Below are the polls that have come out since the weekend.
SavantaComRes/Telegraph (2nd-3rd Dec) – CON 42%(-1), LAB 32%(-1), LDEM 12%(-1), BREX 3%(-1) (tabs)
YouGov/Times/Sky (2nd-3rd Dec) – CON 42%(-1), LAB 33%(-1), LDEM 12%(-1), BREX 4%(+2) (tabs)
ICM/Reuters (29th Nov-2nd Dec) – CON 42%(+1), LAB 35%(+1), LDEM 13%(nc), BREX 3%(-1) (tabs)
Kantar (28th Nov-2nd Dec) – CON 44%(+1), LAB 32%(nc), LDEM 15%(+1), BREX 2%(-1) (tabs)
Survation/GMB (26th-30th Nov) – CON 42%(+1), LAB 33%(+3), LDEM 11%(-4), BREX 3%(-2) (tabs)
Last week there appeared to be a consistent narrowing of the Conservative lead across all the polls. That now appears to have come to a halt or, at least, there is no obvious sign of it continuing. Four of the polls published this week have shown no sign of the lead narrowing (and the exception – the Survation poll for Good Morning Britain – was actually conducted last week, at a time when other polls were showing the lead falling). Note that the ComRes poll reflects a change in methodology to prompt for candidate names, something that somewhat unusually lead to all the parties falling and “other others” going up by four.
As things stand the polls show a consistent Conservative lead, varying between 6 points from BMG and 15 points from Opinium, with the average around about 10 points. It is hard to be certain what sort of lead the Conservatives need for a majority (it depends on swings in different areas and how they do in the different battlegrounds), but a reasonable assumption is somewhere around 6 or 7 points, meaning that the BMG and ICM polls that show the smallest leads are in an area where an overall majority would be uncertain. All the other polls point towards a Conservative majority.
We should have two more sets of polls before election day – the typical rush of Sunday polls (Opinium, Deltapoll, YouGov, BMG and ComRes all usually release polls on Sundays), and then the pollsters final call polls on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
“Now NI is pretty expensive to keep in the Union”
Isnt that like saying your youngest is a right pain, so put him up for adoption?
“Lastly if Labour lose seats this year as it seems inevitable they might they will have lost seats at every election bar since 1997 bar 2017.
I still think we’ll see more narrowing in the weak ahead but the longer term trends should terrify Labour.”
Steady. In 2001 Labour went from 418 seats to 413, a loss of 5!!!! The Tories played a stormer on the relentless 18 year recovery that you refer to and went from 165 seats to 166, a gain of 1. After the historic 1997 annihilation the Tories couldn’t do anything but recover and it’s been an anaemic one too. Only one small Commons overall majority in six elections since. I think you may well be overestimating Tory electoral strength somewhat.
Labour also recorded their highest % vote share for 20 years in 2017.
I’m not sure there’s any evidence that long term trends should “terrify” Labour at all.
One thing that has fascinated me about the comments on UKPR throughout this campaign is the large number of posters who seem almost to assume that the polls are underestimating support for Labour.
This appears to me to be something of a hangover from GE2017, when everyone accepts that the majority of the polling companies got it wrong. Since then, they have all (or nearly all) made significant changes to their methods in an effort to correct that.
Those who continue to think that the Labour vote is still underestimated might just be guilty of wishful thinking in my view. It is human nature when correcting previous errors to over-compensate. My gut feeling is that the polling companies have probably got it just about right at the moment (no real justification for saying that – just a feeling). However, if they have not got it right, it seems to me more likely that they have over-corrected. Anyone who plays golf will identify with over-correction – you race the first putt past the hole and the return is usually short.
The difference at this election appears to be a concerted effort by some parties to encourage tactical voting. I think that is why it feels as if there is still everything to play for. After all, if we were to assume that there were to be minimal tactical voting, the polls point to a Conservative majority of 80+.
FWIW, I think the Conservatives will win an overall majority of around 30-35. As a Scotsman, I am fascinated by what might happen in Scotland. I think there is little doubt that Ian Murray will end up as the only Labour MP again. However, there are so many SCon:SNP marginals, it is really difficult to know quite what will happen.
The polls (such as they are) point to the SNP winning up to 9 seats from SCon. However, the Scottish polls have been so few and far between, I can’t work out to what extent there may be tactical voting. It is possible that in 2017, unionists coalesced behind whoever could beat the SNP in several seats. If the Labour vote has collapsed (as seems likely), will that vote move primarily towards the SNP? The alternative could be that the SNP end up stacking up votes in safe seats (a comment made by many on here about the Conservatives in rural England). I wonder if there might be gains for both SNP and SCon at the expense of each other on Thursday.
Whatever, it’s not long to wait now!
Got a letter from Dr Philip Lee asking me how I would feel waking up on the 13th and learning that Jeremy Corbyn had won. And then saying that voting Lib Dem could stop that. Wierd stuff.
I think it is likely that Green could replace Lib Dems (in present form) as the 3rd party if the Lib Dems dont breakthrough this time. They are more likely to do well in the University seats that the Lib Dems used to do well in before 2010 and before Corbyn.
If the Tories get a majority they could lose there relevance. They could become Rejoin Party but that is only likely to play well in stronger Remain areas like London/ Suburbs and Small part of South England. Alternatively they could try to gain their old territory in South West of England, where they have stronger local presence. This strategy could lead to a number of gains if the Tories lose popularity which is a fairly likely scenario. Here the approach to the EU would need to be more nuanced.
Fascinating post, thank you for sharing. It’s always good to hear anecdotal evidence, even if one knows that polls are *generally* what is to be relied on. For what it’s worth, whilst I think the Conservatives will make gains in Labour heartlands, I don’t think it will be the blitz that some a predicting.
Does anyone here believe Mr Johnson’s claim, made to people in NI when he visited there, that there will be no checks or forms needed for trade between NI-GB and GB-NI?
“Got a letter from Dr Philip Lee asking me how I would feel waking up on the 13th and learning that Jeremy Corbyn had won. And then saying that voting Lib Dem could stop that. Wierd stuff.”
The LDs persisting in vote losing tactics despite having already seen how these tactics are losing them support. At some point you would expect them to stop digging.
Unfortunately for Lee, this also shows him up as, well, a Tory. He would rather Boris wins the election than Corbyn. Which he is. Or was. Perhaps he still is?
Tony Blair has declared he’s going to vote Labour when speaking at a “Stop the Brexit Landslide” rally in London tonight. Like Major and Heseltine, he’s recommending tactical voting too. I always thought that Blair developed into a fine orator over time and he seemed in vintage form tonight:. These his opening remarks (Major in the audience, I think) –
“Here are five words I never thought I would say: Thank God for John Major.
To John, to Michael Heseltine, for years I stood against you. Tonight, it is an honour to stand with you.
And to David Gauke and many others – good, smart, capable people across the political spectrum prepared to speak out, to put country before party and principle before position – your courage is an example.”
and his closing remarks: –
“Six days to a decision of destiny. Six days to reclaim our future and shape it. Not in my lifetime, and maybe never again in yours, has there been a choice of such moment. So I beg you, I beg you with all my heart and all my mind, choose wisely.”
With you on that, Tony.
Thanks for the links.
The clarification on electoral registers was primarily for JonBoy, who seemed to have misunderstood AW’s remarks, and only secondarily for you as you had responded to him.
Life has changed a great deal since PPERA and more recently GDPR. Before then, returning officers would quite happily hand out full registers and not ask for them to be returned or destroyed. Nowadays we are strongly encouraged not to keep them after we no longer need them. Recently I have handed back the registers that I used for checking nominations at the same time that I handed in the expenses forms.
As our electronic canvassing system is GDPR-compliant (and verified as such by Party HQ) we try to avoid keeping any unnecessary paper records locally.
“Now NI is pretty expensive to keep in the Union”
It may be more expensive, in ways you may not wish to contemplate, to exclude NI from the Union. Not that I oppose a reunited Ireland.
Just to highlight the losses and gains from 2017 noted above, translated into actual bodies (as suggested previously by Statgeek) –
723 had voted in 2017 and had a VI for 2019
SNP lost 34 and gained 70 = Net gain 36
SCon lost 32 and gained 38 = Net gain 6
SLD lost 17 and gained 52 = Net gain 35
SLab lost 112 and gained 26 = Net loss 86
OldNat
The figures you posted are interesting – thanks for doing that.
“The vitriol for JC now v strong from working class voters, mainly fuelled by Facebook ads. “
That’s the kind of thing that did for Hillary in the US election. Her team were picking up growing vitriol towards her but couldn’t understand how. It was all the highly targeted social media ads, which are hard to rebut because off the radar.
Just set the time machine to one week in the future.
Very interesting.
Some of the many Tories who will lose their seats include:
Zak Goldsmith, Theresa Villiers, Grant Shapps and Ian Duncan Smith.
Boris Johnson’s own seat will be subject to a recount.
I won’t spoil it by revealing the GE result – but it is not what you are expecting!
Polling alert: YouGov will do a “snap” poll as to who won the debate tonight.
I wonder how representative “snap” polls are. Surely the non-random sample issue must be even greater for snap polls than for other polls? After all – a snap poll requires a person to have watched the debate and to participate in a very specific time slot afterwards.
RJW
CARFREW
“That’s the kind of thing that did for Hillary in the US election. Her team were picking up growing vitriol towards her but couldn’t understand how. It was all the highly targeted social media ads, which are hard to rebut because off the radar.”
Indeed. This election feels quite like that one.
@ProfHoward
Some of us on the Social Liberal wing of the party were quite surprised that Philip Lee was accepted by the Lib Dem hierarchy. Just because someone wants to defect to your party, doesn’t imply they should automatically be accepted. I always like to reference Hugh Dykes, one-time MP for Harrow East, who expressed a wish to defect to us some months before the 1997 GE. The local party responded that they expected any Lib Dem MP to be a good local MP and the next we knew of him (he had never lived in the constitiuency) was when he became one of our Peers. After a few years he left the Party Group in the Lords and now sits as a cross-bench Peer.
