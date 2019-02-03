Opinium’s fortnightly poll in the Observer today has topline voting intention figures of CON 41%(+4), LAB 34%(-6), LDEM 8%(+1), UKIP 7%(nc). Fieldwork was between Wednesday and Friday, and changes are from Opinium’s previous poll in mid-January, conducted straight after May lost her vote on the deal, but won her no confidence vote.
A seven point Conservative lead is the largest since the election. While it is not significantly larger than the 5 or 6 point leads YouGov have been showing this month, it’s a noticable change to Opinium’s previous recent polls, which have tended to show Labour and Conservative roughly neck-and-neck.
As ever, one should be a little cautious about reading too much into a single poll. Survation’s poll for Thursday’s Daily Mail had fieldwork conducted on Wednesday, so actually overlaps the fieldwork period for this poll and showed a one point Labour lead with no meaningful swing from Labour to Conservative. It would be wise to wait and see if subsequent polls confirm whether public opinion has shifted against Labour, or whether this is just an outlier.
Also, be cautious about reading too much into what has caused the change. We really don’t know if there has been a change yet, let alone exactly where it has come from and why (not that it will stop people assuming things). It has been two weeks since Opinium’s last poll, and an awful lot has happened – so one cannot pin the change on any one specific event. Neither can cross-breaks really give much guidance (as Michael Savage notes in the Observer, Labour are down among both remainers and leavers… though discerning any signal from the noise of crossbreaks would be difficult even if the change was all on one side).
The full tables from Opinium are here.
@Jim Jam – agree with you. While there are technical democratic means written through the EU (more so, in many ways, than Whitehall) there is equally a difficulty in arguing that voters of any specific country can exert democratic control, and certainly the sense of remoteness.
In many ways, this is the result of the organisation being too large and too ambitious, and while there are other larger democracies, they have evolved from single nations.
On the same day Donald Tusk warns Brexiteers of their own very special hotspot in Hell’s fires the Met Office warns the world that here on Planet Earth we’re heading for our own Armageddon of a hotspot. Nice!
Not just the ROC bores that I belt past but lots of LOCs also – plus the many, many, many repeated posts that this site is blighted by.
Looking for something worth reading is [I imagine] like searching for truffles – without even a little piggie to offer support and advice.
“The comments by Mr Tusk of the European Union, are very rude but what one has come to expect from the unelected in Brussels.
It adds nothing to the desire – on both sides apparently – to agree a deal and confirms the childish bravura one expects from the commissar of a fading empire.
All very regrettable”
Absolutely agree with your comment. Tusk and his sidekicks, Junk and Barnier are the faces of failed extreme liberalism.
The EU is on the brink of recession and the thing is like a wounded animal lashing out at those who utterly oppose it’s morphing integration and expansionist agenda.
@ PTRP – As for the LAB-Remain but only CON for Leave making me a hypocrite then I’ll go over that one again as well.
1/ At time of ref I was 60/40 Leave. I’m 100% behind Leave as important for UK but did think we might c0ck it up.
2/ Corbyn was a bit of a joke at the time but with McDonnell as his wing man I was ABL for sure, no change there.
3/ CON+ most of UKIP had a huge lead over the Marx bros until May c0cked it up by calling a GE then not showing up
4/ With May having made a c0ck up of the GE and Brexit and Marx bros closer than I’d like in the polls then I’m up for a GE based on CON-Leave and LAB-Remain before we leave (if MPs somehow get a revoke through then we retrigger A50 if CON win the new GE that would by then be inevitable)
5/ If you multiply out the x-breaks CON-Leave is biggest group, LAB-Remain second. LAB-Leave represents a small group and I think it would be “wrong” for the Marx Bros to inherit a “Clean Brexit”. This is not like Atlee winning in 1945 which was a good thing. The damage the Marx Bros could do with a “Clean Brexit” gives me sleepless nights (figuratively!)
but, sure, the Marx Bros might inherit a “Clean Brexit”
Voting to Leave was a risk, a calculated risk at the time I voted but in hindsight I’ve said I’d be DK – not because it was the wrong decision at the time but because events didn’t turn out on the “balance of probabilities” that I expected.
That’s life, sh!t happens and if/when it does you adapt. I have a plan for Marx Bros inheriting a Clean Brexit – one I hope I never have to use, but best to be prepared for every possibility.
Finally I’ve got a very thick skin. Having campaigned to Leave I’ve been spat at and called all manner of bad things. Bovvered? No.
@ ALEC – “Yes we did, and you didn’t understand it then either”
OMG! Whatever, think what you like, you never admit your wrong. It’s about the process now and MPs voted down May-EC deal – did you happen to notice that?
TW
The PD was always going to be a Heads of Agreement thing. Directional. I think its direction is the right one-partic on Services.
All that remains then is -do you trust the EU to observe the spirit & direction of the PD during detailed talks.
And too many Tory MPs don’t.
Tusk hasn’t helped at all.
@ Old Nat
Removing ourselves from the ECJ seems to be a red line for all brexiteers and May has accepted it as necessary. This is not surprising given that every country must have the freedom to make its own laws but flies in the face of reality when it comes to international agreements where sovereignty is inevitably pooled. If we want all future trade deals to have the UK courts as the final arbiter, then we will trade only with ourselves.
This leads me to address something that HUGO said earlier about the British giving their legal system to the world. If that were true there would surely be no problem. The fact is that the English did not even give their legal system to the Scots.
European law owes a lot to Roman law which sets most of the parameters within which the individual countries operate. In France, the Napoleonic code is still the basis of their legal system. Much of the rest of the world built their legal systems from a religious base.
Given the various starting points, it is remarkable how similar different countries legal systems are. The major departures from the norm mostly occur where religion still holds sway.
The ECJ is inevitably a compromise, interpreting as it does, EU law which is an amalgam of the laws of the countries in the EU. We have difficulty because our law has a different base and a different style. It is not necessarily better or worse and we should be grown up enough to accept that, but seemingly we aren’t.
Penny for the Guy anyone? Verhofstadt sticking his rather prominent proboscis right where it isn’t needed just now.
Alec: Tusk – probably ill advised to make such a comment. Would imagine he regrets the wording, if not the sentiment.
He expressed exactly what I and maybe others feel about the UK government.
It must be fairly obvious that the end point of all of this is a no deal brexit – regardless of what the EU offer, the ERG will turn it down because fundamentally the ERG want no deal. There is no point in further negotiation and I think Tusk is acknowledging this.
In the fullness of time, Tusk’s statement will be blamed as the reason for no deal. And what a flimsy excuse to hide behind.
What has been interesting is that the TREVORs tend to answer the easy bits the hard bits as to why he is in the same camp as JRM but completely opposed to what JRM would do post brexit is often illuminating
@TREVOR WARNE
Is not the problem that the movment that the EU did was to allow the whole of the UK to be in the backstop. Which is why we are in the deep sh1t we are in.
One could debate whether the EU should just ignore the border but I suspect we will hit the reality of regulatory divergence with an open/non border either now or later.
the problem is we want to diverge and have no border in truth we left this at Northern Ireland we would have left already the problem is the ERG believes this is the way to a no deal.
It’s a pickle for sure but Tusk perhaps letting his frustration show today means they’re getting a little nervous over there? If MPs kick the can again on 14Feb do they throw RoI under the “mini-smudge” bus?
firstly I believe what he said was pretty fair. If I had voted leave, I would still have thought that the JRM the Barkers, Patels, Boris’s and the like did not have the capacity to actually make a fist of it all.
As Cumming himself said there was no plan…. he specifically made sure there was not one as it would have divided the LEAVE vote, his view was indeed that we should not have triggered article 50 until we worked out what we wanted. So i don’t think we would have ever left, because no one could agree.
There was no good outcomes because there was no consensus about Brexit. That is why we are in the place we are.
And Tusk being frustrated? I suspect if he had called us Nazi’s or Commies you would say ahh that him showing weakness of some kind but when our politicians do it….. that is us showing our strength of purpose our pluck. I suspect he decided to call he brexiteer spade a spade.
Again we end up arguing about who is being hypocritical…..
As you know I believe brexit is a proxy war for everything other than EU the real problem is that post brexit there is not even a consensus as to what we do next. tax cuts for everyone, less government, less NHS or more. All these thing will come back to the fore and we will realise that it has nothing to do with the EU/backstops regulatory aligment or any of that bollox but as say fill your boots:
I am back to two sayings from West Africa:
You neither chose your bothers or your neighbours &
No matter what, reality always takes care of itself
It is a set of truisms that I suspect we all be supping from
Jim Jam
“This will be felt more strongly, I believe, in England ”
Within the UK, it does seem likely that the dominant polity will feel more resentment at pooling sovereignty than the others.
What may require explanation is why that should be so much stronger than in Holland within the Netherlands, or Castile within Spain.
@TREVOR WARNE
My point was that leave was always going to c0ck it up, it was in the genes of the people doing it. it is why you’ve bounced from 4 different line ups of your preferred PM and CoE.
The point was that whether we left or not had no bearing on what we needed to do to improve the country. We basically to a side issue and made it the most important thing in the world and now it dominates everything. it is why it so reminds me of Iraq….if the Marx brother could screw it up so badly. would they not be able to do so whether we were in the EU or not….it becomes a spurious argument in my view.
As I said Cummings understood that there was no concensus on a way forward after brexit it is why there was no plan it is why we were sold everything from being like Norway to the EU giving us everything we wanted, brexiteers like davis were going to head to Berlin talk to merkel and get a trade deal with the EU. We had stupids doing LEAVE and selling it. What could possibly go wrong. Boris used Leaver as useful idiots to get his hand of being PM.
I would have had more faith if people had said look after 25 years of regulatory alignment and integration this is going to slow and difficult but they never sold Leaving like that we still don’t. That is the problem I have with it all it is a diversion to the real issues we all agree need to be solved and the real problem is that this is the easy part.
Thanks to TCO for saying once again what I feel about the Brexit leaders, and how Tusk was spot on to condemn their lack of a plan.
The Hard Right`s fury would have been just as great if he had chosen his words more cautiously – Leadson and her allies will not accept even a slight compromise, as she showed once again on WatO today. She consistently stretches a 52% vote into allowing her to say Britain decided.
We will not forget the contempt of the ERG for minorities (apart from themselves) and for the democratic votes of minority polities, whatever happens now.
@ALEC
We have had minister say much worse things regarding the EU. We seem to be able to say that the EU are like Nazi and Communists, we have a the constant they are undemocratic. yet when Leo can press a point home he is being seen as a useful idiot.
I am unhappy at leaving but I think this is inevitable we as a nation truly believe this sh1t, people are look at us like we are a nation of flat earthers. I suspect it may be a point of frustration but actually I fear it actually highlighting the very basic problem that we have it is unflattering but the one consistent point in the polls is that the UK government have handled this poorly and that brexiteers really did not have a plan. After all they have been planning to leave for over 25 years they no real consensus as to where they are going and I suspect most people don’t want to go where the ERG seemed to be heading.
What is now laughable is May offering money to th e very places she prurposely stripped of funding via cuts in Local Government grants, you cannot but laugh at our plight.
Most people would say there is a special place in hell for those that decided to take us into Iraq with no plan and looking at the result, i suspect you will have a concensus around that.
I predict in the same timeframe we will look back on this and say why? and WTF
I always laugh at the fact that we call the French cheese eating surrender monkeys…..it was at least amusing
It’s difficult to argue Tusk is wrong when even the Political Editor of the Sun is saying he is broadly right.
The real problem for the political promotors of Brexit is that they went for emotion rather than detail. However, IMHO he is wrong on two points:
1. The is not a good way to leave under A50. Even if detailed arguments had been made during the Referendum by the Leave side, they would not have found such a way.
2. The Government’s approach to Brexit has been to freeze out practically anyone be it Brexit, Remainer or other, who disagrees with it. The real responsibility for the way the Government has approached the negotiations is therefore theirs alone.
Second hand info from Peston and other pollsters have previously found much the same so pretty dull. Lots of caveats on these “hypothetical” question with Brexit priming, etc , etc.
https://www.itv.com/news/2019-02-06/union-poll-shows-backing-brexit-would-be-worse-for-labour-than-iraq-invasion/
Problem is that many of the ‘big’ problems of the world – global warming, nuclear weapons, peace, trade agreements etc have to be solved a) at a high level b) by negotiation, consensus building etc. They are also highly complex and for these reasons, it is almost impossible to give people a feeling that they have any control over what goes on (do I feel that I could have any impact by voting for a representative at an international climate change negotiation – no).
So we have to evolve a way of dealing with these things which people accept and which is compatible with their natural wish to control their own affairs. The EU is one such attempt. No doubt it is not perfect. But to expect it to approximate to a system suitable for the 60,000 to 30,000 voters of ancient Athens is hardly right (And it should be remembered that most of the say 200,000 people living in Athens around that time did not have a vote, women for a start, and that they made some spectacularly bad decisions, the Syracusan expedition, being perhaps the equivalent of our Brexit).
And while I am on about it, the allegation is that it is Brussels that deprives people of control over their own affairs. Yet here we are about to implement a vote which gave no role to the Southern Irish, many English ex-patriates, most EU people living here, many young people who are going to have live their lives with what we decided, and which appears to be contrary to (if no deal very contrary to) what most people now want. So having given no say to many groups who are going to be most severely affected by what we have done, we are busy patting ourselves on the back for our glorious democracy. As the papers would say, you couldn’t make it up.
Well said, Charles
Tusk+co comments, final thoughts.
We’re a bit self-obsessed we Brits. Perhaps the comments were intended for internal EU? Not the electorate in EU27, they’re not listening, but the Brussels elite?
We’re into “blame vectors”. Tusk provided fodder to Smoggster+co. but the flip side is this is fodder for Brussels elite.
If we end up not signing the current WA (very likely IMHO and polls agree it is most likely outcome) then Brussels “groupthink” will “need” to blame UK just as we will “need” to blame them.
It seems we do need each other after all – just for one final round of “blame”.
Judging by the Remainer comments on here though then the additional bonus of Tusk’s intervention is the additional fuel he’s just dumped on LAB’s internal Brexit divisions fire (also see last post for new poll).
Allan
“Tusk and his sidekicks, Junk and Barnier are the faces of failed extreme liberalism.”
Where has all the thinking gone?
ERP has the most liberal approach to the economy in this country, and the most socially conservatives (which is also extreme liberal), committed to restore proper serfdom that was lost because of Black Death. it makes sense. They just correctly identify their liberal ideas with the marquis de Sade.
Compared to this.group the people you mentioned are positively conservatives.
It amuses me how precious these right wingers are. The usual idiots refer to the EU as the enemy or Nazis or Stalinists etc yet when they get a little bit of their own medicine from Tusk they get all uppity.
Some more details about the poll (more like research) that @Trevor mentioned. I would be very surprised if Corbyn was bothered by this.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/feb/06/not-opposing-brexit-could-lose-labour-45-seats-says-leaked-report
@LASZLO
Where has all the thinking gone?
ERP has the most liberal approach to the economy in this country
Assuming you meant ERG, then I really couldn’t agree more.
I regularly castigate a leave voting, labour supporting friend with one question, how could you vote with Farage, Rees-Mogg and Johnson?
Laszlo
Thanks for the details of that poll story.
Losing 5/7 seats in Scotland by being pro-Brexit wouldn’t surprise me. Not losing at least 5/7 Scots seats whatever stance they take on the EU would surprise me.
Kicking the can by visiting Brussels (again) to ask them to do what they have already turned down (again) after they had accepted what we proposed as an alternative to their initial proposal of a backstop confined to Northern Ireland and we accepted in negotiation so that we can come back to the HoC with the same WA again:
I’m sure Flanders & Swann could do something with that probably in the style of:
Twas on a Monday morning
The Gas-Man came to call;
The gas tap wouldn’t turn – I wasn’t getting gas at all.
He tore out all the skirting boards
To try and find the main,
And I had to call a Carpenter to put them back again.
Oh, it all makes work for the working man to do!
‘Twas on a Tuesday morning
The Carpenter came round;
He hammered and he chiselled and he said: ‘Look what I’ve found!
Your joists are full of dry-rot
But I’ll put it all to rights.’
Then he nailed right through a cable and out went all the lights.
Oh, it all makes work for the working man to do!
‘Twas on a Wednesday morning
The Electrician came;
He called me ‘Mr Sanderson’ (which isn’t quite my name).
He couldn’t reach the fuse box
Without standing on the bin
And his foot went through a window – so I called a Glazier in.
Oh, it all makes work for the working man to do!
Twas on a Thursday morning
The Glazier came along,
With his blow-torch and his putty and his merry Glazier’s song;
He put another pane in –
It took no time at all –
But I had to get a Painter in to come and paint the wall.
Oh, it all makes work for the working man to do!
‘Twas on a Friday morning
The Painter made a start;
With undercoats and overcoats he painted every part,
Every nook and every cranny,
But I found when he was gone
He’d painted over the gas tap and I couldn’t turn it on!
Oh, it all makes work for the working man to do!
On Saturday and Sunday they do no work at all:
So ’twas on a Monday morning that the Gas-Man came to call!
Brussels officials were quick to clarify Mr Tusk’s remarks, stressing to BBC correspondent Adam Fleming that the Brexiteers’ special place in hell would be for when they are dead and “not right now” (Nick Eardley, BBC)
Sounds like this is a co-ordinated EU p!ss take of the Kippers and ERG, and not just by Tusk.
WB61
Along with their “A Song of Patriotic Prejudice”, the Gasman is one of my favourites from F&S.
Or Perhaps Theresa May is the modern Sysiphus. Or even more perhaps, given her so called victory on the Brady amendment, she is the new Pyrrhus!
@ Oldnat:
Unfortunately certain types are likely to think that “A Song of Patriotic Prejudice” is not satire but documentary!!
Matt has identified the special place in hell selected for Farage, Re-Smog et al after their physical (as opposed to political) death.
https://twitter.com/scottishliberal/status/1093261537488322561
Telegraph reporting that May is kicking the can on a vote yet further down the road to 25 February
https://t.co/qOyE5McPUG
Which means the only sensible course is to abandon the end of March leaving date.
This is sheer brinkwomanship, but the same Hard line she has taken in the Home Office and as PM.
@oldnat
Interesting developments re Ross Thomson MP although given his local reputation a little surprising that an incident hadn’t occurred sooner. Another reason for his local party to call him “SNP Gain”.