The average Tory lead in June’s Voting intention polls so far is around 5 points, with the Tories in the low forties, Labour up in the high thirties. The level of party support appears to have settled down since the fading of the “rally round the flag” effect in May.
Looking away from the coronavirus polling it is now almost two months since Keir Starmer became Labour leader, so we have an initial chance to see how he’s registered with the general public.
When I write about results for “who would make the best Prime Minister?” question on social media I often get comments along the lines of “its easier to look like a good Prime Minister when you are Prime Minister”. This is correct, but it doesn’t devalue the question. It is indeed easier to look Prime Ministerial when you are Prime Minister, and this is an advantage that the PM will enjoy in real life, and will enjoy come any election. It is not the case that Prime Ministers always lead on this question. When he was leader of the opposition Tony Blair was consistently ahead of John Major on this question, David Cameron often polled ahead of Gordon Brown. Therefore Starmer’s ratings in his first few months look promising – YouGov had him neck-and-neck with Boris Johnson earlier this month, the latest Opinium poll for the Observer has him two points ahead of Johnson as preferred PM.
Questions asking about Starmer in his own right also seem positive. He has solidly positive approval ratings from YouGov, Ipsos MORI, Survation and Opinium. YouGov’s questions on leader attributes give him strongly positive ratings on being decisive, strong, competent and likeable. By 40% to 32% people say he does look like a Prime Minister in waiting.
It is a cliche to say that first impressions count, but that doesn’t mean it is untrue. History is littered with opposition leaders who really didn’t come across as being capable or substantial figures in their early months in the role and never recovered. Starmer became leader at an unusual time – the coronavirus outbreak very much dictated what he spoke about and concentrated upon. It gave him an immediate challenge of getting his response right to a major crisis. In one sense this is an opportunity – it is a large, serious issue where the leader of the opposition can show they are a serious politician with serious things to say. However, it also brings the risk of being ignored as an irrelevance, or being seen as opportunistic if you pitch it wrong (compare and contrast with the failed Tory leaders during their period in opposition – Iain Duncan Smith became Tory leader immediately after 911… and was ignored; William Hague shortly before the death of Princess Diana, and struggled to speak for the people in a way that came naturally to Tony Blair). Judging by his initial poll ratings, Starmer appears to have passed this initial test.
It’s worth noting that all the polling I’ve referred to here comes from before the sacking of Rebecca Long-Bailey. While that is certainly important for what it tells us about Starmer’s willingness to stamp his authority upon his party, I don’t expect it to make much difference to this figures (realistically the sacking of a shadow cabinet minister is not often something that produces any reverberations beyond the most seasoned Westminster watchers). But as ever, we shall see.
Right now Starmer’s popularity isn’t translating into a polling lead for the Labour party, but having a leader with a popular image who is seen as a plausible Prime Minister gives them the right foundation should the Government’s support falter. The Conservative Government has two huge challenges ahead of them (Brexit and Corona). Either would be daunting alone, let alone both together. For the past few years they have faced the luxury of being up against a not particularly effective opposition, riven by internal divides and with a leader whose support was deep rather than wide. It’ll be interesting to see how they cope with their challenges when they are up against a more substantial opposition.
I voted for Cooper in 2015 because I thought the Tory Boys’ Club would find it harder to deal with a female Labour leader. I was amazed Corbyn he won. I was dismayed by his pathetic performance in the 2016 EU campaign — whilst realising that others on here had a different opinion. That was surely his opportunity to to mobilize his youth wing & get them out to vote Remain: he didn’t.
He gained kudos in the 2017 campaign because Labour started 20 points behind & came within 2 points in the election. Things may have been different if the DUP had not then — in exchange for the usual DUP graft — taken up the Lib-Dem’s role as the “useful idiots” in supporting a minority Tory administration. They, like the Lib-Dems, paid a heavy price.
His position on Europe thereafter deserves credit for recognising Labour’s major problem, one that eluded those who wanted Labour to adopt a more resolutely Remain position. That, by prevaricating on Brexit, Labour was likely to alienate the working-class Leave voters in the many Midland & Northern that had voted so heavily for “Brexit”. In that he was right.
He didn’t find a solution to this problem but nor did anyone else.
He did oppose allowing Johnson to hold the December election. I never understood why the Lib-Dems & SNP were in such a hurry to get Johnson off the hook. Was it to avoid a No Deal Brexit. By giving him a large majority?
It`s people like A. Williams and the Trevors that start hatred and wars.
What an offensive message that was from AW at 5.01 pm, saying that air-flights into England won`t have an impact on Scotland and are not a UK matter. And then Sturgeon has to control her own borders.
Old Nat`s reply was so calm in dealing with these troublemakers
Either AW and the Trevors are totally ignorant about commuters crossing the border daily, or they want to put them out of work and wreck the economy of the Borders, `.
john33,
covid recession isn’t going to be a good look either.
@CL1945
At last year’s election, admittedly an unusual one, there were 158 constituencies which had a swing in excess of 8% In 2017, a much more normalelection, there were still 117 such results.
So definitely not rare.
Danny
” covid recession isn’t going to be a good look either.”
True, but it depends on how much blame the public are prepared to attribute to the Tories. Starmer will need to be ruthless in prosecuting that the argument that it was down to gov’s handling and make sure that cuts through. The Tories successfully did it to Gordon Brown so it’s possible.