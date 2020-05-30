While much of our circumstances remain anything but normal – the outbreak continues and the country remains in partial lockdown – politics as usual has started to re-assert itself. Or at least it has in terms of public opinion. The rally around the flag period appears to have ended and people are once again willing to be critical of the government. The government’s approval ratings have dropped and the large Tory lead in the polls has deflated.
In one sense it was inevitable that this would happen sooner or later – partisanship would reassert itself. The specific trigger however seems to have been the badly handled announcement of the minor lockdown relaxations on the 11th May, at a time when the public had very little appetite for any relaxation at all. That knocked the Conservative lead in the polls down to the low teens, and first pushed their approval rating into negative territory.
That was compounded by the Dominic Cummings affair. Certainly polling on the specifics of the Cumming affair were strongly negative, with most of the public thinking he had broken the rules and should resign. More importantly it appears to have damaged the government’s wider support, with the three polls conducted since then showing a Conservative lead of only 5 or 6 points. Note that all three of those polls were conducted at the start of this week when the story was still at its height – it remains to be seen whether the polls have yet to pick up the full damage, or whether they will recover now the story has moved on.
As the Cummings story fades somewhat, the focus is likely to go back to how and when the government ease the lockdown relaxations. The announcement that people will be allowed to gather in groups of up to 6 in their gardens actually seems to have gone down well, with two-thirds of people supporting the change. The more substantial change in the week ahead though is the re-opening of schools, something which most polling has suggested people are opposed to. If the opening of the schools is seen as a failure (or worse, if death rates or infection rates are seen to start creeping back up again), it can only further damage the government’s standing with the public.
charles,
I think the mode of transmission is not being well understood. My inclination would be there isn’t anything special about certain individuals infectiousness, rather about their situation. So someone who hugs and kisses everyone they meet becomes a walking epidemic.
Similarly, it isn’t trains, but being rammed in like sardines which makes it likely to transmit. or an enclosed space so that virus will build over time. There would seem to be a safe exposure level below which people will not catch it. 1m distancing works In many countries so it would here.
On the other hand and contradicting myself, perhaps we do need to consider two classes of people. one of which will develop the disease if exposed, and one which will not. The susceptible will follow a predictable course of incubation, symptoms, recovery and generating antibodies. The non susceptible may show positive as infected, but will not get symptoms and will clear the virus fast, without developing antibody and quite possibly without being infectious. Presumably a positive or negative virus test is as much as anything a test of how much virus they are producing, and the evidence so far is suggesting to me for many it is negligible.
Exactly what is creating this partial immunity is unknown, but some may be genetic inheritance and some may be cross immunity from similar viruses. We have learnt there are mechanisms other than antibodies to clear infection, which can be enough to defeat this virus quickly and effectively. Such mechanisms are also able to train against reinfection or to work better on new infections similar to past ones.
The flaw in this from the medical perspective is that the only way we have to confirm a past infection is presence of antibodies, and there may not be any. We try to test for a current infection by the presence of virus, but there may be too little for too short a time to detect.
The seriousness of the infection may depend on the infecting dose in a non linear way depending how it is stopped by the body, at which line of defence. This gives the possibility that we can naturally vaccinate a population by low dose infection with live virus ie catching mild cases. Cities make the likelihood of a large dose greater, with more deaths. crowded trains may well be a lethal invention. in low areas the disease may have R below 1 quite naturally.
https://www.mrc-bsu.cam.ac.uk/now-casting/
They’ve updated their IFR by demographic. The “skew” by age is even bigger than before and hence the need to consider demographics is even more important.
Overall: 0.88% (note they are not assuming a ‘representative sample'[1])
0-4: 0.00041%
5-14: 0.001%
15-24: 0.0039%
25-44: 0.024%
45-64: 0.36%
65-74: 2.3%
75+: 23%
So if you’re 75+ then you are 1,000x more likely to die than a 25-44yr old
NB: They do not adjust for “shielding” younger more at risk folks and from ONS we know that 90% of deaths are from folks with UHC so if they are shielded then the above low% for u65s would be even lower (like 90% lower, or multiply by 0.1 to see the impact)
[1] If 50% of each demographic caught the virus then the deaths by age group would be:
0-4: 14
5-14: 67
15-24: 272
25-44: 3,599
45-64: 51,843 (UHC’s increase with age so this could be reduced by up to 90% if we “shield” those with UHCs)
sub-total: 55,795
65-74: 124,218
75+: 1,189,767
sub-total: 1,313,985 (or 24x that of kids+working age folks)
Overall total: 1,369,780 (which at 50% of population would imply a “representative (weighted by demographic)” IFR of 4.8% which seems too high. It’s massively skewed by the 75+ and that is the key point here. Whether the IFR for “frail, elderly” is as high as 23% or not then it is certainly WAY, WAY, higher than it is for healthy young people and hence we need to massively improve “shielding” and “cocooning” of that demographic
Interesting animated graphs of excess deaths here:
https://elpais.com/sociedad/2020-06-05/espana-es-el-pais-con-el-segundo-mayor-exceso-de-muertes-durante-la-crisis-del-coronavirus.html
Then scroll down and see a wider list of countries. In Spanish, but the graphs and tables don’t need translation. (Reino Unido = UK; Suecia = Sweden; Suiza = Switzerland)
Just to say that Bardini, Colin and James were right to say that my original use of ‘ineffective’ was wrong, that I strongly endorse the Trevors comments on what we need to do re Care Homes, and I agree with most of Danny’s comments on mode of transmission. We need to take account of individual differences, the situation and behaviour. Short for me! I’ll stop.
@ JIB – R=1.01 in NW according to
https://www.mrc-bsu.cam.ac.uk/now-casting/
There model is important as a/ they get very detailed data from PHE, b/ there model is one of the ones that SPI-M (SAGE) use
If you use the PHE Surveillance Reports (and compare this week v last week) you can go into even more detail. Within NW then Barrow-in-Furness (R back below 1) seems to be ‘sorted’ but parts of G.Manchester/Liverpool (incl. lots of LAs that border N.Wales) and Lancaster have issues (R above 1).
The level of infection is also important. So although SW also has R =1 they have much lower levels of infection (SW = 778, NW = 4,170)[1]
NB SAGE will also look at ONS latest survey which had R = 0.7 (over a two week period “The infection rate for the number of people within England with coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than halved” with 0.7 x 0.7 = 0.49). They don’t provide regional detail.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/bulletins/coronaviruscovid19infectionsurveypilot/latest
[1] Ought to weight those by population and for the full run-down then high-low regional ‘daily infections’ per 100,000 (as that is how Germany do it and pretty sure we’re ‘copying’ them)
Above 50 and hence “Red” (Level 4)
NW: 57.2
Below 50 and hence “Amber” (Level 3)
NE+Y: 30.1
East: 26.7
SE: 26.5
Midlands: 23.0
London: 14.7
SW: 14.0
NB Above ‘under report’ of course but by how much?? Risky to assume it’s a consistent under-reporting but we can only work with the data we get.
@ BARDIN1 – UK wide data has been updated. Kind of annoying to have to subtract the other three nations to get to English data but by all means go ahead.
Total UK daily deaths all setting 204 (of which 75 were NHS England deaths in hospital[1]). That is 0.9x last week (best to use ‘geometric’ not linear change, but -22 if you prefer that)
UK wide tests (for virus, pillars1+2): 172,533 of which 1,557 +ve (ie new cases). A lot more tests than last week so dodgy to produce an ‘R’ but FWIW then it would be 0.64 (or -888 if you prefer).
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public
So overall then still heading in the right direction but the daily deaths in English Care Homes still seems to be an issue (less of an issue but still ongoing)
[1] The ‘catch-up’ seems to have mostly caught up now but of the 75 then 6 were from last month.
https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-daily-deaths/
