The Times have released a new YouGov poll of party members – the report is here and the tables here.
Theresa May’s time is essentially up. Party members are normally the loyalist of the loyal, but even here there are few good words to be said. Only 20% of her own members think she is doing well and 79% think she should resign. Asked about her record, 25% of Tory party members think she has been a poor Prime Minister, 38% a terrible Prime Minister.
Let us therefore move swiftly onto her replacement. The obvious frontrunner with party members remains Boris Johnson. He is seen as a good leader by 64% to 31%, and is the first choice of 39% of party members, easily ahead of his rivals. He has the highest positive ratings on every measure YouGov asked about – 77% of party members think he has a likeable personality, 70% that he would be able to win a general election, 69% that he shares their outlook, 67% that he is up to the job, 69% that he would be a strong leader, 61% that he would be competent.
Johnson is very clearly in pole position – yet in past Conservative leadership elections the clear early frontrunner has not necessarily gone on to win (and indeed, there is no guarantee that Johnson will even reach the final round or get to be voted on by party members). One can recall the time when Michael Portillo was the obvious frontrunner to succeed William Hague, or David Davis the obvious frontrunner to succeed Michael Howard.
Looking at the rest of the field, Dominic Raab is in second place in first preferences on 13%. As the other candidate to have resigned from the cabinet – and likely to be see as a “true Brexiteer” by members – he comes closest to Johnson in the head-to-head match ups and beats ever other candidate in head-to-head figures. Considering he has a substantially lower profile than Johnson, it is a positive finding.
Of the Brexiteers in the cabinet, Michael Gove is the second best known candidate after Johnson, but polls badly on many counts. While most see him as competent and up to the job, he is not seen as capable of winning an election or having a likeable personality. Andrea Leadsom is seen as likeable, but not as an election winner. Penny Mordaunt receives high don’t know figures on most scores.
Looking at the candidates who backed Remain in the referendum, Sajid Javid seems best placed candidate from that wing of the party. In first preferences he is in joint third with Michael Gove, and in the head to head scores he would beat Hunt, Hancock, Mordaunt or Stewart (and tie with Leadsom). He scores well on being likeable, competent and up to the job, but his figures are more mixed on being seen as an election winner.
These are, of course, only the opinions of party members. While they will have the final say, they do not get a say on who makes the shortlist. That is down to MPs, and as things stand there is very scant information on who is doing well or badly among that electorate.
The mistake some tories – and others – are making is in assuming that they are in a “Theresa May shaped hole” when they are in a brexit shaped hole.
The new leader of the tories can only win on a “no deal” platform – which sets up a political firestorm.
Tables (5-10 sure to vote, exlcuding DKs) for Scotland have:
SNP 39% – 1/39 2/19.5 5/13
Bxp 17% – 3/17
Lab 16% – 4/16
Lib 13% – 6/13
Con 10%
Grn 9%
That’s another 4-2 and 3-3 poll, as per earlier prediction.
Agreed. Years of being told that FPTP brings strong governments (i.e large majorities) only works when you’ve had years of it. We had Brown using Blair’s worst electoral result, with calls of “not elected”. Then we had coalition. Then we had a small Cameron majority. Then TM managed to lose that majority. We’ve arguably had 10 years of ‘no strong mandate’ governance*, and many of the voters are mightily peed off with the state of affairs.
*Con+Lib was actually the most mandated government, with 59% of UK votes getting a governing party elected. However, it was not the shining beacon, given that 35% of voters stayed away and DNV secured the highest share of the electorate.
That many voters in the UK think ‘strong government’ equates to ‘not having to compromise’ is rather sad, I feel. In a sense we elect 650 negotiators, all of who want a position where they don’t have to negotiate.
Lunch break over but quick kudos to LDEM folks.
Looking at the YG poll then they appear to making a lot of xLAB’17 VI “stick” (ie it’s not just “loans” for the EPs, xLAB’17 would also vote LDEM in a GE)
Hence why LDEM are roughly same in EPs and GEs.
Still not much coming from CON’17 but when new CON leader comes in then fair to assume they might get a slice of CON’17-Remain’16.
So beyond a “honeymoon” return of some BXP VI could CON then net lose VI via LDEM attack on their Remain flank?
LDEM into the 20%+s? I wouldn’t even rule out one poll showing them in the lead on say 22% with CON, LAB, BXP on 21% or very close to a near equal 4-way split (NATS and smaller parties making up the balance)
PS The LAB “boost” of 8-9% for GEs is coming from a few sources: tactical vote from Greens; higher LTV for GE; bits and bobs from smaller parties.
Slightly disappointed at Verhofstadts comment. Some Brits (perhaps slightly more in areas of devolved governance) fully appreciate the potential advantages of federalism (and accept it can have drawbacks).
I would like to see some clever boots financial wizards give a projection of a federalised UK and how the different ‘states’ (no regions please!) would fare from such a setup. I imagine someone has already done this, and for political reasons, it was rejected by Con/Lab over the years.
TrigGuy has explained it pretty well, but it is worth adding that once you get down to these small samples (60 out of 2000) the assumption that the shape of the distribution is a normal (Gaussian) curve isn’t exactly true and you need to use the Poisson distribution. It won’t be very different, but it shoulf be detectably asymmetric.
Incidentally, I noticed that the positive response from men is even higher at 4%. Does this mean that they have more of a problem with homosexual landlords? Actually, I suspect that the question implied both genders in their term landlords.
Full Scottish Panelbase poll
Details (with useful graphics) from Ballot Box Scotland.
EU
SNP – 38%
Lab – 16%
Brex – 16%
Con – 11%
LD -10%
Green – 4%
ChUK – 2%
UKIP – 2%
Seat 1 : SNP
Seat 2 : SNP
Seat 3 : Lab
Seat 4 : BxP
Seat 5 : SNP
Seat 6 : Con
“To summarise, don’t expect an immediate Tory meltdown at the next GE, but unless they start thinking a little more in the long term, expect a slow decline.”
As others have said, there is a long established centre right political tradition in all democracies and that’s not going to change any time soon, if ever. Accordingly, there will always be centre right political parties, waxing and waning as all parties, left and right, invariably do depending on the direction and power of political tides. Of course that party, in this country, doesn’t have to be the Conservative Party as we know it today, or have known it for the best part of a 100 years. A political party can have longevity but not assured perpetuity.
There is growing electoral evidence that the British Conservative Party has been in the slow decline you refer to for the best part of 30 years. If you use the criteria of electoral success, vote share, size of membership, organisation, financial solvency geographical and demographic diversity, then the party has been declining more or less in plain sight.
The question of course is where does this decline take it? Do they become subsumed by a younger more energetic right wing party like the one Farage is looking to create or do they somehow wrest back their monopoly of centre right British politics, halt their remorseless decline, and re-invent themselves. My hunch is that they’ve become a terminally toxic brand and it could well be that the next historically successful centre right political party in this country will look, sound and feel completely different, with a new name too in all likelihood. This process may be facilitated by the party splitting over Brexit, although fear of ceding FPTP generated electoral advantage to Labour may postpone this a while.
Then again a Johnson led Tory Party might throw a Molotov cocktail into this overdue realignment of British centre right politics and accelerate matters greatly. I could be wrong, but it really does feel as if we’re entering the fag end days of the Conservative Party as we’ve grown to know it. The decline started in the latter days of Thatcher and the denouement might occur under Johnson. Successive Tory leaders since Thatcher have bequeathed an every emptier shell to each of their unfortunate successors. Could Johnson breathe life into this shell or could he be the politician to finally shatter its thinning edifice?
“That many voters in the UK think ‘strong government’ equates to ‘not having to compromise’ is rather sad, I feel. In a sense we elect 650 negotiators, all of who want a position where they don’t have to negotiate.”
I would suggest that the long period of titanic majorities under Thatcher/Blair is, historically, the exception in our Parliament, and this period has done a great deal of damage to the abilities and attitudes of MPs and voters.
Labour voters fumed for 13 years (1979-1992) without their party getting a look in, then (after the chaotic “gap” under Major) Tory voters fumed for another 13 years after Blair’s election, with many being very disappointed or angry when their party finally won power and it wasn’t what they wanted (i.e. Blair or Cameron). Meanwhile among the winning sides, “strong leadership” verged upon dictatorship, with party leaders having packed so many loyalists in the chamber that they could do almost anything they liked without having to seriously argue for it, and arguably encouraging a culture of leaks and backstabbing because straightforward discussion became impossible. Perhaps the worst part is that both Thatcher and Blair/Brown were notorious control freaks with a tendency to fire anyone with ideas that they didn’t like and promote people for loyalty instead, with the result that the current leading groups of both parties are distinctly unimpressive because anyone with initiative was weeded out as a potential threat. Even accounting for the radicalisation of the Labour membership, the way in which the party’s supposed leading lights abjectly capitulated to Corbyn back in the leadership election was an embarassment, and it’s only been downhill from there – the same can be said about the Tories’ inability to agree a line on Brexit without somebody attempting to undermine it every five minutes.
I looked at the Comres turnout figures last night and note that there is a 21 point gap in the 10/9 between the Brexit Party and Conservative, and that SNP has the second highest turnout probability after the Brexit Party followed by LD and Green, all in the 80s.
UKIP, UKC, surprisingly Plaid and Other are all in the 60s. If that were to occur my calculation would be that of the 73 EU seats Farage and the Conservatives would get one seat less than a combined LD, Labour, Green, SNP, Plaid grouping.
These then are my projected estimates of the percentage for each party after the count next Sunday night:
Brexit 38%
LD 16.7%
Labour 14.3%
Green 11%
Conservative 7.7%
SNP 4.3%
UK Change 2.9%
UKIP 2.4%
Other 1.8%
Plaid .7%
I see no possibility for the Conservative to bounce back between now and Thursday, and strongly disagree with those who are promoting LD over Green as I do not think that LD have the bench strength to take a second seat in any region and that therefore encouraging people to choose LD or Green in every region except the North East will likely prevent another Brexit Party MP or Conservative from being elected.
I also think that the SGP is in contention for the last seat with the Tories and Brexit Party in Scotland and do not see how voting Labour or LD will prevent the Tories from winning a seat or Brexit a second seat.
Given that Comres has a 82% 9/10 turnout rate for Green, I think their is now a potential for a lot of younger voters to show up as they are highly motivated to punish the Tories, just like Momentum tried to mobilize them in the 2017 GE.
“CON-Remain: 46%
CON-Leave: 63% (most of whom will be voting BXP)”
while you could be right your use of stylised sets (the boxes in the spreadhseets) is flawed (you cannot make the assumption without knowing the individual response). You make this mistake quite often (sometimes it doesn’t matter really).
Just keep in mind that there are more sets than individuals and it should work as a test when you want to claim something.
@ SCOTS – I’ll beat you to it and show the panelbase numbers for Holyrood and even split them thus:
List VI % (change v 24Apr)
SNP 37% (uc)
SG 7% (uc)
SCON 19 (-3)
BXP 6 (+2)
SLAB 18 (-1)
SLIB 8 (+1)
For seats then:
SNP 63 (uc)
SG 6 (uc)
SCON 24 (-7)
BXP 6 (+6)
SLAB 22 (-2)
SLIB 8 (+3)
So pretty much a case of “as you were” ;)
Similar kind of thing for Westminster but due to FPTP the addition of a 6th party (5 if you ignore SG) means SNP will pretty much clean up.
Although a “new” poll it feels like its 1-2weeks old (low numbers for SG and BXP?)
Anyway, for now at least, it certainly doesn’t look like BXP are doing much beyond splitting SCON. My guess would be Ruth keeping SCON-Remain and BXP taking SCON-Leave.
Early days though and I’d be quite happy if BXP see Scotland as a waste of time, money and effort. Farage is up for doing a deal with the devil but didn’t specify which devil – the devil being in the detail ;)
You could say that Cameron rescued the Tory party and modernised it substantially, certainly enough to get it back into government when it had declined into being the ‘nasty’ party. This was achieved by moving leftwards towards the centre. I can’t see any future Tory leader being allowed or inclined to do that and by default that will consign them to Opposition for ever after.
@ CANADA – to get to their “headline” numbers polling companies have already weighted the “raw” numbers by Likelihood to Vote (LTV).
(ie you’ve doubled up on the process)
It is of course possible that self-reported LTVs are under-stating the “protest” parties turnout and/or over-stating CON and LAB. See an earlier post of mine.
I agree with much you say in your final 3 paras.