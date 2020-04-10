Apologies for the lack of posts – there has, of course, been plenty of regular polling on public attitudes towards the coronavirus, notably from YouGov, Opinium and Ipsos MORI… I can’t quite bring myself to dive into it though.
This week there was also the regular Welsh political barometer, ably dissected by Roger Awan-Scully here.
I share your concerns about the economy & understand you fears for your own employer.
What can one say-particularly as part of the demographic which TW never ceases to remind us are the intended beneficiaries of all this economic damage. ?
I suppose-that every government in the world is exercised by the twin horns of this dilemma-Fundamental Economic Damage vs Fatal Second Wave. Add in the uncertainty about naturally acquired immunity & you have a generation of the most stressed politicians ever to walk the Earth.
I don’t the answer-but hope to god the scientific advisers do.
@Peter Cairns
“If you agree with Hugo, your as blind as he is, or as Partisan.”
Whooooaaa there. Steady on.
In my reply to Hugo I very clearly said that I agreed with him “on quite a bit” of what he said. Quite a bit is obviously not all.
I agreed with him on the high regard he had for politicians like Benn, Shore, Mason (not Scargill or Johnson) and I agreed with where he’d talked about Labour not fully understanding why voters had shunned them and how, quite often, rather self serving misinterpretations are placed on the reason for defeat. Corbyn provided a classic example of this as recently as four months ago. Hugo didn’t use the language I’m using here but I think it was the gist of his comments.
Now, of course, I’m much closer to you on other aspects of what Hugo said, many of which you’ve discussed in your post. He’d recycled, in slightly different terminology, the old Churchillian cliche about heart and brain and how these influence voting determinants at certain ages. You’ve debunked them well and I agree with you, as I do on how all these lazy assumptions can be turned on their heads by events and passages of time.
If you don’t mind me saying though, what you’ve done here is a classic example of UKPR wearing its least appealing face. You’ve seized on what you’ve thought I’d said and meant, and then rather jumped down my throat, starting your post with belittlement and insulting language.
DANNY
“The other justification for lockdown is to slow it’s progress and keep it within medical resources. this was the stated aim of the uk government, which they have exceeded.“
A valid but overstated point maybe? It might be more accurate to say “which they appear to be in course to exceed” and perhaps to add “except in respect of PPE”.
I think that second point is quite an interesting one. Why have they apparently failed so badly relative to capacity in that one area? When they are not at capacity in case numbers and fatalities? It’s not so much the fact of the shortages as the disconnect.
Someone would seem to have blundered. But whether it is on raw quantities in the system being inadequate, logistics failures, or unexpected use levels because of unanticipated protocol changes or failure to follow protocols, the reasons are obscure to us.
If our journalists were prepared to ask more probing questions than their usual cheap click bait “minister why do you like killing nurses?” rubbish we might even find out.
“It has happened, but it must be so long ago that I cannot remember. Can’t help i’m afraid.
If you ask another silly question I shall ignore it. You must have understood by now that I am not a Europhile.”
@The Other Howard April 12th, 2020 at 2:14 pm
Cool. I knew you’d fail to give an example. What was your word at the start of this? Ah yes. Predictable!
Interesting from the G
Of the 657 new hospital deaths announced on Sunday by NHS England, 121 occurred on 11 April while 531 took place between 1 April and 10 April.
The remaining five deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on 26 March.
NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.
This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.
The figures published today by NHS England show that 8 April currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring in a single day – 709 –
Shevi “ Let’s say one of your daughters who drools over Daniel Craig went into politics”.
Haha. They have far more sense.
But on the wider point, if you are in the public eye, expect people to both praise and be critical, at all levels. If you are too sensitive to handle that, stay out of the public eye. All NeilA was doing was being humorous. I thought it amusing, you didn’t, end of. We’re all different.
I grew up in the 60s and 70s when attitudes were far more relaxed, and just because the world has entered a new Puritan age in the last 20 years doesn’t mean I have to change my views to suit it.
Interesting to see a drop in the numbers in hospital with Covid in Scotland – doesn’t look likely that the extra capacity in Glasgow will be needed for some time, if at all. Also a drop in deaths tho that may just be the weekend effect?
“New figures show that a further 24 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 566.
The Scottish government said 5,912 people had now tested positive for the virus, an increase of 322 from Saturday.
In total, 31,114 patients have been tested across the country.
A total of 1,755 people were in hospital on Saturday with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus, 221 of whom were in intensive care.
This is down from 1,855 people in hospital on Friday, the first time there has been a fall in this tally since the start of the outbreak.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has cautioned against reading too much into the drop in numbers of patients in Scottish hospitals.”