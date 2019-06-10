There are two very different elements to polling of the conservative leadership race: polling of Conservative party members – used for predicting who is going to win, and polling of the general public, which is generally being used to argue about the electoral appeal of the different candidates.
Let’s take members polling first. The only professionally conducted polls of party members are done by YouGov, with the most recent conducted last month just before May’s resignation. It found Boris Johnson was the first choice for members on 39%. More importantly the poll asked party members to rank candidates in order of preference, allowing YouGov to work out head to head figures for each potential pair of candidates. Suffice to say, Boris Johnson won them all. The closest pairing was Johnson vs Raab on 59%-41% though given these two are both appealing to the brexiteer elements of the parliamentary Tory party that seems an unlikely run off. The more plausible contests of Johnson v Gove, Johnson v Hunt or Johnson v Javid would all be clear victories for Johnson. In the event Johnson does not get through, Dominic Raab also beats the remaining candidates, though by less convincing margins. As things stood in May, whichever of the leading “hard Brexit” candidates, Johnson or Raab, reached the final two would win.
It is worth remembering that data is from back in May, so it is possible that opinion has changed already. Certainly there is still time for opinion to change in the future. The only other data we have on party members is from ConservativeHome’s surveys of their mailing list of party members. I think they last did paired run-offs in April, but they’ve asked about members’ preferred leader more recently and found Johnson retaining a strong lead.
Perhaps more open to interpretation are the polls of the general public, especially since they are often used to make the case for various candidates in terms of their electoral appeal. Polls about leadership candidates are often very much exercises in name recognition – the fact is that many of the people being asked about are relatively obscure figures who most people who are not political anoraks know little about. If you ask the public whether Mark Harper would make a good or bad Prime Minister then the overwhelming majority of people obviously say they don’t know who Mark Harper is (most of those who do answer the question are Labour and Lib Dem supporters giving negative answers, presumably on the basis that they feel any Tory would be a bad Prime Minister!)
Any attempt to gauge public attitudes towards the candidates needs to be viewed through this prism. Here, for example, are the most recent YouGov figures on if people will make good or bad Prime Minister. Boris Johnson is one of the best known politicians in the country, so has the highest proportion thinking he will make a good Prime Minister (26%). However, he also has the highest proportion thinking he would be a bad Prime Minister (53%). Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt are also familiar to most people, though both have proportionately more negative ratings than Johnson (Gove 15% good, 51% bad; Hunt 15% good, 46% bad). After that recognition falls away – 55% of people gave an opinion about Sajid Javid (18% good, 37% bad), 42% Dominic Raab (14% good, 28% bad) and so on.
Some have used this to argue the lesser known candidates are more popular candidates on the basis of their net figures, or the proportion of those who know who they are who give them a positive rating. For example, in the YouGov poll of those who expressed an opinion about Rory Stewart over 40% were positive… but that’s because over 70% of people didn’t have an opinion. There is no guarantee that the opinions of the 29% who did are a reflection of what the rest of the country might think were they to form an opinion of him (though in their defence, it may be easier to start with a blank slate and convert people who have no opinion than change the views of those who have already formed negative perceptions of the better known candidates). On the subject of Rory Stewart, it should be noted that he is the only candidate who has really improved his ratings substantially during the campaign, albeit from an almost non-existent base. In May 5% thought he would make a good PM, by last week that had risen to 12%. On the other hand, the criticism that he is the candidate popular amongst people who aren’t Conservative does seem to have some truth to it – his best ratings are amongst Labour and Liberal Democrat voters.
That brings us more directly to the issue of the electoral impact; which candidate would do better at winning over voters at a general election? I should begin by adding a caveat here – people are not necessarily good judges of these matters. They may have an idea of whether they like Boris Johnson or Michael Gove, but they don’t know the policies they are campaigning on, how the media are reporting them, whether the party has united behind them and so on. We are asking people to imagine a hypothetical situation when they really don’t have much to go on. In cases where people don’t even know much about the candidates themselves, like Matt Hancock or Rory Stewart, I don’t think there’s any real point in even asking the polling question. Respondents simply don’t know enough to judge.
For the better known candidates, it can at least tell us something and, when it is asked, there is a clear pattern. This YouGov poll for Lord Bell found the Conservative party on 29% under Boris Johnson, 24% under Dominic Raab, 21% under Hunt, 20% under Gove and 22% under Javid. Johnson clearly does better – but it appears to be a straight forward transfer of support directly from the Brexit party, who drop to 13%. There is a similar but smaller effect from Dominic Raab becoming leader. The fairly obvious interpretation is that the impact we’re seeing here is not Johnson or Raab’s magnetic personalities, but Brexit party voters returning to the Conservative party if the the new leader is someone they trust to deliver a genuine Brexit. That’s certainly something I would expect to happen… but it does also mean that such support would likely be conditional upon the new leader actually delivering Brexit in a timely fashion (and, one assumes, since it would be happening on their watch, delivering a Brexit in a way that isn’t a total disaster).
My advice for people looking for polling clues to future Tory performance under different leaders is that the impact of the candidates’ personalities may in reality be dwarfed by the impact of whether or not they actually deliver something that their potential voters perceive as a successful Brexit.
It’s a shame we’ve lost input from TOH when it could have become illuminating, in giving us an insight into the thoughts of a strongly anti-EU, brexit-motivated Tory party member at a time when that group has a pivotal role to play in choosing our next PM.
I don’t know if it’s because everything seems to be going so pear-shaped from that perspective that engagement is just too dispiriting, or whether TOH is busily engaged elsewhere, but I for one would welcome his thoughts on the leadership election.
Been having trouble posting recently, but seems to be working now – maybe a new thread with fewer posts help. So here’s a little bit of catch-up.
I got Peterborough completely wrong. Like many others, what surprised me was the way the CON vote held up against BXP, who would have romped it if more Tories had been feeling disloyal. Maybe if the EP elections hadn’t happened, the Tories would have had more of a kicking, but as it is, many of their unhappy voters felt they’d already had their say in the EP drubbing, and were content to return home.
Gove’s drug habits. I don’t want to come across all Mr Angry, but I’m surprised how many commentators I’ve heard giving him a relatively easy time. Lots of excuses along the lines of ‘we’ve all done a few things we regret when we were young’. I haven’t studied the time-line carefully, but Gove is about my age, and the incident in question was about 20 years ago I think. That makes him early-30’s at the time he was taking cocaine. To me, that’s not the idiocy of youth, that’s a decision of a relatively well informed adult. A rather bad decision.
Anyway, it got we wondering about the people giving him an easy time. Is it because they’ve all done similar things and are either not that bothered about others doing it, and/or worried someone might discover their guilty secrets.
Name recognition is massively important in Presidential hopefuls. This is the closest we are coming to a Presidential contest.
The normal Westminster voting electorate are not included nor are the 30% non-voters in Westminster elections. However, their opinions expressed in opinion polls do drive stories on frontpages and inside features in newspapers, online and then on the main evening and breakfast TV news. These influence party members who meet together especially with the MP at weekends.
Above all MPs want to keep their seats. They assess who are the most likely person to give them a ministerial job but if their fear losing their being an MP at all, then they look extra hard at the opinion polls.
They think at the moment Johnson will stand the best chance of getting a big enough vote in a General Election for them to win their seat. This is from canvassing of MPs, their staff, constituency activists and Westminster media folk in the know etc. But it is hardly a state secret.
Comments sections in Conservative Home, EU Referendum reinforce the message.
If the Tories were on 40% in the polls and had regained Peterborough, or finished a very close second, then the gatekeeper MPs might try to keep Boris out of the top two. Indeed they might even try another coronation as in 2016 bypassing the furious members who pay big fees to have perks such as this vote on the leader.
The abysmal polls, locals (apart from Walsall and Swindon), European Elections, and sub-par result in Peterborough has pushed them to Boris.
My guess is that most postal votes will be off in the post from members by return if Boris is indeed in the final two. Yes there will be hustings but our system at all levels still operates as if we were still in a non-postal vote world. The campaigns and big announcements and gaffes are literally too late. The votes are cast.
David Davis lost and Cameron won because the real key hustings at the Conference in 2005 were before the MPs vote. Davis conceded defeat once Cameron leapfrogged him in MP votes in the final round and knew the membership hustings were not going to turn it round.
It is for Boris to lose and he is clearly trying to play it as safe as he can play it. A natural hitter of sixes albeit impatient, he is having to play a dead bat and the occasional single.
Why do many of the public find him likeable, loveable, exciting? Because he hits sixes and very few others can or even try to. In this respect he is exactly like his political hero Winston Churchill and also like his political cousin President Trump.
Is this the first time in UK history a replacement PM has been selected by party members?
PROFHOWARD
https://fullfact.org/news/unelected-prime-ministers-common-or-not/
PROF HOWARD
If you add them up-since 1916:-
PMs taking office after a GE :-11
PMs taking office without a GE:-12
Raab?
I’m sorry, but how on earth is this man even in contention?
He didn’t know where or what Dover was!
How low the mighty have fallen. Hopefully the UK will get through this dark phase and find some decent politicians again. One day.
@Prof Howard : Is this the first time in UK history a replacement PM has been selected by party members?
A good question, to which I think the answer is Yes (note to Colin: not about unelected PMs, but those selected by the party membership).
As far as I recall, previous unelected PMs have either been chosen unopposed (May), or had the crown passed to them by MPs or the party machinery. All subject to the formal selection by the monarch. But others may well have a more comprehensive knowledge of this than me.
Changing the subject, wish I’d been at the PLP meeting tonight; sounded absolutely ferocious – as it bloody well should be.
ROSIEANDDAISIE
What was the topic at the PLP that got them hot under the collar?
Standards slipping at the BBC: small news item in the Guardian re YT video.
“Victoria Derbyshire accidentally swears when saying Jeremy Hunt – video”
Some bloke called Corbyn – and his entire inner circle.
Apparently worse than when almost the entire shadow cabinet resigned.
Rosie and Daisie
I have read about it now – in an article posted on the Guardian’s website by their correspondent, Jessica Elgot.
I wonder if Labour MPs are tempted to have another go at a leadership contest?
R&D
Just finished reading the Grauniad account of the meeting.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/jun/10/jeremy-corbyn-lambasted-by-labour-mps-in-worst-meeting-as-leader
Sounds rather typical of a party whose internal conflicts are reminiscent of descriptions of bodies being consumed by necrotizing fasciitis.
@ CB11
Your reflections in the last thread on returning from Berlin were interesting.
I think people who spend a lot of time in other European countries have the opportunity to compare and contrast conditions in the UK and EU27. Of course circumstances vary hugely in those 27 countries, and I haven’t quite visited all of them (an ambition before I pop my clogs, though). But what they do seem to have in common is a palpable sense of progress; of things getting better despite some setbacks.
I arrived here in Spain yesterday and was struck, as ever, at how efficient and relaxed the airport was; how good and pothole-free the roads; how well-priced the supermarket was when we stocked up this morning. And the town is full of happy smiley people. The weather helps, of course (forecast 25 and sunny here tomorrow; 9 degrees and heavy rain back at home in the UK, I see).
While in a way such instant impressions are facile, I do think that people who don’t get the chance to see how nice things are, in general, on the Continent, are more likely to be of the brexit persuasion.
I think the best way to comprehend Boris is that he is a barrister. He knows he is in criminal court the next day from the papers which his clerk received at 5pm. He may not settle down to read them until 10pm and only then does he address his mind to the question of whether he is booked to prosecute or defend. He turns up the next day with staggering charm, confidence and skill. Whether prosecuting or defending he does so with total conviction on that day. How well he does depends whether he started reading at 10pm or 1am, whether he has mastered his brief or hoped he could do it over breakfast. When he is good, he is very good. When he is bad…you know the rest.
When he gets it right, he gets it absolutely right. Previous failures are forgiven. We are either about to watch Churchill in 1940-44 (as I hope and pray) or are about to watch Churchill 1915 to 1929?
Unlike Churchill Boris will not be reading more papers than anyone until 3am in the morning. He will not be micro-managing every government department.
However, he may pick an excellent team and mission empower them. He can just do the high wire jolly PR stunts and big inspiring flag waving speeches.
IMHO if he is going for Brexit then until it is done and election won he should pack every government post with believers and not go for a balanced ticket. If you are going to take a big risk on No Deal, if you are committed to leap, then you need people even more committed than you. Faith in an enterprise, morale, belief really matters. A really united Cabinet matters. They will never love each other but a strong common goal can keep them from disastrous infighting.
This will take out the Brexit Party unique selling point. Indeed as Churchill partnered with Stalin, if Boris needs Farage Richard Tice, Aaron Banks in his Cabinet it should be an easy journey to make. Leave Conservative plus Fear of Corbyn Conservative plus Brexit Party supporters may be enough whatever the opposition do.
Now if Corbyn can unite his party and Remain voters around Stop Boris and the Tories, then the Lib Dems and Greens and others get squeezed in England and Wales. We may have a real General Election contest.
If The Remain vote is divided several ways Labour, Lib Dems, Green, SNP. Plaid, Change, then Boris may win the election at a canter.
But if Farage and The Brexit Party are contesting the General Election and Boris has not brought them fully on board, the Leavers could lose unless Corbyn wants to and can impose Leave on his party and government.
If Boris and Farage will not do the dance, it will be like Churchill deciding in June 1941 that he might as well go to war with Stalin as well because the challenge was too small.
“I think the best way to comprehend Boris is that he is a barrister. He knows he is in criminal court the next day from the papers which his clerk received at 5pm. He may not settle down to read them until 10pm and only then does he address his mind to the question of whether he is booked to prosecute or defend.”
Is that how barristers operate?
SOMERJOHN
Yes I am pretty sure you are right. Personally I wonder if it might be better, and less of a risk to the public, for the party leader to be chosen by ordinary party members only when the party is in opposition, and to be chosen by MPs when the party is in government. But that is just a thought.
@Trigguy: “I got Peterborough completely wrong. Like many others, what surprised me was the way the CON vote held up against BXP, who would have romped it if more Tories had been feeling disloyal.”
My pet theory is that, post-referendum, we are seeing that Brexit supporters are just not very inclined to change their voting choices due to Brexit. They will take the free shot in the GM Vauxhall Conference elections to the European Parliament, but not change their vote when it really matters.
Hence, lots of Brexit supporters were happy to be fobbed off with Labour’s transparent promises to carry through Brexit in 2017 (whilst Remainers flocked to Labour as the only game in town worth playing).
In Peterborough, not enough Tory voting Brexit supporters switched despite it being obvious that a Brexit Party victory was actually good news for any future Tory PM trying to implement Brexit. John Redwood said it immediately after the by-election that it would have been better for the Tories to have had a Brexit Party win.
From investopedia
“Solvency Versus Liquidity
While solvency represents a company’s ability to meet long-term obligations, liquidity represents a company’s ability to meet its short-term obligations. In order for funds to be considered liquid, they must be either immediately accessible or easily converted into usable funds. Cash is considered the most liquid payment vehicle. A company that lacks liquidity can be forced to enter bankruptcy even if solvent if it cannot convert its assets into funds that can be used to meet financial obligations.”
It’s possible that a firm might consider itself “broke” even if solvent, if it’s forced into bankruptcy by a lack of liquidity.
@JSB
Take it you are a fan of Johnson.
J S-B
“If The Remain vote is divided several ways Labour, Lib Dems, Green, SNP. Plaid, Change, then Boris may win the election at a canter.”
Such a comment may have had some meaning last century when (in the 1960s, for example) there was actually a UK (not just a GB) polity which largely responded similarly to events.
UK elections are usually decided by the largest polity within the state (which is reasonable from a unionist standpoint), and only if England can’t make up its FPTP mind, do the rest of us influence the result.
Including SNP & PC in your list makes little sense, as neither stand candidates in England. However, if England doesn’t provide a majority government for the UK, then it does make sense for every polity to ensure the return of as few Tories as possible.
Your endorsement of a position that other Remain parties should withdraw their candidates in Scotland, and that only the SNP and LDs should stand here, in opposition to the Tories, is welcome.
” Davis conceded defeat once Cameron leapfrogged him in MP votes in the final round and knew the membership hustings were not going to turn it round.”
I don’t remember Davis conceding defeat at that point.
Agree with @Valerie (FPT) re our Rory’s ridiculous posture. Legs spread so far apart he risks groin strain.
Someone needs to tell him it isn’t a power pose – just a self inflicted humiliation. After seeing that, I’d never vote for him.
Alec
No offence, but I think you and Valerie are talking bollox.
Actually, the seated “power-pose” is a new one on me.
Javid does a standy-up one that borders on the splits, which I thought was very brave.
@Somerjohn
“While in a way such instant impressions are facile, I do think that people who don’t get the chance to see how nice things are, in general, on the Continent, are more likely to be of the brexit persuasion.”
I agree. We have to guard against glib generalisations, and I can’t pretend to know these countries in any great depth, but visiting them, spending time in their great cities and talking to the people who live there, does give you a better insight into what makes them tick. Certainly better than viewing them through the skewed lens offered to us by most of our newspapers and many of our more jingoistic commentators and opinion-formers. Jonny Foreigner does indeed get it right sometimes.
As for this baleful Tory leadership contest, I would think it’s heading towards a Hunt v Johnson run off in the membership vote, with it being Johnson’s to lose. It won’t be a total walkover for Johnson, and his capability to self destruct is well known, but he will start well in front. It’s very likely he will become our next Prime Minister.
Playing slightly idle games, I’m starting to muse on who might be Corbyn’s dream and nightmare opponent. His nightmare adversary is in my view very unlikely to progress to the run off, but it would be Rory Stewart. Reasonable, centrist, emollient, I think Corbyn would be in trouble against him, certainly in the battle for the crucial swing centrist voters in a GE. I think they’d herd Stewart’s way. The Tory MPs and membership will save Corbyn here because I don’t think Stewart has the remotest prayer of leading the current Tory Party.
However, Corbyn’s dream would be Johnson. The perfect Tory cartoon character with knobs on. Corbyn would feed off the old buffoon all day long, especially with his well honed campaigning skills. Authenticity against carefully crafted phoniness? Authenticity every time with the added bonus that Johnson will have a lot of fire coming from behind him.
If I was Jezza, I’d be praying for Johnson to come home.
And I think he just might.
OldNat
“necrotizing fasciitis.”
which one is the infection agent and which one is the weak immune agent? Also, who would administer the anti-biotics or if necessary surgery.
[Oddly, I was reading Feuchtwanger’s Moscow 1937 a few days ago, he has the same question – not necessarily the right answers – it has nothing to do with the Labour Party, just with the symptoms.]
Batty
Enjoyed your Berlin chat and totally agree.
Don’t agree with the stuff about Johnson/Corbyn though. I think the latter is a busted flush [whatever one of them is] and I don’t see him making a comeback this time.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he is gone before the next GE but manages to sort out Long-Bailey as his replacement first – who will continue with the excellent anti-EU work he has already managed.
Re Johnson – I just wonder if the Tory members might just go with Hunt – I am assuming that a lot of drop-out contestants votes will go to him so he could have a very large lead in MPs come the final two.
John Crace in the G has a great write up on the contest and the G also have a hilarious highlights video which is worth a look – but it is excruciating to watch.
Polling comment via Twitter by Peter Oborne:
“The Daily Telegraph (where Boris Johnson has a column) splashes on a poll by CTF (which donates to Johnson’s campaign) saying that Johnson best placed to “win back Tory supporters who deserted the party under Theresa May.” Welcome to British journalism!”
Yet that does also seem to be the same interpretation AW makes above from the very limited data we have so far? Having one’s friends pointing out one’s strengths is not de facto corruption.
@SOMERJOHN
It’s a shame we’ve lost input from TOH when it could have become illuminating, in giving us an insight into the thoughts of a strongly anti-EU, brexit-motivated Tory party member at a time when that group has a pivotal role to play in choosing our next PM.
I don’t know if it’s because everything seems to be going so pear-shaped from that perspective that engagement is just too dispiriting, or whether TOH is busily engaged elsewhere, but I for one would welcome his thoughts on the leadership election.
Agreed, TOH’s view would be intriguing at this stage.
Personally I got the impression he was very unsettled by the whole unpleasant impersonation thing, but either way I do hope his absence is by choice rather than circumstance.
@TRIGGUY
Gove’s drug habits. I don’t want to come across all Mr Angry, but I’m surprised how many commentators I’ve heard giving him a relatively easy time. Lots of excuses along the lines of ‘we’ve all done a few things we regret when we were young’. I haven’t studied the time-line carefully, but Gove is about my age, and the incident in question was about 20 years ago I think. That makes him early-30’s at the time he was taking cocaine. To me, that’s not the idiocy of youth, that’s a decision of a relatively well informed adult. A rather bad decision.
The point as I’ve seen it made is more that he wasn’t a politician at the time, rather than a “folly of youth” argument. And that whilst we can reasonably expect politicians (and others) to adhere to certain standards, to limit their gene pool to only people who’ve always met those standards prior to public life is rather pointlessly limiting.
To take it to extremes, I’d take a recovering addict over a priest as Drugs Tsar any day.
Anyway, it got we wondering about the people giving him an easy time. Is it because they’ve all done similar things and are either not that bothered about others doing it, and/or worried someone might discover their guilty secrets.
I suspect it’s because even journalists have some limit to their hypocrisy and know that their profession is probably one of the most rife there is with recreational cocaine use? Indeed, Gove was one of them when he did what he’s admitted to, and it’s not a big stretch that the people cited as taking cocaine at his party were probably journalists also?
@Eotw
“Take it you are a fan of Johnson”.
I am a big fan of Jesus Christ and The Bible. Not a fan of politicians in the sense I only trust them to a very limited extent. Met far too many in Westminster and elsewhere.
I do pray for them as mandated in The Bible.
But I do try to put myself in their shoes and think what they should be doing if they want to win. This is regardless of which party and which personality. It is at national and local level. Getting accurate polling information is certainly a good start.
I do try to analyse and understand their strengths and weaknesses.
Was it just that Boris was on HIGNFY in 1998 (21 years ago) ? Was it that he made a success of it ? Why have many other MPs not made the same impact? Alan Duncan was much funnier but his Westminster career and serious Cabinet career went backwards not forwards. He was Shadow Home Secretary in 2009. It would have been him not Theresa May who was Home Secretary in 2010. Boris has something many of the voters and more than half Tory members love and trust. I am trying to identify and interpret it. Others may do a better job. Just trying to get the ball rolling.
Three English cricketers stand out in the last 40 years. Botham, Flintoff and KP. All three were considered by the equivalent of Cricket’s Civil Service as being unreliable, not good choice as captain, ill disciplined, reckless etc. All three were loved by many because when they were batting they might score an exciting six. English character I think.
This seems the appeal of Boris.
My advice as regards any politician in power is to pray and pray very hard.
@Oldnat
Brilliant answer as per usual.
Can not take it all in at 2.00 am
My prayer for Scotland and England is that many in government and elsewhere return to The Bible and if they are more likely to do so as independent nations, then fine with me. But I am glad that just after you kindly sent us in England a Scottish King that within a decade he gave us a splendid translation of the Bible.
I do love being part of the same nation since the 1600s as so many supremely talented Scottish people in business, art, sport, medicine, science, politics, Bible teaching, etc.
Even now who can compare with Andrew Neil, Alan Brazil, Nicky Campbell and as a wordsmith George Galloway ?
If there is any way I could persuade you to stay, I would. If a majority of you really want to leave us, then sincerely sorry we must have let you down somewhere.
I do hope that if you leave then the North and South and East of West of Scotland do not then fall out and fragment four ways.
If you leave, do you take the lady set to lead the Lib Dems and the other Scottish born MPs with you?
@Trigguy
Gove’s drug habits. I don’t want to come across all Mr Angry, but I’m surprised how many commentators I’ve heard giving him a relatively easy time. Lots of excuses along the lines of ‘we’ve all done a few things we regret when we were young’. I haven’t studied the time-line carefully, but Gove is about my age, and the incident in question was about 20 years ago I think. That makes him early-30’s at the time he was taking cocaine. To me, that’s not the idiocy of youth, that’s a decision of a relatively well informed adult. A rather bad decision.
Anyway, it got we wondering about the people giving him an easy time. Is it because they’ve all done similar things and are either not that bothered about others doing it, and/or worried someone might discover their guilty secrets.
Do you also wonder at the near absence of discussion about Johnsons cocaine and cannabis taking. I appreciate it was at University but with all the attention given to Gove there is very little given to Johnson.
Do you think it is the same reason as you put forward above or is it because many of those newspapers highlighting Gove’s drug taking past are supporters of Johnson?