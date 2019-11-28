Midweek polling update

28 Nov 2019

The mid-week polls so far are below:

SavantaComRes (25th-26th) – CON 41%(-1), LAB 34%(+2), LDEM 13%(-2), BREX 5%(nc)
YouGov/Sky/Times (25th-26th) – CON 43%(-1), LAB 32%(+2), LDEM 13%(-3), BREX 4%(+1)
ICM/Reuters (22th-25th) – CON 41%(-1), LAB 34%(+2), LDEM 13%(nc), BREX 4%(-1)
Kantar (21st-25th) – CON 43%(-2), LAB 32%(+5), LDEM 14%(-2), BREX 3%(+1)
Survation/GMB (20th-23rd) – CON 41%(-1), LAB 30%(+2), LDEM 15%(+2), BREX 5%(nc)

Taken individually, almost all the changes in these polls are within the margin of error (Kantar is the only exception). However, looking at them as a group there is a clear trend, with every poll showing a slight drop in Tory support and a slight increase for Labour. Taken together it’s clear there’s been a slight narrowing of the race though, of course, that still leaves a Conservative lead between 7 and 11 points. As usual, it is almost impossible to ascribe specific causes to this.

As well as the standard polls this week, YouGov published their MRP model. MRP is a method of using a large national sample to project shares at smaller geographical areas – in this case Parliamentary constituencies. By modelling how different demographics vote in seats with different characteristics, and then applying that model to each constituency, the MRP model produces vote shares for each individual constituency and, via that, projects seat totals for each party. Famously the YouGov MRP model projected a hung Parliament in 2017 when most people expected a Conservative majority.

The model this time is less surprising – it projected national vote shares of CON 43%, LAB 32%, LDEM 14%, BREX 3% (so very much in line with YouGov’s traditional polling), and seat numbers of Conservative 359, Labour 211, SNP 43, Liberal Democrat 13. This represents a Conservative majority of 68, much what we would expect to find on those shares of the vote (though the detailed projection is interesting, with the Conservative gains coming largely in the North and the urban West Midlands, with notable gains in West Bromwich, Wolverhampton and Stoke). Full details of the MRP model are here.

Finally this week, we’ve seen what is only the second Scottish poll of the campaign, this time from Ipsos MORI. Topline figures with changes from the 2017 election are CON 26%(-3), LAB 16%(-11), LDEM 11%(+4), SNP 44%(+7). Tabs for that are here.


Filed under: General Election Posts
51 Comments »

51 Responses to “Midweek polling update”

1 2
  1. Princess Rachel

    Jonathon

    “If Labour get really thumped, then I hope that the decent Labour posters on this site can put it down to the anti-Semitic infiltrators. Hopefully they can expel them all and relaunch in the locals next year. ”

    Seeing as most of the outstanding antisemitism cases are against Jewish people we might be in a no win situation

    In all seriousness, people only care about antisemitism because we dont have a blairite leadership, if we have a blairite leadership the stories about anti semitism will stop but of course the anti semitism will still be there.

    November 29th, 2019 at 3:16 am
1 2

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

18 Nov4527 16 2Con +18
18 Nov4230 15 4Con +12
18 Nov4232 13 5Con +10
16 Nov4530 11 6Con +15
16 Nov4228 13 5Con +14
15 Nov3729 16 9Con +8
15 Nov4428 14 6Con +16
15 Nov4528 15 4Con +17
14 Nov4330 15 5Con +13
14 Nov4133 14 5Con +8
12 Nov4228 15 4Con +14
12 Nov4030 16 7Con +10
11 Nov3727 17 9Con +10
11 Nov3931 15 8Con +8
10 Nov3729 17 9Con +8
9 Nov4129 16 6Con +12
8 Nov4129 15 6Con +12
8 Nov4030 15 8Con +10
8 Nov3926 17 10Con +13
8 Nov3529 17 10Con +6
8 Nov3729 16 9Con +8
6 Nov3625 17 11Con +11
5 Nov3629 17 11Con +7
4 Nov3825 16 11Con +13
4 Nov3831 15 9Con +7

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace