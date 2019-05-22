There are five polls with fieldwork conducted at least partially since the weekend – I don’t know if there are more to come overnight (I think there may be at least one more. ComRes and Survation have both polled during the campaign, but I don’t know if either are doing a final call):
Panelbase (14th-21st May) – BREX 30%, LAB 25%, LDEM 15%, CON 12%, GRN 7%, ChUK 3%, UKIP 3% (tabs
Kantar (14th-21st May) – BREX 27%, LAB 24%, LDEM 15%, CON 13%, GRN 8%, ChUK 5%, UKIP 4% (tabs)
Opinium (17th-20th May) – BREX 38%, LAB 17%, LDEM 15%, CON 12%, GRN 7%, ChUK 3%, UKIP 2%
YouGov (19th-21st May) – BREX 37%, LAB 13%, LDEM 19%, CON 7%, GRN 12%, ChUK 4%, UKIP 3% (tabs)
BMG (20th-22nd May) – BREX 35%, LAB 18%, LDEM 17%, CON 12%, GRN 8%, ChUK 4%, UKIP 2% (tabs
The broad story across the polls is the same – the Brexit party are ahead, Conservative support has utterly collapsed, the Lib Dems are doing well in the mid-to-high teens, and both Change UK and UKIP have failed to shine. There is more variation in the detail, and particularly in how well or badly Labour are doing. Kantar and Panelbase have them not far behind the Brexit party; Opinium and BMG have them down in the teens, YouGov have them below the Liberal Democrats in third place.
This isn’t an election like 2017 when pollsters took very different approaches and the differences are easy to explain. The polling companies aren’t taking radically different approaches – there are some differences in turnout modelling (BMG and Opinium, for example, are taking only those most certain to vote, which will be boosting the Brexit party and Lib Dems), Kantar are estimating the likely vote who say don’t know based on their demographics and answers to other questions, which explains their comparative low figure for the Brexit party (they’d be on 31% otherwise). And don’t overlook simple things like when the fieldwork was conducted – all the polls have been showing a downwards trend in Labour support, so it may not be co-incidence that the polls from Panelbase & Kantar whose earliest fieldwork is over a week old have higher support for Labour.
The bottom line however is that this is a tricky election. Firstly, turnout for European elections is normally low (and one of the problems with polls in recent years is getting too many of the sort of people who vote, and not enough of those who don’t bother). Secondly, most polling companies rely on some degree to weighting by past general election vote to make sure their samples are representative, as how people voted at previous elections normally correlates pretty well with their current vote. An election like this, when an awful lot of people are not voting for the party that they voted for at the last election, will make those techniques less effective. We shall see on Sunday.
In the meantime, several people have asked me about exit polls tomorrow. There won’t be any. The big, offical BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll is only conducted at general elections anyway, but even if they wanted to, they couldn’t do one tomorrow. For the European elections the rules that ban the publication of exit polls until after polls close apply across Europe, so it wouldn’t be legal to public any exit poll until the polls have closed everywhere in the European Union… and some countries won’t finish voting until Sunday night.
We call candidate agents “scrutineers”, because they scrutineer the voting process and count for a particular candidate.
Everyone else is given a title in relation to where they work in the system.
Someone who works at a poll is a “poll clerk”, etc.
@NICKP
“Looks like the rule of law now being ignored by the fascists – this was always the next step after a “hostile environment”.”
I’m a fascist because I don’t believe migrants should be allowed to vote in British elections?
Are you for ****ing real?
@OLDNAT
“Meanwhile, the UK’s remnant empire is under even more threat – 116 to 6 vote at the UN that UK must decolonise the Chagos Islands immediately.
The UK’s glorious allies in its humiliation were Trump’s USA, Israel, Austria, Hungary and the Maldives.
What a nice bunch of friends.”
You think it’s bad to have US and Israel as allies? Please clarify
BRXT
Technically, “Fascism” only applies to a particular right-wing totalitarian movement in Italy – just as the appropriate terms would be “Falangist” in Spain, “Iron Guard” in Rumania, or “Nazi” in Germany.
So it would seem wrong to describe you as a Fascist.
It’s very English, however, to just use a foreign loan word to describe a “blood and soil” English Nationalist, rather than create their own term.
BRXT,
“I’m a fascist because I don’t believe migrants should be allowed to vote in British elections?”
No because you favoured people legally entitled to vote under democratically decided laws being denied their legal right!
Fascists have a long history of denying the rights of others even when they have a legal right or, when they have the power to do so, removing the rights of others based on arbitrary criteria that generalises and classifies citizens by type rather than as individuals.
Peter.
@PETER CAIRNS (SNP)
“How’s this for a put down…
Brxt hasn’t got the brains to be a Fascist!”
Coming from the man whose educational peak was St Brides RC High School, East Kilbride……?
(You have no idea how much I am laughing myself right now)
@PETER CAIRNS (SNP)
“No because you favoured people legally entitled to vote under democratically decided laws being denied their legal right!
Fascists have a long history of denying the rights of others even when they have a legal right or, when they have the power to do so, removing the rights of others based on arbitrary criteria that generalises and classifies citizens by type rather than as individuals.”
So Remainers wanting to overturn the 2016 referendum are fascists? Cheers Pete!
“Coming from the man whose educational peak was St Brides RC High School, East Kilbride……?”
Try harder, Facebook does give my school but also Glasgow Caledonian, 2:1 Hon joint Politics & Sociology
“So Remainers wanting to overturn the 2016 referendum are fascists?”
No because they calling for a democratic decision to reverse Brexit and Cameron claimed that his Government would abide by the referendum result, but it was never made binding by law, it was only advisory.
“The European Union Referendum Act 2015 – the law that allowed the referendum to take place – didn’t specify what would happen in the event of a vote to leave. … It said “because of the sovereignty of Parliament, referendums cannot be legally binding in the UK, and are therefore advisory”
Peter.
OLDNAT
“It’s very English, however, to just use a foreign loan word to describe a “blood and soil” English Nationalist, rather than create their own term.”
No it isn’t. Thats just you getting your nightly, anti-English sneer in.
David Colby,
“Thats just you getting your nightly, anti-English sneer in.”
Well said!
Most countries use “loaned” foreign words when it fits fine and can be widely accepted and easily understood.
Coming up with an “English” word for fascist would be pretty pointless and doubtless the same type of people who criticise you for using a “foreign” word would probably say “Oh so a foreign word isn’t good enough for you!”
Peter.
Apparently the Labour Party now has the same divisions within it as the Conservatives. The following was posted on the BBC News website under European Election UK at 3.00 PM GMT, seven hours before the polls closed:
European elections 2019: Ex-Welsh minister Andrews quits Labour and votes Green
“When my postal ballot arrived two weeks ago, I returned it immediately with a cross against the Greens,” Mr Andrews said, praising the work of Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and the party’s MEP Molly Scott Cato.
The former Welsh Labour Education and Services Ministers quit the party and voted Green in EU election, on grounds his party had become Pro-Brexit, failed to tackle anti-semitism in the Party and not seriously addressed the rise of the extreme right in British politics.
“He added that he would like to rejoin the party, but warned if ‘Labour enables Brexit, I won’t be back”.
That’s pretty clear and is not just coming from a supporter or an ordinary member, but from a former Welsh Labour Cabinet Minister.
He not only voted Green, but then named two Green candidates that were running for election to EU Parliament from the South East and South West.
It is these kind of statements along with looking at 2019 local government election stats that made me make the prediction that I did, in terms of both the Conservatives and Labour; and it is why I think YouGov polling is accurate in this election.