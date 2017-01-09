Messagespace

Earlier on today ICM put out their first poll of the year, conducted for the Guardian. Topline figures with changes from before Christmas are CON 42%(+1), LAB 28%(+1), LDEM 9%(nc), UKIP 12%(-2), GRN 4%(+1). No significant change there, just the sort of double digit Tory lead that appears to have become the norm. I’ll put up a link to the tables when they appear tomorrow.
Also out today is the January YouGov Welsh poll for ITV Wales and Cardiff University. Topline figures there are:
Westminster: CON 28%(-1), LAB 33%(-2), LDEM 9%(+2), UKIP 13%(-1), Plaid 13%(nc)
Assembly Const: CON 25%(+1), LAB 31%(-3), LDEM 8%(+2), UKIP 12%(-1), Plaid 21%(+1)
Assembly List: CON 22%(nc), LAB 28%(-1), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 14%(+1), Plaid 20%(-1)
There is a more detailed write up, with what these figures would mean if they actually happened at a general election or Welsh Assembly election, over on Roger Scully’s blog.
@SeaChange
He seemingly won’t be contesting it, but Corbyns’ position on the EU may seem less confused in retrospect at the 2020 GE. ‘Remain’ as a position can’t hang around after we’ve left the EU. (although there’s certainly going to be some ‘rejoiners’)…on the EU his position appears to me to be that he’d like to live in a Lennons’ Imagine type world, but thinks the actual EU as it exists is pretty shoddy, and the referendum has decided it.
Right now it presents an awkward venn-diagram (though the “I’d like _an EU_ but _this EU_ sucks” demographic is, I suspect, rather large), but in the longer term it’s a lot less electorally bad….I’m not conviced Brexiteers vs Remainers is going to be as big a thing once Brexit’s a done deal.
@Wood
I suspect you are right that as time passes the divisions will narrow. 2020 may be a bit too soon for that. Perhaps the following election depending on the economic fallout of Brexit.
Corbyn’s problem is a Bennite belief that everyone should be able to come to Britain and that it is inherently unfair that the British should have any preferential rights to the island. It’s one of the reasons he believes in unfettered immigration.
From a purely philosophical egalitarian garden of eden point of view, there is a good argument to that, but back in the real world it’s a complete non-starter.
If i were a Labour MP i would be very confused by Corbyns positions on Brexit and find it difficult to follow any party position. Suspect most Labour MP’s will be confused as to whether they back their constituents leave vote or decide that they need to prevent Brexit by any means necessary.
I can’t see most Labour MP’s supporting the UK being outside the EU single market/customs union, without any guarantees by the Government on existing rights people have. Corbyn seems to suggest that he would back the Government without any conditions attached.
Corbyn’s main USP was “straight talking honest politics”
If he begins to be seen as just another vacillating , evasive politician , who won’t say what he actually believes-what’s the point of him?
No YouGov article on it yet, but the ITV Wales Welsh Barometer is now available in PDF here.
OLDNAT
I’ll try to be more lighthearted in future and remember to look out for those smileys so I don’t mistake your well-meaning humor for a constant, ugly drip of borderline digs at all things English.
:-)
AW seems to have been too busy to put a link to the ICM tables.
They’re here.
I think @Colin’s comment on ‘straight talking Corbyn’ is a little harsh, but only a little. Brexit is, for all politicans, a very complex and difficult subject, and one where the classic ‘well I wouldn’t start from here’ answer is apposite.
Corbyn himself probably doesn’t want to leave the single market (but I could be wrong on that) but possibly recognises the problem with immigration. Having said that, he has previously said immigration isn’t an issue, so presumably that can’t be the reason why he favours leaving the single market. Or maybe it is?
The public have narrowly voted in favour of a proposition that they did not clearly define, in terms of the future relationship with the EU, thus leaving politicians to sort out the mess. There are so many circles that need squaring, and all politicians are struggling with this to one degree or another, so it’s no surprise that Labour and Corbyn are apparently confused.
Where we can see his weakness is that as opposition leader at this point of the electoral cycle, he only needs to say something when he wants to. The fact that he completely screwed up a voluntary statement, and screwed it up so badly that even those sympathetic to Labour don’t understand what he was trying to say on not just Brexit but also a major apparent policy announcement/de-announcement, just goes to show how dreadfully misconceived his intervention has been.
What is also noticeable is the largely absent support on here and elsewhere for TBM. I take this as a sign that Corbyn really has screwed up so badly this time that even his supporters can’t bear to back him.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/11/businesses-could-hit-annual-1000-charge-every-eu-migrant-bring/
This is also being reported in the Guardian, and is not the kind of story that will endear Conservatives to their business backers.
Barbazenzero
Thanks for the Welsh tables link.
I had a look at the retention of 2015 vote, and for every party the percentage of DKs is up a bit (which might confirm Scully’s theory that respondents were not in a good mood this time round!)
Retention figures were (with changes since Sept) –
Con 86% (-2) : Lab 74% (-5) : UKIP 71% (+8) : LD 69% (+17) : PC 68% (+4)
– which does suggest that 2015 LD voters, in particular, shift around a bit between LDs and other parties.
David Colby
Very wise.
I haven’t actually seen Corbyn’s original comments, but the media backlash has been… pretty bad. That said, the Guardian is far more supportive of it than they usually are with anything Corbyn, and I personally approve of maximum wage ratios, if implemented properly. A hard cap is, of course, nonsense.
Handily, YouGov has released an article on public attitudes towards maximum pay caps this morning: https://yougov.co.uk/news/2017/01/11/maximum-earnings-limit-bad-idea-says-british-publi/
The question asked is “Do you think it would be a good idea or a bad idea to introduce a MAXIMUM amount that anyone in Britain could earn each year, set at £1 million?”
GOOD: 31
BAD: 44
The only group for the proposal in the poll was the SNP, with Labour being split 39/39. A similar survey last September was 39 good/ 44 bad.
Time for me to depart this site. It seems fair game to refer to Corbyn ss disastrous which is entirely subjective. Yet any comments critical of May are jumped on.Cheerio.
OLDNAT
You’re welcome, and Scully may well be right.
The only thing that struck me as rather odd is that Remainers signed up in droves whilst DNVers had to be weighted up significantly….
Remain: Unweighted 474 vs 403 Weighted = down 15%
Leave: Unweighted 431 vs 445 Weighted = up 3%
DNV: Unweighted 116 vs 165 Weighted = up 42%
No other “political” category is so significantly skewed as this one, yet I would be surprised if EU Referemdum Vote doesn’t remain a fairly important VI indicator up to 2020 or whenever the next UK GE is called, and perhaps beyond.
As we’re likely to to see EU Referemdum Vote as a weighting factor in pretty much anything political for some time to come, perhaps AW will give us all some guidance.
Mike Pearce
Your leaving the site would be a sad loss – if only because every time I see “Mike Pence” mentioned, I read it as “Mike Pearce”.
Not that I think the two of you are at all comparable, I hasten to add.
Barbazenzero
Could it be that the DNVs are increasingly turned off by politics at the moment?
If they weren’t exercised by Brexit enough to vote initially, then there has been little else being discussed.
@ Pete B
Yes, you appear to be missing the very straightforward essence of my post, whereby I picked an example that involved people only deserving lots of pay if you consider trashing their company and taking down the economy to be a most excellent thing.
Thus if people think footballers DESERVE the money, they may well approve. The salient thing is what they think of people who don’t deserve so much. There may be quite a lot of those… but as ever, we need polling to be sure…
@Mike Pearce – please don’t go. There are always cycles on this site, which mostly reflect whatever side is up or down in the polls. I’ve been here for a good long while, and it’s well worth fighting your corner when things look black.
Having said that, @AW will remind us that UKPR isn’t the place to ‘fight our corners’, as such. We should be here to discuss polls in a non partisan manner, something that I, along with near everyone else, often fails at.
What I would say about Corbyn, is that, to be perfectly fair, his polling really is disastrous, while Theresa May is doing really rather well, in strict polling terms. Personally, I don’t like that, but it’s undeniable that if leading in opinion polls, and thus winning elections, is an independent measure of political parties success, then yes, things really do look seriously bad for Corbyn and Labour.
If there are posts you don’t like or agree with, then find polling evidence to counter them.
OLDNAT
Could it be that the DNVs are increasingly turned off by politics at the moment?
That could well be a possibility, although as it was an online survey significant numbers would probably have taken just it for the “reward” on offer.
I can’t help but wonder how many DNVers would have undertaken the survey but given some less than wholly truthful responses. Could they be mainly remainers who thought that a remain result wasn’t in doubt, now uncomfortable with admitting that they didn’t bother to vote, perhaps?
Not that I’m asserting that was the case, of course, but a question on why they DNVed might reveal interesting data.
@Mike Pearce Precisely why I don’t post here anymore. From time to time I pop in to see if things have changed. But they won’t. So I have decided after today not to look in either.
Carfrew
“Thus if people think footballers DESERVE the money, they may well approve.”
I would be interested to see a polling question on which groups of people voters thought deserved their money. I suspect politicians would be low on the list.
PETE B
It would also be interesting to see polling on maximum wage ratios. There’s the wage cap stuff from YouGov I posted earlier that asks if people think a wage cap of £1 million would be a good or bad idea, but as far as I can see nothing on wage ratio caps. Given all the vitriol leveraged at the ‘elite’, I would not be surprised to see broader support for wage ratio caps.
@LIZH
“Precisely why I don’t post here anymore. From time to time I pop in to see if things have changed. But they won’t. So I have decided after today not to look in either.”
————
I hope we don’t lose you Liz!!
@Pete B
“I suspect politicians would be low on the list.”
———–
This isn’t beyond the bounds of possibility. Whoever thought up the storage tax for example definitely needed a pay cut..
UK Government had asked SC to give them advance sight of their judgement so that they could do “contingency planning”.
SC has said, no one will get advance sight of it. (h/t FT’s Law & Policy)
In any case “contingency” planning is something you do because you don’t know the result – not something you do when you know it!
In other news it seems like Momentum is trying to purge itself… https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jan/11/momentum-iwar-of-words-labour-affiliation
old nat
you are naive if you do not believe that the government will know the judgements in advance.
The Trump News Conference was AMAZING.
This is going to be one helluva ride.
If old Corby really is trying to copy The Donald’s Populism-he has to raise his game by a gazillion %.
@ Colin
‘If old Corby really is trying to copy The Donald’s Populism-he has to raise his game by a gazillion %.’
Fortunately, few things are less likely.
Sorry to see Liz and Mike Pearce giving up … but confess that I know how they feel.
S Thomas
I bow to your superior knowledge over that of the FT’s Law & Policy correspondent.
Doubtless he is but yet another naïve simpleton. There are lots of us around. :-)
Syzygy
You know how they feel! :-)
There are probably a fair number of potential posters who don’t engage because their views don’t match the prevailing balance of ELab or ECon posting – which rather matches how those parties are doing in the GB polls.
Colin
Haven’t seen the Trump “Press Conference” yet, but judging by the comments on it that I have seen, “Trump the President” is going to be exactly the same as “Trump the Candidate”.
If only there actually had been an ancient Chinese proverb “May you live in interesting times”, it would have been appropriate.
@COLIN
“The Trump News Conference was AMAZING.”
Not how I would describe it, being someone who lives in the US. Add in that last night’s dossier has been in the hands of reporters, politicians and the FBI since at least October and I’m really rather quite bitter at the moment.
Syzygy I agree shame to see they are giving up.The site has become dominated by one view on a politician with no balance.
@Oldnat
“UK Government had asked SC to give them advance sight of their judgement so that they could do “contingency planning”.
SC has said, no one will get advance sight of it. (h/t FT’s Law & Policy)
In any case “contingency” planning is something you do because you don’t know the result – not something you do when you know it!”
Well they expect to lose but don’t know whether the SC will adopt a “heavily prescriptive” approach to what the government will need to do next (detailed Bill) or a “lightly prescriptive” approach (motion or very shot Bill).
RAF
I think you are correct – but governments (and political parties) should plan for all contingencies, not wait until events force them along a particular route.
A government that hasn’t done contingency planning is going to be fairly inept in responding to actuality.
@Oldnat
Yes – as we have already seen!
RAF
I was carefully trying not to make that point quite so directly. :-)
@Dez
“Syzygy I agree shame to see they are giving up.The site has become dominated by one view on a politician with no balance.”
It’s the age of the political showman. Serious politics is on holiday.
There have been plenty of comments on this site that have stuck the boot into Theresa May for her lack of engagement and secretiveness over Brexit. And her desire to avoid involving Parliament to the maximum extent possible.
People have scratched their heads on why she is so high in the polls and we have attempted to diagnose why this is the case. Naturally looking at the state of the opposition is central to that.
Bringing your emotions under control at times during logical discourse and being dispassionate about the situation and engaging the arguments is key.
It’s vitally important we are all exposed to attitudes and arguments that challenge our thinking, as uncomfortable as they may be, otherwise we’ll end up with an echo chamber.
Given Trump’s tendency to respond, somewhat vitriolically, to criticisms of him, perhaps he may want to erect rather more substantial “protectionist” barriers to penetration of the US market from service companies from a country that can’t keep them under control?
http://www.wsj.com/articles/christopher-steele-ex-british-intelligence-officer-said-to-have-prepared-dossier-on-trump-1484162553
Sea Change
This is one of the times when you and I are in total agreement.
(We should savour the moment – it may not happen often!)
@SEA CHANGE
“It’s vitally important we are all exposed to attitudes and arguments that challenge our thinking, as uncomfortable as they may be, otherwise we’ll end up with an echo chamber.”
Indeed, and unlike most other sites most people here are at least reasonable. It’s nice being exposed to the other side’s viewpoint without encountering the same sort of things you sometimes see BTL on news sites.
OLDNAT
I’m sorry but given the accusations in last night’s dossier, I cannot help but read far innuendo into that post than is really there. That said, it seems rather irresponsible of the WSJ to name the person who compiled the report.
The bias in commentary here is lamentable, particularly for those of us who remember better times, but Corbyn isn’t a good example. The site is for polling: in polling Corbyn is a disaster.
Saying “I think Corbyns policy of X is foolish” shouldn’t be on here. Saying “Corbyn is doing terribly” is observation of what we’re (supposedly) here to observe.
The SNP, for example, are doing astoundingly well.
If you read into that sentence that I’m an SNPer, you’re mistaken.
@ALEC
“http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/11/businesses-could-hit-annual-1000-charge-every-eu-migrant-bring/
This is also being reported in the Guardian, and is not the kind of story that will endear Conservatives to their business backers.”
£1,000 a year is virtually nothing for someone who could already be on £70k a year. Peanuts.
I’m sure most businesses are not losing sleep over this. Make the charge £10k a year and they might well be.
Barbazenzero
Number Cruncher has concentrated on a similar aspect of the Welsh poll as you did (but doesn’t seem to have noted the huge upweighting of EUref DNVs that you spotted).
https://www.ncpolitics.uk/2017/01/latest-welsh-poll-worse-labour-looks.html/
However, he speculates that Llafur are probably doing worse than the headline numbers suggest as “because they’re relying in part on this type of (non-) voter and the Tories aren’t.”.
Wood Labour problems after the referendum in Scotland surely can not be blamed on the current leader. When there is crisis in social democratic parties all-over Europe it suggests a deeper malaise.In Scotland once independence is achieved politics might revert to a less one party dominated state.
Llafur – Labour’s position in Wales remains strong for a wide variety of reasons. I’m just glad that we have a proportional element to the Welsh Assembly – Senedd elections that makes sure there is an element of holding to account. Many in Labour in Wales hate PR!
If Wales does gain more AMs post Brexit due to more powers in Cardiff, then I pray they’re elected by PR not FPTP as Labour will push for!
@Dez
“Syzygy I agree shame to see they are giving up.The site has become dominated by one view on a politician with no balance.”
Thing is that there is plenty of the same hyperbole/misrepresentation in the MSM and there seems little point in trying to redress the balance here … particularly when the commentators would certainly argue that they are being balanced.