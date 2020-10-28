I’ve written over the YouGov website about the latest YouGov polling on how the government are handling the corona outbreak here.
Polls across the board show that the public have a generally negative attitude towards how the government are handling the outbreak. The attempt here is to look under the bonnet a bit about why, and which parts. In that sense people seem to rate the government’s handling of the coronavirus in economic terms seems to be a little better than perceptions of how they are combating the virus itself. However, the very lowest results are on perceptions of the level of organisation – just 20% think they appear to be in charge of the situation, only 17% think they have a clear plan.
Or to put it another way, it’s a bit like saying that if you have dodgy brakes, you are far more likely to die on a motorway, than in a cul de sac where you can’t get past ten mph.
Thus you might consider the dominant risk to be the motorway, due to all the situations where you might be going too slow for the lack of braking to kill you.
I mean, it’s true, but it’s still got quite a bit to do with the dodgy brakes innit.
Marvin and Merkel have decided to find out.
I’m wondering if France has many Catholics like Chris Lane and if Macron realised ?
Not so good news regarding Covid. One for Danny to ponder,
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8889269/Russian-professor-69-infected-Covid-19-twice-says-herd-immunity-impossible.html
@ COLIN – What is the Catholic issue?
IIRC then CBX? mentioned that in relation to triage (Italy using “first come, first served” approach). Or is the daft “save Xmas” thing (I agree with you on that IIRC)
I mentioned my guess of NHS capacity and surge protocols for England NHS on last thread (@ LASZLO reply)
In terms of daily deaths then if IFR is still more like 0.5% than the hoped for much lower number then we’ll be looking at 500+ deaths per day by end of Nov unless current measures and improved voluntary compliance start bringing R down further.
Is 500+ per day politically unacceptable? I hope we never find out but we’re almost half-way there :(
Texas has moved to toss-up from lean Republican.
No one is claiming that transfers of Covid positive cases from hospitals weren’t a cause of outbreaks in care homes.
You are correct that this is a lengthy report – as it should be. It’s also not the only investigation into the problem – this is only the initial one, suggesting the areas of further analysis that have been commissioned.
But Covid hasn’t gone away. Community transmission is another way in which the virus enters them. The questions that are currently most important are how to prevent outbreaks spreading within the care homes where that seems to happen most readily.
I’d be surprised if the differential pattern was unique to Scotland, so it would make sense for the other polities to also look at how they can best prevent viral transmission and the resultant deaths.
“NHS capacity and surge protocols for England NHS on last thread (@ LASZLO reply)”
[Sorry I didn’t want to go back to last topic.]
It was very good (as a starting point and a bit further) what you replied, but then you abandoned it. The trouble is not that you abandoned it, but also did the government and healthcare management. There was a report on it in 2002, one in 2005, one in 2009 (I don’t know since then).
[Back in the 1980s the whole notion was quite new (revolutionary?) in manufacturing, but it is quite a common place today. It is about time to have it in other sectors.]
The German one is more like a circuit breaker action. But it more about the way of expressing it (compared to France) than differences in measures.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-germany-merkel/merkel-wants-to-close-all-bars-restaurants-to-halt-virus-spread-bild-idUSKBN27D0J0
“Not so good news regarding Covid. One for Danny to ponder,”
I’ll bat it back. If natural immunity does not last, then vaccine created immunity wont last either. Vaccines arent a solution. So why are we waiting for one at ruinous expense?
Sweden got it right.
With cases in France/ Germany/ Italy / Poland/ UK /Belgium spiking Maybe the circuit breaker should be in unison across Europe From Ireland to Russia for 2 weeks. It would be the most effective way of controlling the virus rather than each country dong there own thing, when there is clearly a link with all Europe following the same trend. Dont thing this sort of thing would be politically acceptable though.
“Sweden got it right”
My fat @rse. And your’s too.
It really is a great shame, but once again we’ve rather missed the boat, despite having had a clear heads up from the rest of Europe on what was going to happen.
As was said by Sage, and many others, we should have had a proper national circuit breaker. The earlier this is done, the shorter it needs to be for any given impact on infection rates, and the longer any given benefit will last.
Unfortunately there are too many people who still think that only lockdowns damage the economy, and who think that because their areas don’t have big problems now that everything is alright. Move fast, hard, and early.
The other misconception is the criticism that lockdowns aren’t a solution. We know they aren’t – that’s the point. The circuit breaker concept is a short term tactic within an overall strategy, not a solution.
We need to get to the point of a vaccine with minimal death and as limited economic damage as possible. Early, time limited, comprehensive circuit breaker lockdowns, quite probably on a repeating cycle, would have enabled longer periods in between of nearer normal activity and economic recovery.
Still difficult, but way easier for businesses than the dribbling on of interminable regional restrictions, still rising infections, total uncertainty and an eventual national lockdown anyway because the regionalization tactic has failed, except this time the lockdown needs to be much longer and vastly more economically damaging to achieve a less effective result.
This isn’t just a UK thing, but it is deeply frustrating for those who take the time to look ahead to see the precise same mistakes being made second time around.
@Danny – “I’ll bat it back. If natural immunity does not last, then vaccine created immunity wont last either. Vaccines arent a solution.”
Vaccine immunity likely to ast longer than acquired immunity from infection, and a vaccine based strategy allows for multiple repeated vaccination.
”IIRC then CBX? mentioned that in relation to triage (Italy using “first come, first served” approach). Or is the daft “save Xmas” thing (I agree with you on that IIRC)
Lombardy restricted ventilators first of all to under 70 year olds and at the height of their Covid 19 nightmare to under 52 year olds.
Alec – lets not open up the ‘always too late/early discussion from the last thread as those in denial, as we see it, will remain so and not change their minds.
@Danny
Sweden got it right.”
A bizarre statement when Sweden breaks its case number record.
I’m not saying testing resolution is better, but 1698 was the Swedish peak in June, the 1870 on 23 October.
Prof Dame Anne Johnson, president elect of the Academy of Medical Sciences –
“What we suggested in the report was that the time to be really working on suppressing the virus is exactly when it is really low. Keep it down there. And of course we didn’t do that and there were a lot of reasons,”
Sorry @Jim Jam, going in hard and early really is the only thing to do, and those who disagree are just plain wrong. As has been proved by events second time around.
@Old Nat The Scottish and Welsh studies of old people’s homes are clearly very interesting as you say. On the face of it suggests that discharges from hospitals to old peoples homes did not have a big effect on the extent of the outbreaks there.
Unfortunately the statistics seem to me to be very complicated. As you may well know (if so apologies) both studies use a statistical technique, which is usually used to study survival times in patients whose exposure to death or other outcome varies in length. The technique allows one to estimate the likelihood that a person will die etc within a certain period of time, the contribution of different factors to this, and thus the effect of particular factors (e.g a drug) after allowing for the others.
In this case they use the technique to estimate the probability that a home will have an outbreak (i.e. 1 case) within time periods defined by discharges from hospital or their absence (a ‘discharge period is defined by time 7 to 21 days, a non-discharge period is any other time – I think that’s it!) and allowing for other things about the home. Preeminent among these other things was, for obvious reasons, the size of the home. It is not rocket science that the more residents there are in a home the greater the chance that one of them will be infected in a given period, But size of home is going to be correlated with practically everything else (e.g. number of staff, and the number of staff an individual may have contact with etc). The degree of correlation combined with other factors – progress of pandemic, variations in geography) make all this very hard (for me and I guess most others on this site) to understand or interpret.
One of the Welsh authors is a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology so it would be very rash to say that the study is flawed. However, it has been questioned by another Titan who implies it is all a bit too complicated for its own good. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.08.24.20168955v1 land see comment. It would certainly be good to have it confirmed by another study using a simpler approach,
@Pete
“Texas has moved to toss-up from lean Republican.”
Never say never, but I smell Trump is toast.
Dead (rather appropriately!) right.
The simplistic approach taken by many (including some on here) that the key problem in care home outbreaks was transfers from hospitals is (obviously now) simplistic! As was their conclusion that governments must be to blame.
The reaction from some (notably the GMB) that government is trying to shift “blame” on to their members is palpable nonsense, but understandable given the nature of the UK media (of which more later).
With regard to the outbreaks in care homes, it is transparently obvious, that the virus can enter a care home, and thus infect vulnerable people, from a number of sources. New or returning residents are clearly one way of introducing the virus.
We know, somewhat anecdotally, of care homes who accepted returning patients who were, or might have been, Covid positive, but that suffered no outbreaks.
Intra care home procedures play a role, as well as the initial introduction method, and these are what need to be better understood, as the 2nd wave proceeds and requires to be better mitigated.
Despite previous procedures for transfer of patients back to their care homes having been long revised (and today’s report covers the historic practice), care home outbreaks continue to occur.
In HC-One’s Redhill Home in West Lothian “53 staff members and residents had tested positive”.
https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/edinburgh-news/redmill-care-home-west-lothian-19085360
Hence why mitigation in care homes that have proved to be most vulnerable to internal transmission is most critical.
From the Telegraph…
Britain’s death toll ‘could hit 85,000 in second Covid wave’
Leaked Sage documents suggest ‘reasonable worst case scenario’ could see number of fatalities stay high for at least three months
…
“The modelling, drawn up in late July, outlines a situation in which deaths remain above 500 a day for at least three months, peaking at 800 a day. During the first wave, deaths remained at over 500 a day for five weeks, peaking at 1,100 a day.
While the scenario drawn up by Sage’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) models death numbers until the end of March, the documents warn that the peak weeks could even last beyond then.
On current trends, the absolute peak is likely to arrive sooner – but numbers are expected to remain high for months.
The situation is causing grave concern in Downing Street because Britain is doing worse than the “reasonable worst case scenario” had anticipated in efforts to contain the virus. Health officials now expect the death toll to reach 500 a day within weeks.
The scenario suggests that at the peak of the second wave, around 25,000 hospital beds will be filled by Covid patients – significantly more than the 17,000 that were filled in April.
While the documents suggest this point will be reached in February, one of Sage’s advisers said on Wednesday that it could be reached by the end of November.”
There have been demands from the simpler minded (mainly journalists) for exact criteria to be published for the allocation of various areas to particular levels/tiers of restrictions.
The reasons why particular statistical measures cannot be simply applied was rather well articulated by Sturgeon and Smithl at todays ScotGov press briefing –
https://twitter.com/scotgov/status/1321425281916297218 (around 18 minutes in for 7 minutes or so)
If you watch for a wee bit longer, ITN’s Peter Smith demonstrates why his approach to “journalism” attracts the contempt it often does, by copying Gordon Brown’s incompetence at muting his microphone.
Sweden 7 day average mortality rate 2 , 39 in ITu
U.K. 182., 1000+ in ITU
Which statistics would you rather have?
All of Europe are breaking records but I’d most certainly prefer their situation to here.
@Alec
“Vaccine immunity likely to ast longer than acquired immunity from infection, and a vaccine based strategy allows for multiple repeated vaccination.”
———-
In the article, the Russian researcher argues that:
‘We need a vaccine that can be used multiple times, a recombinant vaccine will not suit.
‘Once injected with an adenoviral vector-based vaccine, we won’t be able to repeat it because the immunity against the adenoviral carrier will keep interfering.’
And the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine is a recombinant…
“AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford today (30th April) announced an agreement for the global development and distribution of the University’s potential recombinant adenovirus vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection from SARS-CoV-2.
The collaboration aims to bring to patients the potential vaccine known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, being developed by the Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group, at the University of Oxford. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca would be responsible for development and worldwide manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine.”
On the plus side, according to Nature…
“A striking feature of the vaccine development landscape for COVID-19 is the range of technology platforms being evaluated, including nucleic acid (DNA and RNA), virus-like particle, peptide, viral vector (replicating and non-replicating), recombinant protein, live attenuated virus and inactivated virus approaches (Fig. 1). Many of these platforms are not currently the basis for licensed vaccines, but experience in fields such as oncology is encouraging developers to exploit the opportunities that next-generation approaches offer for increased speed of development and manufacture. It is conceivable that some vaccine platforms may be better suited to specific population subtypes (such as the elderly, children, pregnant women or immunocompromised patients).“
I genuinely hope that a vaccine provides a magic bullet. But it probably won’t for those at greatest risk.
Otherwise we are simply left for the long haul and hope covid follows the pattern of previous pandemics.
It may come to pass that we have to think ourselves fortunate that it’s so age related.
Since there a number of vaccines in the development pipeline. and they don’t share the same characteristics, it’s probably unwise to generalise – even about those for whom one or more may not be efficacious.
@Steve
The Tokyo study holds out the hope that low death rates are possible despite high infection rates even without a vaccine (although there may get cross immunity from the TB vaccine).
But some measures may take time and we may not have that for the currently vulnerable.
Jacob Rubashkin
@JacobRubashkin
?In the race for president, @InsideElections is making the following ratings shifts:
TEXAS moves from Tilt Republican to TOSS-UP
NORTH CAROLINA moves from Toss-up to TILT DEMOCRATIC
GEORGIA moves from Toss-up to TILT DEMOCRATIC
@PETE
BBC one has Georgia as 5.2+ Trump
but
fivethirtyeight has Georgia as +5 Biden
The 5.2% on the BBC page is Trump’s margin last time, not the average polling lead this time. The BBC’s layout is very poor tho; the column headers quickly disappear when you scroll down, leaving only a Biden figure, a Trump figure and a difference figure – it’s just not the difference figure most people would expect them to show!
In terms of polling averages, the BBC page currently has Trump ahead by 0.4% and 538 have Biden ahead by 1.4%, tho either may have changed by the time you read this.
The Times mentions the Spain study on Vitamin D posted earlier, and some other research from ICL…
“Among the Spanish (Covid) patients 82 per cent were deficient in vitamin D. When scientists looked at a comparable population without Covid-19, 47 per cent were found to be deficient.
Separately, a paper published yesterday in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health found that people who took vitamin D supplements were less likely to suffer from respiratory problems in general.”
“either may have changed by the time you read this.”
Good point.
BBC currently has Georgia as a dead heat (appropriate for its summer climate) at 47.2% each but this “may have changed by the time you read this.”
“Suzana AlMoosawi, from Imperial College London, the lead author of the second piece of research, said she felt it was prudent for people to take the vitamin, even if the standard of evidence recommending its use had not reached the high threshold normally required for drugs.
“It’s cheap, it’s readily available and there are no side-effects unless you are taking ultra-high doses. The potential benefits outweigh the harms,” she said.
Shane McAuliffe, from the NNEdPro Global Centre for Nutrition and Health in Cambridge, added: “While acknowledging the limitations of this data, it does add further to a growing body of interest and evidence for the role of vitamin D in respiratory health.
“Given our knowledge of the extent of vitamin D deficiency in the population, balanced with the low cost and low risk of adverse events, it seems sensible to provide supplementation of this key vitamin, particularly to those most likely to be deficient.””
Is she seriously advocating that those in sun-soaked Berwick or Carlisle should have to take the same supplement as the residents in the Stygian gloom of Edrington or Gretna?
Next thing would be to suggest that NHS England should provide free Vitamin D to vulnerable people in that polity.
As if any health system would do that.
And in Texas, nearly as many people have already voted as voted in the entire 2016 election, with several days of extended hours voting still to go. A number of networks are calling Texas a toss up now. If Trump loses there, he’s toast.
Yes, if he loses in Texas it’s absolutely implausible to see how he could win overall. But take the network predictions with a pretty big pinch of salt at this stage – like our own newspapers in a GE, they have a vested interest in selling the dramatic potential, plus like our papers they all have their own dog in the fight.
The final turnout is clearly going to be very high in Texas – what’s curious is that from the data so far the huge bulk of the early voting is in-person rather than postal, very different from other parts of the US. And whilst there seems to be the predicted big Democratic margin in postal voting, for those states that are both doing it and counting it, the balance between registered Dems and registered GOP voting early in person seems much more even.
https://electproject.github.io/Early-Vote-2020G/index.html
Of course that doesn’t tell you who they’re voting *for*… but I don’t think we can read much into these numbers until afterwards, there’s just nothing meaningful to compare to.
@STATGEEK (@TOBYEBERT)
@Toby
“Slight tightening according to BBC poll of polls, but STATGEEK says these are not reliable”
Curious. I don’t remember saying that. Some other statgeek?
That might have been me…I remember criticising the BBC’s (national) polling averaging a little while back because they were taking all polls within a date range, even where a pollster was publishing a rolling seven day average every day!
I haven’t looked to see if they’re still doing this, but even if they were then with state polls it’d make much less difference because there’s generally not a lot of repetition from the same pollster in a short space of time. They’d still get different numbers to eg 538 because the latter weight polls in their average by various factors, rather than taking a mean of the headline results.
@CHARLES
What happens if Biden wins and the House of Lords rejects to IMB? Biden has said that he is not going to have any treaty that endangers the good Friday agreement and sees the IMB as doing that.
Has he actually said that very last part?
Not saying you’re wrong, just the strongest I’d seen from Biden so far was that there couldn’t be a hard border, but that seems like a very easy thing for a President selling a trade deal to walk back from.
“This isn’t a hard border! Folks can still go to work without queueing at Immigration every morning! This is just sensible checks on some of the food and animals going back and forth, to make sure the different standards are being met.”
Trump introduces Farage to Trumpians in Arizona by saying “A lot of people say he’s one of the most powerful men in Europe”
@JAMES B
I don’t follow us polling that much but looking back at the 2016 polls I’m getting the impression that the supposed polling error was overstated. The general average was perhaps a percent point or two out in favour of Clinton. I.e. had her leading by 3 or 4% rather than her final 2.1%.
You’re right, the national polls were very close to the final result.
The polling error was in some of the state polls – most polls showed Clinton about 5 points ahead in Michigan and about 7 points ahead in Wisconsin, even after the Comey letter was sent, and she went on to lose both states narrowly.
There have been methodological changes, and @PTRP’s point about lower undecideds in most polls this time is fair consideration too. But when people say the polls were wrong last time, some of them will mean “all my media said Clinton would win and she didn’t!”, but some will be referencing the genuine (and extremely relevant) errors above.
@oldnat
“Next thing would be to suggest that NHS England should provide free Vitamin D to vulnerable people in that polity.
As if any health system would do that.”
———
Well in an ideal world they might fortify some food with it, what with it being fat soluble etc., but the way things look at the moment we’ve probably got more chance of seeing Musk return a rocket from Mars first.
Speaking of which, Musk’s Starship, intended for Mars missions, is due to fly to 15km in the next few days…
https://youtu.be/-7jREFAIrsQ
@ALEC (addition/correction to my 12:23)
On Texas… about three-quarters of the cast votes were Early in 2016, making up about 43-44% of an electorate of 15m (about 6.6m out of about 9m cast). Now the electorate is 17m, which at the same turnout and Early rates would imply an Early total of about 7.6m.
They’re now on I think a bit over 8m, so whilst yeah it’s getting close to the total cast in 2016 overall, it’s also only about half a million ahead of where you’d expect it to be without COVID, albeit there are a few days of numbers still to feed into this total.
So I think we have to see at least the numbers of Early votes still to come before we can even start to speculate whether this is a sign of something dramatic with the turnout, or whether this is just COVID effects pushing a proportion of people from polling day to Early voting.