A quick post about the YouGov poll in Friday’s Times. Topline Westminster voting intention figures are CON 19%, LAB 19%, LDEM 24%, BREXIT 22%.
These are obviously startling figures, unprecedented even. There are historical examples of third parties taking the lead (Cleggmania, for example, or the early successes of the SDP-Liberal Alliance), but I don’t think there are any when the Conservatives and Labour were both pushed out of the top two.
However, even leaving aside the traditional warning that this is “just one poll”, this is one poll conducted in the immediate aftermath of the European elections. Part of what we are seeing is a boost for the Liberal Democrats and Brexit party from doing well in the Euros, getting lots of media coverage and looking like winners. Under normal circumstances we would expect that boost to fade in time (though a success for either of them at the Peterborough by-election could potentially keep it going).
Realistically though, we’ve got several weeks of coverage of the Conservative leadership election ahead of us, followed by the media circus around the elevation of a new Prime Minister. The media agenda will move back towards Labour and the Conservatives, and I’d be surprised if we didn’t seem one or other of them move back into the lead.
Nevertheless, it’s a remarkable poll, and like the election results last week, again brings home the extent to which Brexit is tearing apart the party identities, loyalties and assumptions that have traditionally underpinned our electoral politics. Our party system really does seem to be straining under the pressure. I don’t expect it to break just yet, but looking ahead we still have Brexit itself to deliver (or not, as the case may be). There is almost certainly plenty more political instability to come.
BRXT
“Shouldn’t every country put their nation first?”
That’s a very “nationalist” question to ask!
It’s why I use the term “polity” instead of “country” (which has a variety of imprecise meanings.
As to “nation”, there are at least 5 in the UK (including Brirish) so which “nation” amongst those do you prefer that the UK state puts first? – and what happens to those that you want to place in a subordinate position?
Observer piece on the Opinium poll
https://archive.fo/qx2au
This is a theoretical question. Hypothetical question. Would a candidate being suspended a few days before a by election come too late to significantly affect VI?
I assume about one-third votes have already been posted and that unless on local TV news as lead item that news travels too fast to move VI.
I stress theoretical. Hypothetical.
Anecdotal reports only. Not polled in Peterborough.
Hearing Brexit Party and Lib Dem are what the people out shopping are saying to activists.
Then again there may be a shy Labour vote.
“The left amongst us must rally to Jeremy.”
Very good. I laughed so much I nearly wet myself (easy to do at my age).
Canada
I’m afraid I didn’t have the stamina to read the whole of your essay, but I agree that what happened in Canada should serve as a warning to the two main UK parties.
Brxt
“Shouldn’t every country put their nation first?”
Every country except England apparently. If you put England first you’re automatically a racist imperialist.
On the polls being all over the place – isn’t it a nice change from the ‘polldrums’ that we were all complaining about not so long ago, when we were trying to read trends into Tories or Labour going a point or two above or below 40%?
How do you rank the Conservative Party Leader candidates as the next Dr Who?
The more I look at them, their visual look and mannerisms, it just looks a very substantial highly credible plan B option for many.
They may or may not deliver Brexit but several could make a real go of it in the Tardis and get good TV ratings.
Jonathan Stuart-Brown: How do you rank the Conservative Party Leader candidates as the next Dr Who?
The more I look at them, their visual look and mannerisms, it just looks a very substantial highly credible plan B option for many.
They may or may not deliver Brexit but several could make a real go of it in the Tardis and get good TV ratings.
They would do OK for 1 or 2 episodes, perhaps a few more. But in the long run, they would disappoint, because no one would dare run them against the Daleks. Every single one of them would react to the threat by themselves shouting ‘Exterminate, Annihilate, Destroy’ in futile attempts to out-dalek the Daleks.
PeteB,
“Every country except England apparently”
It depends really on the objective or outlook.
If it is to be more internationalist and open to others then No.
If it is to distance yourself from other Countries or associations and people’s then perhaps Yes.
I suppose you could see it as “Exceptionalism” being the test.
If you want to be just like everyone else that’s fine. If you want to be or see yourself as superior or unique then that’s something different!
Peter.