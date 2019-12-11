Final call election polls

11 Dec 2019

It is the eve of the election and I’ll be rounding up the final call polls here as they come in.

YouGov already released their final call prediction last night in the form of their updated MRP projection. The voting intentions in the model were CON 43%, LAB 34%, LDEM 12%, BREX 3%, GRN 3%. As an MRP, it also included projected numbers of seats, with the Conservatives winning 339, Labour 231, SNP 41, Liberal Democrats 15, Plaid 4 and the Greens 1. Fieldwork was the 4th to the 10th, but the model gives more weight to the more recent data. The full details of the model are here.

ICM also released their final poll yesterday, with topline figures of CON 42%, LAB 36%, LDEM 12%, BREX 3%. Fieldwork was conducted Sunday to monday, and full tables are here.

Opinium‘s final voting intention figures are CON 45%, LAB 33%, LDEM 12%, BREX 2%, GRN 2%. The Conservatives have a twelve point lead (though in their write up Opinium point out that this is because the Tory shares has been rounded up and Labour’s share rounded down, so before rounding it was actually an 11 point lead). In recent weeks Opinium have tended to show the biggest leads for the Conservatives, so this reflects a slight narrowing since their previous poll. Fieldwork was Tuesday and Wednesday, so would have been wholly after the Leeds NHS story on Monday. Full tables are here

BMG‘s final figures are CON 41%, LAB 32%, LDEM 14%. Fieldwork was between Friday and today, and doesn’t show any change since BMG’s figures last week.

Panelbase‘s final poll has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 34%, LDEM 11%, BREX 4%, GRN 3%. Fieldwork was Tuesday and Wednesday so, like Opinium, would have been wholly after the Leeds NHS story (though unlike Opinium, Panelbase don’t show any tightening since their previous poll). Full tables are here.

Matt Singh’s NCPolitics have conducted a final poll on behalf of Bloomberg. That has final figures of CON 43%, LAB 33%, LDEM 12%, BREX 3%, GRN 3%. Their full tables are here.

There was also a poll by Qriously (a company that does polls in smartphone adverts, who is a member of the BPC). Fieldwork for that was conducted Thursday to Sunday, and had topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 30%, LDEM 12%, BREX 3%, GRN 4%. Details are here

SavantaComRes have final figures of CON 41%, LAB 36%, LDEM 12%. Fieldwork was Monday and Tuesday. The five point lead is the lowest any company has given the Conservatives during the campaign, and would likely be in hung Parliament territory (though ComRes have typically given some of the lower Tory leads). Full tables are here.

Kantar‘s final poll has topline figures of CON 44%, LAB 32%, LDEM 12%, BREX 3%. Fieldwork was Monday to Wednesday. The twelve point lead is unchanged from Kantar’s last poll, though the Lib Dems have fallen a little. Full results are here.

Deltapoll‘s final poll CON 45%, LAB 35%, LDEM 10%, BREX 3%. Fieldwork was also Monday to Wednesday. Full results are here.

Survation are still to come tonight. Ipsos MORI will be releasing theirs tomorrow morning. I’ll update as they arrive.


Filed under: General Election Posts
214 Comments »

214 Responses to “Final call election polls”

1 3 4 5
  1. zach

    It might also be the case (if true) that people were put off as there was supposed to be a mail strike and will take their slip to ballot box tomorrow (today – didn’t realise how late it was)

    December 12th, 2019 at 12:50 am
  2. brxt

    @EDGE OF REASON

    “Thanks to;”

    And me! I predicted Tories 340

    December 12th, 2019 at 1:03 am
  3. JamesB

    @martinw

    Not sure, is a pain to go back and check, thought I found an interactive tracker in 2017 that had a dk toggle not sure where though.

    Do think though that polling companies don’t do themselves any favours by constantly excluding dks and factoring the rest up for headline figures.

    December 12th, 2019 at 1:05 am
  4. Freddo

    As far as DK’s go, I would have thought that, if you don’t know, by now, that you’re going to vote for Brexit, you never will and the Tories are not campaigning on anything else.

    December 12th, 2019 at 1:33 am
  5. artemis

    I hope you’re right!

    Only insomniacs up now. :-/

    December 12th, 2019 at 1:36 am
  6. Edge of reason

    @TURNCOAT
    @PROFHOWARD
    @FROSTY

    Thanks for the clarifications all, yours all balance fine now.

    December 12th, 2019 at 1:50 am
  7. Edge of reason

    @BRXT

    If you want to give estimates for the other parties too then I’ll add you to the list – five hours to go!

    December 12th, 2019 at 1:51 am
  8. statgeek

    @PeteB

    “My experience is that it is later generations who are feckless, but I’m sure there are many examples of both types all through the generations.”

    Up here on my pedestal, I’ve owned one credit card my whole life, and never used it once. I’m a Gen ‘X’, for what it’s worth. A pal of mine had double my salary in the 90s, and he had the ££££ of credit card debt. Go figure.

    December 12th, 2019 at 2:03 am
  9. drbasil

    If anyone wants to know what Dr Mibbles’ estimates are, for a bit of hope for us on the left,

    “My probability estimate is

    Scenario 1 (small Con majority): 10%
    Scenario 2 (paralysis): 40%
    Scenario 3 (Lab minority govt): 45%
    Scenario 4 (Lab largest party): 5%”

    Certainly not holding back.

    December 12th, 2019 at 2:03 am
  10. Edge of reason

    @DRBASIL

    Not holding back indeed, but that’s not his style. From what I’ve seen quoted on here he’s using the same combinations of inputs that made him so unshakeably convinced Lab had done much better than expected in 2017 and that Remain had won in 2016.

    We’ll see tomorrow night whether he’s 2-1 up or 1-2 down :-)

    December 12th, 2019 at 2:22 am
  11. Princess Rachel

    Does this suggest a near full slate for the SNP?

    Scotland, Westminster voting intention:

    SNP: 46% (+9)
    CON: 28% (-1)
    LAB: 15% (-12)
    LDEM: 10% (+3)
    GRN: 1% (+1)
    BREX: 1% (+1)

    via @Survation, 10 – 11 Dec
    Chgs. w/ GE2017

    December 12th, 2019 at 3:41 am
  12. Edge of reason

    @PRINCESS RACHEL

    That would be…quite something. Tho the CON vote would be nearly double what it was in 2015, and the LAB vote well under half what it was then, so goodness knows how that would play out across all the constituencies.

    December 12th, 2019 at 3:45 am
  13. Edge of reason

    I should post my own, so I get to play too…

    CON 318
    LAB 251
    SNP 38
    LD 17
    PC 6
    GRN 1
    DUP 9
    SF 7
    SDLP 1
    AL 1
    SPKR 1

    December 12th, 2019 at 4:11 am
  14. Bardin1

    @Rachel yes it would tho I suspect Lib Dem’s would hold a couple and the Tories 4 or 5, Lab 1 or 2 due to regional factors or sitting mp popularity

    December 12th, 2019 at 4:54 am
1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

3 Dec4233 12 4Con +9
3 Dec4232 12 3Con +10
2 Dec4432 15 2Con +12
2 Dec4235 13 3Con +7
30 Nov4233 11 3Con +9
30 Nov4532 15 3Con +13
29 Nov3933 13 4Con +6
29 Nov4631 13 2Con +15
29 Nov4334 13 2Con +9
28 Nov4234 13 4Con +8
28 Nov4333 13 4Con +10
26 Nov4332 13 4Con +11
26 Nov4134 13 5Con +7
25 Nov4134 13 4Con +7
25 Nov4332 14 3Con +11
23 Nov4330 16 3Con +13
23 Nov4130 15 5Con +11
22 Nov4232 14 3Con +10
22 Nov4728 12 3Con +19
22 Nov4230 16 3Con +12
21 Nov4232 15 5Con +10
21 Nov4128 18 3Con +13
20 Nov4329 15 4Con +14
19 Nov4428 16 3Con +16
19 Nov4230 15 4Con +12

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace