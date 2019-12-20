I’ve been catching up on sleep after the election, but this is just to add a brief, post-election round up of how the polls performed. In 2015 and 2017 the equivalent posts were all about how the polls had got it wrong, and what might have caused it (even in 2010, when the polls got the gap between Labour and the Conservatives pretty much spot on, there were questions about the overstatement of the Liberal Democrats). It’s therefore rather a relief to be able to write up an election when the polls were pretty much correct.
The majority of the final polls had all the main parties within two points, with Ipsos MORI and Opinium almost spot on – well done both of them. The only companies that really missed the mark were ICM and ComRes, who understated the Tories and overstated Labour, meaning they had Conservative leads of only 6 and 5 points in their final polls.
My perception during the campaign was that much of the difference between polling companies showing small Conservative leads and those companies showing bigger leads was down to how and if they were accounting for false recall when weighting using past vote – I suspect this may well explain the spread in the final polls. Those companies that came closest were those who either do not weight by past vote (MORI & NCPolitics), adjusted for it (Kantar), or used data collected in 2017 (Opinium & YouGov). ComRes and ICM were, as far as I know, both just weighting recalled 2017 past vote to actual 2017 vote shares, something that would risk overstating Labour support if people disproportionately failed to recall voting Labour in 2017.
The YouGov MRP performed less well than in 2017. The final vote shares it produced were all within 2 points of the actual shares, but the seat predictions showed a smaller Tory majority than happened in reality. Ben Lauderdale who designed the model has already posted his thoughts on what happened here. Part of it is simply a function of vote share (a small difference in vote share makes a big difference to seat numbers), part of it was an overstatement of Brexit party support in the key Conservative target seats. Whether that was having too many Brexit supporters in the sample, or Brexit party supporters swinging back to the Tories in the last 48 hours will be clearer once we’ve got some recontact data.
Finally, the 2019 election saw a resurgence of individual constituency polling, primarily from Survation and Deltapoll. Constituency polling is difficult (and I understand has become even more so since the advent of GDPR, as it has reduced the availability of purchasable database of mobile phone numbers from specific areas), and with small sample sizes of 400 or 500 it will inevitably be imprecise. Overall, it performed well this time though – particularly given that many of the constituency polls were conducted in seats you would expect to be hard to poll: unusual seats, or places with independents or high profile defectors standing. David Gauke’s support was understated, for example, and in Putney constituency polling overstated Lib Dem support at the expense of Labour. However, in many places it performed well, particularly the Chelsea & Fulham, Wimbledon, Finchley and Esher & Walton polls.
If you can assure me that Dunleavy misunderstood the BBC London output, and that it was actually about popular opinion, then my criticisms of his article would increase!
As it is, I have no reason to believe that the BBC London output was substantially different from other channels in concentrating on seats won instead of popular vote share.
Like me, he might prefer that Westminster didn’t insist on using the remarkably foolish FPTP system – but that’s the system that the electorate chose to continue with in that daft AV referendum, which but served to demonstrate the political incompetence of Clegg and his LD chums.
Also he might lament the demise of the halcyon years when Butler’s swingometer was a useful tool in measuring the movement between the only two parties of any significance across GB, but that just demonstrates the shallowness of this particular article.
His fond recollections of an idyllic Reithian BBC which set out to educate the people, are of course, the ramblings of an ardent enthusiast for a non-existent past.
The Reithian BBC was designed to ensure that the values that he espoused on behalf of “the Establishment” were reinforced, not challenged, in its output.
Wings throws in his tuppenceworth on Corbyn’s legacy – https://wingsoverscotland.com/the-failure/
I regard forcing any clearly idendifiable national grouping into another polity against their will as simple colonialism. So if the Scots want independence, they should have it on principle.
As SDA says, though, the unionist minority in an independent Scotland – which will be substantial – will need and deserve a lot of TLC. No triumphalism, please.
Notwithstanding all this, I for one – a southern Englishman with no stake in Scotland – will be heartbroken if you leave. The Scots have always contributed to the Union disproportionately to their relatively small population and low asset base. The Scottish Enlightenment was a gift to the entire world, along with its engineers, scientists, and administrators, and many Scots politicians have been giants in UK statesmanship right up to the early 90s (Smith/Cook/Dewar).
And given the right circumstances, Unions can work even when under strain. Scotland itself is a 10th/11th century Union of Picts. Dal Riatan Scots, Norse vikings, Strathclyde British, and Northumbrian English.
PS: Never forgetting the greatest thing of all to come from Scotland: Scotch Whisky. As Monty Python tells us of that giant of Scots philosophy: “David Hume could outconsume Schopenhauer and Schlegel”.
Miserable Old [email protected]/TCO: As SDA says, though, the unionist minority in an independent Scotland – which will be substantial – will need and deserve a lot of TLC. No triumphalism, please.
I am very much hoping that the IndyRef when it comes will be a thoughtful affair. And I think in the afftermath of brexit, we have seen enough hubris resulting in division that very few will be feeling triumphalist. Overall, I think an Indy win will be a much more sober affair than it would have been in 2014
Appreciate your comment, but I’d gently point out that most Scots are in favour of being in a political union.
In fact, particularly keen on E, W & NI being in that union too – just that that union should have another 27+ members as well.
If E&W want to be separatists, we might see that as a shame, but they shouldn’t be denied their democratic choice.
As you well know, I’m as favourable to the union of 28 as you and your nation are.
just that that union should have another 27+ members as well.
We in England have absolutely no problem with the other 27 coming under Westminster administration.
Re Corbyn – I disliked him from the first time I heard the tone of his voice when he discovered, to his obvious amazement when he was elected party leader, that reporters wanted to ask him questions outside his house.
It was as though he didn’t regard them as just people to be dealt with politely and with respect, because they were the wrong type of people.
@Colin – re when did I realise:
You might recall I was savage about his failings as a leader pre 2017?
I joined up and voted for Owen Smith in the second leadership election, not because I liked him particularly, but because I didn’t think Corbyn was electable. I think I’ve said on here many times that what we now consider to be ‘left wing’ policies are actually very sensible, centrist policies that really help workers.
But as I mentioned during this campaign, Corbyn’s application of these is formulaic and stale. Nationalisation for the sake of it, without exploring the purpose and delivery. He has far too much baggage with regards foreign policy and security, and while I personally respect someone who recognised what was needed for peace in Ireland and the Middle East when it was (and still is) deeply unpalatable to mainstream views, I knew that this was an open target on the doorstep. But I can’t pretend I predicted the depth of the northern rout.
Corbyn is the kind of person that the Labour Party needs to have, but not as leader. That’s not to say I didn’t have hope, and I liked the 2017 manifesto, but the 2019 version just seemed to be the equivalent of someone putting together a 5 boxes of the same fireworks they used in 2017 and then chucking a match in to see what happened. It was just a bit mad. I also think the inability to talk up Labour’s many achievements between 1997 and 2010 was a fundamental mistake.
Try managing 1. 3-4 are a struggle.
Just had an email from Momentum – no idea why – but in it I was informed that 2020 will be an “exciting year” as they aim to “grow the movement”.
So that’s nice.
Re Scotland. Sturgeon is far too intelligent not to realise both that Johnson isn’t going to give her a referendum, and that if there was an immediate one she’d quite likely lose it.
Can’t help thinking in that case it’s useful that she can safely demand one?
Sturgeon is indeed intelligent, and a good strategist.
For that reason, if no other, it would make sense to look at the transfer of power that is actually being requested, and not what commentators furth of Scotland (and sometimes within it) imagine it to be.
clouseau: Re Scotland. Sturgeon is far too intelligent not to realise both that Johnson isn’t going to give her a referendum, and that if there was an immediate one she’d quite likely lose it.
Can’t help thinking in that case it’s useful that she can safely demand one?
Equally, Johnson can give us our referendum safely …
To give a referendum in 2020 would not be safe in my opinion as the agenda would be rush through independence before the end of the transition with a view to a smooth entry of Scotland into the EU before the reality of what that would mean for trade and relations with England and Wales became clear.
I think Sturgeon would genuinely like one ASAP, as she believes as I do that it may be the “last chance”.
The disdain that those who are pro-indy show for not getting an indy before Brexit is a sort of double bluff. “Fake Crocodile Tears”. If you don’t give Scotland it’s right to choose you’ll drive the Scots into the arms of independence. Wouldn’t that be a shame, cry those who would like nothing better. That’s the giveaway for me. If Brexit was certainly going to end the Union between Scotland and England, I don’t think pro-indy folk would give a fig about it.
Anytime after about 2022 would be safe. But I think Johnson will be looking to grant it in 2024. 10 years is a “nice round number”. The Tories will probably be languishing in the polls in his second mid-term. Brexit will be settled. Indy will look like a risk economically, and unnecessarily politically, with polls pointing to a Labour or Labour/SNP victory in the next election.
“not getting an indy before Brexit” should read “not getting an indy2 ref in the current parliament”.