Survation and YouGov both show drop in Tory support

16 Mar 2019

There are two polls in this morning’s papers – Survation in the Mail and YouGov in the Times.

Survation have topline figures of CON 35%(-5), LAB 39%(+3), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Fieldwork was on Friday, and changes are from mkid-February.
YouGov have topline figures of CON 35%(-5), LAB 31%(nc), LDEM 12%(+1), UKIP 6%(+3). Fieldwork was Thursday to Friday, and changes are from the start of March.

The overall leads are different, but that’s to be expected (Survation tend to produce figures that are better for Labour than most pollsters, YouGov tend to produce figures that are better for the Conservatives). The more interesting thing is what they have in common – both are showing a significant drop in Conservative support. As ever, it is worth waiting for other polls to show a similar trend before putting too much weight on it, but on first impressions it looks as though the ongoing chaos over Brexit may be starting to eat into Tory support.


Filed under: Survation, Voting Intention, YouGov
57 Comments »

57 Responses to “Survation and YouGov both show drop in Tory support”

1 2
  1. The Other Howard

    Well it was worth waiting all day for. The England ladies reallty did show the men how to do it with an 80-0 win over Scotland. Seven tries in the first half and five in the second half including a late one with a player carded.

    A perfect grand slam, five wins every one with try bonus points so maximum points (28) including the 3 bonus points for winning all their matches.

    March 16th, 2019 at 9:36 pm
  2. Jim Jam

    Hal,

    Maybe you are right about the specific possibility I raised but if MV3 is close enough the EU Council will imo find some way of allowing MV4 on 26th or 27th.

    March 16th, 2019 at 9:38 pm
  3. Alec

    @Hal – “Possibly the clause in the withdrawal legislation requiring the PV could end up being removed at a later date – after leaving. I don’t see any way for Kyle-Wilson to enforce their amendment.”

    Not sure this is correct. The Kyle amendment makes the WA contingent on winning a public vote, so if it doesn’t, it can’t come into effect. It’s basiclly voting yes to the deal, subject to confirmation. This is why it’s rather a good idea – MPs won’t be blocking Brexit, but also won’t really be voting for the deal, so everyone’s happy.

    March 16th, 2019 at 11:02 pm
  4. Laszlo

    Just in case.

    There were presidential elections in Slovakia today. At 50% of the counting, the green-liberal candidate is ahead. The two fascist parties (the Social Democrats, and the Out Slovakia People’s Party) had fewer votes together.

    Still, a second round is likely (although polls put ?aputová (the green-liberal candidate) at 50%.

    March 16th, 2019 at 11:09 pm
  5. hal

    Alec,

    The Kyle-Wilson amendment is to a motion, which does not change the law.

    To get a People’s Vote, there needs to be provision for it in statute and also a provision in the Withdrawal Agreement bill that it only comes into force after a PV.

    The problem is there is no way of ensuring this happens.
    Brexit-supporting MPs might agree to the K-W amendment as a way of passing the MV but then (later) not support the legislation that implements the PV.

    I don’t see any way round this.

    March 16th, 2019 at 11:50 pm
  6. Mike Pearce

    The polls seem all over the place at the moment.

    As for the rugby I’m very happy with the Wales Grand Slam and 14 wins on the bounce and we have done this without Faletau, Halfpenny, Shingler, Ellis Jenkins, Dan Lydiate and James Davies.

    I didn’t see England v Scotland as I was driving to Birmingham for Blue Planet Live which was very enjoyable. I could not quite believe how that game panned out but without doubt the game of the tournament although both teams have some work to do on their respective defensive duties. England seem very strong in the first half of matches but tend to drift in the second forty.

    March 17th, 2019 at 12:31 am
  7. Edge of reason

    On the Kyle amendment, by design Parliament would have to vote to agree the question (eg Deal vs Remain, Deal vs No Deal etc).

    Would it not leave the very real possibility that even if the amendment were passed that there must be such a vote, then subsequently all options for what the question should be would be voted down by the HoC, based on all outcomes having minority support?

    March 17th, 2019 at 1:05 am
1 2

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

23 Feb4336 6 5Con +7
22 Feb4032 5 7Con +8
19 Feb4133 10 4Con +8
18 Feb4036 10 5Con +4
15 Feb3737 8 7 Tie
11 Feb4035 10 3Con +5
8 Feb3835 13 5Con +3
5 Feb3838 10 4 Tie
4 Feb4134 10 4Con +7
1 Feb4134 8 7Con +7
30 Jan3839 9 4Lab +1
25 Jan4036 7 7Con +4
18 Jan3940 9 5Lab +1
18 Jan3740 7 7Lab +3
17 Jan4139 8 4Con +2
17 Jan3837 10 6Con +1
15 Jan3739 8 7Lab +2
14 Jan3538 9 6Lab +3
14 Jan3934 11 6Con +5
11 Jan3841 10 4Lab +3
11 Jan3636 12 6 Tie
7 Jan4135 11 4Con +6
4 Jan4034 10 4Con +6
20 Dec3939 6 6 Tie
17 Dec4139 7 4Con +2

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace