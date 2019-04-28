There are three polls this weekend asking about voting intentions in the European Parliament election:
A YouGov poll conducted for Hope Not Hate has topline European election voting intentions of CON 13%(-4), LAB 22%(nc), LDEM 7%(-2), BREX 28%(+5), UKIP 5%(-1), GRN 10%(nc), ChUK 10%(+2). Fieldwork was between Tuesday and Friday, and changes are from YouGov’s previous European election poll the week before. It suggests the Brexit party continue to grow in support, largely at the expense of the Tories. Tables are here.
Opinium have topline European voting intentions of CON 14%(-3), LAB 28%(-1), LDEM 7%(-3), BREX 28%(+16), UKIP 3%(-10), GRN 6%(nc), ChUK 7%(+3). Fieldwork was Sunday to Tuesday, and changes are since the start of the month (notably, Opinium’s previous European poll was before the launch of the Brexit party, so repeats the massive transfer of support from UKIP to Brexit that we saw in YouGov’s previous poll conducted just after the Brexit party’s launch). Full tabs are here.
Finally Survation have topline figures of CON 16%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, BREX 27%, UKIP 7%, GRN 4%, ChUK 4%. Fieldwork was between the 17th and 25th April. Full tables are here.
All three polls have the Conservatives doing extremely badly, down in the teens. All three have the Brexit party performing strongly in the high twenties, seemingly taking over the vast majority of UKIP’s previous support (it would be unlikely that UKIP would retain any seats on the levels of support suggested here). There is more of a contrast in Labour support – YouGov have them in the low twenties, six points behind the Brexit party. Survation & Opinium have them doing better, neck-and-neck with the Brexit party for first place. Finally, Survation have Change UK on just 4%, Opinium have them on 7%, YouGov on 10%. Part of that difference will likely be down to timing – YouGov’s poll was the only one of the three polls conducted wholly after Change UK’s launch, which may well have given them at least a temporary boost.
@PROFHOWARD
Labour will see Peterborough as a by election to relish. They can win it I think, given the massive hole the govt is in. They will call it asap and before a leadership election on the Tory side.
Not sure, the government was in a pretty big hole when they gained a little ground on Labour in Newport West, and that was after the death of a hugely respected MP with a 5k majority. Defending a majority of 600 when your MP has been imprisoned for dishonesty, and there’s the real prospect she might stand against your candidate as an independent, and look there’s Nigel Farage… I don’t think they’d relish that at all.
EOR
The Brexit Party, Tories, UKIP, and Patrick O’Flynn (SDP) are all standing in Peterborough, splitting the brexit vote. I think its going to help Labour to win. I don’t think the disgraced MP will stand again but she won’t get any votes if she does, she has no personal following there I would say.
To watch in NI:
Alliance growth
Green growth
whether SF and DUP continue to squeeze SDLP and UUP.
Norman – best wishes.
17 miles for me today.
@Prof Howard
Patrick O’Flynn standing for the Social Democratic Party shows that satire is alive and well. Former political editor of the Daily Express and arch-Brexiteer, O’Flynn wouldn’t know what social democracy was if it got up and slapped him in the face. For those who complain that politics is a cynical and dishonest business, look no further for evidence.
@Robbie Alive/Guy Monde.
@CROSSBATII
In general, I think the margins are pretty fine tho;
Those bleating about politicians not serving the national interest and instead looking for party political advantage have tended to cite the failure of Labour to support the WA and May’s deal and their “cynical” approach to the cross party talks on Brexit as evidence.
Well, some of them have certainly – there have also been plenty of posts citing May “putting the interests of the Tory party before the interests of the country” in recent times too. And people have made the argument that these talks are a charade because neither side is remotely sincere too.
My argument that this is humbug is because I think what they’re really complaining about is that a Labour Opposition is allowing a Tory Government to swing in the wind and won’t ride top May’s rescue. Sour grapes or hypocrisy, I’m not sure, but what I know of these serial complainants is that they wouldn’t argue this if the politics were being played the other way and it was a Labour Government being gamed by a Tory Opposition.
Yeah, that’s undoubtedly true for some people – but I don’t think everyone criticising Labour’s politicking is doing it for this reason, far from it.
As for the disagreement amongst Labour supporters, I think that has been almost exclusively about the clarity or otherwise of the party’s stance on campaigning for a second referendum. I’ve not read any Labour supporters criticising the party’s overall opposition tactics on May’s deal or the cross-party talks.
No that’s fair, and I think is the distinction I missed by going on the last couple of messages in the conversation.
I do wonder about the wider point tho – whilst posters on here are making solid arguments about how Labour’s tactics are politically clever, I wonder how much of their dropping support is due to voters who are seeing it as either gameplaying or simply not having a perceptible position and are moving off to those who offer clarity?
@Edgeofreason
Yes, I guess these elections are too messy to really draw conclusions from. I just find it really odd that we see parties like the Lib Dems declining in the polls, and then the projections showing they are going to gain the most seats.
@PROFHOWARD
The Brexit Party, Tories, UKIP, and Patrick O’Flynn (SDP) are all standing in Peterborough, splitting the brexit vote. I think its going to help Labour to win.
And when the by-election is actually called I imagine at the very least the LibDems, Greens, MLR and some kind of Socialist party will also stand too, so Labour won’t have an unchallenged vote either. Plus I’d expect the Brexit party to take a bigger share from Labour in a strongly Leave marginal like this than they do from them nationally.
Yes the Brexit party will split the Tory vote far more, but that would have a tipping point too – if the Tory is felt to be running a distant third, their support could crumble and flow to the Brexit party, in the same way that the LibDems have benefited from being the principle challenger in many by-elections in recent decades as voters who normally go for either Tory or Labour flock to the guy who can beat the other.
I don’t think the disgraced MP will stand again but she won’t get any votes if she does, she has no personal following there I would say.
She’ll have name recognition. And she doesn’t need to take many votes at all to pose a problem in a close fight, even hundreds could cost Labour the seat, and I suspect she’d do rather better than that if she did run, 1-2k probably at least.
@RICHARD
