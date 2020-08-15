Recent voting intention figures continue to show a moderate Conservative lead of between 6 and 9 points. Voting intention polls published so far this month are:
YouGov/Times (5th Aug) – CON 42, LAB 36, LD 8
Redfield & Wilton (12th Aug) – CON 43, LAB 36, LD 9
Ipsos MORI/Standard (4th Aug) – CON 45, LAB 37, LD 6
Survation (3rd Aug) – CON 44, LAB 35, LD 8
While the media narrative around the government’s handling of the Corona outbreak has turned far more negative, the polling suggests the public are still quite evenly split. So in the latest Ipsos MORI monitor 42% think the government have handled the outbreak well, 40% badly.
Keir Starmer continues to poll positively. His satisfaction rating from MORI is plus 22, by 38% to 24% people think he has what it takes to be a good PM. In YouGov’s regular “best PM” question Starmer led Johnson by 34 to 32% last week – the first time the Labour leader has been in the lead since a single poll straight after the 2017 election. Starmer apparently polling more positively than Labour is an interesting dynamic. MORI have (or used to have) a nice tracker question asking if people like the leader, like the party, both or neither. Over the last couple of decades people have consistently liked the Labour party more than they’ve liked its leaders. I don’t think they’ve asked it yet of Starmer, but all other other polling suggests we may find ourselves in the unusual position of having a Labour leader who is more popular than their party. A different question is to what extent this is because Starmer appeals to the public more than his predecessors, and to what extent it’s a sign that the Labour party’s own brand has been tarnished.
Immigration has started to sneak up the political agenda again, presumably on the back of coverage of migrant boats in the English Channel. YouGov’s weekly tracker on the most important issue facing the country has immigration spiking up 9 points to 29%, though health, the economy and Brexit remain the dominant issues. The Ipsos MORI issues index shows it significantly lower – up 3 points to only 9% – but the fieldwork for that is a little older (conducted 31st Jul-5th Aug), so may have concluded before the story really hit headlines.
The week there was also a new YouGov poll of Scotland. Voting intentions for the Scottish Parliament election next year were SNP 57%, CON 20%, LAB 14%, LDEM 8% for the constituency vote, SNP 47%, CON 21%, LAB 14%, LD 7%, GRN 6%. Translated into seats this would likely give the SNP a solid overall majority despite the Scottish Parliament’s electoral system.
That would increase the chances of another independence referendum in the near future. The same poll found that by 44% to 41% people thought there should be a referendum in the event the SNP win a majority, and that as things stand people would vote yes. 45% of people they would vote yes, 40% no. Removing won’t votes and don’t knows, that translates to Yes 53%, No 47%. Tabs for the Scottish polling are here.
Pete B
You’re still wrong. It isn’t a “joint Parliament”. The body that Scotland sends representatives to is the House of Commons, which is a chamber within the Parliament of the UK of GB and NI.
That, however, is as irrelevant to my original point as was your first wrong assertion. I said that I did not have knowledge of “English politics” – ie the dynamics by which voters allocate their votes to a particular party – to a greater extent than I do of Irish or US politics, although I take an interest in all of those and others.
@Hireton (Yes 55% / No 45%)
Holy [bleep]
:D :D :D
@Davwel
I see my contributions have stuck in your mind.
The CAP is a truly awful scheme that has a few token “Greening” options bolted on. It delivers little apart from bloated bureaucracy.
Simplification to achieve better outcomes may be the way forward, although I doubt the incumbents in London are the means to achieve that.
ON
A cursory search showed me that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords is The Lord McFall of Alcluith. I suspect from the name and title that he might be one of your gang. I don’t suppose he’s alone among Life Peers. Some of the hereditaries are Scotch too.
More exam problems in England, this time with BTECs:
https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1296126808505700354?s=19
Bantams
Truth hurts!
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-education-higher-university-study-university-leave-eu-remain-voters-educated-a7881441.html
Jim Jam – more data in response to your question
Panelbase Scottish poll tables
https://www.drg.global/wp-content/uploads/Scottish-Poll-tables-for-publication-190820.pdf
Indy VI of 2019 voters by party
SNP (N=381) : Yes 89% : No 6% : DK 5%
SCon (N=213) : Yes 7% : No 90% : DK 3%
SLab (N=148) : Yes 37% : No 50% : DK 12%
SLD (N=81) : Yes 8% : No 82% : DK 10%
Pete B
Oh! You’re into ethnic and nominative nationalism now – that probably isn’t surprising.
You clearly also don’t comprehend that Life Peers are nominated by the party leaders of Con, Lab and LD at Westminster and are in no way “representatives” of Scotland, or Wales or NI or England.
It would appear at least for the moment that the U.K. polls are narrowing although it’s not much of a narrowing.
However how to interpret such movements this early in the election cycle is more hard to define.
Given that the U.K. government has only been in power for 9 months and much of that was taken up with dealing with a world pandemic with its inherent huge learning curves and ups and downs and it’s knock on effects like education .However because of its uniqueness,it’s not really the life blood of party politics and when it’s over it’s more a thing people will want to forget rather than dwell on.
The government given its majority is not going to fall before the next GE in 2024 and this state of emergency isn’t going to be the defining issue for them.
If politics teaches us anything it’s not events at the beginning of the term of government that count but what is happening in the closing year of a premiership that people focus on.
That’s not to say that the PM or Ministers jobs are safe during the term of government but the government goes on especially when it has such a large majority. So we can all get a little excited if our team is either in the lead or catching up but at the moment it has little meaning for the public who by and large don’t even notice those events until it’s much nearer election time.
ON
“Oh! You’re into ethnic and nominative nationalism now”
You’re not specific about what that means, but if you were upset by my use of the word ‘Scotch’ to refer to people from Scotland, I always go back to my favourite poet the blessed Robbie Burns who used the term. e.g. in the title of one of his poems:
‘On A Scotch Bard, Gone To The West Indies’
I can supply other examples if required. I’ve never understood why people from Scotland get so upset about this. Yanks call us English Limeys, the Aussies call us Pommies, but so what? Scotch is probably just a contraction of Scottish anyway.
Turk
I agree with all that. The public aren’t stupid. They are aware that the pandemic is a global problem and most governments are following more or less the same procedures. Though mistakes have and will be made, I don’t think the government will be blamed in 2024 for the handling of the crisis. They might be blamed for other things, but not that, in general.
Pete B
I didn’t realise that you were unclear as to what you yourself wrote – “I suspect from the name and title that he might be one of your gang”
“name and title” = nominative
“your gang” was a little less clear, but since the peer involved can’t be SNP, that you were referring to “one of the Scotch race” seemed a reasonable assumption that you were referring to his ethnicity. If you meant something else, please elucidate.
@CBX1985 – (and many others) – “Totally agree there is a denigration of anyone who voted Leave as though they are a thick racist bigot who reads the Daily Mail and doesn’t understand the modern world lest of all own a computer who has been conned by pictures on Facebook of a bus with a number on it. Utter nonsense, of course.”
I don’t think you were around on here pre 2016 (could be wrong, but I’ll assume not) so you won’t have read my repeated entreaties to remainers not to dismiss those inclined to vote leave (of whic I was one, for a time) as thick racist bigots.
There are some on here – @Colin, @TOH etc – who certainly were here at that time, and have clearly forgotten my many and various posts arguing that concerns over the impacts of migration on certain parts of society were legitimate, and my statements – that turned out to be be largely true – that simply laughing off Farage as a loon would not be productive.
So no, if I take your post as a response to mine, I will happily dismiss it as inaccurate and ill informed.
@Lady V offers a lesson to all, by actually reading my posts. I suppose I could have been absolutely clear that in posting lengthy articles about the conduct of the Brexit trade negotiations, and how the UK side were doing, I wasn’t refering to the full negotiating team of 17.4m, but instead, the Brexiters who are actually running the show, but I do perhaps sometimes overestimate the wit of those reading posts on here, and consequently fail to laboriously point out the obvious.
@Lady V and a few others were bright enough to get that. They were mostly remainers.
I just wonder….
Turk
Agreed that 2024 is a long time away in politics, so the difficulties of 2020 might not be of great import by then.
Indeed it is entirely possible that the “UK” GE scheduled for 2024 may not involve all the constituencies currently represented in HoC, so the dynamics of that election might be very different from anything currently being envisaged.
Alec:
Regarding my earlier points, they were not aimed at you. I was making comments that (and outside of Tory Politics most of my friends are) Remain supporters that can be a little too gleeful of our own intellect. But when it came to the Ref we were sadly totally outclassed by the people “we” mock.
I should have made that more apparent.
Hireton: IDS. Fair dos (as we Welsh say). You made me laugh there. I credit the man many things, but intelligent and he do not go together. September 2001 had two great disasters; him being elected Tory leader was one.
For those who missed it, here’s the example of Brexiteer double-speak from Ian Duncan-Smith that Hireton referred to earlier.
IDS denounces the Withdrawal Agreement he campaigned for and voted for:
https://www.indy100.com/article/brexit-iain-duncan-smith-withdrawal-agreement-eu-9653126
ON
You argued that “The body that Scotland sends representatives to is the House of Commons, which is a chamber within the Parliament of the UK of GB and NI.”
I was simply pointing out that there are many Scotch members of the UK House of Lords. OK, technically (and pedantically) you don’t ‘send’ them there, nevertheless Scotland is represented in both Houses. Even if you don’t think that position is valid for some weird reason, the fact that Scotland does send representatives to one of the Houses of Parliament means that it sends representatives to Parliament, which was my original statement.
This is getting very tedious now, both to me and I’m sure pretty well everyone else but you, so I won’t be replying any more. This does not mean that you have ‘won’. You have simply bored me.
@Colin – “Don’t like it at all”
While there are issues with the water framework directive, as there are with any enviromental standards legislation, the move to reduce standards in this area is the least surprising outcome of Brexit. Did you trust Gove? Why? would be my first question I guess.
One interesting aspect though is that the UK has already agreed to retain standards in environmental regulation within the trade talks – although, obviously – nothing is agreed untl everything is agreed.
Should we end up with a working deal, it is by no means out of the question that moves to weaken protections such as these, that would benefit developers and industry, would trigger adverse responses from Brussels to restrict trade advantages gifted to the UK.
It would indeed be something of a paradox if committed Conservative environmentalists like yourself and @TOH found themselves looking to Brussels to prevent harm to the British countryside from a UK government intent on breaking all their promises on environmental protection.
Carl Heneghan on Newsnight observing there are hardly any covid cases in hospital and a larger proportion of asymptomatic cases amongst those being detected.
He is arguing that as there is no evidence of illness, the epidemic does not justify a national lockdown (or a local one).
Also observed ‘mask on their own are not going to solve the problem’ and started talking about the importance of distancing. Essentially saying what WHO and SAGE said all along, that masks are not a substitute for any other measurs, whereas they have become the only measure.
JIB,
“The CAP is a truly awful scheme that has a few token “Greening” options bolted on. It delivers little apart from bloated bureaucracy.”
Why? what exactly is wrong with it? When you say ‘bloated’ do you mean there are too many environmental rules for farmers, or mean too much money is being given to farmers, or too many bureaucrats administering the scheme?
And here’s a corker from Andrea Jenkyns MP.
Feb 2020: Jenkyns tweets: ‘No Deal back on the table in June if the EU does not agree to a trade deal. Great. Bring it on!”
https://twitter.com/andreajenkyns/status/1233059661529698307?lang=en
June 2020: Jenkyns tweets her support for ERG letter to Barnier, expressing concern that we may be heading for No Deal.
https://twitter.com/andreajenkyns/status/1277613712292155393?lang=en
@ Jim Jam
I asked for evidence that kids n teachers cheated n I got yr vague rhetorical reference to parents will help their kids won’t they? n a citation to a v sketchy New Statesman link — which subjected me to the sordid indignity of reading a post by the ineffable T Warne– which didn’t even mention Gove’s name. Gove in fact never provided any evidence either n it seems odd you are repeating his anti-Lab propaganda. Are you aware that course work was moderated?
Sure kids resat modular exams to try n improve their mark. So what?
Perhaps you believe that if someone fails a driving test they should be prevented from driving for life?
Danny
CAP is dreadful. It is inefficient subsidy (i.e. it subsidises farmers to be inefficient). Should have been removed in the 80s, but the French would not have it.
This is the issue. People are doubling down on what is their side. There are good reasons to leaving if you are prepared to eschew the good reasons of staying.
The fallasy is pretending leaving is a land of milk and honey or staying involves the greatest act of love and harmony ever seen,
CAP is rubbish but so is withdrawing Euratom.
Pete B
The solution is for you not to make inaccurate and tedious comments in the first place.
CBX 1985: CAP is dreadful. It is inefficient subsidy (i.e. it subsidises farmers to be inefficient).
I don’t understand what you’re saying. Is it the area payments that you dislike, because they don’t incentivise the maximisation of production? Or is it the subsidising of local farming per se that you object to, when we could import more cheaply from world markets? Or is it the environmental measures that interfere with efficiency? Or something else?
“CAP is dreadful” could be shorthand for a reasoned criticism, or it could be an unexamined kneejerk response. We need a bit more from you to understand which it is.
Newsnight also found a new wrinkle on the exams problem.
External candidates who simply go along and do an exam are not able to get a grade at all because there is no recognised authority willing to make an estimate of what they would have achieved. They have simply been advised to ask univerities to be flexible.
CBX1985
“CAP is dreadful. It is inefficient subsidy (i.e. it subsidises farmers to be inefficient). Should have been removed in the 80s, but the French would not have it.”
Well of course it subsidises inefficient farming. European farming is not efficient by world standards because it has western sized overheads. Far cheaper to buy our food from abroad and not bother growing any. Might not have such a good outcome for world food shortages though. People could starve because we stop farming and buy their food. But what do we care?
CBX
“The fallasy is pretending leaving is a land of milk and honey or staying involves the greatest act of love and harmony ever seen”
I’ve read a lot of nonsense in my time where one side falsely accuses the other of making claims that they haven’t made.
This is the first time I’ve seen someone imply that folk on both sides made such ludicrously exaggerated claims.
I applaud your even handedness in making both simultaneously.
Do you have a view on whether cutting the big or little end of a boiled egg condemns the egg cutter to everlasting damnation and burning in a sulphurous pit? (If you are vegan, perhaps both will?)
Somerjohn
Inefficencies are not just inability to produce but inability to produce what the market requires at a requisite market cost. CAP subsidises the production of products that could otherwise be produced on global markets at cheaper rates and tariff structures lock in that unwarranted advantage (Olives, for example).
The removal of subsidy would encourage farmers to target profitable lines and avoid producing product which could attract subsidy but is otherwise non-marketable.
Subsidising local farming from the EU is absurd. That should be at least national (even lower than that) level.
As I say, where the EU works is on big things. I have valued it in finance. Energy. etc. Regional subsidy and policy is where I think it overreached too early.
TBF, CAP has had some reform of recent years (not enough, mind).
Brexiteer MPs making themselves look stupid –
episode 3 ; David Davis daydreams about striking deals separately with different EU countries.
https://www.indy100.com/article/brexit-secretary-david-davis-twitter-resign-theresa-may-conservative-party-8438651
@ Bantams
I didn’t say grades should be decided entirely by course work. I also posted a few days ago that “grades” based on teachers’ estimates derived from a variety of measures rather than externally moderated exams will overate their pupils. I just asked for evidence that there was widespread n collusive cheating on the part of kids, teachers, parents. In any case do you think we should hv a mixed system- exams n course work?
University degrees used to be based entirely on unseen exams. Course work now plays a v large part. Do you think we should return to the former system?
And before you say it, yes I know there is “regional boards” for these things. But the policy is set far too high, the criteria far too removed from reality and too set in the Treaty of Rome.
My point was the EU is great for some things but bad at others.
CBX
So, the EU is good at the big things – I agree.
Scotland (5 million people) seems a reasonable size for things a bit more widespread than local government.
What point is there in the UK? Too wee for the big things. Too big for the wee things.
Robbiealive,
” I just asked for evidence that there was widespread n collusive cheating on the part of kids, teachers, parents.”
Of course there is! Parents would be harming their children by not assisting them to get higher grades by any means they can – including doing the course work for them if thats what it takes.
Similarly, teachers are doing kids a service by bumping up their grades. It is much the same argument as used by government to justify expanding the university system – that having a degree is better than not. Doesnt matter that everyone having one has massively devalued their worth compared to them being relatively rare. Likewise, if everyone gets an A, then they are better off than if they got a C while all the rest get As.
if the system is such that you can cheat, then you must cheat.
Alec,
It seems to me incontrovertible that significant illness from covid is fast disappearing. You have sought to claim there is a rising number of cases, but the evidence really is the reverse. Heneghen just observed something I mentioned before as a query but he stated as a fact, that asymptomatic case are an increasing proportion of the whole.
So not only no evidence of rise, but the cases are all becoming milder.
Nowhere is there illness such as would justify lockdown or restrictive measures. It has just become propaganda to save face!
ON
I like friendship. I think some things are good at EU level, some at UK and some at a lower level. I’m back at work, and debating Scotland with you is interesting but time consuming so cannot do it anymore, sadly.
But I will posit that why stop at the EU? Why not the UN? Or the Northern Hemisphere? What is the perfect level? If 300m is not enough, go for 8bn,
At the end of the day, we share an Island, like we do a continent, like we do a world so will always have rules and laws between us.
@Danny
“Why? what exactly is wrong with it? When you say ‘bloated’ do you mean there are too many environmental rules for farmers, or mean too much money is being given to farmers, or too many bureaucrats administering the scheme?”
Very poor scheme, money for old rope in most cases.
In my world, it’d be £ for well maintained hedgerows, breeding birds, wildflowers, flood storage and improved access etc.
Locally driven by regional committees far away from the centrist of London Cardiff etc..
CBX
Why would it be “time consuming” to find some examples of where the UK is a useful intermediary between the EU and Scotland?
Surely you must have numerous examples that spring to mind – else why would you be a strong supporter of the UK Union?
ON
Money. Central Bank (EU states don’t really have one, nor would an “Independent Scotland” under the Growth Commission Report with a peg to England). Taxation. Defence. To name a few.
Have you worked out how you are going to close that deficit you have yet to allow EU entry?
CBX
Those are simply functions that the UK Parliament has chosen to reserve to itself.
You haven’t demonstrated why they are better handled at UK level, rather than EU or Scotland.
To take a single example – Denmark
It has its own Central Bank, Taxation system, Defence forces.
All you have are assertions that what is, must continue to be.
I have been following the covid situation for months now, seeking to integrate all the facts we unearth.
Right now the facts seem to be there is no justification for ongoing special restrictions about covid. These have been slowly relaxed, but nothing has happened. cases are falling, hospitalisations have collapsed and asymptomatic cases are growing as a proportion.
This is fast beoming simply a political exercise in face saving.
It feels like we may be approaching the moment when public opinion reverses because there is a realisations that we are now clearly creating all this disruption for no purpose.Complulsory special measures are no longer necessary. Relaxation could have begun earlier and faster.
While we have maybe bought six vaccines against covid for the entire nation, maybe none will be necessary.
People will flip to feeling cheated and betrayed by the government which imposed this.
Early election anyone? Gavin Williamson may have offered his resignation and the PM declined, but would any conservative MP in his right mind want to become a minister at this moment in time? Responsible for national disaster of over reaction?
Cummings may have ignored lockdown regulations a couple of months ago now, but was the writing on the wall even then, that it was likely this epidemic was essentially over already? The race now has become to get a vaccine to the nation and claim it cured covid, before covid dissapears entirely all by itself.
JIB,
“Very poor scheme, money for old rope in most cases. ”
yes. thats the idea. Its state subsidy to keep them in business. Dont forget, we have had the power to require farmers engage in envorinmental measures in return for the money for maybe 10-20 years now after the scheme was formally altered by agreement of the EU members. There is nothing the current government has proposed which could not have been done as a member. As usual, we chose not to do that because we didnt think it worth making farmers do this stuff.
@Oldnat
“It would be very satisfying to see them facing contempt of court charges due to their choice of making/screening it.”
It would be sublime, and very, very fitting for a bunch of opportunist propaganda merchants.
“Scotch members”
What are those? Members made of Scotch whisky?
If you’re going to talk about us, get it right.