There have been several new polls with voting intention figures since the weekend, though all so far have been conducted before the government’s defeat on their Brexit plan.
ComRes/Express (14th-15th) – CON 37%(nc), LAB 39%(nc), LDEM 8%(-1), UKIP 7%(+1)
YouGov/Times (13th-14th)- CON 39%(-2), LAB 34%(-1), LDEM 11%(nc), UKIP 6%(+2)
Kantar (10th-14th) – CON 35%(-3), LAB 38%(nc), LDEM 9%(nc), UKIP 6%(+2)
Looking across the polls as a whole Conservative support appears to be dropping a little, though polls are still ultimately showing Labour and Conservative very close together in terms of voting intention. As ever there are some differences between companies – YouGov are still showing a small but consistent Tory lead, the most recent polls from BMG, Opinium and MORI had a tie (though Opinium and MORI haven’t released any 2019 polls yet), Kantar, ComRes and Suration all showed a small Labour lead in their most last polls.
Several people have asked me about the reasons for the difference between polling companies figures. There isn’t an easy answer – there rarely is. The reality is that all polling companies want to be right and want to be accurate, so if there were easy explanations for the differences and it was easy to know what the right choices were, they would all rapidly come into line!
There are two real elements that are responsible for house effects between pollsters. The first is the things they do to the voting intention data after it is collected and weighted – primarily that is how do they account for turnout (to what extent do they weight down or filter out people who are unlikely to vote), and what to do they with people who say they don’t know how they’ll vote (do they ignore them, or use squeeze questions or inference to try and estimate how they might end up voting). The good thing about these sort of differences is that they are easily quantifiable – you can look up the polling tables, compare the figures with turnout weighting and without, and see exactly the impact they have.
At the time of the 2017 election these adjustments were responsible for a lot of the difference between polling companies. Some polls were using turnout models that really transformed their topline figures. However, those sort of models also largely turned out to be wrong in 2017, so polling companies are now using much lighter touch turnout models, and little in the way of reallocating don’t knows. There are a few unusual cases (for example, I think ComRes still reallocate don’t knows, which helps Labour at present, but most companies do not. BMG no longer do any weighting or filtering by likelihood to vote, an adjustment which for other companies tends to reduce Labour support by a point or two). These small differences are not, by themselves, enough to explain the differences between polls.
The other big differences between polls are their samples and the weights and quotas they use to make them representative. It is far, far more difficult to quantify the impact of these differences (indeed, without access to raw samples it’s pretty much impossible). Under BPC rules polling companies are supposed to be transparent about what they weight their samples by and to what targets, so we can tell what the differences are, but we can’t with any confidence tell what the impact is.
I believe all the polling companies weight by age, gender and region. Every company except for Ipsos MORI also votes by how people voted at the last election. After that polling companies differ – most vote by EU Ref vote, some companies weight by education (YouGov, Kantar, Survation), some by social class (YouGov, ComRes), income (BMG, Survation), working status (Kantar), level of interest in politics (YouGov), newspaper readership (Ipsos MORI) and so on.
Even if polling companies weight by the same variables, there can be differences. For example, while almost everyone weights by how people voted at the last election, there are differences in the proportion of non-voters they weight to. It makes a difference whether targets are interlocked or not. Companies may use different bands for things like age, education or income weighting. On top of all this, there are questions about when the weighting data is collected, for things like past general election vote and past referendum vote there is a well-known phenomenon of “false recall”, where people do not accurately report how they voted in an election a few years back. Hence weighting by past vote data collected at the time of the election when it was fresh in people’s minds can be very different to weighting by past vote data collected now, at the time of the survey when people may be less accurate.
Given there isn’t presently a huge impact from different approaches to turnout or don’t knows, the difference between polling companies is likely to be down some of these factors which are – fairly evidently – extremely difficult to quantify. All you can really conclude is that the difference is probably down to the different sampling and weighting of the different companies, and that, short of a general election, there is no easy way for either observers (nor pollsters themselves!) to be sure what the right answer is. All I would advise is to avoid the temptation of (a) assuming that the polls you want to be true are correct… that’s just wishful thinking, or (b) assuming that the majority are right. There are plenty of instances (ICM in 1997, or Survation and the YouGov MRP model in 2017), when the odd one out turned out to be the one that was right.
@Alec
“Meanwhile, retail sales have slumped, consumers are reducing their credit, housing market confidence is evaporating, household finance indices are still reporting severe strain, business investment is dead, GDP growth is really struggling, and key indicators from all sectors of the economy are displaying striking weakness, and actual shrinkage in the case of manufacturing.”
Shame on you. You’ve just rained on Colin and TOH’s parade!
:-)
LEWBLEW
@”Just meaningless numbers”
Not to a very considerable number of people :-
“ONS head of labour market David Freeman said: “The number of people working grew again, with the share of the population in work now the highest on record.
“Meanwhile, the share of the workforce looking for work and unable to find it remains at its lowest for over 40 years, helped by a record number of job vacancies.
“Wage growth continues to outpace inflation, which fell back slightly in the latest month.”
I see from Twitter that In the ‘Terminator” franchise, Dyson was the scientist who invented the technology that built the machines that destroyed humankind.
@JimJam
I agree, there is no actual majority for any option; clearly many people would prefer to Remain but feel we are now obliged to Leave, even if it disadvantages us.
It’s an appalling mess…
ALEC
@”For some reason or reasons, employment stats are increasingly irrelevant when assessing the strength or weakness of the economy. .”
I think the “reason” is because they don’t suit you & your narrative.
Would you swap them for EU unemployment numbers & growth prospects in the EZ.
Why do you imaging all those Poles, Romanians, Italians , Portuguese etc come here?
9 of the top 10 nationalities ( by number of immigrants) in 2017 , were EU Members.
@ Old Nat
Really? The next thing you’ll tell me is Peppa Pig is very popular with Chinese gangsters and they are getting tattoos done of their heroine!
Bantams
Not that one should believe everything on Twitter (or UKPR for that matter, but
https://terminator.fandom.com/wiki/Miles_Dyson
ROBIN
@”I’m sure this has nothing whatsoever to do with the government recording those on zero hours contracts as “in work”, even when they do zero hours.”
How about some facts though ?
“The estimates for September to November 2018 show that:
*people worked, on average, 32.0 hours per week, 0.2 hours less than for June to August 2018 but slightly more than for a year earlier
*people working full-time worked, on average, 37.1 hours per week in their main job, 0.2 hours less than for June to August 2018 and slightly less than for a year earlier
*people working part-time worked, on average, 16.3 hours per week in their main job, unchanged compared with June to August 2018 and 0.2 hours more than for a year earlier”
UK labour market: January 2019
ONS
@TREVOR WARNE
@ NEILJ – “Nonsense poll as there is no remain option”
Perhaps they didn’t list one as there is no direct remain option, at least not a realistic one. PeoplesVote want errr… a PeoplesVote(#3) and that was option2 on ICM poll.
If the poll was meant to discover what the people wanted it should have been there, as it did not even have rescind Article 50 it is even more of a nonsense poll
Even with the two main remain options ruled no deal could still only get a miserly 28%. Hopefully this will concentrate minds and Parliament will see there is no appetite in the country at large for leave without a deal
Also hoping that our Sovereign Parliament takes back control in the coming weeks.
The Other Howard,
” What I do want though is the UK controlling who comes in under UK laws.”
Well we do, you know. parliament is sovereign. What we do have is an international deal regulating movement of people where a select group of european countries have agreed their workers can move freely between them. This has been welcomed by all Uk governments to date, and even now the current government has done nothing to restrict people coming here, which it could have done.
It seems they plan an alternative international scheme whereby movement will be much the same. There’s not much going to change, I gather.
@ garj
You clearly hace access to a lot of information and data on trade deals so I wonder if you could share your info and/ or sources spefically on
“The UK has had a hard enough time getting the EU to make any substantial progress on the services sections of trade deals while we’ve been a member…”
It would be good to know on what services liberalisation the UK has been rebuffed by the other members of the EU in external trade negotiations. Of course services are particularly difficult to liberalise but you must have specific examples.
“The EU has fewer trade deals with countries outside of the single market than do most other nations, they take longer to negotiate, and they are more prone to being derailed.”
I’d be grateful if you could link to your info on number of trade deals ( do you mean comprehensive free trade deals or all trade deals e.g does the EU’s 70 plus trade agreements with the USA count?) and length of time to negotiate.
“They are reasonably good at making deals with nations on the periphery, but these are developing nations which intend to join in the long run.”
Not sure what you mean by the periphery. Clearly South Korea, Japan and Canada are not on any geographical or economic periphery neither are Singapore, Australia and New Zealand where comprehensive trade agreement negotiations are underway. There are other teade agreements such as the EPAs with many African and other countries and the EBA agreements with the poorest countries.
“I see from Twitter that In the ‘Terminator” franchise, Dyson was the scientist who invented the technology that built the machines that destroyed humankind.”
——
Well, in one timeline. There are other timelines to explore.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/films/0/terminator-timeline-guide-extremely-confusing-story-far/
Bit like polling, various alternative possibilities.
@Artemis
Apparently not just Dyson’s corporate HQ but also its tax base. So patriotic. I wonder if his patriotism will peak by moving the R&D function there as well?
“Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish Government’s External Affairs Secretary, said a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee due to be held on Thursday will no longer take place.”
The UK Government has cancelled it.
Didn’t take long for May’s rhetoric about an “enhanced role” for the devolved governments in Brexit negotiations to evaporate.
http://ukandeu.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Public-Opinion-2019-report.pdf
https://sluggerotoole.com/2019/01/22/opinion-may-be-swinging-but-even-dup-supporters-are-in-favour-a-soft-brexit-what-are-the-dup-doing-to-help-bring-this-about/
UK in a Changing Europe has done research, conducted by John Curtice, into attitudes towards Brexit. The first link is to the report, the second link is to a piece at Slugger’s and adds to the Curtice section on NI
Colin
I may type something up about the Labour market – largely in agreement with you), but you oddly left out the second and third largest EU migrants to the UK from the list: the Irish and the Germans.
P&O are reflagging their UK ships to Cyprus ahead of Brexit.
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-p-o/britains-po-re-flagging-its-uk-ships-to-cyprus-ahead-of-brexit-idUKKCN1PG1KA