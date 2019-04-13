This morning’s Times has a new YouGov poll with topline figures of CON 28%(-4), LAB 32%(+1), LDEM 11%(-1), BREXIT 8%(+3), UKIP 6%(-1), GRN 5%(+1), Change 3% (new). Fieldwork was Wednesday and Thursday and changes are since the start of April. This is the first standard YouGov poll that’s included Change UK – now they are in the process of registering as a political party I expect we’ll start to see them included in most polls.
The Conservative score of 28% is the first time YouGov have shown them dropping below 30% since 2013. While one can never be certain about what has caused changes in voting intention, it is hard to avoid the obvious conclusion that they are shedding support to more unambiguously pro-Brexit parties like UKIP and the Brexit party.
As ever, one should be cautious about reading too much into any single poll, but this is pretty much in line with other recent polling. A BMG poll last week put Labour 2 points ahead and the Conservatives down at 29%, a Survation poll this week (unusually of England & Wales only) produced a four point Labour lead. Kantar’s latest poll produced a three point Labour lead (and a startling 9 point drop in Tory support, though I suspect that was at least partially a reversion to the mean after an usually high Tory lead in their previous poll). Across the board Conservative support seems to be falling away.
The YouGov poll also included voting intention for the European elections. Initial headline figures there are CON 16%, LAB 24%, LDEM 8%, BREXIT 15%, UKIP 14%, GRN 8%, Change 7%.
I should add some caveats here. It is, obviously, very early – the European elections have only just been announced and people are unlikely to have put much if any thought towards who they will support. This early measure however suggests that the Conservatives will, as widely predicted, suffer badly. As yet they are narrowly in second place, but I would by no means assume that will hold (not least, the Brexit party will still be largely unknown and many respondents will be unaware that they are now the party of Nigel Farage, rather than UKIP, and I’d expect them to gain support as they gain publicity. Equally, it remains to be seen what impact there is on Change UK support once they officially launch as a party.
Full tabs for both questions are here.
Just because of this illogical and useless discussion about the Notre Dame and the state and so on.
April 11 1997: Torino, John the Baptist chapel, burnt, rebuilt.
July 9, 1984, the cathedral of York (obviously Thatcher spent the maintenance money on tax cut, bah..) Rebuilt.
October 26 1991 Teatro Petruzelli (Bari) was burnt (it was a criminal act). Rebuilt and nationalised.
20 November 1992 the Castle of Windsor (so another Tory negligence). Rebuilt.
2 September National Museum, Brazil, destroyed.
Pete B, if you measure the CO2 of the good we consume we are not doing so well. We have just off-shored our Emissions to China mainly.
@Colin
“So …….you think old Corby & SuperMc DON’T want to destroy the Tory Party ?”
I think rather than consign the Tories to the dustbin of history, they’re more keen to cast them into the political wilderness for 15-20 years.
Or, put more prosaically and less dramatically, they’re quite keen to win the next general election, and quite probably the one after that too. Quite a reasonable and noble objective for a democrat, I would have thought.
As for their intention to destroy each other, I rather agree with OldNat. The two big political parties need each other more than they care to admit. Hague was being characteristically hyperbolic and should stick to his lucrative after-dinner speaking act on the rubber chicken circuit. Much more his metier that.
:-)
CB11
Should that be chlorinated rubber chicken?
ToH
“Only France”
So, obviously you rejoiced at the burning of the York Cathedral in 1984 and the Windsor Castle in 1992.
Well, I’m not surprised. To be honest, I would like both maintained and transformed to a public swimming bath.
Colin
At the light (no pun intender) of the burning of the York Cathedral and the Windsor Castle – do you think you should reconsider some of your claims?
I’ve been out for the evening visiting Mark Francois’ constituency where I discovered that my dad is still an excellent cook. Thought I’d look in to see if there’s any interesting polling information, scrolled through the last couple of pages and couldn’t find anything about polling at all. In case I missed something, I’d be glad if anyone could point me at any post I may have missed.
My poll of n=1 of Francois’ constituency suggests he’ll lose by a landslide next time. Just shows you can’t trust polls.
CATMANJEFF
“The hard truth is that those creating most pollution need to produce less. That means the rich half of the planet. That means us, me and you. It can’t wait for some government scheme to do it – it needs people to take personal responsibility now”
The UK has the world’s 15th largest carbon footprint now and the worlds 21st largest population. So for a ‘rich country like us‘ we’re not too bad. What we do in the UK won’t change much really other than leading by example I suppose
SHEV11
“The demand is carbon neutral by 2025. The BBC has done a piece on this and it means people making “sacrifices”- you know the sort of thing that happens when you have a World War except it just involves things like massive increases in renewables, dropping the stag parties to Prague, electric cars, eating less red meat etc etc”
That’s a very poor list imo and just makes us feel better but doesn’t get to the heart of the problem. The solution is less people end of story. No one will say this any more. Energy saving lightbulbs are pretty much useless. Even recycling: There was a Swedish study a few years ago about how many thousand twenty-somethings would need to recycle for the rest of their lives to make up for the birth of one child.
The solution short term lies in how we produce energy
As far as consuming it goes, basically for someone like myself to help save the world I should have a vasectomy and kill my dog (and eat it). Killling it is the important bit – it has a carbon footprint the size of an SUV)
It seems that East European labour (skilled) will be needed for rebuilding the Notre Dame.
It’s the same as with Corbyn’s housing programme by the way. But that would be an anathema …
Is it an anathema or just anathema?
Peter
@David Colby
The issue of population is rather prickly.
The biggest issue now isn’t the number of children being born, but people not dying so young. This is really messing up the balance between young and old, with serious consequences.
If we want a stable number of people on the planet, it will drive us to a world with fewer and fewer workers and young people, and a ballooning population of older folk, economically inactive and needing more and more spending on them (health and social care etc).
I understand we are supposed to hit a world population of around 10-11 bn people and then the population rises stop.
It seems to me the only solution is keep pensionable age rising and rising. People wishing to retire on a good pension at 67, or even 70, will have to go whistle (while observing those born earlier enjoying earlier and better retirements).
It’s cleft stick, far worse than any current Brexit dilemmas.
CB11
Yes -exactly-a long period out of power.
I’m sure that is what Hague meant.
His article wasn’t about the precise fate which Labour wish upon the Tories-but a sensible warning that Labour’s interest in Brexit is as a tool for beating the Tories in a GE.
And it certainly presents a number of opportunities for him . We didn’t need William to explain thaty to us.
:-)
In summary to my last post, what we really need is to find a way about 11 bn people can live on our planet in a sustainable way (ie keeping the ecosystems and climate systems in balance).
That feels a long way away.
LASZLO
@”At the light (no pun intender) of the burning of the York Cathedral and the Windsor Castle – do you think you should reconsider some of your claims?”
Which claims Laszlo?
On NOtre Dame I have posted links to reaction in France to the apparent state of disrepair & the funding history. If you disagree you should contact the appropriate French commentators.
I mentioned York Minster ( is that what you mean by York Cathedral?). The initial repairs following the lightening strike & resultant fire were funded by the Minster’s insurance company and public donations. Subsequent structural renovation & work on the Rose Window were funded by the 20% levy on Lottery ticket sales, channeled through the Heritage Lottery Fund.HLF is a non-departmental public body accountable to Parliament -an excellent model imo.
I’m not sure why you mentioned the Windsor Castle fire -but have looked at the restoration funding there.Wiki says this :-
“On 29 April 1993 it was announced that 70% of the cost would be met by charging the public for entry into the castle precincts and £8 for admission to Buckingham Palace for the next five years.[15] The Queen contributed £2 million of her own money,[16] and she agreed to start paying income tax from 1993 onwards, making her the first British monarch to do so since the 1930s”
Now this is in fact relevant to Notre Dame because Stéphane Bern, a television presenter who was appointed by Mr Macron to raise funds for French monuments attacked Mr Macron for not letting him raise money to dedicate to the cathedral’s renovation works by charging an entrance fee for visitors.
Make of that what you will
Yep:-
https://twitter.com/GoodwinMJ/status/1117756284571353089