Voting Intention Update

20 Aug 2019

A very quick update on voting intention polls over the last few weeks. As usual August is a relatively quiet period – opinion pollsters have holidays too. The fact that we have a new Prime Minister hasn’t made much change to that. In August so far we’ve had five voting intention polls:

BMG/Independent (Dates TBC) – CON 31%, LAB 25%, LDEM 19%, BREX 12%, GRN ?
ComRes/Telegraph (11th Aug) – CON 31%, LAB 27%, LDEM 16%, BREX 16%, GRN 4% (tabs)
Survation (11th Aug) – CON 28%, LAB 24%, LDEM 21%, BREX 15%, GRN 3% (tabs)
Opinium/Observer (9th Aug) – CON 31%, LAB 28%, LDEM 13%, BREX 16%, GRN 5% (tabs)
YouGov/Times (6th Aug) – CON 31%, LAB 22%, LDEM 21%, BREX 14%, GRN 7% (tabs)

Note that the BMG tables aren’t up yet, hence I don’t know the level of support for the Greens or their fieldwork dates. These polls continue to show the boost in Conservative party support following Boris Johnson’s accession filtering though. It is the first “Post-Johnson” poll for BMG and Survation, and they show the Conservatives up by 3 and 5 points respectively. We’re now at a point where the most recent polls from all the regular polling companies show the Conservatives back ahead, though the size of their lead differs given the variation in figures between pollsters.

Normally I would be speculating about how long the government’s honeymoon boost would last. It’s not really the case here given how many political events are going to be crammed into the next few months. Events will likely preempt its natural unwinding: whatever diplomatic negotiations or stand offs occur between the government and the EU (starting with the G7 meeting this week), whatever Parliamentary moves there may be against the government or against No Deal, the party conferences, whatever preparations or announcements there may be on No Deal and, of course, the actual outcome at the end of October. The current levels of party support seem rather irrelevant in the face of that – the Conservatives are probably happy to have a lead at the moment, but there are ten weeks ahead of us that are packed with events that can throw everything up in the air.


  1. profhoward

    Excellent post.

    August 20th, 2019 at 8:14 pm

Basic swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

5 Jul2325 15 22Lab +2
3 Jul2418 20 23Con +1
25 Jun2220 19 22 Tie
25 Jun2624 22 12Con +2
20 Jun2026 16 23Lab +3
20 Jun2426 18 20Lab +2
19 Jun2020 21 23BRX +2
14 Jun2121 19 24BRX +3
10 Jun1719 22 26BRX +4
9 Jun2327 17 22Lab +4
7 Jun2627 17 18Lab +1
6 Jun1820 20 26BRX +6
5 Jun1819 22 25BRX +3
1 Jun1819 23 23 Tie
30 May2026 16 24Lab +2
30 May1722 16 26BRX +4
29 May1919 24 22LD +2
22 May2833 13 12Lab +5
21 May2731 15 14Lab +4
21 May2131 13 19Lab +10
20 May2226 12 25Lab +1
17 May2732 13 13Lab +5
17 May2424 18 18 Tie
16 May2229 11 24Lab +5
14 May2527 15 16Lab +2

