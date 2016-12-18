Messagespace

Opinium’s latest voting intention poll has topline figures of CON 38%, LAB 31%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 13%, GRN 4%. The seven point Conservative lead is much tighter than we’ve seen in other recent polls, which have almost all had double-figure Tory leads. While the lead has dropped in this poll, I suspect the difference is methodological somehow – most of Opinium’s recent polls have had Tory leads that are smaller than those from other companies. One of the results of the 2015 polling error and polling companies’ efforts to correct them is that we can’t really tell for sure which are right. Is it that some companies haven’t done enough to correct the errors of the past, or others who have done too much?
Given I’ve flagged up the increase in Lib Dem support in the last three polls I should also point out the absence of one here, they are down one point. We’ve had four polls since the Richmond by-election, two showing a small increase, one a small drop, one a substantial increase. Taking an average across the four polls, a very modest impact on national levels of Lib Dem support. Full tabs are here.
The same poll had a couple of questions for Keiran Pedley – the first asked people if they preferred a Brexit where Britain left completely, but got a harsh deal meaning the economy suffers, unemployment increases and there’s less money for public services… or a Brexit where Britain remains in some EU institutions, has freedom of movement, is subject to the EU courts and so on. Faced with that stark choice, people went with the “soft Brexit” option by 41% to 35%. However, it does, of course, assume that people can be convinced that a “hard Brexit” option would result in the economy suffering, unemployment increasing and so on. We’ve just had a salutary lesson that lots of experts telling people that leaving the EU would have negative economic effects is not necessarily effective. I think the most we can say is that it suggests if people can be convinced that a hard Brexit would damage the economy, jobs and public services and that a soft Brexit would not, then they would prefer a soft Brexit… but that “if” is doing a lot of work.
Keiran also asked two questions about a second referendums, both finding a majority of people do not want one. The first asked if people would like a second referendum after terms are agreed, the second asked if there should be a second referendum if it becomes clear that Brexit is damaging the economy. In both cases 33% said yes, 52% said no – suggesting that a declining economy wouldn’t necessarily make people want to reconsider the issue.
That second question is key in a lot of current discussion about public attitudes to Brexit. It is clear from current polling that that has not been any significant shift in public opinion since the referendum, most people think the govt is obliged to deliver on the referendum result and that most people do not currently want a second referendum. The hopes of some of those who would like to stay in the European Union are pinned upon the idea that as the negotiation period progresses the impact on the British economy will begin to be felt and at that point the public will change their mind, want to stay after all, and therefore be open to the idea of a second referendum.
Whether there is a chance of this happening is very tricky to measure in a poll. It’s asking people to predict how their opinions might change as a result of future economic developments, when respondents themselves don’t know the answer. We don’t know what’s going to happen to the economy in coming years, and we certainly don’t know what the public will attribute it too. It would be naive to think that an economic downturn will necessarily be blamed on Brexit by those people who supported Brexit. People view new events and information through the prism of their existing views, and many Brexit supporters will blame it on other economic factors, or on the rest of the EU trying to punish us, or pro-Europeans wanting Brexit to fail…. or take it as short-term pain that will be outweighed by later gain (in the same way, many pro-EU people will be liable to blame things on Brexit that have nothing to do with it. This is not a comment about supporters of one side or the other, but on human nature in general).
Colin – “The comments from the Scotland Yard counter terrorism officer about lack of inter-service co-operation in Germany is a familiar refrain. We heard it from France & Belgium. We seem to be ahead of them here in UK -hope so anyway.”
We are ahead of them, and not just in inter-service co-operation, but in cheap but effective prevention.
For example West Midlands police asked Birmingham City Council to put up concrete bollards around their Christmas market, and they had them in place before the market opened on Nov 17th. Councils up and down the country did the same because the Americans had said Christmas markets would be hit.
No idea why the Germans didn’t do the same, they would have received the same intel we had.
CMJ’s work is impressive (thank you), but it is a little early yet to imagine a seat that has been Labour since 1935 going to the Conservatives, and in any case we do not quite know who will be standing. My first, rather uninformed, guess would be for a Labour hold but we do not have enough information so far.
A lot may depend on UKIP, or to be more precise how worried would the Conservatives be to see UKIP challenging Labour in northern England?
I wish everyone on here a great Christmas and a peaceful new year.
Thanks-it always amuses me when the much vaunted European Union Solidarity / Co-operation/ Unity of Purpose & General Togetherness peels away just at the time all of that is needed ,to reveal lots of institutions & countries doing their own thing.
Not so amusing when it comes to Security across a Continent with no borders though.
As you say, we seem to be better at this stuff than them. ( hope that’s not a hostage to fortune!)
The current articles on attitudes in Germany to surveillance of the individual are very interesting. The first pictures on the Tunisian issued to the public had his face partly concealed. They have very few CCTV cameras so they aren’t certain about the lorries exact route.All a legacy of & reaction to their past apparently. You would never hear Merkel talking like the French President about a “War” on domestic terrorism.
The tension between their desire for liberal humanitarian social policy , and “events” must be very testing for them.
@oldnat
“Rare earth elements are not as “rare” as their name implies. Thulium and lutetium are the two least abundant rare earth elements – but they each have an average crustal abundance that is nearly 200 times greater than the crustal abundance of gold””
Wow, they’re not as rare as gold!! The issue is whether there’s enough to meet the demand, for example whether there’ll be enough neodymium for all the magnets we need for windmills and more besides, or perhaps other elements for all the batteries etc.
Carfrew
Neodymium is as common as copper.
@DANNY
“I seem to remember a story about US mines for rare earths closing because they were being undercut by cheaper Chinese production. Not so much a shortage as a booming supply. The concern was a strategic one that reopening mines requires time, and China might in some dispute cut off supply of critical materials.”
This is to make the error I counselled against. There’s a finite amount of this stuff. Yes, by ramping up output you can create a temporary glut, drive down prices and make some mines uneconomic. But you haven’t made the element any less scarce overall, you will simply exhaust the supply more quickly.
@Oldnat
Yes, and there is loads of Thorium if you count the fragments in grains of sand etc.
The issue is how much can be extracted economically. The easier sources are being used up…
And the rising demand, because the materials are useful in many technolgies, as I shall demonstrate in the next post…
@oldnat
“Rare earth metals: Will we have enough?”
September 20, 2012 by Renee Cho
http://m.phys.org/news/2012-09-rare-earth-metals.html
“Life in the 21st century wouldn’t be the same without rare earth metals. Cell phones, iPads, laptops, televisions, hybrid cars, wind turbines, solar cells and many more products depend on rare earth metals to function. Will there be enough for us to continue our high-tech lifestyle and transition to a renewable energy economy? Do we need to turn to deep seabed or asteroid mining to meet future demand?
“To provide most of our power through renewables would take hundreds of times the amount of rare earth metals that we are mining today,” said Thomas Graedel, Clifton R. Musser Professor of Industrial Ecology and professor of geology and geophysics at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies.
There is no firm definition of rare earth metals, but the term generally refers to metals used in small quantities. Rare earth metals include: rare earth elements—17 elements in the periodic table, the 15 lanthanides plus scandium and yttrium; six platinum group elements; and other byproduct metals that occur in copper, gold, uranium, phosphates, iron or zinc ores. While many rare earth metals are actually quite common, they are seldom found in sufficient amounts to be extracted economically.
According to a recent Congressional Research Service report, world demand for rare earth metals is estimated to be 136,000 tons per year, and projected to rise to at least 185,000 tons annually by 2015. With continued global growth of the middle class, especially in China, India and Africa, demand will continue to grow. High-tech products and renewable energy technology cannot function without rare earth metals. Neodymium, terbium and dysprosium are essential ingredients in the magnets of wind turbines and computer hard drives; a number of rare earth metals are used in nickel-metal-hydride rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles and many other products; yttrium is necessary for color TVs, fuel cells and fluorescent lamps; europium is a component of compact fluorescent bulbs and TV and iPhone screens; cerium and lanthanum are used in catalytic converters; platinum group metals are needed as catalysts in fuel cell technology; and other rare earth metals are essential for solar cells, cell phones, computer chips, medical imaging, jet engines, defense technology, and much more.
Wind power has grown around 7 percent a year, increasing by a factor of 10 over the last decade, noted Peter Kelemen, Arthur D. Storke Memorial Professor of Geochemistry at the Earth Institute’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. “Every megawatt of electricity needs 200 kilograms of neodymium—or 20 percent of one ton,” he said. “So if every big wind turbine produces one megawatt, five turbines will require one ton of neodymium. If wind is going to play a major part in replacing fossil fuels, we will need to increase our supply of neodymium.”
A recent MIT study projected that neodymium demand could grow by as much as 700 percent over the next 25 years; demand for dysprosium, also needed for wind turbines, could increase by 2,600 percent.”
You don’t have to use neodymium in generators. Many are self excited and don’t require a strong permanent magnet.
As for lithium, it seems likely new battery chemistries that are currently in the lab may use aluminum or potassium. Both are far less scarce.
@Peter
“It doesn’t create more of the resource but it does alters the economics of utilisation be it more of the same or viable alternatives. Some time ago I read something about the Germans in WW2 developing ways to make Stainless Steel without using Nickel”
———-
I’ve already pointed out how changing the price can lead to substitution or indeed obviation. Up to a point. But it’s not a given. Not everything can be sufficiently adapted to. We don’t yet have suitable alternatives for some of these things. And we’d don’t have that much time to wait around with CO2 levels rising…
Carfrew
If you had originally posted that your concern was that the more easily accessible sources of REMs would become used up with increasing extraction rates, I wouldn’t have responded to that post – it’s an obvious reality that applies to all metals
Still, I’m delighted to see that you have now done some reading on the matter, and realised that your good self (like me before you) had been misled by the word “rare” in REMs.
Well done.
Catmanjeff
Another vote of thanks for the graphs and analysis… It’s going to be a fascinating byelection.
My guess would be that both Con and Lab will pick local candidates – in the current climate to do otherwise would be to hand the other parties an opportunity to accuse them of being out-of-touch elitists.
@” While many rare earth metals are actually quite common, they are seldom found in sufficient amounts to be extracted economically.”
Hmmm-“economically” in this context is a weasel word..
……….to be extracted without the most appallingly hazardous & toxic processes & no expenditure on environmental protection.
Welcome to our High Tech World which knows not what it reaps:-
http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20150402-the-worst-place-on-earth
@oldnat
“If you had originally posted that your concern was that the more easily accessible sources of REMs would become used up with increasing extraction rates, I wouldn’t have responded to that post – it’s an obvious reality that applies to all metals”
——–
Didn’t think I’d need to. Like you say, it’s obvious. Sadly it only became obvious to you once I pointed it out!!
Obviously I already did some reading, but clearly it’s helped you see where you’re going wrong. Glad to be of help…
@Colin
Yes, they use acid and so forth, however it seems they’re developing better methods, but haven’t looked into that properly yet…
@Colin
On the plus side, Thorium tends to be a by product. If they actually used it it might save loads of environmental degradation…
Carfrew
And on that note of mutual helpfulness (so appropriate for this season) we can end this discussion in a manner of which Anthony would whole heartedly approve.
@Mark W
“You don’t have to use neodymium in generators. Many are self excited and don’t require a strong permanent magnet.”
———
Have you told the peeps at MIT and the peeps who make the windmills?
@OLDNAT
“And on that note of mutual helpfulness (so appropriate for this season) we can end this discussion in a manner of which Anthony would whole heartedly approve.”
————-
Okies, Happy Chrimbo Oldnat!!
@OLDNAT “You’re doing it again! There is absolutely no necessity for trading arrangements to be part of the Brexit negotiations.
If the UK wanted to be part of the EEA, then it would make sense for both parties to conduct the negotiations in parallel.”
You’re like the ghost of Tancred, believing in unicorns, like immigration “was not an issue for Brexit” . It is inconceivable that any government which wants to remain in power will not address freedom of movement. So staying in the EEA for in an indeterminate time is political suicide, somewhat akin to the Scottish independence plan of 2014 with no rational economic plan.
“It’s politics man, politics” (c) Platoon 1986
Carfrew
Nollaig Chridheil agus Bliadhna Mhath Ùr
to you and all others here, as well.
CARFREW
@” it might save loads of environmental degradation…
There is always a different viewpoint isn’t there?
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2011/jun/23/thorium-nuclear-uranium
S Thomas,
I gather they have now travelled by helicopter. I imagine, door to door? Sounds more secure than a train.
Carfrew.
Well, within the current paradigm neodymium is used as it results in the lightest and most powerful generator, clearly important if you are sticking it on a pole and want the best return.
But it isn’t essential, after all we have had electricity generation for ages without neodymium being widely used.
So i don’t look too churlish i do accept that it is currently the most elegant solution and most viable method.
High temperature superconductors in the future may supplant permanent magnets if they can find one that doesn’t contain exotic metals and can be made economically but that is a way off i think.
Sea Change
But I didn’t suggest that the UK Government would try to stay in the EEA – simply that a gradualist approach might be better for the UK than a gung-ho approach to the difficulties.
However, if the current noises from the Cabinet are indicative of their intention to sever all institutional ties with the EEA, then it seems unwise to assume that there will be simultaneous negations on leaving the EU and on a trade deal.
The UK Government may wish to conduct negotiations, on a post-Brexit trade deal, simultaneously with the Brexit negotiations – but there is no onus on the EU to follow the UK Government’s wishes.
The Brexit negotiations would then become mercifully short – and unless both sides wish some form of transition period, implementation could soon follow.
Once the sunny uplands of being a third party with reference to the EEA have been reached, the UK could consider if it wished to negotiate a trade deal, and the EEA could consider whether they were open to such a proposal.
Presumably, Spain would automatically block any such deal without an agreement on Gibraltar.
Then the UK could decide if it wanted to throw Gibraltar to the Spanish wolves or not.
Not all wind powered generators use neodymium.
https://yes2renewables.org/2012/03/06/rare-earth-magnets-not-all-new-turbines-are-using-them/
@COLIN
“There is always a different viewpoint isn’t there?”
————–
Yes and I think you know that article left quite a bit to be desired. from the start, banging on about it not being “commercially proven”, well duh, there’d be no need to campaign for its development otherwise.
But a good deal of the tech has been demonstrated to work, and there’s no showstopper as to why it can’t be scaled up. The article didn’t give any reasons why not, you’ll note. The guy who invented it, also invented the reactors we use today. It’s not like it’s just pie in the sky.
The bit saying there’s no UK role is off because there’s been a study last year into doing a prototype reactor. And he claims renewables will undercut Thorium, with evidence for this once again lacking. It’s not the most balanced piece…
@Mark W
Ok, they don’t all use neodymium but prolly hampers efficiency. High temp semi conductors are more ideal of course, but when they become reality is the question. Be interesting when they do…
Some more detail on the opinion of the Advocate-General on who must approve of what in EU trade deals –
http://www.irishnews.com/news/uknews/2016/12/22/news/european-court-decision-will-complicate-theresa-may-s-post-brexit-trade-deal-plans-847633/?param=ds441rif44T
In her ruling, Ms Sharpston – who is the UK’s only judge at the European Court of Justice – recognised that her decision will cause “difficulties” for the EU, but insisted that this did not affect the legal position.
The ECJ said: “While the advocate general notes that difficulties may arise from a ratification process involving all of the member states alongside the EU, she considers that that cannot affect the question of who has competence to conclude the agreement.”
While Sharpston ruled that the EU was able to ratify parts of the agreement as a single body, she found that member-states’ approval will be needed in the areas including air and maritime transport, labour and environmental standards, social policy, some aspects of intellectual property rights and dispute settlement.
For the bits that can’t be ratified as a single body, would that by any chance require MORE LAWYERS as a result?
@OLDNAT “But I didn’t suggest that the UK Government would try to stay in the EEA – simply that a gradualist approach might be better for the UK than a gung-ho approach to the difficulties.”
You and I probably agree that a transitional deal would make economical sense. However what I find amazing is the blaise way people (like a minority on this site and the Labour party) speculate that staying in the EEA is a viable political option.
It is not.
Listening to arch remainer Ed Vaizey, tory moderniser, privy council member and son of life labour peer Lord Vaizey point out we are clearly going to leave the single market and the customs union should concentrate minds.
This so called Brexit War is done, The Tory Party have sensibly taken a view that they must deliver on Freedom of Movement, whatever the economic cost. naturally they will negotiate a transitional deal if they can to ease the pain.
Carfrew.
Efficiency, slightly as without neodymium you need a gearbox. But a gearbox also costs and needs maintenance.
I am confused by the fuss about neodymium as it shouldn’t really be an issue.
I suspect its prominence in the media may be driven by prejudice rather than logic.
Sea Change
I agree that remaining in the EEA would be a difficult political choice for England & Wales. For Scotland & NI it would be a very good choice.
The Scottish Government has published proposals for how satisfying the political choices of all four polities in the UK could be achieved, given political goodwill all round.
Complex problems often require complex solutions. Simply slashing the Gordian knot with a sword risks you also cutting off your legs. :-)
COLIN…
both delivered safely
CARFREW
@Allan C
So did you make the train yesterday or wot?? Talk about leaving us suspense.
Yip made it on time, in fact I had plenty of time to wait due to the bugger being 10 mins late.
Any chance or is there any prospect of a full Scottish Westminster poll before the New Year? I’m really interested to see if the cross-breaks can be authenticated and the Tories are indeed now in 2nd place in terms of Westminster VI.
@OLDANT “I agree that remaining in the EEA would be a difficult political choice for England & Wales. For Scotland & NI it would be a very good choice. The Scottish Government has published proposals for how satisfying the political choices of all four polities in the UK could be achieved, given political goodwill all round.”
We voted as the UK as you well know. But of course we’ll continually hear the SNP spin.
The Scottish government proposals have no merit or constitutional veracity. Which is why they have been roundly derided.
From the 2016 Eurobarometer, NC politics reports that “81% favour free movement, including – interestingly – 68% in Britain”
http://ec.europa.eu/COMMFrontOffice/publicopinion/index.cfm/Survey/getSurveyDetail/instruments/STANDARD/surveyKy/2137
Sea Change
So you’ve studied the 50 pages of the proposal then? That’s impressive!
Better than me – I’ve just had time to skim read the document.