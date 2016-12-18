Messagespace

Opinium’s latest voting intention poll has topline figures of CON 38%, LAB 31%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 13%, GRN 4%. The seven point Conservative lead is much tighter than we’ve seen in other recent polls, which have almost all had double-figure Tory leads. While the lead has dropped in this poll, I suspect the difference is methodological somehow – most of Opinium’s recent polls have had Tory leads that are smaller than those from other companies. One of the results of the 2015 polling error and polling companies’ efforts to correct them is that we can’t really tell for sure which are right. Is it that some companies haven’t done enough to correct the errors of the past, or others who have done too much?
Given I’ve flagged up the increase in Lib Dem support in the last three polls I should also point out the absence of one here, they are down one point. We’ve had four polls since the Richmond by-election, two showing a small increase, one a small drop, one a substantial increase. Taking an average across the four polls, a very modest impact on national levels of Lib Dem support. Full tabs are here.
The same poll had a couple of questions for Keiran Pedley – the first asked people if they preferred a Brexit where Britain left completely, but got a harsh deal meaning the economy suffers, unemployment increases and there’s less money for public services… or a Brexit where Britain remains in some EU institutions, has freedom of movement, is subject to the EU courts and so on. Faced with that stark choice, people went with the “soft Brexit” option by 41% to 35%. However, it does, of course, assume that people can be convinced that a “hard Brexit” option would result in the economy suffering, unemployment increasing and so on. We’ve just had a salutary lesson that lots of experts telling people that leaving the EU would have negative economic effects is not necessarily effective. I think the most we can say is that it suggests if people can be convinced that a hard Brexit would damage the economy, jobs and public services and that a soft Brexit would not, then they would prefer a soft Brexit… but that “if” is doing a lot of work.
Keiran also asked two questions about a second referendums, both finding a majority of people do not want one. The first asked if people would like a second referendum after terms are agreed, the second asked if there should be a second referendum if it becomes clear that Brexit is damaging the economy. In both cases 33% said yes, 52% said no – suggesting that a declining economy wouldn’t necessarily make people want to reconsider the issue.
That second question is key in a lot of current discussion about public attitudes to Brexit. It is clear from current polling that that has not been any significant shift in public opinion since the referendum, most people think the govt is obliged to deliver on the referendum result and that most people do not currently want a second referendum. The hopes of some of those who would like to stay in the European Union are pinned upon the idea that as the negotiation period progresses the impact on the British economy will begin to be felt and at that point the public will change their mind, want to stay after all, and therefore be open to the idea of a second referendum.
Whether there is a chance of this happening is very tricky to measure in a poll. It’s asking people to predict how their opinions might change as a result of future economic developments, when respondents themselves don’t know the answer. We don’t know what’s going to happen to the economy in coming years, and we certainly don’t know what the public will attribute it too. It would be naive to think that an economic downturn will necessarily be blamed on Brexit by those people who supported Brexit. People view new events and information through the prism of their existing views, and many Brexit supporters will blame it on other economic factors, or on the rest of the EU trying to punish us, or pro-Europeans wanting Brexit to fail…. or take it as short-term pain that will be outweighed by later gain (in the same way, many pro-EU people will be liable to blame things on Brexit that have nothing to do with it. This is not a comment about supporters of one side or the other, but on human nature in general).
Tancred
“I have a solution: national service.”
I agree things like national service can work – although the reason i think they work is not mentioned much.
They work (imo) because you put all your peak testosterone young men under the watchful eye of the toughest men in the country which keeps a lid on them until they grow past it.
It’s really just prison in a more productive form.
Quite common in history – you gather all your “young spears” and put them under the toughest guys to keep them under control during their wild years.
The problem with simplistic responses to crime and its causes *where have I heard that one before?) is that simplistic explanations have no evidential support.
“It’s testosterone” – Certainly being young and male are highly correlated with spending time in jail – but so are many other factors. For example, I quoted upthread that prisoners are fifty times more likely to suffer from three or more mental disorders than the population as a whole.
“Bring back National Service” – Crime rates didn’t rise when National Service was abandoned, and there is less crime now than there was then.
Crime (or rather the fear of it) has always been an emotive issue and it is understandable that people would like there to be a simple solution, but it doesn’t exist.
Mr Jones
“They work (imo) because you put all your peak testosterone young men under the watchful eye of the toughest men in the country which keeps a lid on them until they grow past it.”
There are elements of that, that I agree with. There is clearly no need to do that with most young men (since they commit no crimes).
However, there is a small percentage of the population who have serious disorders like enjoying killing and being violent to people.
The armed forces are a desirable career path for such folk. They are given an outlet for their preferences which doesn’t damage society (well, only foreign societies) and provides the disciplined surroundings that may keep them under some form of control.
They can make excellent soldiers.
Oldnat
“Certainly being young and male are highly correlated with spending time in jail – but so are many other factors.”
true but if peak testosterone is an independent factor – my guess is it simply magnifies the effect of the other factors – then you’d expect more young men to mean more crime (as a result of all those other factors being magnified during that period).
#
“However, there is a small percentage of the population who have serious disorders like enjoying killing and being violent to people.”
Well there’s that but also things like people who pump out more adrenaline than the average are more likely to become adrenaline junkies so kids who steal or race cars for the adrenaline rush give them a tank to drive until they grow out of it.
Mr Jones
Similar results can be obtained from involving such young men in challenging, controlled risk [1], outdoor activities (as an alternative to being locked up in a Young Offenders Institution.
Some of my more “interesting” pupils reduced offending behaviour through involvement in Outdoor Pursuits at school – and more extreme cases through similar options (usually run by ex-military staff).
Only works for some, of course, and the staffing levels are intense – but still a damn sight cheaper than National Service for all, or keeping them in the pokey!
[1] There is some indicative research that for a number of years following puberty, young people are are poor at measuring risk – in the same way that a number of us oldies are (and get ripped off by con artists) – due to changes in the configuration of the pre frontal lobes.
@Hireton @Oldnat Re: Sturgeons Joke Proposals
Charles Grant, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s own Brexit advisers, said that Sturgeon’s proposals are “politically, technically, and legally” unviable.
He’s also a europhile and clearly has quite a bit of expertise in the matter: https://www.cer.org.uk/personnel/charles-grant
—
One of the country’s most eminent Constitutional experts, Prof Keating, who is director of Edinburgh University’s Centre on Constitutional Change, said: “It’s not possible.
“If Scotland was in the single market and the UK was outside, there would be a hard economic border between Scotland and England. There would not be free movement of people, services, capital and goods. I just don’t think that’s going to work.
“Any trade deal negotiated by the countries in the single market is negotiated by the EU.” Pressed on Ms Sturgeon’s claim that anything is possible as Brexit is “unchartered territory”, he added: “It’s never been done before because it’s not possible.”
—
Jim Sillars, the SNP’s former deputy leader said, “Scotland would not be able to join either organisation (EEA and EFTA) while part of the UK and the report meant Ms Sturgeon would have to eat “humble pie” if she tried.”
—-
Dr Stuart MacLennan, of Coventry University, also warned a “big stumbling block” was Scotland not being a sovereign state and predicted Spain and Belgium would never allow it to join the EEA while part of the UK for fear of encouraging their own separatist movements.
He said “Ms Sturgeon’s plan was a recipe for a constitutional car crash because European law, which is “supreme” for EEA members, could clash with UK law.
“From a nationalist perspective, it makes good practical sense to march supporters to the top of the EEA hill, only for big, bad Westminster to march them back down again. But for the Scottish Government to present itself as pursuing a policy it must surely know has no chance of success is fundamentally dishonest”.
—-
Daniel Kenealy, Lecturer at the University of Edinburgh where he teaches and researches devolution and EU politics. He is the co-editor of The European Union: How Does it Work? (Oxford University Press, 2015), has published on Scotland’s relationship with the EU, and was expert adviser to the Scottish Parliament’s EU Committee during 2013-14.
He says, “the document is certainly an exercise in creative thinking. It would be wrong to categorically label the proposal for Scotland to join the EEA via EFTA, whilst remaining part of a UK that is neither a member of EFTA nor a party to the EEA, as impossible. It will be my previous sentence, and sentences like it, that SNP politicians trot out in the weeks and months ahead. But the proposal is all-but-impossible and the legal, political, and technical barriers standing in the way of it are high, and almost certainly insurmountable”
—
Oldnat
“Similar results can be obtained from…”
yes, the principle is the same
Sea Change
And I could publish a list of supportive comments from the likes of Anton Muscatelli.
No one – including the Scottish Government – has suggested that the proposals would be easy to implement, given the complexity.
However, not a single one of the comments that you have obviously been diligently searching for over the last 24 hours support your initial claim – that the proposals “have no merit and lack constitutional veracity”.
I’m also unsure as to how many of your sources have actually read the proposal, or are totally cognisant of all developments.
For example, all of them appear to imagine that the proposal is for Scotland to be a member of the EEA, while the UK isn’t.
That is not the proposal, and if you read the document yourself, you would find that to be the case.
There is no suggestion in the document, at any point, that Scotland could be an independent member of the EEA. That status has to be held by the UK. What is proposed is that if England & Wales don’t want to be in the EEA, then an application for territorial exclusion should be made.
That isn’t “technically or legally unviable”, though it may well be politically so.
As to the “hard border”, the UK has said that it doesn’t see why such a situation should exist in Ireland. Either they are simply misleading the people in that island (which is a distinct possibility) or there is not the problem which some envisage.
Sea Change
Including “Jim Sillars, the SNP’s former deputy leader” in your list seems odd.
Jim left the SNP many years ago, and campaigned during the EUref for a No vote. He is a politician (albeit no longer an elected one) who advocates the least popular stance in Scottish politics – a Scotland outwith both the UK and the EEA.
That’s a bit like citing Farage as an independent expert on the financing of EU political parties!
@OLDNAT, “However, not a single one of the comments that you have obviously been diligently searching for over the last 24 hours support your initial claim – that the proposals “have no merit and lack constitutional veracity”.”
I’m in Australia for Xmas, I spent approx 15 mins pulling those quotes together when I woke up. Hardly difficult to find, I mean it really is obvious from looking at the document that it is a constitutional mess and will be paid lip service by Westminster. We voted as the UK and we will have a deal for the UK.
As to Jim Sillars, he is one of the few Scottish Nationalists who is honest…that real independence means leaving the UK and the EU. Alex Neil and 5 or 6 other MSPs voted for Brexit because they understand that independence starts with being freed from the EU.
OLD NAT & Mr Jones
Did either of you old jossers actually do National Service, i wonder? The armed forces are highly structured organisations, in which maintaining the potential for defence or attack is mainly mechanised, and 95% logistics. Young men with killer testosterone and offensive behaviour are about as welcome and accepted as in civil society, and mainly end up in the military goal or out on their ears.
On the actual intent and subject matter of this thread, far from being doom and gloom for Labour, any thing North of 30%, given the declared intent to support an open international movement of labour within the Single Market, and reform of the party in the direction of a socialist agenda, setting bar very high for electoral support, is a marvel, and one which over time may continue to get support from an increasingly educated and democratic electorate.
Moderation
I only am moderated when i pass unfavourable comments upon the SNP.
Is there a scottish hotline from our caledonian posters to AW.While quite prepared to hand it out they seem very sensitive to return fire.
[You’d get moderated for passing unfavourable comments on other parties too, indeed, any partisan comments. Read the comments policy please – AW]
Neil A,
“Given how much of a wedge the SNP has managed to drive with devolution, I think the clear and very achievable aim would be to use the new status to edge Scotland ever further away to the point that an indyref would barely be needed and could be replaced with a simple shrug of the shoulders and muttering “what difference does it make now anyway”.”
I dont agree. I think that without devolution, scotland would now be an independent nation. It worked in calming demands for independence, and I think further devolution would accomplish more of the same. I agree that it would much more clearly differentiate the two nations, but the factors binding the two together would be the same as now. If westminster saw this as an excuse to cut Scottish representation at westminster, or slash its budgets to what they might be under independence, that would be a diferent issue.
Sorbus,
“I don’t get it. Davidson had a high profile in the Tory Remain campaign and she’s popular, why would she not be making a strong case for a soft Brexit? The Soubry approach, if you like. ”
Perhaps because the tory party has chosen to back Brexit, and in a proportional voting system is eyeing the 40% scottish leave voters, just as the lib dems are similarly eyeing the English remainers?
Millie,
“What I think people want is genuine localism, and I would like to see unitary authorities that are much smaller than at present rather than unwieldy regional groupings that are just as remote as Westminster.”
The devil has always been in the detail. Local government relies upon funding from central government. Central government has always exerted control by determining this funding. Therefore local government becomes impossible.
MRJONES
No problem, we all have our pet irritations statistics!
Have a good Christmas.
JOHN PILGRIM
Your 6.57 am
Well said in your first para. I think the answer to your question is NO. ( by the way, I think that word begins with a “t” -not a “j”. )
re your second para I loved ” over time may continue to get support from an increasingly educated and democratic electorate.”
Your indefatigable belief that all that separates UK from a Corbyn Government is better education ,exemplifies your unswerving faith , expressed in these pages in unpunctuated sentences of a length which I can only marvel at.
I salute you sir & wish you a very Happy Christmas :-)
@S Thomas
If your posts go straight into moderation it is not some conspiracy.
Posts go into moderation if certain words are used, even if they are embedded in larger words. I am not aware of a complete list you can check against, so you have to work it out.
In general, we should not be making unfavourable comments about any parties, unless the comment is centred on polling.
:)
CATMANJEFF
“An interesting story from the Independent.
While some campaign for PR, others want to get rid of it in the London Assembly….”
Many in Welsh Labour hold similar views regarding the Welsh Assembly – an issue that will need addressing soon enough as Westminster Constituencies reduce from 40 to 30.
@Danny
Indeed. One of the problems with government generally, is that one continually gets the feeling that wise administration and parsimonious use of funds is rewarded with… less funding.
One of the great unmentioned issues of ‘austerity’ cuts to local government is this: have reduced resources just led to correspondingly reduced services, or have councils managed to use funding more efficiently? Sadly, I look at my local District Council and all I see is colossal waste and poor management.
@JonesinBangor
Thank you for that.
I guess all other parties in Wales like the Welsh Assembly system, as it gives them a better foothold there.
@Millie
My own local authority has lost about 40% of it’s funding over five years.
There was scope for some efficiency, but the level of reduction in funding has been crippling.
Non statutory services have been massively hit. The area has a number of historic building (Bronte era), and the Council are having to sell many of them off. Library services have been cut back, with many smaller libraries only running by volunteers. My own children used to go to various autism support groups, but funding has been stopped for most of them as they are non-statutory. This has left disabled children and their families more isolated with less support.
The thresholds where people have to pay for social care have lowered, so more and more people have to pay where they didn’t before.
If most households had to survive with 10% less income, they could make reasonable adjustments and cope. Take away 40% and things would change massively. Local government is no different.
If you want an entertaining example of the use of parliamentary privilege to comment upon local government…
Bridgwater and West Somerset MP Ian Liddell-Grainger’s scathing …
http://www.somersetcountygazette.co.uk/…/14980553._Lured_like_a_prostitute_into_a_str
COLIN
“I salute you sir & wish you a very Happy Christmas :-)”
And you and yours, Colin, and to Old Nat, Carfrew,, OTH,, Alec, Szygi,Millie, Charles, and, O my Nameless, Amber and Paul of long ago, and to others too numerous to mention – Happy Christmas to all of you..
Happy Christmas everyone :-)
Yet more evidence of global warming:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-38417198
No doubt there are still blockheads who insist that this is all a conspiracy by the ‘new world order’. I often wish the internet had never been invented, given all the crap that can be preached on it.
More BS by May, talking about uniting around a ‘bold new role’:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38417101
What will that role be? Has it been defined? Of course not.
I hold her in contempt – how dare she ask me to unite around an idea I do not agree with!
@Tancred
But the role is clear. Role means Role. And I suspect (although this hasn’t yet been clarified) that it will be a red white and blue role.
Who can argue with that?
I have detected a tendency from May to tell us voters what to do: ‘voters MUST unite around Britain’s new role’, ‘Londoners MUST stand up to terrorism’.
It feels very schoolmarm-ish to me and more than a bit condescending.
Contrast to Maggie, who quickly learned to express her confidence that people would react the right way, rather than telling them to do so.
As was said of Nelson, your leader’s confidence in your courage is far more compelling than your country’s (or government’s) expectations…
About crime, Steven Levitt PhD and Stephen Dubner have proved fairly conclusively that the strongest correlation to crime rates is the birth rate 20 years earlier amongst deprived mothers, with specific reference to the availability of abortion.
It’s a pretty uncomfortable conclusion morally, but US crime rate reductions correlate almost perfectly, state by state, with the the legalisation of abortion on demand.
Increased police resources have a small impact; all the other proposed causes, including reintroduction of the death penalty, the ‘war on drugs’, ‘three strikes and your out’, as well as some liberal policies around reducing deprivation, all fail to have any detectable impact on crime rates.
On the other hand the Dutch crime rate reductions have been correlated to a very active rehabilitation programme; offenders are encouraged to keep working and maintaining family ties (the two things mot closely linked to avoiding re-offending), through ideas like weekend detention.
Their re-offending rates are a fraction of ours. Of course, it couldn’t be done here, as the Daily Mail tendency et al would have an absolute hissy fit.
One of the many areas of policy where it is very hard in this country to have a rational discussion, because reality contradicts the ‘common sense’ view of the right wing establishment.
Sea Change
Hope you’re enjoying the summer! A barbie on Xmas Day?
Your comment re Sillars suggests that you approach these matters from an entirely partisan stance, so further discussion with you on them seems pointless.
BFR
Would you have preferred it if she had said-For God’s sake don’t go outside Christmas shopping -you may be blown to bits by a terrorist.
?
@OLDNAT
No barbie. I’m schooling some of the family out here in the art of goose fat roasties and brussel sprouts.
I retract the honest bit, you are right that is unfair and comes across as Partisan. I don’t have a dog in the internal fights of the SNP.
I do however find it hard to understand the logic of an SNP committed to gaining independence from Westminster but being keen on the EU removing ever more competencies, that continued membership would entail.
It’s just turned Midnight here, so Merry Christmas to everyone and goodnight.
ah, the polls, the polls.
Assessing public opinion by asking a small number of relatively easily accessible people what they think.
And then being proved massively wrong whenever there’s a biggish vote like a general election, referendum or US presidential election.
Truth is, whatever the question, just now the populist, nationalist answer will win (read Fascist in days gone by)
I wish it weren’t true but it is. And the mood music hasn’t changed and in the end, yes, the Tories will lose … by either being ousted by populist/ nationalists or turning into them.
Sea Change
“I don’t have a dog in the internal fights of the SNP”
Neither has Jim Sillars!
Merry Xmas.
@Colin
No, of course not – that is not remotely what I am saying. I’m not sure how you get to that conclusion from what I wrote…
But a less bossy-sounding PM might have said:
‘I’m confident Londoners will not be cowed and will stand up to this threat as they have to previous similar threats.’
Or:
‘I have faith in the British people to come together after the divisions of Brexit to build a strong future for the UK’.
It’s management 101 that you don’t instruct people to deliver, you express confidence in their ability to deliver.
One is a statement of faith in your voters/citizens/team; the other is an instruction, rather in the manner of a primary school head teacher.
When she did it the first time I assumed that it as a slip, but it is now becoming a habit, which probably gives us an insight into her character and management style. Which I thought might be interesting to reflect on with my fellow denizens of UK Polling Report.!
BGF
Which I thought might be interesting to reflect on with my fellow denizens of UK Polling Report”
Have you seen this report from Bloomberg?
https://t.co/zSKSU5qnwI
“U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is increasingly isolated as her demands to control all areas of policy alienate key colleagues, according to more than a dozen officials who worry tensions will undermine planning for Brexit”
Perhaps the interesting point is not so much about whether the picture is accurate or no, but that it is being reported on outside the U, and will influence decision makers.
“outside the U” should have been “outside the UK”
@Oldnat
Well, it is hard to be sure of her exact approach to the problem given she is keeping details so close to her chest, but there are now a few indicators that she tends more toward micro-management than flying at 30,000 feet.
Not that this is necessarily a problem – either approach can give rise to difficulties or work well, depending on the team structure, membership and personalities, issues being dealt with, etc.
I guess we will see fairly soon…