Rather than their usual poll for the Times, this week YouGov have a full MRP model of voting intention (that is, the same method that YouGov used for their seat projection at the general election). Topline voting intention figures from the YouGov MRP model are CON 39%, LAB 34%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 5%. The fieldwork was Sun-Thursday last week, with just over 40,000 respondents.
The aim of an MRP model is not really the vote shares though, the whole point of the technique is project shares down to seat level, and project who would win each seat. The model currently has the Conservatives winning 321 seats, Labour 250, the Liberal Democrats 16 and the SNP 39. Compared to the 2017 election the Conservatives would make a net gain of just 4 seats, Labour would lose 12 seats, the Liberal Democrats would gain 4 and the SNP would gain 4. It would leave the Conservatives just shy of an overall majority (though in practice, given Sinn Fein do not take their seats and the Speaker and Deputies don’t vote, they would have a majority of MPs who actually vote in the Commons). Whether an extra four seats would really help that much is a different question.
The five point lead it shows for the Conservatives is a swing of 1.4% to the Conservatives – very small, but on a pure uniform swing it would be enough for the Tories to get a proper overall majority. The reason they don’t here is largely because the model shows Labour outperforming in the ultra-marginal seats they won off the Conservatives at the last election (a well known phenomenon – they gain the personal vote of the new Labour MP, lose any incumbency bonus from the former Tory MP. It is the same reason the Conservatives failed to gain a meaningful number of seats in 2001, despite a small swing in their favour).
For those interested in what MRP actually is, YouGov’s detailed explanation from the 2017 election is here (Ben Lauderdale & Jack Blumenau, who created the model for the 2017 election, also carried out this one). The short version is that it is a technique designed to allow projection of results at smaller geographical levels (in this case, individual constituencies). It works by modelling respondents’ voting intention based on their demographics and the political circumstances in each seat, and then applying the model to the demographics of each of the 632 seats in Great Britain. Crucially, of course, it also called the 2017 election correctly, when most of the traditional polls ended up getting it wrong.
Compared to more conventional polling the Conservative lead is similar to that in YouGov’s recent traditional polls (which have shown Tory leads of between 5-7 points of late), but has both main parties at a lower level. Partly this is because it’s modelling UKIP & Green support in all seats, rather than in just the constituencies they contested in 2017 (when the MRP was done at the last election it was after nominations had closed, so it only modelled the actual parties standing in each seat) – in practice their total level of support would likely be lower.
The Times’s write up of the poll is here, details from YouGov are here and technical details are here
I see that Trimble’s lawyers are trotting out the 1800 Act of Union as an argument
Such differing arrangements within the UK would be in breach of article sixth of the Union with Ireland Act 1800;
While it would be fun to see the courts uphold articles of the Union Acts, it would seem unlikely to occur.
In any case article sixth does not appear to support Trimble’s case a it specifically states –
All articles the produce or manufacture of either country, not herein-after enumerated as subject to specific duties, shall be imported into each country from the other, duty free, other than the countervailing duties in the Schedule No. 1. or to such as shall hereafter be imposed by the united Parliament;
@LEWBLEW
Your mention of people who are “Just About Managing” and May’s recent advice in the cabinet regarding jam.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-47226427
Is she trying to suggest something? Is this an alternative to the Demtia tax?
Howard,
Starmer is following party policy in terms of its sequencing.
The pushing for a GE is an obvious over-riding objective that any opposition party desires. If Stamer had said we no longer want a GE or would press for one if we felt opportune there would be a real not cosmetic division.
TW,
@TREVOR
Whether it’s a small trade deficit or surplus with Chile really isn’t worth getting excited about. It’s quite immature actually. Within those services and non-services are real people’s jobs, livelihoods, communities, skills, traditions. To base the outcome of Brexit on some headline figures is crass and unrealistic.
New deal announced with the Vatican
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-47228423
It has not been revealed what concessions the UK made to the Vatican in return, but the DUP are concerned that “Rome Rule replaces Brussels Rule”.
@VALERIE
You got a lot of nerve to say you’ve got a helping hand to lend.
You just want to be on the side that’s winning!
BILLPATRICK
There are quite a lot of sources for my earlier post to you. Here is one.
https://www.historyireland.com/volume-22/frank-kitson-northern-ireland-british-way-counterinsurgency/
Peter.
Members of the government playing down reports of an Article 50 extension.
So that’s decided then.
OLDNAT
The Conversation has a piece about Trimble and his case.
https://theconversation.com/brexit-david-trimbles-legal-challenge-to-the-irish-backstop-is-a-hiding-to-nothing-111233
@TW
Looks like we may have to miss a few pages from the photocopy
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/feb/13/post-brexit-trade-partners-ask-uk-to-lower-human-rights-standards
In an admission that some countries have sought to extract a high price for their continuing to trade with Britain after leaving the EU, Liam Fox, the international trade secretary, said some nations had made the requests as part of talks.
Hooman rights – who needs ’em.
On gravity models:
In economics, the gravity model has proven to be a remarkably accurate empirical means to model trade flows, with the somewhat simple theoretical twin underpinnings of larger economies doing more trade with each other, and more distant economies doing less trade. These factors have traditionally provided some of the strongest empirical relationships in economics, but despite this success, they are now deemed controversial or inaccurate by Brexiteers.
There is a good deal of evidence to suggest this critique is unfounded. This article gives quite a well balanced view in laypersons terms – https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2016/09/29/down-to-earth
You may need to register to read it, but it is worthwhile.
One criticism is that gravity is based on association rather than causality, with an endogeity effect – where more trade leads to higher GDP (eg – the causal factor is the other way round). This is Minford’s criticism, but has happily been disproved by the use of populations to measure size of economy. [High trade volumes won’t create large populations].
Other criticism involve the move from goods to services, but again, research supports gravity for services too, albeit with a reduced influence. The article cites the IMF and NIESR, who believe that as many services are linked to trade in goods, they follow broadly the same patterns.
There is a very good evidence base that supports gravity theory, and while trade is becoming easier, with less friction, so the influence of gravity models will weaken, the weight of evidence suggests that gravity will still be important, and those who dismiss this are doing so without sound reason.
It confirms the reality that devolution powers are just “grace and favour” grants from the “sovereign UK Parliament”, and there is no legal recourse against their being changed/removed on the whim of that Parliament.
Of course, since MPs have largely yielded that position to the Executive, and shown no willingness to take back their powers, that effectively means that the UK Government can do as it wishes with no regard for the consent or otherwise of the populations in devolved parts of the state.
TREVOR WARNE
Back to AW’s thread and YG model
“the model shows Labour outperforming in the ultra-marginal seats they won off the Conservatives at the last election (a well known phenomenon – they gain the personal vote of the new Labour MP, lose any incumbency bonus from the former Tory MP)”
Can anyone offer a rough “number” to put on this “phenomenon”? Backtesting should give a “mean”, confidence range and a few outliers.
There’s actually two different questions here. The first is whether there is an incumbency factor for new MPs on their subsequent election and this can be ascertained by looking at past election results. The commentary on the poll Anthony links above itself links (as the ‘sophomore surge’) to an article from 2014 by Peter Kellner:
http://www.progressonline.org.uk/2014/11/27/incumbency-matters/
Quoting evidence from the US and the 2001 UK election. Though it’s worth pointing out that the cause of ‘surge’ may have negative reasons – the unwinding of the personal vote for the previous MP – as well as positive votes for the new one. Of course, even if it works as a general principle, there will be counter-cases, as we see here with Peterborough and Hallam, where the underlying causes may work opposite to normal because of local circumstance.
The second question is whether (assuming that the ‘surge’ isn’t built into the model – and the results suggest it isn’t) the failure of the Conservatives to re-capture many seats with the swing to them is due to the phenomenon. I suspect it may have more to do with the sort of seats that Labour gained in 2017 being the sort of seats that it is still doing well in, rather than anything to do with MPs (and the MRP model would bring this out). So ‘incumbency’ probably is a ‘thing’ but may not always explain what is going on and will not apply in all seats. And it may not be easy to prove that it is happening even if it does.
Actually, the most interesting thing though about the data for the MRP model is what isn’t there. The tables aren’t in the usual YouGov format and while they include some stuff that isn’t available normally they have little on the respondents who said they didn’t know how they would vote or that they wouldn’t etc. Going on the most recent ‘conventional’ YouGov that would be around 31% (fairly standard in recent months).
Opinion polls (or rather perception of them) often influence events and I’ve always suspected that May’s calling the 2017 election was triggered by the YouGov poll that put Labour on 23%:
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/zs2ifb9u3g/TimesResults_170413_VI_Trackers.pdf
Certainly there were many calls from MPs and journalists for May to act when Labour was so weak. But that YouGov poll also had 31% DK/DNV (and Lib Dem and Green figures that were high for them). By the last pre-election poll DK/WNV was down to 18% and Labour was not far behind Conservative:
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/d8zsb99eyd/TimesResults_FINAL%20CALL_GB_June2017_W.pdf#page=3
(though YouGov adjusted their headline to fit the conventional wisdom).
So people ought to be careful of assuming that the current situation would be repeated in an actual election – there are too many undecided voters. And while Labour still has similar numbers of Lib Dem and Green votes to squeeze, UKIP has under 5% for the Tories to plunder (as they did very successfully the 10% they had in April 2017). All of which would make the calling of a GE not optimal for the Conservatives. But given that “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result” has been the Government’s main tactic recently, who knows?
@SAM
Thanks for the link.
Grim reading, especially for a protestant brought up in NI who honestly felt safer because the British soldiers were there. And all the blame for atrocities gets unfairly blamed on the squadies.
My Dad used to regularly get drunk with a Brigadier whilst his driver, I knew him as Scotty, taught me how to strip a Browning 9mm pistol. I think I still have the Glengarry he gave me somewhere.
OLDNAT
“Of course, since MPs have largely yielded that position to the Executive, and shown no willingness to take back their powers, that effectively means that the UK Government can do as it wishes with no regard for the consent or otherwise of the populations in devolved parts of the state.”
This, of course, just encourages thrawn people like us to try to take power from them to ourselves.
Sam
It’s called “Taking Back Control” and as such should be joyously welcomed by all the British Leavers!
TREVOR WARNE
FoM “defies gravity” (follow up to the poll showing da yoof most upset about losing FoM despite little inclination to have used that “gift”)
If “gravity model” applied to people living in different countries then why does the hard data show that is nonsense:
By %
Aus+NZ (other side of the planet and fairly small): 33%
USA+Canada (quite a long way): 28%
RoI (pretty close, small and covered by CTA anyway): 6%
rEU (pretty close and in terms of population bigger than all the above put together): 22%
Well part of this is because of the cultural factors that others have mentioned (these can also influence trade, but much less so). But you’re also forgetting that the migration figures you quote are the sum of many decades of changes and that the UK had nett emigration up to the early 90s on the whole.
So an awful lot of those UK-born people living abroad left its shores before the UK even joined the EU and had freedom of movement. For example if you look at Australian immigration:
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/a-brief-history-of-immigration-to-australia
the peak period for the UK was 1966-1975, towards the end of the ‘£10 Poms’ period. Most of those will still be alive (many were children as families were prioritised) and included in the 33%. It’s a bit unfair to start blaming Millennials for being unadventurously Anglophone because Great Uncle Bert moved to Sidney in 1958.
Of course the poor (and worsening) state of foreign language teaching in UK schools probably doesn’t help either, but it’s not the students who set the curriculum. (I suspect there is also under-counting of UK citizens, especially young ones, in rEU as others have mentioned).
https://twitter.com/i/moments/1095650907205914624?cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&refsrc=email
Times is apparently reporting that Ford has told May it is preparing to move elsewhere. Apologies if this has already been posted, I have only read current page,
EOTW
Well, it was the squaddies of para 1 who were involved in the events of Bloody Sunday and Ballymurphy and other squaddies were involved in other shootings.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ANOsYa1ZOU
If you are interested in learning more you might consider what Martin Dillon has written. I think you might want to know this stuff.
EOTW
Here is a link to Martin Dillon’s book, Dirty War.It has a preface by Conor Cruise O’Brien who I used to enjoy reading.Both the UK and Irish governments were involved in very dirty stuff.
The use of the UDA and UFF by various intelligence sections of security forces may well give you the horrors.It did me.
https://books.google.co.uk/books/about/The_Dirty_War.html?id=er3HfXL7CKQC&printsec=frontcover&source=kp_read_button&redir_esc=y#v=onepage&q&f=false
@Sam
I am not saying that the average squaddie does not bear responsibility, obeying orders is not an excuse.
However the paras should not have been there and it was a deliberate decision to send them in.
Atrocities are blamed on rogue soldiers whereas the reality was it was encouraged.
Welcome inflation figures this morning. The fall seems to be a mix of imported reductions, as a result of weakened global growth, alongside discounting and sluggish home demand.
One interesting element is the energy costs. These have been quite influential in the overall headline rate, not least because of the cap on the standard variable tariffs introduced by the government last year. I noticed upthread that someone had pointed out that the regulator had just this week allowed that cap to rise by 10%, so it seems reasonable to anticipate some rebound in the energy costs element of the CPI soon enough.
Ofgem justified this due to rises in wholesale prices. This isn’t the full story, however. Natural gas prices are now pretty much where they were a year ago, but have risen during the intervening twelve months before settling back. It’s a similar story for elecricity, with prices now falling after being pushed up in the latter half of 2018.
With prices now falling, the cap should really be left where it is, as the reason it was brought in was that companies seemed quick to up the retail price when wholesale prices went up, but were very slow to pass on the falls. The problem Ofgem have is that since the cap was introduced, 10 energy companies have gone bust – because they couldn’t raise prices to reflect wholesale increases, and they didn’t have the financial buffers to ride out the squeeze.
The bankruptcies have all been in small and relatively new entrants to the market – which are precisely the companies Ofgem was supposed to be encouraging. The net effect for consumers will be to reduce competition, and help drive people back to the big six.
The moral of the story is that tinkering with a broken system to meet one limited objective, driven more by political considerations than any sense of proper economic planning just doesn’t work. Getting a properly constructed generation mix, with security of supply and good distribution, would be of far better value to consumers in the long run, compared to short term chasing of low prices now.
I suspect that had Labour had the misfortune of introducing a price cap, this would now be a scandal in the press, but as this is the Tories, it’s just another day at the office.
Alec
I and I suspect a few others on here have come to understand the importance of gravity models over the years. Stuff stops defying gravity around age 65 in my experience. :)
Roger Mexico
Lack of languages didn’t put my nephew off travelling round east and west Europe for two years with his girlfriend (now wife). He speaks only English but has an app on his phone. He talks into it, plays it back translated into whatever language, whoever he is dealing with does the same back. Job done. AI will make learning other languages unnecessary within a decade or two. We’ll all have chips implanted.
Good news on the inflation and earnings front today but will it continue?
Hmm.
The car industry seems to be telling us that it has no future in the UK following a no deal Brexit.
To that I suspect we would have to add a questionable future even if the May deal were to proceed. It is far short of the full EU market setup, at least as it stands. Though it could be converted in negotiations to essentially full market membership. Of course, while surrendering all control over the EU, so what would be the benefit?
For those recently arguing that it wasnt Brexit which made Nissan decide to leave the Uk, but trade deals and changing market factors, I would observe that Brexit makes the Uk the prime target for losing its industry first, where there is a choice.
I would have thought industry would have been telling the government all this quite some time ago. And news stories have suggested the government has made assurances none of this is actually going to happen. But now industry has rather noticed anything the government has said provately is rather at odds to what it is saying and doing in public.
Labour risks starting to actively support Brexit just as the conservatives admit it is impossible to implement and go remain.
Did I see the Trevors reporting the EU has made a deal with singapore for banking services. To replace London, is that? Dont they get that the city is under just as much threat as the car industry?
I’ve heard a rumour that South Korea has joined Japan in saying they won’t roll over EU deals on the same terms…is this true?
Danny
“Dont they get that the city is under just as much threat”
Foolish to base an economy on a volatile resource. :-)
oldnat,
“Foolish to base an economy on a volatile resource. :-)”
That one made be laugh. What else is there?
I currently wok in a very large logistics hub just off the A1 up here in deepest darkest North Yorks. The labour force is almost exclusively EU migrant workers – it’s long arduous 12 hour shifts, 4 on, 4 off, 24/7 shift work and the locals don’t seem interested in working shifts or full time, which is strange as the pay for round here is actually quite good – near ten quid an hour which increases up to nearly 14 for a weekend night shift – (21 if it’s overtime). This is as I said good money for round here where you can buy a house for 80k
Most of the workforce is Polish or Romanian, a smattering of Baltics and more recently some Italians, Portuguese and Greeks. The workforce is almost exclusively white. There are only four non-whites out of over 500 employees and none of them are British.
This evening Peston was on the box in the canteen during one of the shifts breaks. Sturgeon was on and they thought she was very much a figure of fun and they were quite hostile to what she was saying – particulalrly the Poles. The Company maintains written briefs on the notice boards regarding Brexit and they are all fully conversant with regards Settled Status etc and where they stand – so they aren’t concerned in the slightest. .Within the nationalities the Poles are extremely anti-EU and pro-Brexit as are the Baltics. Those two groups are also very right wing liberal in outlook (possibly a kick-back from when they were communist states). The Poles adore Farage.. The Romanians seem fairly neutral about it all seemingly not mithered either way. The recent smattering of Greeks, Portuguese and Italians are extremely resentful about the EU blaming it for the fact they have had to come here for work.
Just an observation of how other nationalities locally view it all.