Sky News have released a new YouGov poll of Labour party members and affiliated supporters for the leadership election. First preferences for leader stand at STARMER 53%, LONG BAILEY 31%, NANDY 16%. While on these figures Starmer would narrowly win on first preferences anyway, if you reallocate Nandy’s votes the final preferences would be STARMER 66%, LONG BAILEY 34%.
Compared to the previous YouGov poll conducted in January Long Bailey’s support is almost unchanged, while Nandy and Starmer are up 8 and 7 points respectively, presumably largely due to picking up the preferences of those who previously supported Jess Philips or Emily Thornberry. This is the first poll to include voters from affiliated trade unionists – Starmer’s support is slightly higher among affiliates than full members, increasing his lead slightly.
Looking through the demographic breakdowns Starmer leads among all age groups, among both men and women, and across all regions (though his lead is bigger in the South than the North, and bigger among older members). The most notable demographic difference continues to be in terms of social grade, with Starmer only having a lead of 4 points among C2DE respondents. The other interesting, if not wholly surprising difference is by length of membership – those people who joined the Labour party during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership are more likely to support Rebecca Long Bailey, those who joined before 2015 or have joined since the 2019 election are far more likely to support Starmer.
The poll also suggests a clear winner in the deputy leadership contest. First round preferences are RAYNER 47%, BURGON 19%, ALLIN-KHAN 13%, BUTLER 12%, MURRAY 9%, with RAYNER likely to pass the fifty-percent mark once Ian Murray’s votes are redistributed. Redistributing all the votes would give a final round of RAYNER 73%, BURGON 27%.
Full tables are here.
Peter Cairns
Pea and Ham from a Chicken! (with apologies to Knorr)
@Robbiealive
P.s. Regarding Tories avoiding the press, I agree we ideally need the press to hold those in power to account but too often it’s more about pushing apress agenda.
It may be the case that there are two papers that are both socially and economically liberal, or a version of liberalism, but the Beeb is likewise and quite a bit of the rest is economically liberal if not social.
I don’t really blame Tories for bypassing the mainstream press, the Graun response to Cummings on genetics was a joke, and the way they treated Corbyn too. Increasingly you have to look elsewhere for the proper info.
@TREVOR WARNE
I’m not disputing someone will want to try and enforce the WA, or the legal nitty gritty of the WA, it’s just a case of WHEN and WHY (I think we’ve established the WHO and WHAT)
The WHO and WHAT has already been answered several times.
I have even stated what would most probably be a course of action surrounding the GB-NI issues which would be to remove lot of items form the risk list (currently the default is everything is on the risk list)
The issue is not to trap the UK in a close relationship with the EU. the WA is specifically supposed to sort out the border indeed May original solution was to have a NI only in the single market and customs union.
In one sense it make no difference where the border goes but if we are to diverge it has to go somewhere if we agree that it is politically not a good idea to have the customs across the land border then it seem the best place to have this is at the ports.
It is I think brexiteers who are arguing this as if it is a trap it isn’t. If I was a leaver I would have done the WA and gone to no deal as the fastest way forward the issues are unique and it make sense if we want to have a deal with the US and others.
but as per the any trade deal we will have to accept some combining of regulations
@ON
The point with WW1 was not so much the numbers but the conditions, or at least that is the theory.
With a normal disease, being too lethal is not a good thing for its survival, if it kills or rapidly gets its host quarantined it then cannot spread, if it just gets someone ill then they will carry on and spread it to other.
The trenches created the opposite, milder strains would stay in the trenches and eventually run out of people to infect, stronger mutations would reinfect and mutate more and eventually become bad enough to result in extraction to field hospitals.
It is also thought that it was triggering cytokine storms (where the immune system goes nuts and attacks the body) in those with strong immune systems, hence the unusually high deaths in younger adults.
@Robbiealive – “How do his ideas differ from an apocalyptic version of “Events, Dear Boy, Events!”. ”
Excellent marketing, I think.
@Trevs – “EC-EU want to use the original backstop trap to keep whole of UK locked in to their rules permanently, have zero/zero access for goods (where they have a whopping great trade surplus), ECJ jurisdiction and continue with CFP for fish and add in some friction on services (where UK has a trade surplus), etc. Talk about “cake and eat it”!!!”
If this is what you are giving to your clients, they would be entitle to sue you for fraudulent trading.
The EU are not seeking to trap the UK into ECJ jurisdiction. Go read their negotiating mandate.
They want an independent arbitratation arrangement, where the ECJ rules only on interpretation of EU laws, as is standard (and the UK courts will rule on interpretations of UK law).
You’ve fallen for the No 10 straw man I’m afraid.
They are angling for a trade deal which will be as above, which is how all EU trad deals are constructed, and then they will say ‘look – we are free entirely from the ECJ’.
This is about setting up the landing zone so they can claim victory in a battle that never was.
@Robbiealive
“I have never heard of Taleb & his Black Swans, Has anyone on here read his books as opposed to his Twitter Feed.
How do his ideas differ from an apocalyptic version of “Events, Dear Boy, Events!”.”
——-
Having had a quick look, Taleb is trying to go beyond the typical approach to Black Swans, and the related problem of induction that was the concern of Popper etc., to try and determine methods of dealing with them.
Since you can’t easily predict them, you need to focus on systems for mitigating the downsides. He is critical of the financial system for eggers for not doing enough in this regard,
Again, how well this stacks up in practice I haven’t had time to explore for myself, though it’s summat else to put on the booklist I guess. (Gotta read Superforecasting first though, if that’s ok with you!)
Governments’ responses to coronavirus may have political consequences.
A whistleblower in America has alleged negligent behaviour by the US Health Department which may have contributed to the spread of the disease:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/28/whistleblower-coronavirus-us-untrained-unprotected
There have also been reports on Trump’s cutbacks to federal agencies which are alleged to have reduced the capacity of the federal government to respond to an epidemic/pandemic.
Meanwhile, the President’s acting Chief of Staff has said in a speech to a conservative activist meeting that the American press are stoking fears about the virus as part of a plot to bring Trump down….
@ PTRP – “If I was a leaver I would have done the WA and gone to no deal as the fastest way forward”
Did you mean “dropped” instead of “done”? Sadly Boris won the GE with his “Oven Ready” deal pitch so even with a whopping majority it wouldn’t have been a wise move to rip up his own deal (an accusation he made at Corbyn) – he needs others to do that for him and sadly that means some ongoing delay and some ongoing uncertainty but using that time to “manage expectations” and get GB ready for the challenges and opportunities.
All old news anyway as WA is now the EU(WA)’20 Act but here’s ‘Lawyers for Leave’ 2c on it from way back when..
https://lawyersforbritain.org/this-flawed-deal-is-a-tolerable-price-to-pay-for-our-freedom
and they can’t put the potential upcoming “naughty” stuff in an article…
Re US-UK trade deal and your point “as per any trade deal we will have to accept some combining of regulations”
?!? I have no idea why folks still think that is the only way to do it just coz the Imperial EU do it that way. We can extend MRAs to cover more sectors (and in some cases by state or even by company but not a “blanket” acceptance of ALL US agri-food), increase ‘equivalence’, lower/eliminate tariffs and/or increase TRQs as part of a trade deals BUT we don’t have to suddenly start “combining” (ie accepting) US domestic food standards.
Please don’t be one of those people who isn’t even aware that EU already import chicken and beef from US – chicken and beef that meats EU (and hence UK) standards. An exporter has to meat the standards of the import nation which are not necessarily the same as their ‘domestic-domestic’ standards – basic stuff for anyone who gets at least some info from beyond the Groan!)
We are leaving the EU and will proceed how rWorld conduct trade deals (with EU if they want to and without them if they don’t). Sure if other trade partners want to Mutually Recognise things like Paris Agreement, min maternity leave, ban of live animal exports (pending), taxes on plastic etc then fine (all things where UK is ahead of 1+ EU states but we’re not insisting they “combine” to or have to accept UK standards or that UK courts can rule on what they do in their own country). If a country does start doing stuff we don’t like then we can adjust how we trade with them (eg increase tariffs or require more customs checks if we perceive the “risk” has increased)
I’m not sure what the Groan are telling their readers but that doesn’t mean were going to have a TTIP style deal or US courts saying we have to align to everything US (ie we won’t start importing chlorinated chicken just coz some French person is using the Groan to push their l!es)
My expectations of a Phase1 US trade deal are limited in scope and I’ve pointed out the ‘obvious’ easy “win-wins” many times (eg Whisky for Whiskey (just coz its sounds cool!), cars+parts for cars+parts, UK (current) compliant agri-food for services, etc).
Also rumours starting back up about making a “show” of opening up discussions to join CPTPP but I can’t possibly comment on that ;)
Trevs
NI makes whiskey. You aren’t as “cool” as you think.
@oldnat
And of course any product or sector specific deals will apply to all WTO members.
Ruth Davidson took a payment of £7,500 to appear on ITV’s UK General Election results programme:
https://twitter.com/HRwritesnews/status/1233393854847606784?s=19
Presumably getting into practice for claiming her HoL allowance in due course.
@ALEC – @Robert Newark – “The controversy over chlorine washed chicken is in reality, everything to do with being anti American. Chlorine in the doses used will not harm you, we put it in water, toothpaste and spray bagged salad with it. If we didn’t, we would be be much unhealthier than we are.”
For some, maybe, but genuinely and sincerely, you are wrong on this. While your points on chlorine are perfectly correct, they miss the point. The issue is really with the overall approach to food safety in the US and EU, and on this, there really are huge differences.
The EU’s opposition to chlorinated chicken is actually about animal welfare.
“The EU’s opposition to chlorinated chicken is actually about animal welfare.”
You do realise that the chickens are slaughtered before they are chlorlinated, don’t you?
https://www.rspcaassured.org.uk/news/what-is-chlorinated-chicken/
Hireton
The Ruth Davidson £7.5k fee story seems a bit incomplete. Which other MPs/MSPs/AMs were paid by ITV and how much?
Kate Forbes also travelled to London to participate – without a fee as part of her normal Parliamentary duties.