactly what he is doing. He must think it’s Christmas all year when he is the only credible opposition party to quite clearly fix his colours to remain. The democrat bit in Lib Dem is a bit iffy though…
@Somerjohn
“Interesting. I feel the same about interminable poring over Labour entrails.”
————
That’s why I decided to move things on a bit!! It gets in the way of lagoons and stuff. If you can do the same for Brexit that’d be great!!…
“Spot on – just a small change in the past like not shouting down anyone who raised concerns over immigration numbers would probably have been enough to prevent Brexit.”
————
Well, the result was quite close, so yes, that and a number of things might have changed the outcome. I’d suggest polling to find out but Anthony off reminds us of the dangers of polling people on what they think…
What we should do is make them actually vote weekly, on all manner of things, then we’d have a better indication…
The most insane idea I’ve heard recently is this barrage in Swansea Bay.
The idea that any structure built today will last 120 years is about as plausible as a Jeremy Corbyn speech.
As a non Blairite, I do believe there is a certain revisionism going on about ‘Nulab’. UKPR is not immune from this.
The purges of left wing candidates was so successful, Jeremy Corbyn remained as an MP throughout the New Labour years.
Yes of course – we can all agree that while brilliantly successful in electoral terms, and while presiding over the greatest ever transfer of wealth from rich to poor, the biggest ever schools building programme, a massive improvement in the performance of the NHS (which is now unsurprisingly being undone), devolution, peace in Northern Ireland, and of course, the right to roam and banning fox hunting, New Labour were, in fact, miles worse than Thatcher and were, as it happens, the most aggressively fascist and generally evil bunch of right wing nutters since – well, Harold Wilson, I suppose.
More seriously, while completely accepting the fact that New Labour failed to enact sufficient structural changes and did succumb to far too much of the prevailing orthodoxy, the insinuation that they are no better (or perhaps are even worse) than Tories is insidious and a betrayal of Labour’s record.
It is a mindset that is infecting Labour thinking and prevents a genuine reflection of what Labour needs now, and is distorting judgements not only of the past, but also of the future.
A more balanced appreciation of recent political history wouldn’t go amiss, but oddly enough, it seems that it’s the Blairites who are showing more recognition of their own failures, while the leftists have an apparent refusal to accept their successes.
@ Carfew
Mandelson only acknowledged Blairite failings from the inner sanctum of the Singapore Business School :)
Laszlo has railed against Corbyn’s self-destructive lack of ruthlessness and IMO it has been a great mistake not to ensure that at least the LP staffers were supportive of Corbyn. However, there was a lot of paranoia in the ‘Blair project’ and many structures are deliberately designed to prevent action similar to Mrs May’s. Eg. deselecting sitting MPs is almost impossible.
However, the PLP coup was extremely effective in changing the composition of the shadow cabinet .. so much so that one might easily have thought that it was designed to be. .. Certainly prior to the coup, ‘accommodation’ was every bit as impossible as IDS experienced.
@Wolf – “The most insane idea I’ve heard recently is this barrage in Swansea Bay.
The idea that any structure built today will last 120 years is about as plausible as a Jeremy Corbyn speech.”
Have you ever been to Lyme Regis? The Cobb as stands today was built in 1824, so nearing it’s bicentennial. OK – I don’t expect turbines to still be working in 120 years time, but they can be lifted out and replaced. Oddly enough, for many big hydro installations built in the 1950’s, replacing the aging turbines has led to a marked increase in output, as new versions have been more efficient. The civil engineering remains as was.
So long as they get the siltation calcs right, I see no real real reason why this structure shouldn’t still be functioning in 120 years.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/jan/13/eu-negotiator-wants-special-deal-over-access-to-city-post-brexit
Quite a positive story (for the UK) on Brexit. There is a negotiation to be had, but it is unfortunate that the one economic sector that we could do with downsizing is the one where UK has the upper hand in the negotiations.
Before I head off for the night, I must doff my cap to Jeremy Corbyn (again).
BBC news tonight featured the Deputy PM of the Netherlands, along with a Dutch union leader, complaining about the EU free movement regulations undercutting national employment standards.
While they didn’t specify this, I think they were talking about the Posted Workers Directive, which enables companies to hire staff from other EU countries, through overseas agencies, on employment terms in the hiring country, rather than in the country where the work is actually done.
This is a gross abuse of national living standards, and is unchallengeable under EU law. The UK building industry is rife with eastern European agency workers employed at less than minimum wages, and it’s completely legal.
Corbyn specifically flagged this up during the referendum campaign, and I indicated my support at the time. Im glad the issue is now getting more air time.
@ Alec
‘The purges of left wing candidates was so successful, Jeremy Corbyn remained as an MP throughout the New Labour years.’
————————————————————————–
I wonder if you have come across Professor Lewis Minkin’s book ‘The Blair Supremacy: A Study in the Politics of Labour’s Party Management’? Former MP Alan Simpson wrote a review of it:
http://www.redpepper.org.uk/inside-new-labours-rolling-coup-the-blair-supremacy/
As one of the Socialist Campaign group MPs, Alan Simpson suggests that many of the Labour rebels, including Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, were saved by ‘divisions between the Blair and Brown camps, in what was to become the running distraction throughout the Labour years in government.’