Messagespace

Opinium’s latest voting intention poll has topline figures of CON 38%, LAB 31%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 13%, GRN 4%. The seven point Conservative lead is much tighter than we’ve seen in other recent polls, which have almost all had double-figure Tory leads. While the lead has dropped in this poll, I suspect the difference is methodological somehow – most of Opinium’s recent polls have had Tory leads that are smaller than those from other companies. One of the results of the 2015 polling error and polling companies’ efforts to correct them is that we can’t really tell for sure which are right. Is it that some companies haven’t done enough to correct the errors of the past, or others who have done too much?
Given I’ve flagged up the increase in Lib Dem support in the last three polls I should also point out the absence of one here, they are down one point. We’ve had four polls since the Richmond by-election, two showing a small increase, one a small drop, one a substantial increase. Taking an average across the four polls, a very modest impact on national levels of Lib Dem support. Full tabs are here.
The same poll had a couple of questions for Keiran Pedley – the first asked people if they preferred a Brexit where Britain left completely, but got a harsh deal meaning the economy suffers, unemployment increases and there’s less money for public services… or a Brexit where Britain remains in some EU institutions, has freedom of movement, is subject to the EU courts and so on. Faced with that stark choice, people went with the “soft Brexit” option by 41% to 35%. However, it does, of course, assume that people can be convinced that a “hard Brexit” option would result in the economy suffering, unemployment increasing and so on. We’ve just had a salutary lesson that lots of experts telling people that leaving the EU would have negative economic effects is not necessarily effective. I think the most we can say is that it suggests if people can be convinced that a hard Brexit would damage the economy, jobs and public services and that a soft Brexit would not, then they would prefer a soft Brexit… but that “if” is doing a lot of work.
Keiran also asked two questions about a second referendums, both finding a majority of people do not want one. The first asked if people would like a second referendum after terms are agreed, the second asked if there should be a second referendum if it becomes clear that Brexit is damaging the economy. In both cases 33% said yes, 52% said no – suggesting that a declining economy wouldn’t necessarily make people want to reconsider the issue.
That second question is key in a lot of current discussion about public attitudes to Brexit. It is clear from current polling that that has not been any significant shift in public opinion since the referendum, most people think the govt is obliged to deliver on the referendum result and that most people do not currently want a second referendum. The hopes of some of those who would like to stay in the European Union are pinned upon the idea that as the negotiation period progresses the impact on the British economy will begin to be felt and at that point the public will change their mind, want to stay after all, and therefore be open to the idea of a second referendum.
Whether there is a chance of this happening is very tricky to measure in a poll. It’s asking people to predict how their opinions might change as a result of future economic developments, when respondents themselves don’t know the answer. We don’t know what’s going to happen to the economy in coming years, and we certainly don’t know what the public will attribute it too. It would be naive to think that an economic downturn will necessarily be blamed on Brexit by those people who supported Brexit. People view new events and information through the prism of their existing views, and many Brexit supporters will blame it on other economic factors, or on the rest of the EU trying to punish us, or pro-Europeans wanting Brexit to fail…. or take it as short-term pain that will be outweighed by later gain (in the same way, many pro-EU people will be liable to blame things on Brexit that have nothing to do with it. This is not a comment about supporters of one side or the other, but on human nature in general).
@” So I imagine there is quite a lot of bureaucracy involved in getting to the stage where you can stick them on a plane and wave goodbye.”
What interests me is the German public’s reaction to this history, and whether , in these circumstances, they think “a lot of
bureaucracy” is an acceptable reason for allowing him the freedom to do what he did.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-38399561
To answer my own previous question!
It seems that UKIP have failed to repay the 172,000 euros by the deadline today, and are in default.
Presumably, the European Parliament has further sanctions that it can bring to bear.
I wonder if stopping paying their salaries is one of them?
I don’t know the latest re the alleged UKIP debt to the EU, but I do know that they were going to appeal it on the grounds that they used funds in exactly the same way that other European parties had done before.
@Pete B
Yes, ironically the Seventies rather shows why we have to take global warming seriously.
Sure, we had these heatwaves, which I was quite happy about at the time, leading to long afternoins in the sun playing cricket and croquet and assisting my snaffling of the gardening prize.
But it seemed to contradict the earlier ice age predictions. What happened, was that the scientists worried about the harsh winters of the early Sixties etc. were RIGHT to be concerned. There really was a problem. Smog, pollution, all these particulates, hanging in the air, were diminishing the energy from sunlight, giving a cooling effect.*
But a combination of anti-pollution regulations – Macmillan’s clean air Act of the late Fifties etc. – kicking in, plus global warming kicking in, OVERRODE the cooling effect by the time of the mid-Seventies.
Now, as I have explained before, peeps like you are correct when you point out there can be confounding factors. Non-linear effects, butterflies flapping their wings in Peking causing typhoons elsewhere etc.
But that’s just more reason to be concerned. We know for a fact CO2 is a greenhouse gas. We may get lucky and have some hitherto unknown feedback effects kicking in to save us as you suggest.
But equally, we can have feed-forward effects that lead to things running out of control, like if global warming leads to the release of all that methane currently sequestered in methane hydrates on the sea floor.
The point is… why take the risk? Why put ourselves at the mercy of these complex effects? When we could instead preserve our hydrocarbons for more useful things instesd of just burning them. And learn to harness more and more energy sustainably, affording many benefits.
* Notably they’ve recently found another reason to bear down on particulates: they’re accumulating on the snow in the Arctic, trapping the sun’s heat instead of reflecting it, accelerating the melting…
Here is the analysis of votes from You Gov’s 2016 polls – VI from voters form the North:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BzTTW1ecy-NDS0M5OC1LZE1DRTA
(Yes, there are some supporters for the SNP in some data sets!)
The Conservatives have done better post referendum , breaching the upper limit recently. Some significant changes are afoot.
Labour have declined, but not in a way that is significant, bumping along just above the bottom floor.
UKIP too have declined a touch, ebbing away downwards, but again not significantly.
The Lib Dems are not showing a significant improvement, but are improving very slightly.
Don’t know and WNV static.
In light of the Cumbrian by-election, with a small Labour majority, how does it look?
We know that Labour are not doing well. We know from looking at 2016 data, UKIP are dropping back, and the Conservatives seems to the beneficiaries. We know that Labour and UKIP are not swapping voters. We know that the Lib Dems are improving, probably at the expense of Labour.
Given Copeland voted Leave 62% to 38%, I think it all points to a Conservative win. I think UKIP will drop back, and most of these UKIP switchers will go blue. All Labour have to do is lose a small amount of their vote (more likely than not) and they are in trouble. They may lose a chunk of voters to the Lib Dems.
I think some Progressive Alliance action will happen, but it won’t be enough to save Labour.
@Pete B
@Alec, Catman et al
@Everypeeps
Further to the above, what the Seventies shows is that you have to consider all the factors, not just CO2, or particulates etc.
It now looks as though we are possibly living through a sea change in approach already. Advances in tech. seem finally to be seriously paying off, what with super capacitors and liquid air, and countries even beginning to take Thorium seriously. Cost of solar continues to fall, batteries falling swiftly in price, we’ve got tidal in Scotland now and quietly, we’re building hydrogen filling stations, prolly reaching a tipping point in a decade or so.
Meanwhile cities around the world are now looking at banning diesel ,and quickly. Taken as a whole, many of the issues with low carbon energy are being ironed out and increasingly it’ll become a no-brainer in just commercial terms. (This is before considering the possibility of making it easier for peeps to sell energy to each other etc… bit like selling storage to each other…)
CMJ
Timing of the by-election will be important too.
Quite possibly it would be February or early March.
February elections traditionally have much lower turnout figures, so any party whose supporters are not particularly enthusiastic to go to the polls, could be badly affected.
Candy,
“If the Conservatives pull this off it signifies a Labour collapse of 1931 proportions”
Not necessarily, this is a by election and the opposition get a boost. But who are the opposition? It isnt obvious that a protest vote against the government would be directed towards labour, but be directed against them too. However, Labour might still get a restoration of that vote in a general election, just as a government party does, on the basis that they were still the only viable challenger.
In this case, presumably the dominant issue will be Brexit, and then it may depend where the candidates position themselves. I understand this constituency is Selafield reprocessing plant, so they might be influenced by a pro-nuclear government supporting their main local industry? It would seem the current MP has decided this is where his future lies.
Carfrew
Don’t get me wrong, I agree with minimising pollution and in general burning as few irreplaceable resources as possible. Again I’m just a bit sceptical. Who gains financially from the rush to renewables? I know some politicians do. There’s also the story (which I’m sure you know more about than do I) that when you add up the energy to make, transport and install and decommission windmills it comes to as much as the windmill will ever produce in its operational life.
CMJ
Great graphs and analysis again! I’d just say that if the local Leave voters think the government is dragging its feet over Brexit, UKIP could do better than expected and prevent the Tories from winning.
Pete B
“alleged UKIP debt to the EU”
It can hardly be “alleged” when the penalty has been imposed!
I do remember Farage saying that they hadn’t done anything that others hadn’t done too (!) but can find no reference to an appeal being made, or what the mechanism would be.
Unless an appeal mechanism existed, was utilised, and its judgment awaited, then today was the last day for payment.
Any appeal based on admitting guilt, but saying that there are other bad people too, does not inspire confidence that any appeal would be successful. :-)
ON
Yes, I don’t know the latest staus either, but I think the grounds were not “…based on admitting guilt, but saying that there are other bad people too…”, but more that because others had done the same thing and not been challenged, it was assumed to be ok.
@Carfrew re: supercapacitors
Looking at the graphs in the original paper, it looks like they have a very long way to go with Lithium being able to pack in much more energy to comparable weights. Almost an order of magnitude greater at the moment. Still it’s a positive movement forwards for this technology. Thanks for the link.
On Copeland:
This has the strong potential to be the first Govt by-election victory for 35 years, so for that reason alone it will be very interesting. I expect the Tories to throw the kitchen sink at this one.
I wonder if the PLP will drag their feet and be unsupportive, hoping a loss will help usher Corbyn through the exit door? (it will be in vain of course as Corbyn is likely to be a barnacle until the next election).
@Pete B
Thank you.
It’s clear from the 2015 result that this is two horse race, red or blue.
I think there will be an almighty squeeze by the Conservatives on UKIP, so the Tories will pick a strong Euro sceptic candidate. This tactical squeeze will be hard to resist, and it might be a bit early for foot-dragging to be such a big issue. UKIP has a hard core who don’t trust the Government on Brexit, but all the Tories need is few thousand UKIP voters to switch.
On the other side, Labour will be squeezing the Lib Dems and Greens. The message won’t be ‘Vote Labour, we are great”, but “Vote Labour and keep the Tories out”. I think the Greens will not stand, and the pressure then is on the Lib Dems. Will they hold their noses and vote Labour?
I agree with @Oldnat, it will be about turnout on a cold miserable day.
Who is most motivated?
It looks a fascinating by-election, the most important this Parliament in my view.
CMJ
As you say, a lot depends on the candidates selected and who wants it more. If the Tories were to select a Remainer they could be in trouble.
Something from Betfair on Copeland…
https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/copeland-by-election-odds-first-real-test-labour-leader-jeremy-corbyn-211216-171.html
@Pete B
Oh sure, it’s worth challenging the models, and looking at vested interests, and indeed whether when you look at the totality the savings are real.
The danger comes when such concerns are used to dismiss entirely doing summat about carbon etc.
Just because modelling can be challenging**, and there may be some vested interests and it may be costly if using the wrong approach doesn’t mean we should give up. Similar concerns apply elsewhere, e.g. in developing new medicines, but we don’t just give up.
We just need to get better at the modelling, handling vested interests and improving the tech over the entire cycle. Which we have done in other domains.
Vested interests are hyping such concerns, either because invested commercially, or are small-state peeps invested ideologically, not wishing to accept that not just state, but inter-state action may be necessary to resolve things. In their world state action just makes things worse and nothing must be allowed to confound that!!
It’s a bit much when vested interests complain that vested interests may get involved!!
in the end, things like fretting about the modelling are a straw man put ablut to trap the unwary. The whole point is that if you stop letting CO2 destabilise things, you don’t have to model the effects of more CO2, and the modelling becomes moot!!!
Regarding the windmill issue, it’s possible, that’s why I favour other tech.; I don’t like the rare earth metals being used up either. Similar arguments made for batteries, hence interest in super capacitors etc. (I do wonder if it really is the case for windmills, I mean much lower tech examples proved profitable centuries ago…)
** I mean modelling sub-atomic interactions isn’t exactly trivial but we’ve been getting the hang of it…
@SEA CHANGE
“@Carfrew re: supercapacitors
Looking at the graphs in the original paper, it looks like they have a very long way to go with Lithium being able to pack in much more energy to comparable weights. Almost an order of magnitude greater at the moment. Still it’s a positive movement forwards for this technology. Thanks for the link.”
———-
Yep, an order of magnitude sounda a lot, but of course many inventions scale up to achieve those gains and more. Wolf recently pointed out that this is the scale of energy-saving that might be required to run tablets off those radioactive diamonds, but when you look at how energy-saving has been going you might not bet against it…
“Great graphs and analysis again!”
———-
Catman is doing sterling work. (Don’t see what any of it has to do with windmills tho’…)
Carfrew
I wasn’t saying we should give up. I just think that we should not risk collapsing the Western economies based on unproven science, when China, India etc will take much less notice of the problem anyway.
I’ve done a bit of research
http://www.pnas.org/content/106/6/1704.long
This quote was interesting “This paper shows that the climate change that takes place due to increases in carbon dioxide concentration is largely irreversible for 1,000 years after emissions stop”
If their science is accurate, and it’s true that carbon dioxide is harmful, we obviously need to be looking at technological solutions to removing CO2 as well as reducing output. Maybe extract it from the atmosphere by some chemical process, then freeze it and convert a windmill into a giant catapult to fire it into outer space?
@Pete B
I agree we shouldn’t collapse the economies!! This is why I favour developing tech like Thorium which ought to lower energy costs.
Regarding extracting CO2, there are already processes for doing it. One way is by using algae. Rather than firing it off into space, some methods allow you to convert the harvested CO2 into petroleum.
The key is having the energy to do it. Hence I have mentioned a fair few times how we could use surplus wind energy to harvest CO2 and convert it, solving two problems at once. (Alternatively can use surplus energy to electrolyse water to obtain hydrogen for cars or to power gas turbines to handle electricity spikes in demand…)
But Thorium might provide more surplus energy…
Pete B
Re UKIP’s non payment
This is from the the Independent last week
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nigel-farage-electoral-commission-european-parliament-investigation-400k-taxpayers-money-a7472691.html
No appeal mentioned, but Farage blustering “We’ll go to court over it”. He may be right! :-)
I hadn’t realised that the UK Electoral Commission were investigating UKIP as well
http://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/journalist/electoral-commission-media-centre/news-releases-donations/uk-independence-party-subject-of-new-electoral-commission-investigation
Where an offence under section 56(3) of PPERA has been committed, the Commission may apply a civil sanction of up to £20,000 per offence. Where an impermissible donation has been accepted and not returned within 30 days, the Commission may also apply to the courts to order forfeiture of an amount equal to the donations.
@CATMANJEFF Thanks for the link.
This by-election really could put the cat amongst the pigeons for Labour. UKIP have to make in-roads as well if there Northern attack strategy is to look credible. Do they have the finances to compete there though?
Interesting to see at the BetFair link from that article that most money is going on a 2018/19 election.
Carfrew
“I don’t like the rare earth metals being used up either”
I used to share that view (thinking in a Brexitish way, that “rare” means “rare”).
Turns out that they are actually rather plentiful.
On that basis – Brexit means we’re staying in the Single Market!
Interesting
The European Court of Justice’s advocate-general on Wednesday issued a non-binding opinion saying national and regional parliaments across the EU must also have a say on ratifying trade agreements.
….
The opinion is an important precursor to the court’s final ruling, which is expected in the spring. The court’s judges usually follow the advocate-general’s lead.
Still, the Singapore case faces the full court — meaning all 28 judges — and has such high political implications that the judges could draw a different conclusion.
http://www.politico.eu/article/ecj-advocate-general-trade-deals-require-national-parliaments-approval/?utm_content=buffer5d9c4&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
@OLDNAT
Yes if this interim decision is confirmed by the court then it will mean the Brexit deal has to be agreed by at least 38 national and regional parliaments.
What fun that is going to be for the EU Commission to sort out or not.
Sea Change
I’m not sure that it means that.
Leaving the EU isn’t a “trade deal”. A trade deal would be the new relationship with the EU that would be required if the UK were outwith the EEA.
Remaining within the EEA, while leaving the EU, is covered by other rules – though they may not be entirely clear (at least to me!) either.
I’ve never quite understood why so many on the Leave side continue to assume that there is a single set of negotiations, which will encompass both Brexit and the details of any new relationship between the EU and the UK.
Sea Change
In fact, it might be the case that the safest way for the UK to leave the EU would be to adopt a “gradualist” approach.
First, leave the EU while remaining a member of the EEA, then, if it was felt appropriate at some future point, leave the EEA.
Now, if only there was some political party, somewhere in the UK, that advocated such an approach : had worked out a process by which it might be attained, while recognising the difficulties : had published a detailed 50 page proposal as to how such a process could be managed ……
But that’s just a pipe-dream, isn’t it? No party in government anywhere in the UK would do that – would they?
@Oldnat
Careful you don’t confuse rarity with demand and supply.
Rare earths got hyped a few years ago when China restricted supply, forcing up prices. In response, people found alternatives, and places like Oz upped production, and prices fell quite a lot. Some investors took a hit.
But as for them becoming a lot more plentiful, that’s summat else. in any event, while one might quibble over whether they should be called rare, it’s a shame to waste useful stuff needlessly. Same applies to oil, also not currently rare as you might possibly agree.
Carfrew
I’m not confusing rarity with demand and supply – now,
Like you, I used to.
But if you are concerned about extracting any mineral from an ore, making use of it, then recycling it with no loss to the Earth’s quantity of it, then what on “earth” are you going to build these new synths (and their storage facilities) from?
@Oldnat
In that case you can explain how neodymium suddenly got less rare. As opposed to peeps managing scarcity by upping production from existing sources or finding alternatives or recycling etc.. Have you found loads of new mines no one knew about??
@oldnat
Regarding synths…
Much of the time one uses soft synths, software models of hardware synths. Hardware synths still have their attractions though, another reason one shouldn’t be wasting resources on windmills when could be using them for synths.
Christmas isn't about how big the tree is, or what's under it. It's about who's around it.
ALLAN
Germany facing up to a new reality.
The comments from the Scotland Yard counter terrorism officer about lack of inter-service co-operation in Germany is a familiar refrain. We heard it from France & Belgium.
We seem to be ahead of them here in UK -hope so anyway.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/12/21/catalogue-blunders-left-berlin-terrorist-free-kill/
It is difficult to imagine no political downside for Merkel from this.
Carfrew,
Decades ago doing Geography at school I was taught the rule that a doubling of price lead to a 50% increase in availability, presumably because previously uneconomic activities could now make money.
Oldnat is right in that it doesn’t create more of the resource but it does alters the economics of utilisation be it more of the same or viable alternatives. Some time ago I read something about the Germans in WW2 developing ways to make Stainless Steel without using Nickel.
Peter.
Carfrew,
“Have you found loads of new mines no one knew about??”
I seem to remember a story about US mines for rare earths closing because they were being undercut by cheaper Chinese production. Not so much a shortage as a booming supply. The concern was a strategic one that reopening mines requires time, and China might in some dispute cut off supply of critical materials.
Charles
Many thanks for your insight into your personal family history and your view of things. My own father was also a patriot who fought in WW1, he was too old for WW2 but was a fire warden. I agreed with your fathers view at the time and he was proved correct.
Where we differ is basically that I believe leaving the EU will eventually mean that economically we will be much more successful and that our World position will increase in importance as we widen our horizens.
I agree with you comments about self belief but would add that without it we as individuals or as a nation are nothing.
@OLDNAT “I’ve never quite understood why so many on the Leave side continue to assume that there is a single set of negotiations, which will encompass both Brexit and the details of any new relationship between the EU and the UK.”
I was speaking about the Brexit Trade deal, which is clearly the most important part of the divorce proceedings and that’s what Eleanor Sharpston, the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General has issued her legal opinion on.
—–
“First, leave the EU while remaining a member of the EEA, then, if it was felt appropriate at some future point, leave the EEA.”
If felt appropriate?
Govt policy is clearly to leave the single market and the customs union as the statements that have been made most definitely point to that. It seems obvious that if the government can agree a transitional deal then that will be part of the process of leaving those structures.
CATMANJEFF
Many thanks again for your analysis and comments on Copeland By-Election. My own views are similar at this stage but as i posted earlier I want to see who the candidates are and how the by-election is being fought before coming to a final view on who will win.
Global warming and life cycle carbon output.
It is an untruth to claim wind power produces much carbon.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life-cycle_greenhouse-gas_emissions_of_energy_sources
Copeland Labour vote shares:
1997 58%
2001 52%
2005 50%
2010 46%
2015 42%
I think we can see where the trend is going. It’s a bit like one of those IQ tests where you fill in the next number. I’d go for 38%, based purely on extrapolation, but I’m a simple soul.
Would 38% be enough? Assuming LDs get a remainer bounce to, say, 10%, and Greens and others share 5%, that leaves 47% to be shared between Tories and UKIP. And I don’t see UKIP falling from 15.5% last time to under 11% this time. So I’ll call it for Labour. But as others have pointed out, anything can happen, and a certain amount will depend on the candidates.
@Somerjohn
I would add that those percentages are based on a GE turnout.
A cold, wet Thursday in February will make it hard to get people out.
It will be a matter of who is most motivated to vote.
Given the uncertainty over Labour generally, and the lack of real zeal from many Labour voters, I think it is likely they will be the hardest to motivate to vote.
I think it’s 50/50 that the Greens will stand. Will they support a pro-nuclear Labour Candidate, or will Labour chose an anti-nuclear candidate? That would encourage Lib dems and Greens to vote Labour, but possible harm Labour’s normal vote.
I can’t see the Lib Dems standing down – they have the bit between their teeth.
There will be some fascinating positioning here.
@Somerjohn
Copeland will certainly be an interesting by election , but I actually believe that an increased Labour majority is more likely than a Tory win. There has also been some suggestion that in this particular seat the jump in UKIP support in 2015 was disproportionately at Labour expense and explains the latter’s below par vote share there. If so, there may be scope for some Labour recovery.
I doubt that the Leave /Remain balance is very significant and do not expect it to be the dominant issue. As for timimg, the MP is not resigning until the end of January, so there is every possibility that the by election will not take place until May 4th – local election day.
Rare Earth Metals
http://geology.com/articles/rare-earth-elements/
“Rare earth elements are not as “rare” as their name implies. Thulium and lutetium are the two least abundant rare earth elements – but they each have an average crustal abundance that is nearly 200 times greater than the crustal abundance of gold”
copeland
Maybe the libs could offer some money to the Greens. Just an idea.
Sea Change
“I was speaking about the Brexit Trade deal, which is clearly the most important part of the divorce proceedings and that’s what Eleanor Sharpston, the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General has issued her legal opinion on.”
You’re doing it again!
There is absolutely no necessity for trading arrangements to be part of the Brexit negotiations.
If the UK wanted to be part of the EEA, then it would male sense for both parties to conduct the negotiations in parallel.
However, if it doesn’t, the UK negotiates with the EU, the details of leaving (payment of liabilities etc) – then, as the 3rd party it would want to be, starts negotiating a trade deal with the EU (which is what the Advocate-General’s opinion would cover).
Royal family and sandringham
