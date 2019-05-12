Today’s Sunday papers have the first polls conducted since the local elections, from Opinium and ComRes.
Opinium for the Observer have Westminster voting intentions of CON 22%(-4), LAB 28%(-5), LDEM 11%(+5), BREX 21%(+4), GRN 6%(+2), ChUK 4%(nc), UKIP 4%(nc). Fieldwork was between Wednesday and Friday, and changes are from late April. Full tables are here.
ComRes for BrexitExpress have voting intentions of CON 19%(-4), LAB 27%(-6), LDEM 14%(+7), BREX 20%(+6), GRN 5%(+2), ChUK 7%(-2), UKIP 3%(-2). Fieldwork appears to be all on Thursday, and changes are since mid-April.
Both polls have Labour and the Conservatives rapidly shedding support, with support growing for the Liberal Democrats and the Brexit party. I suspect we are seeing a combination of factors at work here, most obviously there is the continuing collapse in Conservative support over Brexit, a trend we’ve been seeing since the end of March, with support moving to parties with a clearer pro-Brexit policy. Originally that favoured UKIP too, now it is almost wholly going to the Brexit party.
Secondly there is the impact of the local elections and the Liberal Democrat successes there. For several years the Lib Dems seemed moribund and struggled to be noticed. The coverage of their gains at the local elections seems to have given them a solid boost in support, more so than the other anti-Brexit parties – for now at least, they seem to be very much alive & well again.
Third is the impact of the European elections. People are obviously more likely to vote for smaller parties in the European elections and in current circumstances obviously appear more willing to lend their vote to a different party in protest over Brexit. To some degree this will be influencing other voting intention figures as well, so I would treat Westminster voting intention figures with some scepticism in the run up to the European elections (and probably in the immediate aftermath as well, when those parties who do well will likely recieve a further boost in support).
In short, these are startling results – but we have seen startling results before (look at the polls at the height of SDP support, or just after the expenses scandal broke, or during Cleggmania). These are indeed very unusual results – the combined level of Con-Lab support in these polls are some of the very lowest we’ve seen, the Conservative share in the ComRes poll almost their lowest ever (I can find only a single Gallup poll with a lower figure, from back in 1995). What we cannot tell at the moment is whether this portends a serious readjustment of the parties, or whether things will return to more familar patterns once the European elections have passed, the Conservatives have a new leader and (assuming it ever happens) Brexit is in some way settled.
Both polls also had voting intention figures for the European Parliament elections
Opinium Euro VI – CON 11%, LAB 21%, LDEM 12%, BREX 34%, GRN 8%, ChUK 3%, UKIP 4%
ComRes Euro VI – CON 13%, LAB 25%, LDEM 14%, BREX 27%, GRN 8%, ChUK 6%, UKIP 3%
Both have the Brexit party ahead, though they are doing considerably better with Opinium than with ComRes. In both cases the Liberal Democrats have recieved a post-local election boost, putting them above the Conservatives in European voting intentions.
R Huckle,
“Do most people realise that the negotiations after the withdrawal stage, could take many years ?”
You wouldn’t think so since some are pushing the idea of leaving quickly so as to end brexit dominating everything. Leaving with no deal would cause a greater crisis, but the same problems over long drawn out negotiations would arise.
The Trevors,
“LDEM are “winning” the Remain battle but your still losing many potential seats due to the split vote.”
It is not beyond the realms of possibility still for libs to come top. Noticed a pundit saying it is far too early to call this election yet wih polls changing rapidly.
But as I already said, few people care who their MEP is, what will matter is the percentages for each party regardless of how many MEPs they get. If small parties get a big vote but just miss out on representation, it will further the complaints in general against the current government.
However, some labour MPs seem to be trying to fight back against the idea their party could countenance leave.
Pete B,
“Because our negotiators were inept and probably Remain sympathisers. As far as I can see they didn’t actually make any demands just weak requests. But I’m sure you have much greater inside knowledge of the process than I do.”
I thought the government wasted a year trying to find an alternative to the backstop. They could have come back to parliament a year earlier to debate the backstop and its implications, or gone on trying as they ddi, for what they consider a better deal.
Just exactly what could they have done differently? The EU stated bluntly its own red lines and has never budged. The negotiations simply illustrated the Uk is a lot weaker then the EU, something which will come into play in any future negotiations with anyone else, if we do leave.
“If nationalising land is a centre-left policy what would you call hard left?”
Surely all land in the Uk is held by the crown. Citizens have merely been issued freeholds (licenses to occupy the land) which could be revoked at any time. Land is already nationalised. (its a right wing thing)
Some of you may be interested in the inquest going on in Belfast into the Ballymurphy murders.
I have not seen any BBC report of this inquest on the BBC television news. I may have missed it.
Two links here.
https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2019/05/10/news/ballymurphy-inquest-anger-after-claim-paras-had-sweepstake-for-first-kill–1616599/
https://www.itv.com/news/utv/2019-05-13/ex-paratrooper-tells-ballymurphy-inquest-soldiers-lost-control/
@Sam
It’s top of the Northern Ireland news.
Not important in UK news, because:
a) Northern Ireland not important
or
b) BBC wants to minimise who sees the article
You decide.
TW
Very interesting maps. Thanks. I note that they are using current constituency boundaries. Do you know if the 2018 boundary changes will come in before 2022?
————————-
Danny
“Surely all land in the Uk is held by the crown. Citizens have merely been issued freeholds (licenses to occupy the land) which could be revoked at any time.”
They’ll have to send the army in if they want mine, whether it’s McDonnell’s or HM’s apparatchiks.
A 4-page tabloid-style newspaper has just been delivered from our SCON MP. I have checked carefully, but there is NO mention of the EU election.
Instead it seems Andrew Bowie is focussed on a General Election soon, and the Tory leadership battle. He has a big picture of him and Michael Gove meeting the Dee Salmon Fisheries board. I would have thought Scottish inland fishing is outwith the responsibilities of DEFRA, but maybe this is a sector where MG intends to supplement SG spending.
Needless to say there is also an attack in the tablod on Nicola Sturgeon`s waste and her attempts at a second Indy referendum.
@ SHEVII – Good point about NW and Inds in general.
Crude “tweaks” to polls will miss things like that for sure. However, I expect we’re only talking about 1-2 seats across whole of UK and probably zero. Possibly a “split vote” issue that denies someone else a seat. More details…
The 8th seat in NW is likely to go to someone on about 9% (currently looks pretty safe bet that LAB and BXP will both get 3 with the 7th and 8th up for grabs either as a 4th (eg 36/4) or a 1st for CON, LDEM or Green)
It’s not my neck of the woods but I doubt Tommy Robinson could get to 9%.
However, I’m sure you know the history. In 2009 Nick Griffin (BNP) won a seat in NW.Eng and BNP then lost that seat in 2014 (with UKIP going from 1 to 3).
Most UKIP MEPs left UKIP in large part due to Batten giving a platform to Robinson and a general shift to the extreme far-right.
Robinson wasn’t allowed to stand for UKIP so had to stand as an Independent.
IMHO not all “far-right” voters will know Robinson is not standing for UKIP and be a bit confused in the polling booth when they get a huge list of parties and names. Some might spot his name and tick the box, some might tick UKIP thinking he is UKIP?
How they spit I don’t know but I’d be unpleasantly surprised if Robinson or UKIP got to 9% and won a seat. Perhaps 2% each?
I’ve previously mentioned the POSSIBLE “compromise effect” of UKIP helping BXP win votes. They see UKIP (and Robinson) as too toxic and hence that cognitively allows them to see BXP as being “acceptable”.
My guess is 1-2% to UKIP might “help” BXP but certainly 5%+ would be eating in to their pool of voters.
However, BXP would probably still hope to make up those numbers from CON and LAB Leavers and if BXP want make a serious effort at contesting seats in a GE under FPTP then they need to park the “BNP” baggage with UKIP (and I’m sure all other parties will try to make out BXP are simply BNP in sheep’s clothing). Sadly a small minority of the UK population are extreme far-right but appealing to that small % will mean you never get many seats in Westminster.
Farage has tried to be an MP at Westminster plenty of times. He, like all of us, understands the difference between 650 seats on FPTP and 12 constituencies of varying numbers of seats under D’Hondt. Also understands EPs are a “protest vote” and will boost “protest parties”.
However, if you want MPs in Westminster you need to be either a “regional/national niche” party or for UK wide you need to be a bit more than a “protest party”.
SHEVII
I’m not sure whether Yorkshire Party or similar independents will have any clout but in the North West region we have an extremely high profile Tommy Robinson who seems to be visiting virtually every town
The YouGov poll says Respondents were only shown the parties / candidates standing in their area. The YouGov North region covers 3 EP Regions of course (NW, NE, Yorks) and shows the Yorkshire Party on 1%. Mr ‘Robinson’ gets a line of zeros.
Sorry link for above as it’s not in the OP:
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/y6sb0oystc/TheTimes_190509_VI_w.pdf#page=3
He’s the only independent to get a separate line in the results, though it’s possible YouGov showed the others by name and have aggregated the results (showing 2%). The above figures are full sample with 15% WNV and 17% DK.
We certainly live in interesting times…
It’s only about six months ago that it was being said that the UK was firmly in a two-party system, that LDem and UKIP were finished and something like ChUK was the only viable future except for the big two parties, who were taking 80%+ of VI between them.
I remember someone (who shall remain nameless!) taking the p1ss out of LDem advocates who were excited about the LDems hitting 10% – ‘still 30% behind, come back when you’re within 10%’.
Fast forward six months and the LDems are averaging 13% while the Tories are averaging 22% – just a 9% gap, so there you go then…
Fast forward the same 6 months and the ‘son-of-UKIP’ party has come from nowhere to average 19%…
Seat models are almost useless because there is no way that the swing to Brexit party and LDems will be uniform or can be predicted – it will be all over the place; some of the LDem swing will be easier to foresee (bits of London and its commuter belt, university towns) likewise bits of Brexit swing (Lincolnshire, Kent, Essex) but I am sure there will be some huge surprises – in the south west does the LDem tradition win out or the anti-EU tendency? Where we saw big upticks in Independent councillors, were these right-wingers sick of Tory incompetence on Brexit, or moderates weary of the whole political class?
The big current question is, I guess, can the Farage party and/or the LDems keep the big Mo going through to the Euros… I have no idea!
@Danny – “Surely all land in the Uk is held by the crown. Citizens have merely been issued freeholds (licenses to occupy the land) which could be revoked at any time. Land is already nationalised. (its a right wing thing)”
Technically this is true, but not particularly relevant. Freehold possession relates to ‘estates in land’, which are effectively a series of rights attached to a property known as an ‘estate’. This includes the right to sell freehold tenure etc. Simply revoking freeholds would be illegal under several different legal paths, so couldn’t be done without legal change.
The Crown does own all land, in theory at least, and this is the ultimate basis for things like compulsory purchase orders or the fact that estates in land owners do not own the mineral rights for oil, gas, coal, gold and silver, which are retained by the crown.
If the crown wasn’t the ultimate owner of land, an individual could block HS2 by refusing to sell their property, or I could drill for oil in my back garden without first purchasing a license – assuming I could get planning permission for the drilling structure.
An interesting diversion is to consider who the ‘Crown’ is. The meaning changes according to context, so in this context isn’t the monarch (although the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster do actually own their lands) but instead, in this context ‘the Crown’ represents the state.
So, when we say that ‘the crown’ ultimately owns all land, what we actually mean is that ‘we’ ultimately own all land.
With that in mind, please tell me where you live so I can come and camp in your back garden – I wish to claim part of my inheritance.
Alec,
“If the crown wasn’t the ultimate owner of land, an individual could block HS2 by refusing to sell their property, ”
Yes, but the point really is how different is a communist sytem where the nation owns the land to the Uk one where the crown owns the land. OK, I guess the communist one is more egalitarian. But in practice, not much different. It doesnt change things what you call it, it is a question whether in practice you have clear rights to possess or dispose of to someone else. I was originally replying to a point criticising labour for wanting to nationalise land..but we have already nationalised land.
“Jeremy Hunt trying to spin it that if the UK is in a CU with the EU, a TTIP between the EU and US would open up the NHS to US private health providers; the Irony!”
——
Lol yes, it’s coming to something when it falls to someone like Hunt to warn about TTIP.
It highlights how the economic debate around the EU has been polarised and while there’s been a fair bit on customs arrangements etc. other aspects have been rather neglected. You can see why however.
For example a fair chunk of the economically liberal press is relatively comfortable with stuff like TTIP, and when it comes to the politicians there are many on the Leave side who might consider that TTIP doesn’t go nearly far enough!
@ ROGER – You could of course be at 4% in NW.Eng EP constituency and show as 0% in a national poll. I think that was probably what SHEVII was getting at.
That does make The Yorkshire Party showing a 1% in “North” even more impressive though!
I’m sure that must be 1.4% rounded down and gross it up to just the single Y&H constituency and it puts them in with a chance of taking the 6th seat in Y&H ;)
“All to play for” ;)
Davwel
I received my PV from Kirklees on Thursday. It is not in the post yet, but it is cast and in its envelope. Other places down south were sending out PV the week before if Twitter is to be believed.
Scottish councils don’t have much excuse for being late, with no local elections… But new postal voters often get theirs late
@TW I’m not sure using YouGov UK wide polls which group Wales and West Mids together is a very clever way of making assumptions about Welsh polling when the specific You Gov Welsh polls always tell something different and they have a very good track record.
Brxt, Lab and PC will all get 1 seat; fourth one is anybody’s guess but the fourth party in terms of vote are likely to be Con
Ron,
Yes end of Tories, Labour and LDs all been predicted in recent years.
I tend to the view that there is a long slow decline in the 2 main UK parties joint vote share which the Brexit GE will prove to be merely a hiccup on the way.
I expect a new voting system eventually and coalitions to be more common.
@ Roger Mexico
Thanks for that info. I hadn’t noticed that the tables were showing YP or TR in there on a separate line. I guess a good sign that Tommy Robinson will be low end of my very wide range but can’t help feeling Yougov may be missing a sample of the electorate as his profile (numbers at hustings, coverage in local papers etc) seems much higher to me than a very round looking zero.
@ TW
Yes- I wouldn’t really have a clue what the far right voters think and how they differentiate between all the shades of far right available to them (there is EDL as well) but as you point out BNP did get a seat very narrowly, although I suspect this was at a time where their voters were slightly less aware of their nature than they are of the likes of Robinson.
My daughters PV came last week Thursday or Friday.
Electoral Calculus Scotland has updated it’s calculator to include BXP and Change.
https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/cgi-bin/usercode.py?SCOTCON=14&SCOTLAB=15&SCOTLIB=10&SCOTNAT=41&SCOTUKIP=1&SCOTGreen=5&SCOTChUK=1&SCOTBrexit=12&type=scotland&display=AllChanged®orseat=%28none%29&boundary=2017base
On the Yougov crossbreed you get SNP 56, LibDem 3, everyone else zero.
Euros still SNP 3, BXP 1 LibDem’s 1 and Lab and BXP neck and neck for the last seat!
For the UK it has also added Brexit & change.
https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/cgi-bin/usercode.py?CON=24&LAB=24&LIB=16&UKIP=2&Green=7&ChUK=2&Brexit=18&TVCON=&TVLAB=&TVLIB=&TVUKIP=&TVGreen=&TVChUK=&TVBrexit=&SCOTCON=&SCOTLAB=&SCOTLIB=&SCOTUKIP=&SCOTGreen=&SCOTChUK=&SCOTBrexit=&SCOTNAT=&display=AllChanged®orseat=%28none%29&boundary=2017base
Con 274, Lab 265, LibDem 24, Green 1, SNP 56, PC 4, BXP 8, NI 18!
Con + BXT + Unionists; 302
(but a majority of 1 if in a fit of insanity the LibDems join them!!!!!)
Lab + SNP + GRN + PC ; 326 Plus potentially the SDLP if they could win a seat.
The LibDem’s could be in an influential position but I doubt they Labour or the SNP would want to be formally part of a deal…..Once mulled to within an inch of your life twice shy!
Peter.
From the Guardian news feed
Northern Ireland elects three MEPs. In the past two of the seats have always gone to unionists (the DUP and the UUP), and one to a nationalist or republican (currently Sinn Fein).
But a LucidTalk poll suggests that the UUP could be on course to lose the third seat, to be replaced by the non-sectarian Alliance party, the sister party of the Lib Dems in Britain.
Link to story https://www.northernslant.com/the-long-path-to-brussels/
Will Nationalists outnumber unionist in Stormont in the near future?
@PeteB
“If nationalising land is a centre-left policy what would you call hard left? Gulags for anyone who can read?”
Utter silliness. Not worth a reply.
@Andrew111 – how come Kirklees is getting a people’s vote and we’re not?
Something should be done.
Yougov/QMUL London-only poll of EU voting intention: https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/22cijx7geh/QMUL_190510_Upload_1.pdf
On those figures, London would be:
Lab: 24
Brex: 20
LD: 17
Green: 14
Lab: 24/2
Brex: 20/2
Con: 10
LD: 17/2 (but could also be Lab 24/3, Green 14/2 or maybe even CHUK 7 on slight changes in vote share)
…which would be -2 Lab, +2 LD, -1 UKIP, +2 Brex, -1 Con in terms of seat changes
There’s also a GE London poll included, showing significant Con->Brex and Lab->LD/Green swings since ~6 months ago, matching the EU pattern fairly well.
@ CHRIS IN CARDIFF – “@TW I’m not sure using YouGov UK wide polls which group Wales and West Mids together is a very clever way of making assumptions about Welsh polling”
Quite agree. So just as well I didn’t do that and clearly put in a footnote for Wales.
PC are in with a good chance for a seat but it’s by no means a certainty. The 4th seat is likely to go to someone on at least 15%, possibly 20%, in theory even 24.999% although with so many parties I’d guess 16%+ and PC will get a seat.
If we look back at 2014 then PC only just got the 4th seat and that was when LDEM were pretty much at their low point and Greens weren’t doing very well either.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/politics/eu-regions/W08000001
If LAB had taken a slightly higher share in 2014 and/or LDEM/Green had taken some of the PC vote then PC would have just missed out on that 4th seat.
This time, it’s certainly a bit different. I doubt CON will get a seat from Wales myself but unless/until we get specific Welsh polling then some folks can make a CRUDE assumption for the East (5 seats) AND West (7 seats) Midlands based on the the Midlands / Wales x-break – if they want to, each to their own of course.
LDEM and Green folks in the East AND West Midlands might want to nudge up their % a little to adjust for not having a NAT party although that’s making a bit of a CRUDE assumption as well of course.
One thing I think everyone agrees on is you can’t use MRP for Wales or Scotland but polling companies can and should use it for the 9 English constituencies (bit risky in London IMHO but that’s a different issue and we usually get a decent size x-break for London anyway)
@ EOTW – The NI article is very detailed, thank you for posting it. The 3rd seat was close in 2014 and will be even closer this time – looks like UUP will lose it but to SDLP or Alliance will be very close.
What is quite interesting is the big difference between 1st pref in the poll and 1st pref in the LEs.
Lucid talks EP 1st pref number with change from LEs in brackets.
SF 27.2 (+3.9)
SDLP 13.1 (+1.1)
Total +5.0
Alliance 11.3 (-0.2)
DUP 20.2 (-3.9)
UUP 11.8 (-2.3)
Total -6.2
Alliance following on from their great LE performance and mapping quite closely across to EPs.
The intra-Uninist move in LEs was a tiny bit the opposite way but overall still no sign of Unionist side showing any major “intra” shift.
The “inter-shift” is interesting. I wonder if this is LTV issue? Perhaps Unionists less likely to vote in EPs?
It’s also possible a lot of the “Inds” in the LEs leaned to the Republican side and they are not running in EPs?
(anyone who has that level of info please post)
However, I seriously doubt the demographics have changed that much in a few weeks but eventually the order of power sharing in Stormont might shift – but will still need power sharing and hence an actual willingness to share power.
@Peter Cairns (SNP)
“Lab + SNP + GRN + PC ; 326 Plus potentially the SDLP if they could win a seat.”
But see my earlier response to TW on the consequences of EVEL if a Government was dependent on Scottish votes for a majority. Overturning EVEL without a manifesto commitment to it would cause a new constitutional crisis.
@BazInWales
People who don’t live in London tend to forget that there will be Mayor and Assembly elections in London in 2020. If the polls for it lie somewhere between the Westminster and European VI, then we could see Lab 1st and LD 2nd on first round Mayoral votes. In the past, it has always been Lab and Con 1st and 2nd in either order. This time the SV method could produce a LibDem Mayor, with the Tories using their second vote to block Sadiq Khan’s re-election.
[I wouldn’t put money on it, but the odds may appeal to TW if he fancies a punt against Khan.]
@davwel
We got our postal votes from Aberdeenshire Council on Friday so hopefully yours will arrive shortly!
@TW
Perhaps Unionists less likely to vote in EPs?
My father, not a proper unionist but loved a Unionist adage
“Vote early, vote often”
Best said in a loud Belfast accent.
He was never 100% clear about what this meant, I got the impression that an unusual number of Unionist voters in Fermanagh lived to well over a hundred in the fifties and sixties.
@EOTW
Not just in the fifties and sixties. In the seventies my father (an official in the local Unionist party) toured the local polling stations with our caravan, collecting polling cards and ensuring they were ‘voted the right way’. I was a child/young teenager then and I remember it well. I may be wrong, but I believe that the polling station staff were not permitted to challenge voters – only candidates or their representatives could do so,
Even the dead came out to vote in Northern Irish elections. :-/
@ LL – Since you asked… ;)
Long way off and Khan has dropped from 80% likely to about 70% which certainly means punters are thinking it could be LDEM – seems reasonable, no position on Khan.
I’d continue to bet against Shaun Bailey who has dropped from 30% to 20% implied but should be near zero (doubt he’d even make the final two).
Big question is who are LDEM going to put up (rough guess is they are the missing 10% as all other names are folks asking for wildcards – as you see in the link). Betfair need a name though, they won’t put a “party” up as you vote for the individual.
Was talk of Rachel Johnson standing for LDEM (mostly from herself) a while back, I haven’t heard much since. Queen Gina? Lord Sugar? ANDREW111? BFR? ;)
Rachel’s gone ChUK so she might even mess it up for LDEM? It would be quite funny if LDEM and ChUK both stood and both put each other as 2nd pref and knocked each other out and also then missed their reallocation via 2nd vote :-) :-)
Surely the “Remain Alliance” would finally learn how to “game” a voting system? I would not put my money on them working that out though ;)
A “plausible scenario” (low probability of course) could be BXP, possibly even Nige himself, wins on 30% of the 1st round vote (and pick up 4% from UKIP in 2nd round to get to 34% and win overall) if it is a very big field and “Remain Alliance” post five separate candidates (ie LAB, LDEM, ChUK, Green and CON (who as we all know are a Remain party)) :-) :-)
“All to play for” ;)
(cue someone who still doesn’t understand the difference between low probability “plausible scenarios” and a prediction)
https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.129790525
PS Why bother with EVEL when we go straight to a “Tartan Divorce” for Scotland? The silver lining of Corbyn relying on SNP is we finally get rid of Scotland – no divisive ref and drawn out negotiation just copy the Czechoslovakia “Velvet Divorce” example just give it a slight tweak on the name – simples ;)
Well on the latest polls EU elections have turned into a second referendum.
Everyone swinging away from the 2 main parties with their unclear Brexit plans and choosing a clear leave or remain party now.
Currently on lastest YouGov
Leave – Brexit 34 + UKIP 3 =37
Remain – LD 15 + Green 11 + Change 5+ SNP 3+ PC 1 = 35
Neck and neck….but the Tories only have 10% left to leak, Labour still has 16%, so if current trends continue, it will be a remain win.
https://www.conservativehome.com/localgovernment/2019/05/greig-baker-reflections-from-canterbury.html
“The government is woefully misguided in trying to win over imaginary individual voters who are 52 per cent minded to Leave and 48 per cent minded to Remain. They don’t exist. There is no popular centre ground on Brexit”
Is that what we are seeing in polls now? Nothing else matters now except Brexit, and there is no centre ground?
Is this just an EU election impact, or is this something that will dominate the next Westminster election. Now that there are 4 parties all competing, there are no wasted votes, so the old squeeze of the smaller parties won’t happen in the next Westminster election and we will have a 4 way race (5 with Greens who are rapidly climbing)
All above only applies to England of course, in Scotland there is only one choice.
pete b
“Danny
“Surely all land in the Uk is held by the crown. Citizens have merely been issued freeholds (licenses to occupy the land) which could be revoked at any time.”
“They’ll have to send the army in if they want mine, whether it’s McDonnell’s or HM’s apparatchiks.”
Obviously just pointless and childish words.
But… should it ever come to the Army vs Pete B I’d be popping down to the bookies to place a large bet on the lads in khaki.
@TW it is true that when PC won the fourth seat in 2014 the Lib Dems and Greens weren’t doing very well – but they aren’t now either. In the Welsh European poll in April PC were on 15% and Lib Dems on 6; it’s likely that both have gone up a little since then at Lab’s expense but that’s a big gap to make up and any minor Lib Dem revival in England hasn’t been replicated here.
The Lib Dems have never won a Welsh European seat and it’s quite hard to see them doing so this time round as all the logic of polling movements and what we’re seeing from anecdotal evidence suggests any tactical Remain voting benefits Plaid. You may well be right about the Conservatives and the 4th seat but as it’s quite likely that no one party gets to 30% in Wales the 4th seat could be theirs or the Brexit party’s
ARTEMIS
EOTW
This may be of interest to you both. From a 1997 article by David McKittrick. It was pretty widespread.
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/in-belfast-they-still-vote-early-and-often-1270166.html
And this perhaps – though by now you may know all of this you wish to know.
THere is an earlier piece on the subject by the same authors.
https://www.statewatch.org/analyses/no-248-n-ireland-de-silva-report.pdf
@ CHRIS IN CARDIFF – I think you are misreading my posts, accidentally I’m sure.
LDEM and Green MIGHT take some VI from PC, which also means they MIGHT NOT.
I never said LDEM would actually win the 4th seat (but be careful not to upset the LDEM “surge” folks!).
Without new Welsh EP specific data we don’t know. One party could get to 30%+ and win 2 seats I dunno, we’ll have to wait and see.
Going back to my original and first reply to you then my focus was on the way someone might want to adjust a Midlands / Wales x-break to look at the Midlands constituencies (5 East and 7 West = 12 total, versus 4 for Wales)
I mean no disrespect to the Welsh but 60 of the 73 UK seats are in England
@TW
I would have thought that you would have known that Siobhan Benita is the Lib Dem Mayoral candidate. She came only 0.36% behind Brian Paddick when running as an Independent in 2012 and joined the Lib Dems after the Referendum in 2016.
I’m not surprised that the bookies don’t know who she is, but I expect better from UKPR. [If you ask for odds on her name explicitly, you will probably get better odds than on a generic Lib Dem candidate.]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siobhan_Benita
I’m not surprised that Khan’s odds have lengthened; the Crossrail debacle and struggling to build the number of houses he promised are dragging him down.