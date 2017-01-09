Messagespace

ICM/Guardian – CON 42, LAB 28, LDEM 9, UKIP 12, GRN 4

9 Jan 2017

Earlier on today ICM put out their first poll of the year, conducted for the Guardian. Topline figures with changes from before Christmas are CON 42%(+1), LAB 28%(+1), LDEM 9%(nc), UKIP 12%(-2), GRN 4%(+1). No significant change there, just the sort of double digit Tory lead that appears to have become the norm. I’ll put up a link to the tables when they appear tomorrow.

Also out today is the January YouGov Welsh poll for ITV Wales and Cardiff University. Topline figures there are:

Westminster: CON 28%(-1), LAB 33%(-2), LDEM 9%(+2), UKIP 13%(-1), Plaid 13%(nc)
Assembly Const: CON 25%(+1), LAB 31%(-3), LDEM 8%(+2), UKIP 12%(-1), Plaid 21%(+1)
Assembly List: CON 22%(nc), LAB 28%(-1), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 14%(+1), Plaid 20%(-1)

There is a more detailed write up, with what these figures would mean if they actually happened at a general election or Welsh Assembly election, over on Roger Scully’s blog.


  1. oldnat

    Wood

    I agree with the thrust of your comment (and I won’t mistake you for an SNP-er, honest!)

    However, I will suggest that you are misunderstanding Scottish politics when you say the SNP “are doing astoundingly well”.

    I don’t see it as any more “astounding” than the Whig domination in the 18th/early 19th century, the Liberal domination in the late 19th/early 20th century, the Unionist domination in the 1950s, or the Labour domination in the late 20th century.

    What all of those parties had in common was that they managed to persuade the electorate that they were the protectors of the “Scottish interest”.

    One doesn’t need to agree that they actually were/are, or that they were/are successful, to recognise that that critical dynamic of Scottish politics exists, and doesn’t fit neatly into a “GB polity” way of thinking.

    I tried to suggest last night (before discussion was hijacked by my footnote) that the same dynamic may become important in the English polity too – and that UKIP may be the first largish party to seize the initiative on that political dimension.

    January 11th, 2017 at 9:46 pm
