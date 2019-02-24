There are two new voting intention polls in the Sunday papers, tackling the issue of measuring TIG support in different ways…
Deltapoll for the Mail on Sunday have standard voting intentions of CON 43%, LAB 36%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 5%. Respondents were then asked how they would vote if The Independent Group put up candidates at the next election – voting intention under those circumstances switches to CON 39% (four points lower), LAB 31%(five points lower), TIF 11%, LDEM 5%(one point lower). The implication is that the Independent Group are taking some support from both Labour and Conservative though, as we saw with the YouGov poll earlier in the week, it’s not necessarily as simple as a direct transfer – part of the difference may well be people saying don’t know. Fieldwork was between Thurs and Saturday, full results are here.
Opinium for the Observer meanwhile only asked their standard voting intention question, but have begun including TIG in that. This flags up an interesting dilemma for polling companies. The Independent Group are obviously not a political party. While the widespread expectation is that at some point in the future they will become a political party, they aren’t registered as one yet, and aren’t putting up candidates yet. This means that most polling companies are asking hypothetical questions about the level of support they would get if they did stand, but are not currently including them in standard voting questions.
Opinium however are offering them as a current option – presumably their thinking is that it’s only a matter of time before they register and if poll respondents’ intention is already to vote for them when they do, they should register it. The approach Opinium has taken will clearly be the correct way to do it once the TIG do evolve into a political party, the question is whether it’s too early to do it now. Either way, for what it’s worth Opinium’s first polling figures with TIG included as an option are CON 40%(+3), LAB 32%(-5), LDEM 5%(-3), TIG 6%(+6), UKIP 7%(nc). Fieldwork was Wednesday to Friday, and changes are from a week ago. Full results are here.
To be complete, as well as the SkyData and Survation polls I’ve already written about here, which showed TIG support at 10% and 8% respectively, there was also a YouGov poll midweek. That found standard topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 33%, LDEM 10% and hypothetical figures of CON 38%, LAB 26%, LDEM 7%, TIG 14% (full write up is here. Overall that means, depending on the different questions asked and approaches taken, the initial level of support for the TIG seems to be between 6% and 14%.
So would the ERG prefer to delay exit to 2021 and have no transition/ small transition period over May’s deal. Possible yes because there would be the opportunity to replace May as PM and have more influence on the process.
With regards to May’s deal and the Irish backstop with UK tied to the customs Union with guarantee over the Irish border leavers fears are probably more than the EU keeping UK in against its will, not trusting the UK government who would find excuses to keep the UK in the customs union for longer.
Delaying brexit to the end of 2020 does mean the European Parliament elections will go ahead on May 23rd.
There are two reasons both Labour and Conservative parties don’t want them. Firstly, because some other parties might do better than them, which really would look bad.
Secondly, because the results of the elections will help determine the amount of broadcasting time each party gets in the next general election. More publicity for the new UKIP or some remain party?
The other thing is that brexit at the end of December would be a very bad time to rely on vegetables from the garden.
“Delaying brexit to the end of 2020 does mean the European Parliament elections will go ahead on May 23rd. ”
I really don’t believe this is going to happen, but I will keep on hoping. Come on, admit it, as polling geeks, we’d all love to see what would happen in a nationwide vote like this, particularly one without the usual distortions our FPTP GE system, and with all the fun of Farage’s return and new parties. As if politics watching isn’t entertaining enough already.
“Every binary referendum is “rigged”, simply because some options have been excluded in order to reduce the choice to two.”
Indeed. So for a new referendum, Parliament (both Commons and Lords separately, as some legislation would be needed) need to be able to agree with a majority on which two options to rig it to.
This seems even less likely to me than them agreeing with a majority on one option. But perhaps a majority could be found where each half thought one option would win, if the alternative was the option the other half wanted on the ballot paper. Seems implausible to me, even ignoring the possibilities of Lords filibusters, legal challenges, the DUP, etc.
I don’t see how the timings work at this stage without either an extremely substantial extension to A50 beyond that the EP elections would allow the EU to practically grant – or unilateral executive revocation to buy time … and perhaps encourage the Leave side to play along as the only practical way to get A50 resubmitted.
“Not that I knew all of that, till I looked it up! :-)”
I’m disappointed. An idol has fallen.
More appropriately, “the idle has idly done a google search”.
@ADW – “The minority desire is to Remain. Leave won.”
A more accurate description is:
“The minority desire in June 2016 was to Remain. Leave won in June 2016. We are now in February 2019”.
As t happens, psephologists have calculated that based on polling data and death rates, sometime in January we passed the point when the electorate would have voted remain, even if no one changed their minds.
You are now in the minority @ADW. You need to accept that, and then start thinking about how you can accomodate the wishes of remainers.
This doesn’t necessarily mean we remain – democracy is about keeping the losers happy enough to avoid civil wars. Think about it a bit more.
I didn’t mean to be flippant.
I simply used set theory to map it out. What I didn’t add (deliberately by the way) that since 1931 we know that it doesn’t work as a fully functioning system in spite of Russell and others since then as there is no possibility of fully formalizing human thinking.
However, polling companies use set-theory (not quite declared as such, but it is). Thus, the outcome of any polling would be subject to the question asked (Russell cheated with his barber question and he knew it – add the word “other” to his question and his problem diaappears. He knew it, but he preferred to play the game, and many eminent people still fall for it. Oh, the question is: the barber’s clients in the village are those who don’t shave themselves.)
So, my set-setting is actually more than legitimate. But at the same time flawed.
The referendum set the question in which remain was a minority and likely majority at the same time. However, with a different question you can have different sets and hence different outcomes for the same population it is not about the people, it is about polls and elections. It is a major question by the way.
Parties (just as businesses) use the method of setting sets and it can.create various outcomes. There are no predetermined outcomes as the number of sets is larger than the number of respondents. Of course reality (objective thruth) comes through eventually if we are still alive then.
One of the oddities of YouGov’s alternative model is that it sets the sets differently from their normal polls which then leads to the interesting question of identical answers leading to different conclusions.
“I don’t see how the timings work at this stage without either an extremely substantial extension to A50 beyond that the EP elections would allow the EU to practically grant – or unilateral executive revocation to buy time”
I largely agree, though for some time it has appeared possible that the EU might allow a lengthy extension of the A50 process to allow England to make up its bloody mind what it wants!
On the role of referendums within what the UK describes as its constitution (making it up as it goes along) there are some clear lessons to be learned from the disastrous Cameronian use of them.
All other referendums have had a clear purpose – to seek confirmation from the electorate that a Government proposal had specific electoral support and, therefore, providing popular mandate for pursuing that policy.
If there was an insufficient popular mandate, the status quo continued.
Any Brexit2 referendum, has to get England out of the mess that Cameron dumped it into before becoming Brave Sir Robin (“He bravely turned his tail and fled”).
If any return to a sensible use of referendums is sought, then any binary version has to return to the pre-Cameronian model – the government proposal as opposed to the status quo – or a radically new constitutional model of reaching consensus through a series of votes, where the least popular scenarios are progressively deleted.
So ADW tells us simply that Leave won the referendum, and clearly thinks they have the right to ignore all those who voted Remain.
To most people the result of the 2016 referendum was a 2-2 draw, and respecting that result, as parties promised beforehand and in their manifestos afterwards, means taking notice of the two Remain decisions, and compromising between them and the Leave decisions.
When we listen to Results, as from football and rugby, we don`t just get, win, win, lose, win, lose. We get scores, and that helps us to assess our teams` and our opponents` performance. That`s why getting the decisions from each polity was part of David Cameron`s plan – to advise governments.
Theresa May`s policy of ignoring our democratic voting will have grave percussions, with continuing trouble, boycotts, disobedience across the UK.
“That`s why getting the decisions from each polity was part of David Cameron`s plan”
Cameron had no such plan. The SNP (and presumably others in Wales & NI) wanted that, but it was rejected by the MPs from all the English polity based parties.
While we know the votes from each polity, that is only through aggregating the results from each LA within polities. It was not part of the scheme.
But our politics means that there is a winner and a loser we tend to mandate it and when given the vote for somethign different we decided against that. You can argue that as I have that the electorate tends to be behind the curve and often regret their decisions (if you look at the polling for PR for example it is at the highest levels I have seen and would most probably we over 50%)
The problem is that we are used to the largest minority winning, Cameron had an overall majority with 37% of the those that voted 63% of those that voted got no say. To turn this situation around would take a huge change of thinking and I don’t think that is going to happen
So yes May’s policy of ignoring what is happening is often the thing that those in charge do what is different is that with brexit I see no coming back.
“The referendum set the question in which remain was a minority and likely majority at the same time.”
A bit like Schroedinger’s cat?
———————–
“…means taking notice of the two Remain decisions…”
Can you elucidate what those were?
Here’s perhaps an oddity.
The claim that the referendum result represents democracy in action and frees us from the undemocratic EU could per challenged by looking at the Referendum result under EU rules set up after the Lisbon Treaty.
The changes gave more power to the larger most populous states like the UK ( our share rose from 8% to 12%).
The rules are;
“In contrast to the previous majority rules, which are said to have better protected smaller and medium-sized Member States, the new system focuses on the demographic weight of Member States.
The adoption of acts by the Council now requires the approval of 55% of Member States (16) (72% if the act has not been proposed by the Commission), which must represent at least 65% of the EU’s population!”
So under these rules, at 2-2 it would have failed on states but the England and Wales votes might have reached the 65% figure because of England’s far greater size than the other three put together.
If Gibralter was counted in it’s own right We wouldn’t have left.
Peter.