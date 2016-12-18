Messagespace

Opinium’s latest voting intention poll has topline figures of CON 38%, LAB 31%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 13%, GRN 4%. The seven point Conservative lead is much tighter than we’ve seen in other recent polls, which have almost all had double-figure Tory leads. While the lead has dropped in this poll, I suspect the difference is methodological somehow – most of Opinium’s recent polls have had Tory leads that are smaller than those from other companies. One of the results of the 2015 polling error and polling companies’ efforts to correct them is that we can’t really tell for sure which are right. Is it that some companies haven’t done enough to correct the errors of the past, or others who have done too much?
Given I’ve flagged up the increase in Lib Dem support in the last three polls I should also point out the absence of one here, they are down one point. We’ve had four polls since the Richmond by-election, two showing a small increase, one a small drop, one a substantial increase. Taking an average across the four polls, a very modest impact on national levels of Lib Dem support. Full tabs are here.
The same poll had a couple of questions for Keiran Pedley – the first asked people if they preferred a Brexit where Britain left completely, but got a harsh deal meaning the economy suffers, unemployment increases and there’s less money for public services… or a Brexit where Britain remains in some EU institutions, has freedom of movement, is subject to the EU courts and so on. Faced with that stark choice, people went with the “soft Brexit” option by 41% to 35%. However, it does, of course, assume that people can be convinced that a “hard Brexit” option would result in the economy suffering, unemployment increasing and so on. We’ve just had a salutary lesson that lots of experts telling people that leaving the EU would have negative economic effects is not necessarily effective. I think the most we can say is that it suggests if people can be convinced that a hard Brexit would damage the economy, jobs and public services and that a soft Brexit would not, then they would prefer a soft Brexit… but that “if” is doing a lot of work.
Keiran also asked two questions about a second referendums, both finding a majority of people do not want one. The first asked if people would like a second referendum after terms are agreed, the second asked if there should be a second referendum if it becomes clear that Brexit is damaging the economy. In both cases 33% said yes, 52% said no – suggesting that a declining economy wouldn’t necessarily make people want to reconsider the issue.
That second question is key in a lot of current discussion about public attitudes to Brexit. It is clear from current polling that that has not been any significant shift in public opinion since the referendum, most people think the govt is obliged to deliver on the referendum result and that most people do not currently want a second referendum. The hopes of some of those who would like to stay in the European Union are pinned upon the idea that as the negotiation period progresses the impact on the British economy will begin to be felt and at that point the public will change their mind, want to stay after all, and therefore be open to the idea of a second referendum.
Whether there is a chance of this happening is very tricky to measure in a poll. It’s asking people to predict how their opinions might change as a result of future economic developments, when respondents themselves don’t know the answer. We don’t know what’s going to happen to the economy in coming years, and we certainly don’t know what the public will attribute it too. It would be naive to think that an economic downturn will necessarily be blamed on Brexit by those people who supported Brexit. People view new events and information through the prism of their existing views, and many Brexit supporters will blame it on other economic factors, or on the rest of the EU trying to punish us, or pro-Europeans wanting Brexit to fail…. or take it as short-term pain that will be outweighed by later gain (in the same way, many pro-EU people will be liable to blame things on Brexit that have nothing to do with it. This is not a comment about supporters of one side or the other, but on human nature in general).
I am not sure on the workability of the proposals. It seems that if one country being in two overlapping, but mutually exclusive single markets might cause administrative problems, but there was never a problem invented yet that institutions couldn’t overcome by just ignoring it.
My issue is more that I see it largely as a Trojan horse. Scotland under such a settlement would be effectively independent of the UK and her relationship with rUK would be fairly even to what she has with the EU.
Given how much of a wedge the SNP has managed to drive with devolution, I think the clear and very achievable aim would be to use the new status to edge Scotland ever further away to the point that an indyref would barely be needed and could be replaced with a simple shrug of the shoulders and muttering “what difference does it make now anyway”.
In that sense I’d be inclined to offer a choice between proper independence and not-independence.
What I absolutely accept is that Brexit represents the sort of major change in Scotland’s situation that would justify a second indyref if that’s what the SNP want. I’d be quite upset with the Tories if they tried to prevent one being held. I am not clear what the outcome of such a vote would be. The polls, such as they are, don’t seem to show much shift from the more-or-less dead heat. It might be that the government “ignoring” Sturgeon’s proposals might be taken as a slight by wavering Scots. It might be that virtually all current “No” voters wouldn’t actually regard it as a slight, and will either be swayed to “Yes” by Brexit or not, full stop.
OldNat
As you describe them, the Brexit positions of SLab, SCon and SLD don’t seem to make much sense. Surely the unionist parties should be arguing for the kind of Brexit that makes preservation of the union easiest? Surely that’s a soft Brexit, with a particular emphasis on a ‘soft’ approach to the issues of greatest concern to Scottish voters?
I don’t get it. Davidson had a high profile in the Tory Remain campaign and she’s popular, why would she not be making a strong case for a soft Brexit? The Soubry approach, if you like.
SLab may be suffering from the same incoherence as Lab generally. Trying to work out how to signal respect for the vote (whether they think Brexit can be in the national interest or not, apparently) and what a socialist Brexit ought to look like.
I’m not travelling north of the border for Xmas, but I confidently predict that the Scottish-resident bits of my family will fall out over the Scrabble and will not need to resort to politics!
Looks like Spain has rejected Scotland’s plans:
https://www.holyrood.com/articles/news/spain-rejects-nicola-sturgeons-plan-scotland-stay-single-market
quote
Jorge Toledo, the Spanish secretary of state for the European Union, said: “If the UK leaves the single market, the whole UK will leave the single market. There is only one negotiator, the UK government.”
Sturgeon, who would need to get her plan signed off by all 27 remaining EU members for it to be actioned, has already faced stiff opposition from Spain.
Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy told a European Council meeting in June he would block any separate Brexit deal for Scotland that might encourage the Catalans.
“If the UK goes, Scotland goes. The Spanish government is against negotiations with anyone apart from the UK government,” he said.
end quote
If Scotland is really hell-bent on staying in the EU, they’ll need to go for independence. Mrs May has said she’ll allow another indyref, so ball is in Sturgeon’s court.
Neil A
It seems pretty clear from polling over years that most Scots want “Devo Max” (or the Federal/Confederal equivalent) within the UK.
The SG proposal is for Devo-Max, and not independence.
It’s also clear from two referendums that most Scots are actually “unionists” – EU, UK, or both. If rUK wants to force a binary choice yet again (it didn’t need to demand that in 2014) then we would need to see how that would work out.
I actually find it hard to understand what Unionists (in the UK sense) actually want.
Scotland hasn’t been “fully integrated” into England at any point since 1707. We have always had different systems of governance and law. The reconvening of the Scottish Parliament simply gave democratic control over existing administrative devolution.
Was that it? Something to be frozen for all time? Except that the subsequent Scotland acts have moved us further away from control from Westminster/Whitehall.
Is there some kind of magic dividing line that you think means Scotland/NI/Wales are in UK or outside?
Are we back to the Tamworth Manifesto? – We had to reluctantly accept change, but there will be no more change (till the next time, and the time after that and the …..)
Sorbus
The positioning of the Unionist parties does seem odd. Are they just led by rather mediocre strategists, or “following London’s orders” (as some on my side of the debate would say)? Who knows?
As to Scrabble, I agree that that can be far more divisive than politics!
@Mark W
“Efficiency, slightly as without neodymium you need a gearbox. But a gearbox also costs and needs maintenance.
I am confused by the fuss about neodymium as it shouldn’t really be an issue.
I suspect its prominence in the media may be driven by prejudice rather than logic.”
————-
Well it isn’t just the gearbox, the electromagnet will need some power too. But in any event, Neodymium isn’t just used in windmills, and in other devices where compactness or portability is an issue and there’s no room for electromagnets and gearboxes etc., Neodymium’s greater magnetic strength is important…
Candy
You should really take Neil A’s good advice about researching your position.
Posting stuff from papers that share your political stance, as “evidence” for your position really doesn’t work.
Read Rajoy’s comments with a more critical eye, and look at what the SG position is.
However, if the UK Government is clear that it doesn’t want to incorporate the compromise proposal from the SG, then perhaps the Scots would prefer independence in Europe to dependence in a UK outside the Single Market.
That positioning won’t be clear until the circumstances clarify.
@OldNat
That link referenced a Times article, which is behind the paywall. But if you prefer that, here it is:
http://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/spain-rejects-proposals-for-separate-brexit-deal-splrdd9sf
The comments from Mr Toledo came today. Also, it is not the UK that is vetoing this, it is Spain Mr Toledo is not part of the British govt. But nice try at the whole “It’s Westminster’s fault because they control the world!”)
Obviously it is not news you want to hear, but Sturgeon has been so wrapped up in her little battles, that she has forgotten that there are 27 other countries who have to sign off on what she wants, and this is a clear No from one of them.
@DAVE
“@carfrew “Have you told the peeps at MIT and the peeps who make the windmills?”
I wish you would Google ‘peep’ and ‘peeps’ to find out what they really mean.
‘prolly’ for ‘probably’ is just idle, or an affectation.
(I know it’s in Oxford dictionaries, and has been around since the 1940’s. but the combined effect of these two solecisms tempts me to discount other things you say.)
You’ve probably just caught me on a bad day. If you are simply trying to save keystrokes, ‘folk’ has fewer than ‘the peeps’ which gives me ‘the Willies’”
———-
???
Happy Xmas to you too Dave…
Candy
You still didn’t look at Rajoy’s words, did you?
@AC
“Yip made it on time, in fact I had plenty of time to wait due to the bugger being 10 mins late.”
———–
Thanks for easing my gestalt Allan. And good to know they made the train wait for ya. Perks of being a UKPR regular no doubt…
@OldNat
Do you really think Mr Toledo spoke today without consulting Rajoy?
It`s clear we are in a difficult constitutional situation due to LEAVE winning in only two countries of the UK.
And combined with this is the determination of some EU countries to insist on one treatment for the UK`s departure.
But other EU countries may well veto a departure that removes a country not voting to LEAVE. Which would mean the departure negotiations drag on beyond the two years, and the uncertainty is damaging for everyone.
It would be much better for the UK government to propose a future position that satisfies the two countries being forced out, or at least reduces their problems.
Why cannot immigration be allowed at current levels throughout the UK except that there would be restrictions on immigrant employment in some small special areas. This should keep us all in the Single Market.
There’s a certain irony in this –
“The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing at Trump’s inauguration” (Washington Post)
given the support for Trump from far right Christian Evangelist nutters. :-)
Candy
Read the words – preferably in Spanish.
@Oldnat
I’m not sure what you mean by ironic.
Are you suggesting that the Mormons are fellow travellers of said “nutters”, or that they might have been expected to put themselves in a different corner to them?
Neither seems ‘ironic”. One is more “to be expected” and the other “hypocritical”.
Neil A
I meant ironic in the sense of far right Christian supporters of Trump having to listen to a choir of a different religion.
It’s a bit like Trump enthusing that “We secured Nickelback for the inauguration.. Very pleased, a great American band”
– They’re Canadian.
Meanwhile, he’s also tweeting about how the US needs to expand its nuke capability (and his spokesman tries to dampen down his rampant insanity).
Hmm, I don’t think evangelicals support Trump because they think they share his religious beliefs.
I think they support him for one reason only, the possibility of SC nominations that oppose R v Wade.
Neil
Sorry to butt in, but your last post was a bit cryptic to me.
“…the possibility of SC nominations that oppose R v Wade.”
Surely this can’t mean ‘…the possibility of Supreme Court nominations that oppose Regina v Wade’??
Neil A
Does Trump have any religious beliefs?
@Pete B,
Hehe, little known fact. Ms Roe’s first name was Regina..
@Oldnat,
Honestly I very much doubt it. I just think he also doesn’t really care about pro-choice / pro-life issues, and so is perfectly happy to appeal to the Republican right with promises of anti-abortion justices.
And from an evangelical’s point of view, he can’t be any worse than Clinton who they will probably assume would select the most cast iron pro-choicers she possibly could.
Neil A
Clinton did herself no favours by picking an anti-abortion VP candidate.
Neil A
Independent-in-all-but-name might work quite well for the tranche of Scots who support Scotland running her own affairs but still have some vague, sentimental attachment to a British identity (we discussed some polling data on this a while back, I’ve forgotten the questions that led ON to deduce the existence of this demographic and I hope I’m not misrepresenting what he said).
Independence by stealth would suit the cautious types just fine. Plenty of time for the civil service to adjust, nice gradual change that doesn’t scare the economic horses, every opportunity to stop or back off if the independent future starts looking not so rosy. If you’re a unionist you rather hope the destination will never be reached, but you can comfort yourself with the thought that it’ll happen so gradually that you’ll manage to reconcile yourself to it and perhaps it won’t seem so important by the time you get there.
For ‘independence’ you can probably substitute ‘Brexit’. Johnson clearly fancies himself as a pro-European Brexiter. I assume Cameron was hoping to persuade Eurosceptic voters that he’d secured a Brexit-in-all-but-name deal. Interestingly Hague made a speech during the campaign arguing that we already had cake-and-eat-it EU membership and therefore didn’t need to Leave.
Who’s Miss Roe?
@OldNat
“Does Trump have any religious beliefs?”
He believes in Trump.
Just remembered Stephen Collins’s Family Christmas boardgame, for those UKPRers who’re completely fed up with Brexit talk. I’m afraid the online version’s a lot more difficult to read than the print version, but it gave me a giggle.
@Sorbus
I am not against a loose federal UK but I’d want it to be based on a reworking of the whole constitution.
I think thought that there is an argument for believing that there are two interpretations of the current hegemony of the SNP.
The conventional one is that independence, or something like it, is now an unstoppable force.
The other is that the Scottish independence movement may be at its zenith, with pretty much every conceivable wind at its back, and still less than half the support of the population. If the union can be held together for another decade or so, perhaps the threat will have subsided.
If the second view has any merit, then you can see the argument for preferring to gamble on the coin toss of indyref2 rather than handing the SNP an even bigger saw with which to continue cutting through the branch.
Sorbus
“Independent-in-all-but-name might work quite well for the tranche of Scots who support Scotland running her own affairs but still have some vague, sentimental attachment to a British identity”
Actually, I suspect that you are misrepresenting that “tranche” – given that the ScotCen surveys since the 1990s that I think you are referring to represented around 2/3 of respondents.
Since most Scots have consistently responded that they would prefer Defence and Foreign Affairs to be handled at UK level, it seems rather bizarre to describe that aspiration as “independent-in-all-but-name”.
After all, Trentino Alde-Adige in Italy, and the Basque Country in Spain are parts of their respective states, but only pay the Central Government for common services.
Even Greenland and the Faroes are only on a journey to becoming independent states (and may well decide not to go the full way).
That Scotland wants a status more in tune with what they thought the 1707 Union was going to be and managed to accommodate until the mid 20th century, would only surprise those who view the UK from a uniquely English perspective.
It would be possible to create a settlement that is to mutual satisfaction, but only if those are willing to compromise, in the same way that the Scottish Government is doing.
Neil A
There are far more than two interpretations.
What is it with some people that they want to reduce things to binary choices?
Life, the constitution, and everything are much more complicated than that1
Since most Scots have consistently responded that they would prefer Defence and Foreign Affairs to be handled at UK level, it seems rather bizarre to describe that aspiration as “independent-in-all-but-name”.
I wouldn’t really disagree. I was trying to pick up on Neil A’s description of where Scotland might land up if it pursued a different relationship with the EU from the one rUK goes for. And to suggest that quite a broad range of Scottish opinion might find the process and outcome acceptable, or at least liveable with.
Perhaps it depends partly on whether relations with Europe are ‘Foreign Affairs’ or not.
Sorbus
“Perhaps it depends partly on whether relations with Europe are ‘Foreign Affairs’ or not.”
I’d agree with that. At the time of the ScotCen surveys there was no concept of the UK withdrawing from the EU as a realistic possibility, so that idea probably wasn’t dominant in people’s minds when they responded.
I imagine that there might be proper Scottish polling on such ideas in the New Year.
Neil A
“I am not against a loose federal UK but I’d want it to be based on a reworking of the whole constitution.”
Essentially what you are saying is that those outwith England can expect no thinking about the UK constitution until English voters get off their sorry arses, and decide that they want some change – presumably in their own interests.
You’ve had decades/centuries to get to that situation, but all your politicians could get as far as was offering the minimum concessions to the other nations that they thought they could get away with – and have repeated that tactic time and time again.
England could have made the UK work in a post-Imperial environment, but it really couldn’t be bothered, because of [insert reason of choice].
It could still do so, but not even bothering to look at the SG proposals for keeping a UK doesn’t seem a sensible course of action for Unionists.
@Oldnat
Yup pretty much.
As you know I am an advocate of an English parliament, and would be happy for a whole new system to be designed with proper delineations of powers and a degree of symmetry.
I am not sure that one part of a country have a very “special” status can be sustained indefinitely. That specialness itself will become a centrifugal force, and in the case of Scotland quite deliberately so.
I don’t personally believe the UK can ever arrive at any kind of “settled” outcome without either breaking apart or designing a symmetrical federation, or at least a symmetrical fully devolved system of government.
What I don’t want to see is full fiscal autonomy because I suspect it’s a trap. Without fiscal transfers from rich to poor, to compensate for the effects of “federal” economic policies, and to promote a sense of cohesion, there is really no point in being in the same country. .
If the federal arrangements were too minimal, this would be largely lost.
And there would always be an expectation that the federal government would underwrite the economies of the member nations, which might remove the moral hazard for engaging in dangerously “experimental” fiscal policies.
There’s no doubt that the average English voter doesn’t give enough thought to these issues.
Oldnat and hireton
you are old enough and wise enough to know that the sturgeon proposals are pie in the sky.
the only hope for caledonia is that sturgeon knows that too and is,in reality, positioning herself for the mother of all power grabs when they are returned from EU.I commend her tactical approach but deplore her strategic objectives.
Setting all that aside the SNP decline in the polls will start when the
electorate realise that her failure to increase the Tax bands in scotland will mean that a scottish teacher or doctor will be paid less than their English and welsh counterparts.Truly the end of the NHS with different net rates of pay. No doubts the tories will pile on the agony 2020-2025.
as someone might have sung to a well known tune:
“you take the high tax road and i’ll take the low tax road and i’ll be in government before you”
S Thomas
I suspect that you haven’t bothered to read the proposals – else why would you restrict yourself to absurd generalisation instead of specifics.
I know you said that you couldn’t remember what you were taught at Law School, but you seem to have forgotten everything you ever learned about presenting a case.
Of course, the SNP will decline in the polls at some point. Hopefully. at that point, one of the opposition parties will have some vague idea about how to run Scotland – instead of mouthing that the existing government is bad.
However, your “failure to increase the Tax bands in scotland” comment usefully identifies you on the SLab side of the Unionist continuum, no matter how evidentially lacking your conclusions are.
Are we seriously to think that you go into court with such ill-prepared and inconsequential arguments? – or do you just relax from the rigours of accuracy by posting rubbish on here?
If you are still practising law, how on earth do you manage to get clients?
i always know a weakened opponent when they lose it. someone confident in the strength of their case seldom resorts to abuse. I smell the blood of a wounded beast shot through through the heart by the arrow of truth.
S Thomas
But your preference for the low tax road suggests that you are at the Tory end of the Unionist continuum.
You are perhaps either a very contrary lady, or one with few principles, other than having union with random people under any or all circumstances..
Certainly you are a conundrum.
oldnat
if not an enigma
S Thomas
You confuse “abuse” with being laughed at. If you walk into court without even having bothered to read the other side’s evidence, I imagine that you would lose most (if not all) of your cases.
Since presumably you don’t, you must take more care about using evidence as opposed to prejudice there, as compared to here.