Opinion polling on Brexit has not necessarily been the best. Highly politically contentious issues do tend to attract polling that is sub-optimal, and Brexit has followed that trend. I’ve seen several Brexit polls coming up with surprising findings based on agree/disagree statements – that is, questions asked in the form:
Do you agree with the following statement? I think Brexit is great
Agree
Disagree
Don’t know
This is a very common way of asking questions, but one that has a lot of problems. One of the basic rules in writing fair and balanced survey questions is that you should try to given equal prominence to both sides of the argument. Rather than ask “Do you support X?”, a survey should ask “Do you support or oppose X?”. In practice agree-disagree statements break that basic rule – they ask people whether they agree/disagree with one side of the argument, without mentioning the other side of the argument.
In some cases the opposite side of the argument is implicit. If the statement is “Theresa May is doing a good job”, then it is obvious to most respondents that the alternative view is that May is doing a bad job (or perhaps an average job). Even when it’s as obvious as this it still sometimes to make a difference – for whatever reason, decades of academic research into questionnaire design suggest people are more likely to agree with statements than to disagree with them, regardless of what the statement is (generally referred to as “acquiescence bias”).
There is a substantial body of academic evidence exploring this phenomenon (see, for example Schuman & Presser in the 1980s, or the recent work of Jon Krosnick) it tends to find around 10%-20% of people will agree with both a statement and its opposite, if it is asked in both directions. Various explanations have been put forward for this in academic studies – that it’s a result of personality type, or that it is satisficing (people just trying to get through a survey with minimal effort). The point is that it exists.
This is not just a theoretical issue that turns up in artificial academic experiments – they are plenty of real life examples in published polls. My favourite remains this ComRes poll for UKIP back in 2009. It asked if people agreed or disagreed with a number of statements including “Britain should remain a full member of the EU” and “Britain should leave the European Union but maintain close trading links”. 55% of people agreed that Britain should remain a full member of the EU. 55% of people also agreed that Britain should leave the EU. In other words, at least 10% of the same respondents agreed both that Britain should remain AND leave.
There is another good real life example in this poll. 42% agreed with a statement saying that “divorce should not be made too easy, so as to encourage couples to stay together”. However, 69% of the same sample also agreed that divorce should be “as quick and easy as possible”. At least 11% of the sample agreed both that divorce should be as easy as possible AND that it should not be too easy.
Examples like this of polls that asked both sides of the argument and produced contradictory findings are interesting quirks – but since they asked the statement in both directions they don’t mislead. However, it is easy to imagine how they would risk being misleading if they had asked the statement in only one direction. If that poll had only asked the pro-Brexit statement, then it would have looked as if a majority supported leaving. If the poll had only asked the anti-Leave statement, then it would have looked as if a majority supported staying. With agree-disagree statements, if you don’t ask both sides, you risk getting a very skewed picture.
In practice, I fear the problem is often far more serious in published political polls. The academic studies tend to use quite neutrally worded, simple, straightforward statements. In the sort of political polling for pressure groups and campaigning groups that you see in real life the statements are often far more forcefully worded, and are often statements that justify or promote an opinion – below are some examples I’ve seen asked as agree-disagree statements in polls:
“The Brexit process has gone on long enough so MPs should back the Prime Minister’s deal and get it done”
“The result of the 2016 Referendum should be respected and there should be no second referendum”
“The government must enforce the minimum wage so we have a level playing field and employers can’t squeeze out British workers by employing immigrants on the cheap”
I don’t pick these because they are particularly bad (I’ve seen much worse), only to illustrate the difference. These are statements that are making an active argument in favour of an opinion, where the argument in the opposite direction is not being made. They do not give a reason why MPs may not want to back the Prime Minister’s deal, why a second referendum might be a good idea, why enforcing the minimum wage might be bad. It is easy to imagine that respondents might find these statements convincing… but that they might have found the opposite opinion just as convincing if they’d been presented with that. I would expect questions like this to produce a much larger bias in the direction of the statement if asked as an agree-disagree statement.
With a few exceptions I normally try to avoid running agree-disagree statements, but we ran some specially to illustrate the problems, splitting the sample so that one group of respondents were asked if they agreed or disagreed with a statement, and a second group where asked if they agreed-disagreed with a contrasting statement. As expected, it produces varied results.
For simple questions, like whether Theresa May is doing a good job, the difference is small (people disagreed with the statement that “Theresa May is doing a good job by 57% to 15% and agreed with the statement that “Theresa May is doing a bad job” by 52% to 18%. Almost a mirror image. On some of the other questions, the differences were stark:
- If you asked if people agree that “The NHS needs reform more than it needs extra money” then people agree by 43% to 23%. However, if you ask if people agree with the opposite statement, that “The NHS needs extra money more than it needs reform”, then people also agree, by 53% to 20%.
- If you ask if people agree or disagree that “NHS services should be tailored to the needs of populations in local areas, even if this means that there are differences across the country as a whole” than people agree by 43% to 18%. However, if you ask if they agree or disagree with a statement putting the opposite opinion – “NHS services should be the same across the country” – then people agree by 88% to 2%!
- By 67% to 12% people agree with the statement that “Brexit is the most important issue facing the government and should be its top priority”. However, by 44% to 26% they also agree with the statement “There are more important issues that the government should be dealing with than Brexit”
I could go on – there are more results here (summary, full tabs) – but I hope the point is made. Agree/disagree statements appear to produce a consistent bias in favour of the statement, and while this can be minor in questions asking simple statements of opinion, if the statements amount to political arguments the scale of the bias can be huge.
A common suggested solution to this issue is to make sure that the statements in a survey are balanced, with an equal amount of statements in each direction. So, for example, if you were doing a survey about attitudes towards higher taxes, rather than asking people if they agreed or disagreed with ten statements in favour of high taxes, you’d ask if people agreed or disagreed with five statements in favour of higher taxes and five statements in favour of lower taxes.
This is certainly an improvement, but is still less than ideal. First it can produce contradictory results like the examples above. Secondly, in practice it can often result in some rather artificial and clunky sounding questions and double-negatives. Finally, in practice it is often difficult to make sure statements really are balanced (too often I have seen surveys that attempt a balanced statement grid, but where the statements in one direction are hard-hitting and compelling, and in the other direction are deliberately soft-balled or unappetising).
The better solution is not to ask them as agree-disagree statements at all. Change them into questions with specific answers – instead of asking if people agree that “Theresa May is going a good job”, ask if May is doing a good or bad job. Instead of asking if people agree that “The NHS needs reform more than it needs more money”, ask what people think the NHS needs more – reform or more money? Questions like the examples I gave above can easily be made better by pairing the contrasting statements, and asking which better reflects respondents views:
- Asked to pick between the two statements on NHS reform or funding, 41% of people think it needs reform more, 43% think it needs extra money more.
- Asked to pick between the two statements on NHS services, 36% think they should be tailored to local areas, 52% would prefer them to be the same across the whole country.
- Asked to pick between the two statements on the importance of Brexit, 58% think it is the most important issue facing the government, 27% think there are more important issues the government should be dealing with instead.
So what does this mean when it comes to interpreting real polls?
The sad truth is that, despite the known problems with agree-disagree statements, they are far from uncommon. They are quick to ask, require almost no effort at all to script and are very easy for clients after a quick headline to interpret. And I fear there are some clients to whom the problems with bias are an advantage, not a obstacle; you often see them in polls commissioned by campaigning groups and pressure groups with a clear interest in getting a particular result.
Whenever judging a poll (and this goes to observers reading them, and journalists choosing whether to report them) my advice has always been to go to polling companies websites and look at the data tables – look at the actual numbers and the actual question wording. If the questions behind the headlines have been asked using agree-disagree statements, you should be sceptical. It’s a structure that does have an inherent bias, and does result in more people agreeing than if the question had been asked a different way.
Consider how the results may have been very different if the statement had been asked in the opposite direction. If it’s a good poll, you shouldn’t have to imagine that – the company should have made the effort to balance the poll by asking some of the statements in the opposite direction. If they haven’t made that effort, well, to me that rings some alarm bells.
If you get a poll that’s largely made up of agree-disagree statements, that are all worded in the direction that the client wants the respondent to answer rather than some in each direction, that use emotive and persuasive phrasing rather than bland and neutral wording? You would be right to be cautious.
@PROFHOWARD
With all due respect, I disagree wholeheartedly with your suggestion that there should be that question.
A confirmatory referendum should have no default outcome, since we have already voted to leave.
If we reject the opportunity to affirm “the deal”, whatever it is at that point in time, then there should be a further referendum ; Remain in the Federal EU or Leave with No Agreement.
@EoR
Obviously one of the vote option is Remain. The other option(s) are up to those who do not want to Remain. Set a date six weeks hence. They have 2 weeks to thrash out their option(s). Four weeks to campaign.
Done and dusted by end of May (no pun intended), and it gives all of us a rest from who won, and let’s those in charge get on with making it happen (presumably after the Summer break).
Just it came up…
If you work in a German bank – from the UK – you know that you are in a different financial system. It hasn’t got anything to do with national culture (anyway, since 2003 we have known that Hofstede’s model is completely flawed), more about the universal banking system (a proper one), that is banks do domestic underwriting and hence need constant monitoring of firms. As a result, you will immediately recognise that many of your colleagues have engineering degree or science related ones. Venture capital type investment, however, is still minor. You would also recognise that the dual reporting system is very strongly enforced – their organisational structure is a matrix. Although UK banks also operate a matrix structure, most of the second reporting line is to the treasury department.
Considering the legal differences in credit rating regulations, not surprisingly, one would find high level of expertise of markets and products in regional banks, and a relatively high discretion of branches in lending and alike.
While perhaps German banks could be considered as ideal types, one would find similar characteristics in Danish or Dutch banks.
Satellites operate differently (let’s say in the UK or in the US), the discussion was about German banks in Germany.
@STATGEEK
Why is it obvious? As I said to @PROFHOWARD I agree it’s likely but that’s an awfully long way from saying it’s obvious to everyone responding the to the poll.
Also, I’m not sure that, even if there’s a majority in HoC for a new vote, that they’re going to get a majority on the question. I can see it being a rerun on the main Brexit voting itself, where every option has a majority against…
@EoR
Well it IS obvious to those that voted Remain. 48% voted Remain three years ago, and polls suggest that figure has grown. There hasn’t been as much clamour from the Leave side for a 2nd vote, in comparison.
I expect that if a second vote (a confirmatory one) says we Leave, then MPs would get a little more behind it, to shape it in the most favourable way they can. The ‘Peoples’ Vote’ MPs would have to put up, and accept things for a start (or face the electorate). Equally, if the vote is Remain, the ERG lot have to put up too.
Of course, if Scotland and NI voted substantially Remain, and once again England (and maybe Wales) vote Leave, then that problem won’t go away without a little bit of thought. That’s the price of a union without the caveat of nations having equal say (or equal electoral respect, at least). It won’t be the last time either…
James E. Yes it is the same daughter. Shes in her 40’s and has spent the last 15 years in Germany working in Luxembourg because those are the best contracts shes been getting during that period in her field ( tax efficiency or as its sometimes known, tax avoidance) You may think its bizarre her having worked in three countries by her 40’s and always following the money, but that is what most people who work do unless they are stupid. (i’d worked in a darn site my countries than that at her age) If she could get better contracts elsewhere and make more she’d be gone like a shot. Theres no loyalty in her game hence why its all contracts fees and commissions
Just as it came up – the differences between Germany and the UK political outcomes and attribution to national culture.
Well, first of all, AH never had the majority of the votes, as a matter of fact in the last election held (I mean under Weimar) he lost some two million votes. Hindenburg didn’t want to appoint him to be the chancellor, (which enabled him to get rid of the opposition), but he got a letter from the cartels demanding AH’s appointment. Hardly national culture.
It is also important to note that the concept of social market economy (even if elements could be traced back to Bismarck) created a major dividing line between past and present. It affected education, workplace relationships, and so on.
Having said that the point about basic norms is valid (even if these norms are often breached) – occupational norms are particularly strong (a very enjoyable experience), also minimum standards set by both employers and employees create less opportunistic managerial patterns, but they are by no means prohibited or rare.
In education there is a very strong emphasis is out on critical approaches tempered by expected social behaviours. Attending a Dozent examination (presentation) is an example of this. While the secondary school examination is quite expectation-driven (I guess in most countries), at university level it is more fluid and student-driven. It is just that the German educational system is more or less compliant to the principles of the educational systems of the world. Because formal certificates are important for promotion, off-the-job learning remains common, and doctoral degrees among senior managers is kind of expected in large companies. It is not a value statement, just an emphasis on the possibility of critical approach.
While back in the 1960s German managers struggled in subsidiary jobs, and firms still had major problems until the early 2000s, if one looks at board membership, and transfers of management between subsidiaries one can see a major advancement in the last decade.
Furthermore, Germany is not culturally homogeneous (I don’t think any country is) – there are major differences between East and West, between North and South, or let’s say between Bavaria and Swabia. But these differences are mainly about the social expression of beliefs rather than the beliefs themselves.
I think it is too much from me, so I stop here, though I could go on about the D-AUT-Sw perception, the effects of the reforms (austerity really) of the early 2000s, the learning from and learning by China, the reshaping of the corporate culture of the Mittelstand (within its systemic characteristics), and so on.
https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2019/04/05/support-slides-simultaneously-labour-and-tories
Nice article here showing how broken our political system is.
Only around 50% of the people who voted labour or conservative in 2017 definitely plan to vote the same way.
But the 50% have splintered into so many insignificant pieces that the Tories and Labour will sweep the board in the next election (Bar Scotland, NI and Wales of course)
Looks like the Tories have lost their Brexiteers, and Labour have lost their remain voters.
So the next election will just undo what happened in 2017, those seats the Tories won with their Brexit vote will turn red again as the Brexit vote moves to the many UKIP/ Brexit Party/ SDP groupings, and those remain heavy seats Labour won will turn blue as the remain voters go to the Tiggers, Lib Dems, Green, etc..etc. parties.
SNP will hold the balance of power, another hung parliament and ironically the Brexit seats will be represented by mps from the least Brexit party, and remain seats will be represented by Tory MP’s who want to leave.
Democracy UK style. Sorry, but this fptp system doesn’t work, time to change things so that parliament more accurately represents the views of voters.
Laszlo
“In addition, I seriously doubt if Corbyn and the people around him had much knowledge about the current level of autonomy – the 2017 10 points showed it – unless he learnt something since then.”
As far as I can see, Corbyn hasn’t learnt anything since about 1975. :-)
—————————————-
ProfHoward
“Does anyone have any views on whether UKIP and the Brexit Party would have an electoral pact in a Westminster election?”
If it was this year I doubt if The Brexit Party would have many, if any, candidates. They are still looking for MEP candidates, and have no ground organisation AFIK.
——————————–
Nearly French
“Just because our parliamentarians behave like children is no reason for childish insults here.”
Well said.
————————————————-
Danny
“Labour and conservative have common interest in stopping Brexit, and of not being seen to do so.
It is interesting that both are using the device of party splits to mask or justify their actions.”
Wow! I agree that there are many prominent figures in both parties who want to thwart Brexit, but to imply that there is some sort of grand conspiracy blows my mind. That’s not to say it isn’t possible, but it’s a conspiracy theory that I hadn’t previously considered.
—————————————–
Maraan (@TOH)
“In a binding referendum millions more people would have had the right to vote.”
Why would they? Anyway, both sides said that they would respect the result of the referendum.
————————————-
Charles
“The French veto us”
Let’s hope we finally have something to be grateful to the French for.
@STATGEEK
Well it IS obvious to those that voted Remain. 48% voted Remain three years ago, and polls suggest that figure has grown. There hasn’t been as much clamour from the Leave side for a 2nd vote, in comparison.
Yes, I’d agree with that. But would you also agree that people who voted Remain (and still wish to remain) and who would very much like the opportunity to do that in a 2nd ref, are unlikely to be in favour of a 2nd ref between May’s Deal and No Deal? And that likewise there are quite a number who want No Deal and would support a 2nd ref between May’s Deal and No Deal to try to get it, but would absolutely reject any 2nd ref with a Remain option?
As I’ve said before, I have no dog in this fight. All I’m trying to do here is put some reality on that 52% figure,
tatgeek
“Obviously one of the vote option is Remain. ”
That has already been ruled out by the previous referendum. How many goes do you want? You people are like small children playing a board game who throw a 1 on the die and demand a second go. If there were to be a second referendum it should be between May’s deal and so-called No Deal (where trade continues, planes continue to fly etc).
@RICHARD
Worth bearing the 2017 GE in mind of course. A lot of the non-CON/LAB voters moved back over the course of the campaign, it’s not unreasonable to think the same could happen next time, once certain groups of voters start thinking in binary terms about what kind of government we’re going to get at the end of it.
@PETE B
Well, I strongly suspect that angle of the discussion is going to now get lost in bickering over what the first referendum “really” meant,
I was shooting for a more constructive “where do we go from here?” vibe…
@PeteB
“How many goes do you want? “
One.
A confirmatory one, which includes all residents of the UK, including EU nationals.
Similar to the one in Scotland, where those not born in Scotland out-voted those born in Scotland. That’s fair, eh?
“we’ve already had a referendum – how many goes do you want ?” on through the argument another vote would be “a betrayal of democracy” finally ending up with people trying to stop brexit are “tra1tors”
The point is that whatever brexiteers might think – a sizeable chunk of voters strongly believe that to push ahead with brexit is also betrayal of democracy – as they see as seriously detrimental to the interests of the nations and the people – and against the wishes of half – possibly more.
The constant attempts to shut down the debate by so many leavers by simply banging on about “we won a democratic vote – end of” – is as depressing as it is ugly. It makes it impossible to engage in any sort of rational debate.
I also despair at the remain argument that the referendum was “only advisory” and that it was illegitimate cos funny money from russia and breaches of electoral law. If you want to win a 2nd ref – you need to convince people who voted leave to change their minds – and you dont do that by completely ignoring what made them vote to leave in the first place.