There are two polls in this morning’s papers – Survation in the Mail and YouGov in the Times.
Survation have topline figures of CON 35%(-5), LAB 39%(+3), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Fieldwork was on Friday, and changes are from mkid-February.
YouGov have topline figures of CON 35%(-5), LAB 31%(nc), LDEM 12%(+1), UKIP 6%(+3). Fieldwork was Thursday to Friday, and changes are from the start of March.
The overall leads are different, but that’s to be expected (Survation tend to produce figures that are better for Labour than most pollsters, YouGov tend to produce figures that are better for the Conservatives). The more interesting thing is what they have in common – both are showing a significant drop in Conservative support. As ever, it is worth waiting for other polls to show a similar trend before putting too much weight on it, but on first impressions it looks as though the ongoing chaos over Brexit may be starting to eat into Tory support.
Well it was worth waiting all day for. The England ladies reallty did show the men how to do it with an 80-0 win over Scotland. Seven tries in the first half and five in the second half including a late one with a player carded.
A perfect grand slam, five wins every one with try bonus points so maximum points (28) including the 3 bonus points for winning all their matches.
Maybe you are right about the specific possibility I raised but if MV3 is close enough the EU Council will imo find some way of allowing MV4 on 26th or 27th.
@Hal – “Possibly the clause in the withdrawal legislation requiring the PV could end up being removed at a later date – after leaving. I don’t see any way for Kyle-Wilson to enforce their amendment.”
Not sure this is correct. The Kyle amendment makes the WA contingent on winning a public vote, so if it doesn’t, it can’t come into effect. It’s basiclly voting yes to the deal, subject to confirmation. This is why it’s rather a good idea – MPs won’t be blocking Brexit, but also won’t really be voting for the deal, so everyone’s happy.
There were presidential elections in Slovakia today. At 50% of the counting, the green-liberal candidate is ahead. The two fascist parties (the Social Democrats, and the Out Slovakia People’s Party) had fewer votes together.
Still, a second round is likely (although polls put ?aputová (the green-liberal candidate) at 50%.
The Kyle-Wilson amendment is to a motion, which does not change the law.
To get a People’s Vote, there needs to be provision for it in statute and also a provision in the Withdrawal Agreement bill that it only comes into force after a PV.
The problem is there is no way of ensuring this happens.
Brexit-supporting MPs might agree to the K-W amendment as a way of passing the MV but then (later) not support the legislation that implements the PV.
I don’t see any way round this.
The polls seem all over the place at the moment.
As for the rugby I’m very happy with the Wales Grand Slam and 14 wins on the bounce and we have done this without Faletau, Halfpenny, Shingler, Ellis Jenkins, Dan Lydiate and James Davies.
I didn’t see England v Scotland as I was driving to Birmingham for Blue Planet Live which was very enjoyable. I could not quite believe how that game panned out but without doubt the game of the tournament although both teams have some work to do on their respective defensive duties. England seem very strong in the first half of matches but tend to drift in the second forty.
On the Kyle amendment, by design Parliament would have to vote to agree the question (eg Deal vs Remain, Deal vs No Deal etc).
Would it not leave the very real possibility that even if the amendment were passed that there must be such a vote, then subsequently all options for what the question should be would be voted down by the HoC, based on all outcomes having minority support?