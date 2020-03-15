In the last couple of days I’ve seen three polls asking about government handling of the Coronavirus. There was a short Yougov poll shared between Sky and the Times on Friday (here), a much longer YouGov poll in today’s Sunday Times (here), and an Opinium poll for this morning’s Observer (here).
I should start by saying a little to what extent public opinion matters at all on a topic like this. In judging what the correct approach is, public opinion obviously weighs little if at all compared to the opinion of experts in epidemiology. However polls are not about finding the correct answer, they are about measuring what the public think, whether that is right or wrong, wise or foolish, and on other levels this does matter. We know the government are keen to stress they are following the scientific advice, but would they be blown off that course if there was widespread public dissatisfaction? We don’t know. Perhaps more importantly, many of the actions the government will take in the months ahead will depend upon the public’s willingness to get on board and follow their instructions, so public confidence in the government’s actions really will matter.
On the topline the majority of people approve of the government’s performance:
- in the YouGov/Times/Sky poll 55% said the government was handling it well, 31% badly.
- In the YouGov/Sunday Times poll 53% say they have a confidence in the governments handling, 40% do not.
- In the Opinium/Observer poll 44% approved of the government’s reaction, 30% disapproved.
Overall these are positive findings. However there is a caveat. Asked about the amount the govt have done to respond the YouGov/Sunday Times polls dound 47% think have done too little, compared to 4% too much and 39% about right. Using a differently worded question Opinium found a similar breakdown of opinion (12% over-reacting, 41% under-reacting, 41% about right). In other words, while the public support the governments handling so far, there is some feeling they should now be going further (though given the government have been explicit that they will be introducing more stringent measures in future weeks it’s probably a good sign that there is public appetite for it… it would be far trickier if the public thought the government were over-reacting).
It’s also worth noting that Opinium found that only 36% of people trusted what Boris Johnson personally said on the issue of the coronavirus, a less positive figure than the government as a whole (in contrast 59% of people said they trusted Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Advisor – suggesting the government’s strategy of regularly flanking Johnson with Whitty and Patrick Vallance at press conferences may be a wise one).
Asked about specific changes that could be introduced there seems to be widespread support for a wide variety of measures. The YouGov/Sunday Times poll found majority support for a state of emergency, for travel bans, for food rationing, for cancelling large events. Opinium found similar. Asked about closing schools (perhaps the topic that has been discussed the most over the last week), Opinium found 44% of people in favour, 26% opposed – plurality support, but not the overwhelming backing they found for some other measures.
CHARLES
THanks !!!
I heard about that on Sky News earlier.
It is utterly terrifying.
And the economic cost is going to be incalculable.
Steamdrivenandy,
“Maybe they’ve cancelled it because they haven’t the capacity, but to send out messages saying the customer has cancelled is just plain wrong and inexcusable.”
Might be the software is failing because it is being overloaded, or someone is now doing things with it it wasnt designed to cope with. I’d take a wild guess that if faced with huge new demand, it would make sense to cut people back to fortnightly double size deliveries rather than having to travel to twice as many places each week.
Carfrew,
“But if you know something of the history of science you will know that it is also possible that the majority of experts are wrong.”
I agree. The difference is that there IS a low risk group for this disease. But it truly isnt a new idea to deliberately expose kids to a disease to create both personal and herd immunity to protect them for life. Its just we are using a hugely accelerated timscale and catchup.
But…given an option which rules out Brexit, and one which gives it at least a chance…which would a government with the manifesto this one has, choose?
Charles,
” It is,however, plain that whatever it is that China has done appears to have worked for the moment.”
Indeed. FOR THE MOMENT. That isnt good enough facing Brexit.
@Hireton and @Charles – thanks for the various links which came through while I was penning my lenghty response. I do feel somewhat vindicated in my views on this.
I am an optimist (no please – don’t laugh). I still feel in my bones that a vaccine will come a lot sooner than we think, and human trials have already started in Seattle. It’s also very good news that they don’t think re-infection can occur in the same season. I also suspect that we will soon all be talking very knowledgably about ‘adaptive relaxation triggers’. This is precisely the point made by Daniel Flush. @Colin’s point about Whitty’s statement on the development of an accurate test for antibodies (to show cleared infections) is also going to be critical. If we can get this soon, that will be a huge step forward.
All we need now is to extend the transition and focus 100% on dealing with this damn virus. Attempting to do anything else will be unforgiveable.
@Colin – “It is utterly terrifying.”
Mrs A and I have chatted through this at length, and terryfying is an apt description. Neither of us fall within the high risk groups, but we are both mid 50s although fit, so slightly nervous on a personal level. We are fearful for others that we know, and also know that we will be witnessing some terrible trials for many, many people that we do not know. ‘Ask not for whom the bell tolls’, as they say.
Are you OK? Apart from the practical issues of keeping safe, this is going to exact a hefty mental toll on many of us. I’m not sure if we can claim any therapeutic value for UKPR, but I know we have a high number of older posters, and I hope everyone can find their way through this to happier times.
The Trevors,
“well, the limiting factor for the peak (folks with COVID-19 at any one point in time) is the net availability of ventilators (one of my Harry Hindsight wishes).”
No. Thats one half of the limit. The other half is the percentage of cases needing one. And that is why the task is to infect the young preferentially.
“The “bravest” are probably correlated to the “least accepting of authority” so let them do the heavy lifting for the herd ;)”
NO! absolutely not. A load of brave 80 year olds will still clog up the hospitals. If we infect the young preferentially we can maybe sustain 50x the number of cases at max. Maybe more.
Hireton,
“A number of journalists are reporting that the UK Government’s change of direction was prompted by Imperial College’s Covid 19 response team concluding in the past few days on the basis of real world information from Italy and elsewhere that modelling had underestimated the need for ICU treatment by half and that the UK was on course to exceed ICU capacity by eight times at the peak.”
This may be so, but the strategy of herd immunity hasn’t changed. It just means more measures to slow infection because we have reached target.
Ahh, we’ve moved on to ‘My expert is more credible than your expert.’
Well my expert says that none of your experts know sh1t, other than guesswork, and probability.
Throwing around unsubstantiated maths and probability formulae as if it’s actually making a difference is rather pointless, as none of it will achieve a sodding thing. Sharing good advice with one another might. Each of us could have a nugget of wisdom for the rest (e.g. avoid Ebay).
The Bubonic Plague stuck around for 350 years*, and wasn’t solved with maths. Herd immunity wasn’t achieved either, so much as it culled about 40-50% of the European herd in five years**. As with Covid-19, the Bubonic Plague targeted the elderly and more medically vulnerable.
On the plus side of things, wages rose, and landowners struggled to keep tenants, and presumably in the modern analogy, the housing market will become more buoyant for the young folk.
The main difference today is we have better knowledge of hygiene practices, and have a decent sanitation infrastructure. All we need is half a dozen ideas for ways to while away 4-8 weeks indoors, and the rest will take care of itself.
I’ll recommend Sporcle quizzes. Always a great way to kill a couple of hours. Ad-blocker recommended. ;)
*In the pandemic sense. It’s still around in small pockets, and pops up all the time. Strangely enough, in places with poor sanitation and poverty.
** I doubt that’s the sort of herd immunity people are hoping for.
Alec,
“We are following the standard WHO approach to this pandemic, but Whitty made an error when dropping the apparent herd immunity bombshell. This happens anyway,”
NO, it does not. or to be clearer, the subtlety is in how you go about obtaining the 70% or so who are immune. The trick here is to infect only people from the safe group. The idea is not to infect 70% of pensioners and 70% of kids, but 100% of kids and 0% of pensioners. if you can do that, then 0% of pensioners die, and 0% of kids die. (yes, of course this is very broad brush and there are safe penisoners an at risk kids. But on the whole this is what the statistics say)
“This reading of the behavioural science advice was perfectly sensible at the time, especially with the more optimistic modeling parameters. However, the gathering evidence from elsewhere was that western populations were ready to move very rapidly,”
I don think so. Lots of grannies will rush to help their grandchildren. The last remnants of the Dunkirk spirit, which arguably pushed pensioners to vote leave, will also push them to go out and be helpfull when the government wants them to stay at home.
“The one mistake that I’m pretty sure Whitty and Vallance will completely accept, when this all blows over, is that the communications have been pretty poor.”
i think telling people you are deliberately putting their kids at risk is not a brilliant idea to motivate them, and that is what they have studiously avoided.
@Colin
“If you disagree with Witty & Vallance and all the specialists behind them in :-https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/scientific-advisory-group-for-emergencies-sage then you are CORRECT-ergo Johnson is a FOOL.”
————
There is also the matter of political rivalries in the academic community, the need for funding…
…And the fact that the early stages of an epidemic there is not much info. to really make a good decision but the government has to make a call, then as more info. comes in people in and out of academia can be critical in hindsight.
@Danny
“I agree. The difference is that there IS a low risk group for this disease. But it truly isnt a new idea to deliberately expose kids to a disease to create both personal and herd immunity to protect them for life. Its just we are using a hugely accelerated timscale and catchup.
But…given an option which rules out Brexit, and one which gives it at least a chance…which would a government with the manifesto this one has, choose?”
———-
Well like I said before Danny, if it’s a choice between conspiracy or cockup, one might ask why can’t it be both?
But I’m just focusing on trying to navigate through the thicket of contradiction and vagueness really, rather than taking sides.
Danny
Do you have 2 accounts, and are you arguing with yourself?
Your last post doesn’t seem to make sense otherwise.
Mamma Mia!
https://twitter.com/StefSimanowitz/status/1238044992377106437
For those who prefer the predictions of Harvard epidiomiology professors, here is another, predicting that containment wouldn’t likely work.
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2020/02/covid-vaccine/607000/
“The Harvard epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch is exacting in his diction, even for an epidemiologist. Twice in our conversation he started to say something, then paused and said, “Actually, let me start again.” So it’s striking when one of the points he wanted to get exactly right was this: “I think the likely outcome is that it will ultimately not be containable.”
…
Despite the apparent ineffectiveness of such measures—relative to their inordinate social and economic cost, at least—the crackdown continues to escalate. Under political pressure to “stop” the virus, last Thursday the Chinese government announced that officials in Hubei province would be going door-to-door, testing people for fevers and looking for signs of illness, then sending all potential cases to quarantine camps. But even with the ideal containment, the virus’s spread may have been inevitable. Testing people who are already extremely sick is an imperfect strategy if people can spread the virus without even feeling bad enough to stay home from work.
Lipsitch predicts that within the coming year, some 40 to 70 percent of people around the world will be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. But, he clarifies emphatically, this does not mean that all will have severe illnesses. “It’s likely that many will have mild disease, or may be asymptomatic,” he said. As with influenza, which is often life-threatening to people with chronic health conditions and of older age, most cases pass without medical care. (Overall, about 14 percent of people with influenza have no symptoms.)
Lipsitch is far from alone in his belief that this virus will continue to spread widely. The emerging consensus among epidemiologists is that the most likely outcome of this outbreak is a new seasonal disease—a fifth “endemic” coronavirus. With the other four, people are not known to develop long-lasting immunity. If this one follows suit, and if the disease continues to be as severe as it is now, “cold and flu season” could become “cold and flu and COVID-19 season.””
And it wasn’t just Harvard professors…
https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/04/two-scenarios-if-new-coronavirus-isnt-contained/
“It’s still possible that quarantines and travel bans will first halt the outbreak and then eradicate the microbe, and the world will never see 2019-nCoV again, as epidemiologist Dr. Mike Ryan, head of health emergencies at the World Health Organization, told STAT on Saturday. That’s what happened with SARS in 2003.
Many experts, however, view that happy outcome as increasingly unlikely. “Independent self-sustaining outbreaks [of 2019-nCoV] in major cities globally could become inevitable because of substantial exportation of pre-symptomatic cases,” scientists at the University of Hong Kong concluded in a paper published in The Lancet last week.”
the article is interesting for exploring two different scenarios if containment fails
Epidemiology
Oldnat,
“Do you have 2 accounts, and are you arguing with yourself?
Your last post doesn’t seem to make sense otherwise.”
It would seem I have a follower keen to copy me. Doesnt quite have my style though. Presumably its the same feature that anyone can post under any name.
Who is it likes to talk about conspiracy v. cockup?
FFS
The latest “advice” from the Government is just a complete fudge that will leave many small businesses out of pocket and could even mean they will go broke unless they are going to guarantee making up all losses..
This for example,”Everyone should avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres.”
As Chair of the West Cliff Theatre Trust in Clacton, what sort of help is this? The Government is advising people not to go to the theatre but not saying we should close. If the Government actually issues an instruction that the Theatre (in this case, the West Cliff) has to close, that’s one thing and we are insured for that sort of eventuality. If they are just advising people not to go and no-one goes, we will just lose money and we are not insured against the fact people just don’t go.
As a Charity, run almost entirely by volunteers, we really can’t afford to take that sort of hit for very long. Even though they may not be charities, I imagine it must be the same for “pubs, clubs and theatres” everywhere.
What have other countries done with respect to the closing down of public venues? Are Italian, French and Spanish insurance companies going to be paying for it?
It seems to me this could wipe out the insurance industry. Certainly Lloyds would be finished. Every single Name would be bankrupt, and there still wouldn’t be enough many to pay half of the claims.
enough many = enough money
Hmm, having done a trawl of various business and insurance websites to try and understand how this all works, it doesn’t look like government advice / orders are necessarily a factor in whether a company is insured against pandemics/communicable diseases. It seems that most policies exclude them, and those that don’t may require some evidence that the disease directly, physically affected the business (rather than just the customer base).
Is there a rule that a government order to close down triggers a payout? If there is I can’t find it. Assistance appreciated!
Would be really nice if the arguing stopped, please?
People are dying and are going to die.
QUESTIONS.
How long will a shut down last?
Will food workers/farms (be it at stores or drivers) work through it?
Will the internet stay open?
Will, we still have use of water (shower/drinking) sewage/gas/electric workers?
it’s the older generation (and respiratory/heart disease/any age)most at risk, is this still the case? (hearing pregnant women now).
If so
Then yes isolate, and isolate now.
As for businesses, looks like there’s going to be lots of unemployed over the next few years. Those pieces (government help/taxes/whatever) can be picked up later.
I realise these questions come across as hysterical, can’t help it. Tbh I’ve avoided the news this past week as its making me depressed, but feel its time I buckled up and learnt some more.
Danny
I agree that maybe one larger order per fortnight might spread Ocado resources better than once per week. However cancelling a long established weekly reservation and then the current order without any explanation or suggestion, whilst saying that I did the cancelling is a touch draconian. This has left us with few supplies and a need to go out and shop when, as an at risk household, we were using Ocado to minimise risk. Somehow they’ve managed to achieve the exact opposite.
medicines as well? I’m on about 6 different types.
Future outbreaks don’t matter, we’ll be more prepared.
Let’s sort this one out first.
A few thoughts.
Government dealing with this reasonably well, slowly ramping up the response. Slow the curve.
There is no vaccine. Antivirals may be more realistic in the short term.
This is truly seismic in terms of the impact on the globalised, high pace, economy.
I feel sorry for all those affected by this, particularly those in the hospitality and transport sectors. Government needs to act.
This has nothing to do with leaving the EU. Couple of posters trying to troll on that topic. Sad. We will work closely with the EU in resolving this. Why ever would we not.
Norbold,
“As a Charity, run almost entirely by volunteers, we really can’t afford to take that sort of hit for very long.”
I understand what you are saying. Its why various european nations are guaranteeing to bail out everyone.
Our difficulty is twofold. Unlike 2008 we have a conservative government, not a labour one. Labour accepts the need for government financial intervention in markets, conservatives do not. They may come around eventually, but only kicking and screaming.
The other problem is Brexit. The government had been creating a reserve which it needs for Brexit. It is now all gone, and more besides, maybe not spent yet but it will be. There is a remarkable absence of talk about Brexit just now, but everything is about Brexit. It has to be, because dissatisfied with the clock they had set ticking in 2017, the government has now set in train an even bigger clock, which will alarm in June and explode at Christmas. They have surrendered UK sovereignty within the EU, and will be dragged along by events.
I keep saying they need closure over this virus, and they do. Corona simply cannot be allowed to drag on, or the brexit nightmare just keeps getting worse.
As to doing what you suggest, and declare formal closure so you can claim on your insuance. I suspect the result of that would be the bankruptcy of the insurance companies, and more runs on the financial markets as they liquidate assets at what is already a bad time. I guess it will come, but at the moment the government is juggling the plates to try to spread the pain, without promising to intervene.
Which all raises the question of how much any of this lay behind recent ructions at the Treasury and a sudden new chancellor.
Will the final result of Corona be the UK calling off Brexit, having an indefinite transition with a view to rejoining? Is that already now inevitable?
Is that what the change of chancellor was about?
Neil A,
“It seems to me this could wipe out the insurance industry.”
Snap. UKs biggest industry, finance. 2008, here we go again.
Pete.
“Would be really nice if the arguing stopped, please?
People are dying and are going to die.”
Its simply our own hubris to have thought anything else and have believed we are safe. But cheer up, its a mild disease and we are much better placed to deal with it than those our ancestors had to survive. Hard choices have to be made assigning monetary value to each life, and weighting one against another.
The stats say most workers – the great majority of workers – will suffer no more than a few weeks off work. Society will not collapse from the disease if we simply allow it to run its course. The various measures though are designed to mitigate the worst case outcome. The underlying problem which is emerging however is the financial structures underpinning society are not up to the task when challenged.
Steamdeivenandy,
“… whilst saying that I did the cancelling is a touch draconian.”
I know. They are probably unable to cope. But would you really prefer they has simply said they cannot take on any new customers, with the implications that might have?
JIB,
“This has nothing to do with leaving the EU.”
Brexit is fast becoming an existential crisis for the UK. Yes, the crisis now is corona, but a bigger one is waiting in the wings. Economic collapse of the UK economy will also kill people. The government will run out of money. All those comfortable pensioners who voted for Brexit may yet horribly rue the day as their pension plans all evaporate.
@JiB
‘This has nothing to do with leaving the EU. Couple of posters trying to troll on that topic. Sad. We will work closely with the EU in resolving this. Why ever would we not.’
Actually my understanding is that we withdrew from the EU’s epidemic control organisation ERCD on Jan 31st.
We were even invited back since COVID-19 blew up, but have refused to rejoin (although Switzerland, also invited, has joined up for the duration).
Whether that would make much, or even any, difference I have no idea.
On the wider point of COVID and Brexit, there are two issues:
– we are about to experience a profound economic shock from COVID – I’ve seen estimates of 6-10% off GDP in three months, which would be like cramming the impact of the financial crisis into a quarter rather than two years.
It would seem to be exceptionally foolish to add what everyone agrees will be at least a short-term shock from BREXIT immediately after the first.
– Second, work on Brexit in both Brussels and London has been massively down-scaled – something as simple as the ramp up in Govt legal staff in London is on hold, because they can’t start and train the staff if they can’t get them in to an office.
What was an almost impossible timetable anyway has now become totally impossible.
Why stick to an arbitrary timetable when it will cause even more damage? Surely the timetable should be designed to be best for the country, and any political fall-out is easily covered off by justifiably blaming COVID
Bigfatron,
“any political fall-out is easily covered off by justifiably blaming COVID”
Farage will say it was government incompetence. What is about to happen is very very far away from the unicorn studded Brexit utopia. To take the nation through Corona, and then lead it into a further, deeper, brexit recession….I’d think the least bad outcome for the conservatives has now flipped back to remain. Johnson is going to end as May.
Danny,
Ocado stopped taking on new customers on Saturday in an effort to cope. We’ve had a weekly order from them, every Tuesday, for many years and I was given a free bottle of wine last year for having been a customer for 10 years.
@ Danny
I didn’t realise the pension plans of countries still in the EU were unaffected by this medical disaster and we are the only country who will suffer economically purely because we voted for Brexit. Get real though I doubt you are able to remove the EU starred blinkers you’re still wearing. Everybody is affected as are their economies and it’s going to take a long time to recover from this. ICL think it’s going to take 18 months before we start to return to anything like normality.
Bantams,
“I didn’t realise the pension plans of countries still in the EU were unaffected by this medical disaster and we are the only country who will suffer economically purely because we voted for Brexit.”
Seriously? Leavers on here have AGREED Brexit means a hit to the Uk economy, the only dispute has been the extent of it. Yes, we are the only country affected by Brexit. It is no longer a question whether the Uk can survive the Brexit hit, but whether it can survive this on top of the Corona recession. Equally to the point, how voters will look on a government proceeding with Brexit, and therefore subjecting them quite deliberately to more economic pain. Conservatives are probably already wishing they had lost the last election. Johnson will be repeating May’s progress from hard leave to soft remain.