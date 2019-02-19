Today we’ve had the first two polls asking people about whether they’d support The Independent Group were they to stand candidates.
Survation in the Daily Mail asked how people would vote if there was “a new centrist party opposed to Brexit”, producing voting intention figures of CON 39%, LAB 34%, LDEM 6%, “New centrist party” 8%, UKIP 5%. In comparison, the normal voting intention figures in the poll were CON 40%, LAB 36%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 5%, suggesting the new party could take support from both Labour and Conservative, though it would largely take votes from the Liberal Democrats. Tables are here.
SkyData, who do not typically publish voting intention figures, asked how people would vote if the “new Independent Group of former Labour MPs” were standing, and found voting intention figures of CON 32%, LAB 26%, TIG 10%, LDEM 9%, UKIP 6%. We don’t have standard voting intention figures to compare here, but on the face of it, it also looks as if support is coming from both Labour and Conservative, though the level of Lib Dem support appears to be holding up better than in the Survation poll. Note that the lower figures overall appear to be because of an unusually high figure for “others” (possibly because SkyData do not offer respondents the ability to answer don’t know). Tables are here.
These polls are, of course, still rather hypothetical. “The Independent Group” is not a political party yet (assuming, that it ever becomes one). It doesn’t formally have a leader yet, or any policies. We don’t yet know how it will co-exist with the Liberal Democrats. As of Tuesday night it only has former Labour MPs, though the rumourmill expects some Conservative MPs to join sooner rather than later.
Nevertheless, it is more “real” than the typical hypothetical polls asking about imaginary centrist parties. Respondents do at least have some names, faces and context to base it upon, and it gives us a baseline of support. We won’t really know for sure until (and unless) the Independent Group transform into a proper party and is just another option in standard voting intention polls.
Labour clearly down in both polls. It is difficult to see how TIG can be anything other than a drain on the Labour vote. Even if one or two Tories do join, it will remain a predominately ex-Labour club.
On Twitter the news of these polls has led to cries of ‘rubbish’, and asking how could seven people get 8%/10% of the vote.
If the polling remains like this, I can see it being easy to recruit a lot of people to both be active for the group and stand in a GE, if that’s how it goes.
People like being associated with enterprises that look like being successful.
Since April it gathered about 400 k members and won 308 seats in the French Parliament.
I’m not saying the IG will definately be as successful – it needs a lot of things to go its way.
However, to rule it out now, barely 24 hrs into it’s birth, would premature.
@ANTHONY WELLS
Is that use of “Other” when already asking for parties down as far as PC normal?
7% for them seems rather strange given how many other options there are – should we assume that to be the equivalent of “I’d vote but not for any of the usual shower!” kind of response?
Correction
On Twitter the news of these polls has led to cries of ‘rubbish’, and asking how could seven people get 8%/10% of the vote.
If the polling remains like this, I can see it being easy to recruit a lot of people to both be active for the group and stand in a GE, if that’s how it goes.
People like being associated with enterprises that look like being successful.
Since April 2016 it has gathered about 400 k members and won 308 seats in the French Parliament.
I’m not saying the IG will definately be as successful – it needs a lot of things to go its way.
However, to rule it out now, barely 24 hrs into it’s birth, would premature.
BTW the above posts (400K etc) refer to Macron’s En Marche.
Looking at the Sky tables, 26% said they would not vote – a ridiculously high figure for any poll[1], even Sky’s which by definition is made up of couch potatoes. Ignoring that, of the remainder all the VIs are (my calc):
Con 32%
Lab 26%
Ind Grp 10%
Lib Dem 9%
Other 7%
UKIP 6%
Greens 4%
SNP 4%
PC 1%
So there was no DK option and that may be skewing things with Ind Group (which many people will be unaware of what it is) and Other[2] taking up some of the slack for those who are sure they will vote but not sure for who.
Sky also have the problem with a short fieldwork period and their ‘panel’ being by definition Sky subscribers, so whole sections of the population may be missing. Some of the weighting looks heavy (possibly due to the short period) and Sky don’t often do VI polling, so none of this should be taken as particularly authoritative. Not that this will stop anyone of course.
[1] Of course this sort of figure is the sort of percentage that actually won’t vote, but polls ought to under-represent such people because they also tend not to fill in polls and those that do may be unrepresentative.
[2] Unlike with Survation this appears to be a GB not UK poll, so this probably doesn’t include NI Parties.
(duplicating some of Anthony’s points as I wrote it before I saw the new thread)
I’d wait until the type of Brexit is know before drawing conclusions. That sort of seismic shock should change things, then it will settle, I think.
Funny how the Independent Group (oxymoron?) has ~1% support for each MP. Are any Conservatives looking to join? We’ll find out, but if it’s only a handful then this looks like SDP mark II.