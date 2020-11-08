There have been three GB opinion polls published over the last few days –
YouGov/Times (4th/5th Nov) – CON 35%(-3), LAB 40%(+2), LDEM 7%(+1) (tabs)
Opinium/Observer (5th/6th Nov) – CON 38%(nc), LAB 42%(+2), LDEM 7%(+1) (tabs)
Survation (5th/6th Nov) – CON 39%(-2), LAB 37%(nc), LDEM 9%(+2) (tabs)
YouGov and Opinium both have Labour clearly ahead (in Opinium’s case that’s confirming the lead in their previous poll; for YouGov it’s the first Labour lead since the election. They come after a ComRes poll last week showing the parties equal and an Ipsos MORI poll that also had a five point lead. While there will always be some volatility in individual polls, looking at the average across all of the polling companies it now looks as if Labour have moved into a small lead.
Back in the summer the Conservatives had a consistent lead averaging around five or six points – since then Labour have been chipping away at it. The most obvious explanation is the generally negative perception of the government’s handling of Corona and Boris Johnson’s leadership, married to the generally positive public attitude towards Keir Starmer.
Despite the timing I would be cautious about reading too much into the impact of Labour’s internal battle and the expulsion of Jeremy Corbyn – while the polling certainly suggested that it had boosted perceptions of Keir Starmer, that increase was largely among Tory voters. In reality, most of the daily soap opera of politics doesn’t have a noticeable impact on voting intentions (especially if it is so rapidly pushed off the front pages by events across the Atlantic) – my guess is that this is more just the continuation of a trend that has been apparent for months, which happened to reach the crossover point in this past fortnight.
Does it matter? In a predictive sense of course not – there are years until MPs have to face the electorate. In terms of it’s impact on politics? Of course – it strengthens Keir Starmer’s hand in internal party fights if he is the man who put Labour back ahead. Equally, it weakens Boris Johnson if he is no longer seen as a popular election winner, something that was once his main selling point to the Tory party.
i see hospital covid admission are now flat.
London seems to have peaked about end of october. In the NW region, maybe 5 days to a week before. So that means they had peaked before Johnson made his speech last weekend announcing a new lockdown this last week.
The pattern reflects the rate of rise in different regions, as I am sure government info will also show, but which is evident from the King’s app results. Southern areas have had cases rising much more slowly than in the north following return of schools. They will peak a lot lower, but are taking longer to get there. Thats quite to be expected with high levels of immunity. But this also means the demand for hospital places has been in the north, and in the north admissions are falling. Indeed started to do so before this recent lockdown.
Which therefore had no justification in fear of hospital overload.
https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/healthcare?areaType=nation&areaName=England
JimJam.
I had the pleasure of listening to Harris giving a speech on her attempt to be the presidential candidate,she was an impressive speaker with a powerful personality. IMO she would have made a excellent President.
If Biden does die in office she will in all likelihood become President I’m not sure how it would work if he just stands down whilst in office that may be different.
However like you say in 4 years time being Vice President may be a hindrance especially if the Biden presidency turns into a disaster re jobs and the economy.
@Turk – “If Biden does die in office she will in all likelihood become President I’m not sure how it would work if he just stands down whilst in office that may be different.”
No. Think Nixon and Ford.
I like that No 10’s “cunning plan” to trap the Cabinet leaker has been – leaked!
https://twitter.com/christopherhope/status/1325530836997902338
My daughter is a clinical psychologist and mother. I am not sure which source of expertise she is drawing on but she has put forward the following hypothesis. A five-year losing a game will go through the following stages (they are reminiscent of, but far from identical with the stages of grief and clearly should be taken as guides only to what may happen).
Stage 1 Denies it has happened Stage 2 Says the rules are those which he wants them to be and he has won Stage 3 has a tantrum Stage 4 kicks over the board and walks away Stage 5 Pretends that it hasn’t happened.
She predicts that these are the stages through which Trump will go but I am sure would welcome any confirmatory or contradictory evidence, tweaking of the model and so on,
Old Nat
Thanks for doing the spade work, trying to find those elusive LDs!
I envy the Yanks. They have chosen a good honourable man to lead them, while we are saddled with Johnson and his cronies for four more years.
CHARLES
I think, here, you are referring to 5 year old boys.
Six
I have two brothers and, growing up, I’m sure I never made the fuss that they did when they lost a game :-)
Lady valerie: I have two brothers and, growing up, I’m sure I never made the fuss that they did when they lost a game :-)
I take your point. They would have pretended it didn’t happen.
Turk,
It seemed from afar that even after the ‘promising’ 2018 mid-terms, Trump was enjoying decent net approval ratings and was still favourite to win in 2020. Accordingly, heavy weight Democrats decided to sit out and wait until 2024.
Covid, though, changed the dynamic so Biden could win when perhaps the best the Dems could have hope for earlier this year was a lose with dignity candidate to give a chance in 2024.
This looks like January fun. Lorries delivering to Wales from Ireland, are going to have to travel to Birmingham or Warrington for customs clearance, before travelling back into Wales to make their deliveries.
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/north-wales-news/holyhead-ports-post-brexit-customs-19227499
@Lady Valerie
Good point. My daughter’s observations will have been of my grandsons.
Suggested examination question:
‘Pennsylvania has just been shown to have more international influence that the United Kingdom Discuss’
@Jim Jam – “It seemed from afar that even after the ‘promising’ 2018 mid-terms, Trump was enjoying decent net approval ratings….”
Technical quibble, but Trump has virtually never had net approval ratings. His persistent net negative approval througout virtually his entire period in office are the worst of any president in the era since polling was invented.
Charles: Suggested examination question
Here’s another:
“England would have more influence in the world as the most populous state of the USA than as an independent country.”
Discuss.
Charles
I’m not going to tackle your exam question, but an analyst on NBC had an interesting point re Pennsylvania in 2016 and 2020.
In 2016, Trump won that state by a tiny margin. If those who voted for Gary Johnson (Libertarian Party standing as an anti-Trump Republican) had voted Trump, his majority would have been a few percent higher. These folk were anti-Trump, but also anti-Clinton.
In 2020, Trump’s vote share was stable, but Biden’s equalled Clinton’s and Johnson’s combined.
The representation of 2020 as a referendum on Trump has a lot going for it – especially seeing House and Senate results.
@Lady V – re your brothers: did they paint their faces orange?
I watched the Biden & Harris speeches again. She is very impressive. He comes over as a decent homespun sort of guy.
It suddenly struck me why Turk said he is not LOC in a UK sense.
He closes with God Bless America _ just like Trump. And an invocation of protection for ” our troops.
No LOC politician would do that here.Certainly not a Corby n supporter. They hate the very idea of love of country.
In fact any Tory politician who uttered such words would be roundly criticised and ridiculed by the Woke Left.
@Colin – “No LOC politician would do that here…….. They hate the very idea of love of country.”
Please Colin – try not to be be quite so stupid.
They may express it differently, but they love their country just as much as you do.
I would contend that most people don’t really care about the influence in the world of the UK or England . It’s a nice bonus to be on things like the UN Security Council but those who hanker after such things are just dreamers longing for the lost empire.
I’ve always thought that we’re roughly a European equivalent of Japan. They are independent, influential to an extent because of the size of the economy, but otherwise they row their own boat. And yes I know they are part of several international organisations, but not of anything like the EU.
Whenever I see right wing bigots trotting out the old ‘love of country’ garbage, my mind drifts back to 1939, when those unpatriotic left of centre types were calling for action against Hitler, while a large chunk of the patriotic Tories, along with members of the royal family, were busy telling us we needed defend ourselves against the man with the moustache but should rather get on with the business of making money.
Quite the pathetic myth that is still being propagated. Indeed, Biden – who @Colin professes to admire so much – is going around telling everyone that ‘we are all Americans’, yet there @Colin goes, denigrating those he doesn’t agree with in precisely the terms Biden is calling out.
Alec.
Typically you edited the quote.
I stand by that for Corbynites.Absolutely.
And even on these pages today you can read little put downs for the idea of UK having any significance. It’s endemic and distinguishes US politicians of all stripes from those in UK.
Love of country is not something Americans are embarrassed about.
We have already seen Starmer correcting things for the consumption of Red Wall voters.I fully expect him to continue to do so.
If any of the Biden team were listening to this weekend`s Any Questions on Radio 4, they would not have been encouraged to seek a close relationship with Johnson and the CON government.
Mims Davies, a junior minister, twice stated like a parrot “our closest ally is the US”.
This is so presumptuous, making statements that are like telling the US what they have to believe, and expressing an opinion that the majority of people in the UK would refute.
This squawking lady does not seem capable of running a council, let alone sorting the coming UK employment crisis – no wonder she has been moved from job to job.
Trump gets to pardon a turkey this month.
What a great opportunity to pardon himself.
BBC reporting that Biden is to start reversing Trump policias by means of Executive Order.
It doesn’t say whether after or before inauguration !!
Jill Biden to make Teaching , Military Wives & Veterans her causes.
Colin
Do we know how many of those Trump policies were introduced by Executive Order?
AOC already out of the traps to criticise Biden.
You sometimes wonder whether the Far Left actually dislike the idea of Governing and prefer Activism.
Seems to be a universal phenomenon.
Had a look at last weeks government release flu and covid report, week 45. Figure 1 reports weekly recorded cases. It makes a note at the bottom that the last weeks cases may be incomplete and increase, but it shows the week 44 total as less than the week 43 total. OK, there might be additions, but looking at the report one week before, that one showed a clear rise from week 42 to week 43.
So whether it ends up being lower or not, there is a clear fall compared to the previous week.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/933459/Weekly_Flu_and_COVID-19_report_w45_V2.pdf
ON.
I dont. The ones unquestionably are listed on the BBC news site.,……..I don’t know how to copy/paste on my tablet !
Colin
“You sometimes wonder whether the Far Left actually dislike the idea of Governing and prefer Activism.”
I think that’s probably true of any radical group on any dimension of politics anywhere. Their interest is in advocating a particular stance that governments should take.
It’s not unique to one extreme or other on the particular political dimension that you have selected.
Also, “Far” (from the Centre) as a descriptor rather depends on where the Centre lies on the spectrum, in any given polity.
It’s perfectly possible to influence events without having much representation in the usual sense. Greens in this country and UKIP/Brexit are recent examples.
It seems different in the USA. For such a vast country it seems strange that there are effectively only two parties. It’s odd for instance that there are no regional parties which are semi-allied to one of the big two. In the EU they are mostly (all?) using PR so there are many parties, but the UK does not have PR but still has much more variety than the USA.
@ALEC, @JIM JAM
I can’t remember what we decided the term was for quibbling a quibble, but…
@Jim Jam – “It seemed from afar that even after the ‘promising’ 2018 mid-terms, Trump was enjoying decent net approval ratings….”
Technical quibble, but Trump has virtually never had net approval ratings. His persistent net negative approval througout virtually his entire period in office are the worst of any president in the era since polling was invented.
His average net approval was the lowest ever, by a long way, yes. But others had persistent periods lower than Trump ever reached, and many Presidents had a lower minimum than him.
I obviously can’t be sure what @JIM JAM was alluding to when he said “decent” but in electoral terms his ratings never seemed to lose touch with what they were when he was actually elected President, regardless of crisis or scandal. Historically low, but historically stable/resilient. So whilst it would be… difficult… to call them good, it would also be a stretch to call them necessarily problematic either.
@Colin
You sometimes wonder whether the Far Left actually dislike the idea of Governing and prefer Activism.”
To quote AOC:
“Grassroots activism that produced large turnout in Detroit, Philadelphia and Georgia was crucial to Biden’s win, and if the Democratic party fails to recognise that and incorporate the grassroots, the party disintegrates at the ballot box, Ocasio-Cortez said.”
The other side of the coin is lobbying. Being charitable with taxable profits to achieve political ends to make more cash, and reduce tax and so on etc.
Biden is simply being sent the message not to do what many elected people do. Ignore their voters.
Latest estimate of US election – https://i.ibb.co/TT6Tnhs/us-elec-est.png
It is an estimate. All I have is the Dem/Rep votes, and their percentage of VI to calc the rest, and a guesstimate of the current electorate size since 2016.
Biden seems to be the most (electorate) legitimate President since Reagan in ’84, and the 6th most legitimate since 1948, with 31.20% of the electorate (Reagan got 31.34%).
Top five since 1948:
Johnson – 37.82%
Ike (’52) – 34.94%
Ike (’56) – 34.78%
Nixon (’72) – 31.43%
Reagan (’84) – 31.34%
The big difference being all those top five winners did it with 55% or more of the vote. Biden is hitting 50.6% ish (similar to Reagan in ’80, and Bush in ’04). Trump got 46.1% in 2016 and 47.7% this time. Biden’s vote popular vote majority is still less than 3%.
(so far)
Turnout is way up to levels not seen since the 1960s, but the two main parties have really squeezed the others to less than 2% of VI.
@Colin – “Typically you edited the quote.”
Indeed I did, because the part of the quote I highlighted was unjustified, wrong, and offensively partisan.
Worse, in many ways, was that it was also completely against the central thrust of your posts expressing admiration for Biden.
You clearly failed to realise that when Biden says that it is wrong to call those whose politics you disagree with unpatriotic, he was talking about people like you.
:)
@Statgeek/@Colin – on the battle between activism and moderation, this may tell a story – https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/09/youth-turnout-us-election-biden-victory-young-voters
If these numbers are backed up by detailed analysis, it seems that a strong case can be made that the more radical wing of the democratic party delivered the victory by mobilising the young and those less likely to vote, although we need to be careful jumping to the simple conclusion that this was a response to a more radical message, because covid related relaxations on voting systems may also play a leading role here.
Essentially, as with all parties, the Democrats need to balance a moderate appeal to swing voters with a more radical platform to enthuse their base. This is the battle that all parties have to constantly wage, with the best policy mid point changing over time and with circumstance, and varying between demographics and geography, making this a very difficult judgement.
While the enthusiasm among the young looks like it tipped some states for Biden, elsewhere, seasoned Democrats have stated that they think the ‘defund the police’ message cost them the senate.
Meanwhile, is it just me, or does anyone else find this depressing – https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/nov/09/uk-firm-to-turn-moon-rock-into-oxygen-and-building-materials
There are 7.5bn citizens on this planet, and one of the pleasures we have is to gaze up at the moon in all it’s wonder, secure in the knowledge that save for a few bits of Apollo lander and some discarded bags of Neil Armstrong’s poo, there isn’t anything humanity has done to spoil our nearest neighbour.
Without being consulted, or giving our permission, the world is scrambling to exploit the moon, and the last place we can see with our own eyes that has not been despoiled by mankind is about to be trashed forever, in the name of progress.
Would that we could apply our minds to dealing with Earth’s problems on Earth, and rein in our desire to trample everywhere.
EOR,
Thanks, a fair summary of what I meant by decent.
”I obviously can’t be sure what @JIM JAM was alluding to when he said “decent” but in electoral terms his ratings never seemed to lose touch with what they were when he was actually elected President, regardless of crisis or scandal. Historically low, but historically stable/resilient. So whilst it would be… difficult… to call them good, it would also be a stretch to call them necessarily problematic either”
In short not good but enough to make Re-Election probable, indeed without Covid would Biden have got all those extra votes; Trump has increased his total votes from 2016 of course considerably.
My remark was in the context of some Democrats biding their time until 2024 whereas biding was not an option for 78 year old Biden.
Biden wasn’t Biding (Robert Wyatt might have approved).
So..yougov poll linked in the thread intro.
“The most obvious explanation is the generally negative perception of the government’s handling of Corona and Boris Johnson’s leadership, married to the generally positive public attitude towards Keir Starmer.”
Well yes, but there is that little thing called Brexit. 72% of 2019 con voters think it is right to leave the WU, but 21% think it is wrong to do so. 61% of 2019 con voters think the government is doing well managing brexit and 28% badly.
presumably yougov wonder about this too, because on this release there are few questions in general but these two have been included. The general right to leave/wrong to leave is standing at 49% wrong 41% right, which is pretty clear support for remaining.
In 2019 con won because they produced a clear manifesto of leaving the EU come what may. In the process they made some promises that this would go smoothly. It isnt.
Covid created a wave of support for Johnson and the government. This is long gone. The floor of support for con was however defined by supporters of its brexit policy. That is what has held it up, and what will allow it to fall further as ill effects of Brexit materialise.
Both with brexit and corona, the critically important thing for con has been to get labour on side and voting with them in parliament. Its about spreading the blame, which is coming to a politician near you…once they can no longer put it off any more.
I have argued lockdown was a terrible mistake which saved few -and maybe very few- at enormous expense. There is no justification for a second lockdown now because the epidemic is essentially over bar the tidying up. All the evidence since it began has been pushing this way. Whatever happens in the UK now, this general realisation will become clear in the medical profession and spread to the public. By 2024 we will KNOW it was a terrible mistake, the realisation is dawning now.
There will be a lot more corona backlash, the government needs to spread it to labour and starmer has obliged. Con MPs are rebelling against lockdown and positioning the party to reject the policy before labour. We shall see who succeeds. This same strategy was used over brexit, and frankly it worked to split the remain vote so that labour was seen as an equivocal remainer and so lost in 2019.
As to the coming recession and soaring public debt. The debt will not matter, because it is mostly owned by the Bof E who dont charge interest and will roll over for as long as necessary. The real problem will be lower public income, and the question therefore of a new wave of austerity, just as voters were coming to believe the last one had gone too far.
More austerity will be enormously unpopular. No austerity will bring into question why it was necessary in 2010. Either one is a potential attack on con.
It is looking increasingly like Gordon brown was right in arguing government debt could be allowed to rise in the last labour government. Evidence of two recessions now is that it was always viable.
@Jim Jam and @EoR (and others) – regarding Trump’s popularity and performance, there is obviously a deeper analysis to undertake here, but at present I am leaning very much towards the notion that Trump seriously under performed.
Firstly, it now looks all but certain that Arizona will join Georgia as another flipped state. Both of these are very significant. They could presage a long term shift in two key states, although set against this, trump’s undoubted success with the Latino voters could also represent a shift the other way. Time will tell, but Trump does appear to have made it harder for Republicans to get a nationwide majority.
The other issue is that old idea of how Trump should have done. Nate Silver’s analysis of the fundamentals (economic circumstances mainly, I understand) had the race as a toss up, with Trump under performing this by about 4 -5%.
Basically, because he came to power just as the post crash recession was really starting to unwind and he pumped the economy with tax cuts and debt, he engineered solid growth in the first three years. Covid struck, and created mayhem, but even with this, he moved with the CAREs Act, which paid money directly into citizens pockets and was apparently very well received.
The economic indicators that shift votes were all pretty good for Trump, with the bills coming much later, so his performance needs to be judged against this backdrop.
Fundamentally, Trump dropped five states, which is a big turnaround, in an election that the economic indicators suggested was his to win, while significantly under performing the rest of his party in the process.
Thanks AW for continuing to provide this interesting service.
:-)