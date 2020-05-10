Support for the government’s handling of the outbreak remains high. While it has declined from an initial peak, far more people think the government are handling the issue well than badly (YouGov’s latest tracker has 58% saying the government are doing well, Opinium has 48% approve/36% disapprove). This is equally reflected in the voting intention polls where the Conservatives are steadily around 50% and in Boris Johnson’s own personal approval ratings, which YouGov has at 66% doing well. Collectively these are extremely impressive figures for a government.
However, look further down and there are signs of weakness in the foundations. There are several, important areas where the public view the government’s handling very negatively. Opinium have found people disapprove of how the government have handled both testing and the provision of PPE. At the start of the month YouGov found that 67% thought the government had prepared badly for the possibility of a pandemic and 62% thought lockdown had been introduced too late. MORI also found 66% thought the government had acted too late. Compared to other countries, people think that the British government has performed worse than the governments of Germany, South Korea, Australia, France, Spain… the only country’s government perceived as doing worse than our own is the USA. Put together that looks like a narrative of failure.
How do we square these two sets of figures? Why do people think the government are doing well, despite also thinking they’ve handled some of the key areas poorly and got some of the most important decisions wrong? My own explanation is that we may be seeing an unusual amount of public goodwill towards the government – a willingness to give them the benefit of the doubt, accept that they are doing their best under incredibly difficult circumstances. Normally we are very cynical towards our politicians, but right now it may be that people are more willing to trust their motives, to want them to succeed.
It’s also worth noting that, even if the public think the government haven’t always performed capably during the crisis, right now there is strong public backing for their direction of approach. The public are strongly in favour of the lockdown and the government are pursuing a policy of lockdown. Therefore, the public approve. The British public have been extremely pro-lockdown since early in the crisis – back in March, the public were ahead of the government in supporting further restrictions and they remain supportive of it.
Back at the end of March I pondered how long the high levels of public support for lockdown would last once it was actually in place and impacting people’s lives, and how the government would fare if they got to the point that the public were clambering for relaxation. So far it appears to have lasted just fine, and it is possible that the government may have to face the alternative problem – how to start loosening the lockdown when the public are nervous of it.
Right now there is little public appetite for a weakening of the lockdown. A YouGov/SkyNews poll on Friday found only 15% thought it would be right to start relaxing the lockdown now. A Deltapoll survey for the Sun on Sunday today found only 12% of people thought the government should start ending the lockdown in the next week.
That is not to say that whatever Boris Johnson announces tonight will be unpopular (the questions above did not specify particular ways of weakening the rules, so I expect respondents assumed some sort of substantial weakening of the rules, rather than the extremely minor relaxations which seem more likely at this point). However, there are problems ahead. Sooner or later lockdown needs to be unwound, and it remains to be seen how united public opinion will be behind the timing for that.
It will also be interesting to see what the levels of public support for the government look like afterwards. Their present high levels of approval may be the result of backing for lockdown, or a general willingness of people to give the government the benefit of the doubt during a crisis. Whatever the reason it will pass, and only then will we be really be able to see whether, looking back in hindsight, the government are seen to have successfully led the country through a difficult time of crisis, or as a government that bungled its response.
Neil A
I actually don’t see the Conservatives and Labour as two seeds in a pod (or if you want to add further seeds: LibDems, Greens and various anarchist movements. I am ideologically biased, as you correctly said: it is ML, but as there is no mass movement for the purpose, so it is replaced by a different criterion when I look at events, polls, comments: supporters and enemies of the Reason (Enlightenment) – and that is not dependent on party affiliation. I am particularly attracted to those expressions and policies that recognise the contradictions among the principles of the Enlightenment and make their views, actions transparent. for example, I consider the current economic system as an enemy of the Enlightenment, but also the policy proposal of increasing the taxation of the top 5% to counterbalance it. On the other hand I can see the support of the government of decentralisation as support of the Enlightenment and so do I perceive Andy Burnham’s institutionalization of the opportunity in Greater Manchester although neither are close to me ideologically. Still, I use a criterion.
As to the very academic style. It is not deliberate. I have worked with many companies over the last 16 years that existed in high uncertainty environment, and to help them I constantly use the cause-effect (at a very micro level) verbalisation, questioning and so on. I found it very effective (so another confirmation bias), but I also recognised that I would be very inclined to use intuition. So to block it, I made a routine of reading about 10 academic articles a week on subjects that I know a lot, know something, and know barely anything. I use five questions when reading them 1) is there a problem that the article wants to solve; 2) how is the argument built from the problem to the conclusion; 3) What are the argumentative, epistemological, methodological issues; 4) what is the contribution to knowledge; 5) if I was the editor would I publish the article. No doubt my approach and spending the time on this would have a lot of influence on my arguments here.
I think the majority of the contributors here have periods when their thoughts, independently of the ideological bias, are enlightening (this is why after 11 years I still come back). There are periods when the ideological bias narrows the argument, and there are periods when the ideological bias creates an openly flawed argument. And then there are personal circumstances that make one psychologically inclined to step out the usual routines. You know that the platform is inadequate for anything longer than three to-back points. After then…
Also the past has long shadows. The idea of expressing opinion on polling or things relevant to polling cannot really stop there. It inevitably becomes argument for one’s points. It has worked for many years here. When it becomes “educating” other commenters (sometimes going beyond it, but the German word would probably be too strong), the discussions based on ideological differences gain a new, unpleasant plane: dismissal and propaganda broadcasting.
james E,
“But it’s only the World Health Organisation’s view, and what do they know, eh?”
If R4 this evening is to be believed, nothing. Said they wholly bungled handling of the Chinese epidemic, essentially by simply believeing whatever the Chinese told them despite warnings from other parties.
As best i recall the item, they described that a spokesman for WHO was taking part in a phone in and someone asked why they had accepted the chinese word. The spokesman splutter a non answer, and hung up on the interview.
Your linked article says,
“Asked about the concept being applied to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO said “no-one is safe until everyone is safe” and it is “dangerous” to think that countries can “magically reach herd immunity”.”
Um. the first seems wrong in fact. The second, well obviously, but how does that help with anything?
To paraphrase what Mike Ryan then said, it seems to be that in order to achieve herd immunity people would have to die, and he did not believe that was an acceptable outcome to any WHO members.
He also said ““Responsible member states will look at all their population – they value every member of society and they try to do everything possible to protect health while at the same time, obviously, protecting society and protecting the economy and other things. We need to get our priorities right as we enter the next phase of this fight.””
Well yes again. But he seems to have a pre judged decision what the balance of economics and mortality must be.
and then:
“Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of the WHO’s Covid-19 response, said preliminary data from studies has shown that very low levels of the population have actually been infected with the illness.”
I dont know which preliminary studies she is referring to, but the chinese preliminary studies were deeply flawed. As far as I know, WHO still says that no case is officially counted unless the patient has both the symptoms of covid, and a positive result of a formal lab test for the presence of the disease. That being the case, the WHO has no way to know how many cases there have been.
However, she went on to say,
““There seems to be a consistent pattern so far, that a low proportion of people have these antibodies.”
Which just brings us back to the study results we have discussed at some length here. Given the criticism I mentioned at the start, perhaps we here have discussed the merits and shortcomings of these studies a lot more than have the WHO.
CHARLES
Well the answer to the question you ask in your first line-the one you provide for yourself-appears to be:-
Because a majority of “the public ” are xenophobic Europhobes , counting their blessings & enjoying the sunshine & not really giving a to** about anyone else.
Do you think there might be an opinion poll on this ?
Given the attention Sturgeon has had from Trev and Hugo the past few days, she’s doing something right, it seems.
Or others are doing nothing/something wrong, and deflection is the roder of the day.
Maybe it was the recent poll(s) results…
@TW
Definitely more cars on the roads round where I live today than when I went shopping at the same time last week. Also the bus was noticeably fuller. I’m not sure why the slide doesn’t show TfL bus usage to date; my guess is it is up at least 50% on last week.
Good Evening from a sunny and breezy Bournemouth where our council which is now in charge of Christchurch, Poole and Bournemouth has announced that on Monday May 18th all the car parks, except one of them, and all the public toilets will be open. This is suggesting that COVID 19 has been defeated sufficiently to allow public spaces to be filled again with people travelling across the boroughs and, at Half Term,, by holiday makers and owners of the properties on our seven miles of coast.
Since this is a polling commentary site, apparently, I am drawn to the idea that the PM will be hoping that the loosening of the lockdown and the reliance on traditional British common sense will be politically useful to him.
Charles
An excellent piece on why we (lots of us) support our government
To which I will add a paean to Ms Sturgeon for having gifted us many days of dry weather to prepare the garden for the new growing season (around a month in these climes), and now sent some rain to increase its bounty.
Davwel will have noted that, we in the southern part of the country, received the precipitation as rain, and not the crystalline form which previously descended onto his botanical garden of Eden.
One of the complications in praising the “other side” is that you start from the assumption that “your side” would have done that anyway. It’s very difficult to separate out competence, good ideas and political leaning because the ultimate result combines all of these things but is mostly political.
It also comes down to your political views in the first place- if you are Labour remain no doubt you will be praising remain Tories and if you are Tory leave you will be praising leave Labour people. If I said to one of our ROC posters “you’ve never once praised Corbyn for anything he’s done” they would look at me shocked because they already have a fixed view that he has never done anything good. There will be Tory politicians who I feel the same way about.
If you are either centrist or have a mix of random views then it is probably a bit easier- so you see people like Trevor Warne and Allan Christie often praising/criticising individuals on both sides but it still comes from a fixed political viewpoint, just not so much on a standard left/right spectrum.
More appropriate I think is when people call out politicians on their own side if they have done something wrong, although equally I wouldn’t expect praise for criticising New Labour- it just means I am more to the left than New Labour even if I claim I’m balanced because I can praise and criticise things New Labour have done.
I think more important is a willingness to consider other people’s viewpoints and I think @ Colin and @ Alec have quite a good record on that, but not once has @ Colin ever praised Corbyn :-)
Danny
I did wonder if you REALLY thought that you knew better than the World Health Organisation.
And evidently, you do.
Just been looking at the swedish national website. https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/the-public-health-agency-of-sweden/communicable-disease-control/covid-19/
Interestingly I see they consider that people incubating the disease do not spread it, and people who are infected but asymptomatic do not spread it. This is based upon international studies, and their own observations.
I suppose as a corollary of this, their advice is that even if one member of a family is ill, others not showing any symptoms can still go about their normal activities.
They say if you have symptoms stay home, but otherwise recommend hand washing and sneezing,dont touch your face, coughing into your arm if you need to.
Athough duration of immunity is uncertain they dont expect you will get it again within a year.
They say dont worry about geting it from parcels. Nor from money. That it is unclear whether you can get it from contact with objects.
As to its relative severity compared to flu, they seem to take the same line as me, that because it is a new disease we dont have herd immunity. Otherwise similar.
No gatherings over 50 people. For smaller gatherings consider risks, especially if people present are health care professionals. Special rules for restaurants and bars. Special precautions for sports facilities.
Dont make unnecessary journeys. For public transport it says no special measures, but that begs the question how it compares to the Uk to begin with. ie, do Swedes habitually have to stand because of crowding as in the UK?
So why does that work there?
Charles.
I suspect the support for the Governments handling of the crises comes from the fact they realise what a difficult never before situation the crises has been.
They also understand no government would have got everything right and no government in the world has done more to support the population through the crises financially.
In fact none of the partisan nonsense you put forward.
SHEVII
I said he was a good campaigner. And I said BJ would lose to him.
So much for my opinions.
But the main thing is that I have never wished him to did from a virus, or be dragged down to hell.
CHARLES
Good news for you I think.
It seems that the Europhobe Xenophobe I’m All Right Jacks are listening to you !
https://www7.politicalbetting.com/index.php/archives/2020/05/12/if-this-trend-goes-on-johnsons-con-government-will-soon-have-a-net-negative-approval-rating/
@ LL – Indeed, strange why the TfL Bus data stops on 18Apr (steady in the mid-high teens) and is no longer being updated?!?
The other data goes up to 10May (eg tube 4% having been 4-7% since 25Mar) so that will probably all rise during the week.
Plenty of new info on gov.uk and Shapps[1] said some stuff today but there’s another “devolved” issue with London. I fully appreciate that not all of the advice is practical for all people, all of the time but other capital/major cities have started to move towards a “new normal” – short journeys, most folks facing masks and not facing face-face should be low risk but obviously not zero.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-safer-travel-guidance-for-passengers#public-transport
I’m very disappointed that we’re still ignoring the demographics issue. I’m not sure of your age or health condition and we have to be careful to avoid “discrimination” but I think it’s appalling that we’re now going to have much busier transport and so many more elderly/higher risk people with no choice but to use the tubes or buses.
Quite a lot of younger folks can and will use bikes during the warmer/drier months[2] but that will change going into Winter. Quite a lot more young folks being paid to stay at home and for some jobs they could do more shifts or be trained up quite quickly and then “furlough” the more at risk demographics if they can’t be retrained/switched to some form of work from home responsibilities.
[1] Marginally less useless than Grayling who set such a low base that anyone could do better :(
[2] Not sure if there is official data on that but I used to notice once you get a bit of rain and cold then most of the MAMILs (Middle Aged Men In Lyrca) go back to the tube/bus.
CHARLES
The Gods have heard you.
Your cup truly runneth over !
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/keir-starmer-approval-rating-boris-johnson-first-time-a4438786.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1589315935
At the time when temporary field hospitals were being created across the UK, there was a tiny tremor in the cosmos as some ardent Unionists demanded that Scotland and Wales should copy the same naming pattern as in England.
On here, one or more folk suggested that Mary Seacole might have been an alternative name for NHS Louisa Jordan.
Now, its good to see that Mary Seacole has finally been recognised in the Seacole Centre in Surrey.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-52574981
I hadn’t realised, until I read the article, that this is the first facility in England designed to care for those recovering from Covid-19. That was the purpose of creating the Louisa Jordan as well.
Obviously, every system needs a range of facilities, and no government or NHS system could reasonably be expected to forecast accurately the types of care facilities that would be needed, so I make no criticism of anyone for the choices they made.
Well, maybe one small criticism. At least one of the “Florence Nightingale” [1] hospitals could have been named for Seacole.
[1] For Welsh speakers, how would “Florence Nightingale” be expressed in Welsh?
Trevs
“Quite a lot more young folks being paid to stay at home and for some jobs they could do more shifts or be trained up quite quickly and then “furlough” the more at risk demographics if they can’t be retrained/switched to some form of work from home responsibilities.”
A good point (and nice to agree with you on something positive).
Naturally, the concept would require to be differentially applied in the variety of employments and geographic locations across countries, but the principle is sound – if management is imaginative enough to take the idea on board, and not just treat every employee as an identical resource unit.
Berlin hairdressing salons open – with precisely the kind of arrangements that some on here suggested a while back.
https://twitter.com/CarlNasman/status/1260276629869387780
“Common sense” is not a uniquely “British” thing – and can even be found on UKPR!
“[1] For Welsh speakers, how would “Florence Nightingale” be expressed in Welsh?”
@oldnat May 12th, 2020 at 9:57 pm
Well, if it helps, Google Translate say the Welsh form of “Florence Nightingale” is …
“Florence Nightingale” :-)
The full translation of your sentence is:
I siaradwyr Cymraeg, sut y byddai “Florence Nightingale” yn cael ei fynegi yn Gymraeg
Hope that helps.
Al Urqa
Google Translate also says that the Welsh for nightingale is “eos”.
Since Florence is an Italian name, English, Welsh (and no doubt many other languages) use the same spelling – though pronunciation may vary.
“”Google Translate also says that the Welsh for nightingale is “eos”.
Since Florence is an Italian name,”
@oldnat May 12th, 2020 at 10:40 pm
Firenze, shirley.
OK, thanks. I’ll let Google know their site is … in error! :-)
Al Urqa
Oops!
@Neil A – “Can you refresh my memory?”
OK. Here goes.
I was very supportive of Dominic Raab when Boris was off sick. I said his delivery impressed me, and that while he was in a bit of a quandary about making decisions, his performance was rather impressive.
I said nice things about the furlough scheme – even that it was, quite possibly, a little too generous. I posted that it was clever to base it on the existing payroll real time reporting system, as that meant that tax dodgers would discover there is a reason to declare wages properly.
I posted about how the business support grants were very straightforward, again based on existing business rate systems, and very light on admin.
You might have caught my posts about how I have severe doubts that had Labour won the GE and Corbyn was PM, the response would have been much better. I stated my view that Corbyn as a crisis manager would have probably been a failure.
I have applauded the lockdown, in broad terms, as being really rather sensible, contrasting this with what I see as Spain’s (and other countries) over zealous attempts to curtail safe outdoor activity.
Recently I have been vocal in my support for the recruitment of 18,000 tracers, and the statements that the government is moving towards a test, trace and isolate policy that has been proven to work in several other countries.
So yes, as you approach retirement, perhaps your memory is failing, or maybe you’re becoming just another stereotyped RoC bore who can’t be @rsed to actually read what other posters are saying but just assumes what it means because they see the name.
I’d say that my posts on the UK approach to CV19 are reasonably well balanced. Independent observers pretty much all concede the UK approach has been botched, in multiple ways, and I’ve actually managed to find quite a few ositive things to say about it, despite the fact that internationally, no one is impressed with Britain’s reaction.
@Alec
Went back to have a look.
First post from you I came across about the lockdown is this;
@Hireton – “Further evidence that the UK Government needs to get a grip on its communications strategy…”
I do think that this anonymous briefing stuff is severely detrimental to the national interest.
Last night’s ‘announcement’ that people are going to be incarcerated in their own homes for 4 months has been the spark that has ignited panic buying.
Aside from the scenes of queues in shops and empty shelves, sitting down to organise our regular Sainsbury’s online delivery for next Tuesday, I find that there are no slots available for the next three weeks. Zero.
Any vulnerable people seeking to self isolate for their own protection have now been totally shafted by some smart @rsed anonymous briefer. They’ve weeks to work up a plan to organise access to food for such people, but despite having claimed to be all over this, the industry is totally unprepared for these loose government briefings.
And these are the people telling us that they understand behavioural science?
Pathetic.
@Alec
In the same thread you then go on to criticise the government over lateness of the lockdown, and on testing. Then this;
@Hireton – “UK Government ministers unhappy with its covid 19 communications strategy and demanding changes:…”
Not a surprise. I’ve been extremely surprised with the lack of public information adverts and videos. The BBC has done well with a regular repeated video about how to wash hands, but apart from that, I’ve not seen anything from HMG. I don’t do social media, so I may have missed a lot of online advertising, but I’ve not seen a peep on the TV from HMG.
The rest has just been a car crash. It’s like they are still fighting the election, aiming to get positive approval from what they say, rather than actually delivering anything. The latest has been this nonsense about UK manufacturers stepping up and making ventilators, like they made Spitfires in WW2. Lord Bamford of JCB said this was at least two months away, didn’t know if they could source components, and wasn’t sure it could be done at all.
To build confidence you need to deliver something, then brief it.
I also recall the briefings from a week ago about how the government were talking to food retailers to ensure we could all get home deliveries. The retailers said there had been no such discussions, and now you can’t book a slot at all.
I’m realistic enough to accept that this is a collossal crisis, and any government is going to struggle, but a pattern of total comms failure and confusion has emerged here, and this could get very serious if they don’t get a grip on the strategy.
@Neil A – Indeed.
I have been savagely critical of the government’s communications strategy. It has been dreadful, almost unremittingly bad. As you were saying earlier today.
Do you think thay’ve been great at this? Do you think that anonymous briefings about people being locked up for 4 months would or wouldn’t spark panic buying? Do you think the way these announcements were made eased or increased tensions? Do you think the supermarkets welcomed that briefing, as they tried to ramp up capacity and work out how to serve vulnerable customers? Indeed, do you have a particular criticism of the post that you’ve just cited, or are you descending ever further into the tiresome RoC charactature?
Neil A
Your claim was that Alec had only ever said that the Tory Governments had failed to achieve good governance.
That he (and many others) have criticised the communications strategy of the UK Government, in no way, justifies your initial premise.
There is no shame in accepting that your original comment was, at the very least, exaggerated, and lacked accuracy.
@SHEVII (@TREVOR WARNE)
While many employees may be quite happy with life at 80% for doing nothing , others on minimum wage at 80% will be far from happy with rent to pay etc. But it doesn’t matter what their personal situation- if there is work to do then companies will want people in to make money. That they aren’t in, isn’t a choice of the employee but their boss.
Agreed, and I’d go further than that from our experience so far. Our furlough scheme was proportionally topped up so no cut at all for people under about 11 quid an hour, and tapering towards a 20% cut for high earners.
There was a definite concern at having many people at home on full or virtually full pay for even a month or two would mean people were reluctant to come back when required, but several thousand are now back and there’s been almost no negativity on pay at all, even tho many returning folk are now working full time for the same money as some of their colleagues are getting for doing nothing.
The concerns that have been expressed were all about safety, and people were quickly reassured by videos of the practical and logistical changes already put in place for them. (note for politicians – doing it changes opinion so much faster than aspiring to do it)
I think the one regard in which the government scheme has been relevant to behaviour was right at the start. The attitude a significant number of people had to continuing to work changed literally overnight when the scheme was announced, from “We can’t just all give up can we or we’ll be out of a job!” to “Why should I take a risk for you by coming in?”, and seeing that effect, and the data of the hundreds of people who developed “symptoms” overnight, fuelled concerns that it would be difficult to bring people back in a phased way.
But it hasn’t been, so far. Most people are rational enough to see that a company that can’t rebuild its sales and its income isn’t going to have a job for them for very long even with the government support, and so people want to come back as long as we’re limiting the risk as much as we practically can.
Telegraph have been given a Treasury briefing projecting a deficit of £337 billion this year (up from £55billion at the Budget).
Tax rises,wage freezes ,end to the triple lock,cuts all being considered.
Another public sector wage freeze? We only just got rid of the last one!
There ought to be a law that says MPs’ pay follows the public sector.
(And if one were to include performance-related pay for them…)
Carfrew
“There ought to be a law that says MPs’ pay follows the public sector”
As I understand it, since 2015 IPSA policy has been –
“Annual changes in MPs’ pay during this Parliament will be linked to changes in average earnings in the public sector, rather than to those in the economy as a whole as previously proposed.”
https://www.theipsa.org.uk/publications/consultations/review-of-mps-pay-and-pensions/
Of course, “linked to” is a rather weaselly description!
ON
“To which I will add a paean to Ms Sturgeon … and now sent some rain to increase its bounty.”
One day when I have time, I’ll have to tell you about a great English invention called the hosepipe. :)
Alec
“I was very supportive of Dominic Raab when Boris was off sick.”
Just to back you up, I noticed that and was pleasantly surprised. I nearly posted in support, but don’t think I did in the end.
—————————
Carfrew
“There ought to be a law that says MPs’ pay follows the public sector.”
Absolutely. I was disgusted when they trousered an extra £10k for staying at home.
Pete B
Ahem! Amsterdam 1652
http://www.plantea.com/garden-hose.htm
Pete B
I may have misunderstood. You meant that the English invented a pipe in which they smoked their socks?
@CARFREW (also @PETE B)
There ought to be a law that says MPs’ pay follows the public sector.
Disagree on that – I don’t think MPs’ pay should be automatically linked to anything that they or the government directly control. My objection goes in both directions – apart from the risk of self-interested policy, it would also hinder them to a degree.
If Labour had won last time around, and, I dunno, decided on a 10% one-off public sector review, if that would have meant Corbyn and McDonnell would automatically have been giving themselves an extra 10 or 15 grand a year that would have been politically toxic for them and detracted from what they were trying to do, regardless of whether they themselves voluntarily forewent the extra money.
I’d rather it was totally separate, and determined by say a rotating panel of HR folk (nominated afresh each time by bodies like the CIPD) who would be tasked with analysing what MPs and ministers actually do, agreeing what comparable public and private sector salaries would be, then paying them somewhere in the middle.
@Edge of Reason
Well maybe at least stop them cutting public sector pay with out taking a cut themselves.
Maybe we should link their pay to GDP.
The Trevs,
” I think it’s appalling that we’re now going to have much busier transport and so many more elderly/higher risk people with no choice but to use the tubes or buses.”
Not sure what you are expecting. The only way to avoid this is to achieve herd immunity.
ON
https://thegardenstrust.blog/2019/07/13/the-history-of-hosepipe/
“The patent granted to Hancock in 1824 was effectively for an artificial replacement for leather. Later patents improved this and one of things he began to manufacture was flexible pipe capable of carrying liquids.”
The Dutch chap might have had the original idea but it took an Englishman to make it work :)
————————————
EOR
“I’d rather it was totally separate, and determined by say a rotating panel of HR folk”
Or better still a random selection of the public!