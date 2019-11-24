There were five GB voting intention polls in the Sunday papers (and the latest Panelbase poll appeared on Friday).
BMG/Independent – CON 41%(+4), LAB 28%(-1), LDEM 18%(+2), BREX 3%(-6). Fieldwork Tuesday to Thursday, with changes from last week. (tabs)
YouGov/Sunday Times – CON 42%(nc), LAB 30%(nc), LDEM 16%(+1), BREX 3%(-1). Fieldwork Thursday and Friday, with changes from mid-week. (tabs)
Opinium/Observer – CON 47%(+3), LAB 28%(nc), LDEM 12%(-2), BREX 3%(-3). Fieldwork Wednesday to Friday, with changes from last week. (tabs)
Deltapoll/Mail on Sunday – CON 43%(-2), LAB 30%(nc), LDEM 16%(+5), BREX 3%(-3). Fieldwork Thursday and Friday, with changes from last week. (tabs)
SavantaComres/Sunday Express – CON 42%(nc), LAB 32%(+1), LDEM 15%(nc), BREX 5%(nc). Fieldwork Wednesday and Thursday, with changes from midweek. (tabs)
Panelbase – CON 42%(-1), LAB 32%(+2), LDEM 14%(-1), BREX 3%(-2). Fieldwork was Wednesday to Friday, changes from last week.
Five of these were conducted wholly after the first leaders debate and two of them were conducted after the Labour manifesto had been released, so it is the first opportunity to see any impact from these events.
There does not appear to be any consistent trend or impact from the debate. The four point increase for the Conservatives in the BMG poll is likely the pact of starting to prompt by candidate names and, therefore, removing the Brexit party opinion for half of respondents (so far as I can tell, all polling companies apart from ComRes are now doing this). Setting BMG aide, the average change across the polls is no change for the Tories, less than a point change for Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Neither of the two polls that were conducted wholly after the publication of the Labour manifesto (YouGov and Deltapoll) show any sign of a manifesto boost for Labour. Both the debate and the manifesto launch were events that could potentially have had an impact on the race… thus far, neither appears to have done so.
Moving on, there has been an almost complete absence of Scottish polling during the campaign so far. While ITV Wales have commissioned specific Welsh polling and Queen Mary University of London have done a specific London poll, Scottish polls have been completely absent. The Sunday Times today have a Scottish poll from Panelbase, with topline figures (which changes from the general election) of CON 28%(-1), LAB 20%(-7), LDEM 11%(+4), SNP 40%(+3), BREX 1%(-4). On these figures the Conservatives would hold all but one of their current Scottish seats – rather a turnaround from assumptions at the start of the campaign that the Tories were set to lose many of their Scottish seats and would need to make up the deficit elsewhere.
I think, as usual, the left call the consequences of the result wrong. I would expect a large Conservative majority to mean a fairly sensible brexit. A small Conservative majority means a hard, perhaps no deal Brexit – because the ERG will hold the cards. A hung parliament could lead to anything, but a no deal, after Europe gets fed up, would be favourite.
SLAB. A few interesting seats to consider as they disappear from all but one seat
Midlothian.
Looks like a SNP-SLAB marginal but if SLAB disappear then who becomes the ABSNP “best” option? SNP will probably retake the seat but it’s not impossible that with SLAB gone that SCON take that one!
Argyll and Bute would be more realistic (still a long shot but not impossible)
Folks should look at a seat like Gordon. SCON came from 3rd to win that in GE’17.
The only prediction I’ll make about Scotland is that we’ll almost certainly see a few surprises (and giving the desire for “leader scalps” then Blackford and Swinson will both be having some nerves I’m sure!)
IMO it was a “tactical error” for SNP to turn the Scottish polity of the GE into a defacto “People’s (Final Say) Vote” on INDY as that risks uniting the ABSNP vote in each seat.
With SLAB effectively a weak Indy party then anyone SLAB’17 that wants Indy will move to SNP but what do the Unionists SLAB voters do?? I accept that SCON will require a massive “pinch of the nose” for many SLAB but if SNP call SLAB Red Tories then why not vote Tory??
Could SCON even net gain seats?? Not impossible ;)
PS UKELECTS have a nice map feature that shades the seat by level of “safe” (ie marginals are in lighter colours). However, for a potential 3-way that could be influenced by significant changes in “tactical voting” then a closer inspection is required. It’s only a few seats but the outcome might yet be decided by “only a few seats”.
https://www.ukelect.co.uk/20191124ForecastUK/Scotland.html
Very comfortable with my prediction at the moment.
@Oldnat, indeed. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_2019_United_Kingdom_general_election#Scotland
Another thing which i have mentioned before is that ‘no’ voters are more likely to be d/k. Assuming these people do turn out to vote then the unionist parties should benefit – be interesting to see what the panelbase tables say.
The yougov poll of 11000 from 12-20 November should have about 1000 Scots in, i wonder if they will release the regional data of that at some point?
Anyone heard anything about the closest 3 way marginal in the UK (Lanark and Hamilton East)?
2017
SNP 16,444
CON 16,178
LAB 16,084
Assuming that SLab are going down in this constituency then who would their votes likely go to? Read somewhere that the tories were targetting it early in the campaign but not sure whether that was just twitter rubbish or not.
East Lothian is another interesting one.
LAB 20,158
SNP 17,075
CON 16,540
Has the Labour MP managed to get himself established as the unionist candidate here helping him to shore up, or even expand his support, or will his vote have slipped as SLab’s has elsewhere and lose it to the SNP or even the Conservatives? I suppose we will find out on 12 December. I think the other current SLab seats have the Conservatives further behind and so if SLab loses then it will very likely be the SNP who benefit.
ProfHoward,
““As a blueprint for five years in government the lack of significant policy action is remarkable.””
I would expect that if we do leave the EU, the next five years will be firefighting the economy and negotiating a new relationship with the EU. Nothing will be settled by five years time.
Jonesinbangor,
“The point with Brexit is that the UK chooses, not Brussels. ”
But it wouldn’t. We dont magically get power over their decisions by walking out from the commission, council, court… Its rather the exact opposite.
Bantams,
“Today’s lack of depth manifesto makes me wonder if the Tories are keeping some policies hidden up their sleeves”
You mean you think the manifesto was seriously underwhelming?
Passtherockplease,
” the NHS will be a brand name and all the services will be provisoned by private companies apart form the high unprofitable”
Maybe you didnt quite mean that, but the NHS nowhere makes a profit. It is only about efficient deliver of services, and companies taking a slice of its funding as profit seems rather perverse if the goal is maximising health care.
@ NF – “A small Conservative majority means a hard, perhaps no deal Brexit – because the ERG will hold the cards. A hung parliament could lead to anything, but a no deal, after Europe gets fed up, would be favourite”
Indeed. I’ll restate my view on the numbers, CON seats – type of Brexit
280-323: Farage Brexit
323-340ish: ERG Brexit
340+: Boris Brexit
Folks seem to forget that Boris had to bow to the ERG to become CON leader. He had to “purge” the smaller Remainiac wing (Gaukward squad) in order to restore party discipline and unity after the EP election result showed CON were dead if they didn’t Deliver Brexit.
If he can ignore the likes of Francois from 13Dec then the future relationship will be Softer (or at least “less hard”). if ERG continue to be able to control Brexit then.. welll… what she said!
So for Remainers in marginals seats you have to ask – do you think LAB can win?? If not then surely it is better to give Boris a larger majority so that ERG no longer control him (or worse, from Remain perspective, we have no one able to form a govt and hence Leave via “default” option)
I’m fine with CON only winning 280-340 seats – not so sure Remainers would want that outcome though.
May’s deal would have been softer but LAB+co voted that down 3x. The desire to Remain might have been “fun” for some but…
When the “fun” stops – STOP!
ie stop digging for Farage+Francois and getting an even Harder deal with every tactical mistake you make.
I think it is pretty simple
There is no real desire of the change of the status quo (I have gone through a week’s doorstep feedback of a surprisingly Labour constituency).
The Tory manifesto is essentially status quo, bringing misery for a very large proportion of the population. Th He Labour manifesto believes that voices can create the overthrow of the status quo.(It cannot) and puts out a completely disastrous plan (if the the timeframe is to be believed, if not, the plan can be OK).
So the two major parties of England set the question as status quo or not. The opportunists (LibDems) and the anarchist (the Greens) could the boring drawing but it neither here nor there.
The evidence I have seen doesn’t suggest the desire of overthrowing or even changing the status quo, thus the best hope is a hung parliament for our social democratic friends. That they didn’t even contemplate anything beyond a nationalist philistine manifesto is really sad, but there is always a new round.
[Ps: I still think it will be a hung Parliament]
@DANNY
I doubt its quite that. Rather, polling has suggested the two sides have had little change of their view. Remain always did believe there would be economic harm, and leave did not.
I think of the leave side is somewhat split depending on whether they want a soft or hard brexit.
The point is those that wwant a soft brexit understand that a hard brexit would be negative impact on the economy (JONESINBANGOR is a good example of this), there are those that believe we need a large stimulus to enact Brexit hard or soft and believe that brexit could be the catalyst fro radical change (TREVOR WARNE is a chief proponent of this). Both recognise that brexit will provision an impact on the economy.
They have rather done the national equivalent of asset stripping. Their austerity isnt any solution at all if they have failed to explan how services can be stabilised at a new lower level matching lower demand.
I believe here is where the Brexit problem seems to come full circle as I pointed out many times when I spoke to people when campaigning during the EU referendum issues such as this were causing people to are about taking back control. as NEIL A said about his view of MPs role, that we have so little local control that it feels that kicking any distant body seems good. I have pointed out the problem has been that we keep saying that we voted for this and we did in 2010 both the LD and Tories took their votes to be a mandate for the austerity they delivered and again when the Tories got an overall majority on 37% of the vote it was taken as a ‘majority’ voted for it continuation…..
So basically, not just customs borders between N. Ireland and the mainland, but between ten Uk cities and the mainland. And this isnt breaking up England?
Yes but the aim is to give these places some semblance of control they will have a different lever to pull it may or may not be successful but it is an alternative.
I think we can all accept that the pledge to reimburse WASPI women is a cynical attempt at grabbing some extra votes; however, putting that to one side, what are people’s views on how this could affect VI amongst those who stand to benefit? As a young ( ish) person I feel unable to speculate on how this policy may be perceived by this demographic and wanted to get an idea of whether it could be any sort of a ‘ game changer’.
Some encouragement here for us Labour straw-clutchers: –
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/nov/24/rob-ford-election-halfway-tories-lead-more-fragile-than-it-looks
Rob Ford, Professor of Politics at Manchester University, with some interesting angles on the current polls. Not least the observation that more voters than ever before think they may change their minds before polling day on December 12th.
I think they used to call this voter volatility back in the day.
I’ve noticed some other posters have speculated on turnout and sensed there may be more weariness and ennui about than those of us mildly obsessed with electoral politics sometimes think. I tend to agree, certainly on the evidence of my initial on-the-ground campaigning. Combined with a midwinter polling day, and widespread disillusionment with politicians generally, that may be borne out with a poor turnout, 60-65% lets say, on December 12th.
Who may benefit from that, I’m not sure, but wouldn’t it be interesting if the old assumptions were turned on their heads this time around and turnout for the fabled Over 65s was down and the turnout for our feckless youth was up instead? The young voters, many newly registered and voting for the first time, energised by issues like climate change, tuition fees, housing and EU membership finally turn up in big numbers and the over 65s, worn down by the drone of Brexit and with nothing much else bar old habits to encourage them, decline to step out into a cold and dark night on December 12th, and decide to sit this one out.
No more warm May early evening or midsummer June balmy twilight, all now dark, cold December.
And when the great Corbyn and his followers look back in years to come on that rare electoral triumph, lo they will sing:-
In the bleak mid-winter
Corby wind made moan;
Labour stood hard as iron,
Abbott like a stone;
Tories had fallen, row upon row,
Row on row,
In the bleak mid-winter
Long ago.
:-)}
Ha CB11. It does have meter – I tried singing it.
Things appear to be going the way of Johnson. That said it is not clear that he knows why he wants power. – though he has long sought it
@ FROSTY – Scottish seats!! Guess great minds and all that…;)
Your two picks are more marginal than Midlothian (ie less challenging SCON targets). I pick my example based on a very optimistic outcome (and knowing some folks in that constituency who are biased for sure but reckon they can turn xSLAB VI to SCON – free nose pegs supplied I hear!!)
If Nicola had stuck with “Maybe-not yet” rather than “YES-2020” then it would have been a lot harder to turn the xSLAB VI but with Boris looking likely to secure an OM then do you want a stronger voice for Scotland and your constituents via a SCON MP or do you want to give Sturgeon a “mandate” to keep pushing another divisive ref, one that might see Scotland out of both the EU and the UK.
@NearlyFrench
“A hung parliament could lead to anything, but a no deal, after Europe gets fed up, would be favourite.”
I think this is one of the great canards of the Brexit debate. As Katya Adler, the consistently excellent and always supremely briefed European Editor for the BBC, often reports, if there is the remotest sniff of the UK remaining in the EU,they will grant sufficient time for that possibility to be exhausted or exploited. They are desperate for us to remain in the EU and this idea that they would lose patience with us while a second referendum with a Remain option is in the offing is frankly ridiculous. If the means of exiting the EU was dragging on, they might eventually pull the rug, but not if there was a chance of us staying.
One of the fascinating things that Rob Ford was talking about in his article that I posted earlier, was the reality Johnson’s Tories have burnt their Commons boats if they don’t win outright. If it’s a hung Parliament, Johnson and his party are toast. No BXP MPs, no DUP support – a Hung Parliament is for Sturgeon, Corbyn and Swinson to own. Second Referendum is a certainty unless Johnson wins outright.
That said, I do agree with you on one thing. A small overall majority and the ERG will own Johnson and any deal that he can get through the Commons.
@ LASZLO – “The Tory manifesto is essentially status quo”
So you think “Get Brexit Done” = status quo?!?
I’m very happy to state it’s not the End of World that some folks think but it won’t be a walk in the park either (kudos WTO chap for that saying)
as for “bringing misery for a very large proportion of the population”
Did you even bovver to read the manifesto?? I’m prepared to accept it’s not the kind of crazy spending that McDonnell wants but it is very clearly the end of austerity. IFS link provided earlier – lots of nice infographics in there (most of which are recycled from earlier IFS reports as most of the policies were already known)
Somerjohn
Thanks.
I didn’t exactly shoot the messenger-I didn’t say they were wrong.
I agree that we cannot know which sectors will be excluded , if any, from the UK/EU FTA until it is concludfed.
Of course it is of the essence of Brexit that UK will choose, in those negotiations, degrees of alignment on the basis of perceived trade advantages within & without the EU
Chrislane1945,
“Am expecting to actively abstain in the polling station, as I cannot vote for J. Corbyn, Very sad times for me indeed.
So you live in his constituency? Because if you do not, then you dont even have the option to do so. Maybe only 75,000 people do.
If you live anywhwere else, then I would have thought your question should be what does the local labour candidate believe? If the last three years has taught us anything, it is that being party leader is very over rated in terms of dictating policy.
“‘Boris’ won twice in London,”
Yes, by being the outsider. By not being the party man. That is also why he was effective leading leave.
Jonesinbangor,
” anyone who doesn’t think that the intention of Lib Dems, Labour, SNP, Green or Plaid is simply to stop Brexit by bureaucratic shenanigans is, simply put, daft as a brush.”
Why did you leave conservative off that list?
@ PTRP (7:41pm) – So no border in the Irish Sea then. Thank you
Perhaps some of the razor wire fencing and new checks that have gone up intra-EU (+schengen countries in EEA) are only temporary – not my polity as they say ;)
@LAZLO
So the two major parties of England set the question as status quo or not. The opportunists (LibDems) and the anarchist (the Greens) could the boring drawing but it neither here nor there.
Isn’t the point that brexit is the radical element now…….
not spending on the NHS or even filling pot holes but just getting brexit done…..In any fashion
Remember the stated reason why Farage stood down – no close relationships in Johnson’s deal. That’s implicitly what’s being offered to us here – a relatively distant trading relationship to the EU with the implied frictions.
@TREVOR WARNE
So no border in the Irish Sea then. Thank you
Perhaps some of the razor wire fencing and new checks that have gone up intra-EU (+schengen countries in EEA) are only temporary – not my polity as they say ;)
The expression border in the Irish sea is common parlance for having the BIP at the ports that handle traffic between NI an the rest of the UK it basically put the border between GB and NI
This leads to to ask: Are you taking the pi55 or being a f#@kwit or both or have you never heard that expression ever before
@Danny
“Why did you leave conservative off that list?”
Might have been true with May, Grieve and Hammond.
TW
Brexit has been the status quo for some time (well 2.5 years).
In its consequences it may kick over the status quo, but it is. There hasn’t been a public (there has been expert, I formed, what have you) discussion about it, so it is status quo (just as remain is a status quo – I know it is strange, but I find no qualitative difference between the two sides’ arguments).
I genuinely think that Brexit is neither here nor there in the elections beyond the usual stuff (and the potentially extremely harsh consequences), hence doesn’t change the status quo.
Labour, partially to counterbalance Brexit, partly for ideological reasons put out a manifesto that is framed as non stays quo, but a)it is only a quantitatively different proposition (less bad); b) within the timeframe it is an economic diaaster, but doable in 15 years, just you would be replaced after 5 years).
By all evidence we have there is no desire for even the incremental change that Labour posits as a radical one (it is quite interesting to read the nuances differences in the Co-op Party documents).
So, the philistine nationalist manifesto failed to mobilise just as the bourgeois “nothing to change” manifesto failed :-) to lose votes.
The Trevors,
“Folks seem to forget that Boris had to bow to the ERG to become CON leader.”
No. He had to bow to Nigel Farage to become CON leader. The conservatives only defence against Farage has been to say they do not have the numbers to carry out Brexit. if they get a large majority, they lose that excuse.
If the conservatives believed in brexit it would have happened years ago. The difficulty has always been the consequences of leaving, whch will destroy any party which does it. And that is why they have done all they could to stop it.
Frosty
” be interesting to see what the panelbase tables say.”
Only if they get round to publishing the damn things before Dec 12th!
There is a certain irony in Anthony’s surprise that “there has been an almost complete absence of Scottish polling during the campaign so far. While ITV Wales have commissioned specific Welsh polling and Queen Mary University of London have done a specific London poll, Scottish polls have been completely absent.”
After all, YG has been equally complicit, in not publishing the extensive data they have collected on Scots VI over the last wee while.
Oldnat
What do you mean when you say they do not publish it? Do you mean they don’t offer Scottish “sub tables” in their regular polling (I think you don’t mean that)?
@Frosty
‘Anyone heard anything about the closest 3 way marginal in the UK (Lanark and Hamilton East)?
2017
SNP 16,444
CON 16,178
LAB 16,084’
I have always suspected that many Labour voters misdirected themselves there in 2017 in the mistaken belief that Labour was not in contention. Had such voters not switched to the Tories , Labour would have taken the seat!
Lanark and Hamilton – what is expected this time?
I’ve been there as I have a friend in Lanark who took me to New Lanark which I would recommend anyone visit.
@Danny
I’ll bet I’m one of the few posters on here who actually has voted for Corbyn in a General Election. Islington North, 1983. He won comfortably and entered parliament for the first time.
Prof Howard
YG publish Scots crossbreaks, and these have some use (unlike those of other companies), but YG have been paying 2.5 times their normal rate for punters to report on their views.
Presumably, that is for an MPR report later on – which will be welcome when it eventually comes, but they haven’t published any of it since October in the form of a Full Scottish poll.
Ok – thanks. (I suppose they want it to be a surprise…)
Prof Howard
In the 1970s I used to take school parties to New Lanark in the days when the mills were still used by the Gourock Ropework Co, and you couldn’t get inside.
None of the excellent information and experiences then, that modern visitors enjoy. I had to create “word pictures” of what went on inside the various buildings. Seemed to work.
Sounds like a good place for a school trip. I learnt a lot there as an adult. When I went (90s) it had been made a tourist attraction and I think no longer in use though I may be wrong.
@ Old Nat
Did they have a Rope Walk there as they do down here? A very straight street so they could lay down the longer ropes.
New Lanark, was that the fabulous old mill on The Antiques Roadshow?
DANNY.
Hello to you.
Bournemouth East is my constituency.
I think Corbyn and John McDonnell have driven policy, with Len M, Milne, Murray and Murphy.
The response locally among Labour canvassers to concerns about anti Jewish feelings was very distressing news a colleague gave me last week.
Ken Loach was on earlier I see. Discussion about the holocaust denialists was the topic.
I still like politics and enjoy helping students learn but IMO Labour is done.