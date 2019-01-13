The weekend papers have the first two polls with fieldwork conducted after the New Year – BMG in the Independent and Survation for yesterday’s Mail. Voting intention in the two polls is:
Survation: CON 38%(-1), LAB 41%(+1), LDEM 10%(+2), UKIP 4%(nc)
BMG: CON 36%(-1), LAB 36%(-2), LDEM 12%(nc), UKIP 6%(+2)
Survation’s poll was conducted on Thursday and Friday, changes are from their big Channel4 poll at the end of October. BMG was conducted between Tuesday and Friday and changes are from last month. Neither poll shows any real significant movement. As you would probably expect, the bulk of both polls focused on the looming issue of Brexit.
On the Brexit deal itself BMG found that 29% of people think MPs should approve the deal (up 3 points from December), 37% think it should be rejected (down 6 points). Survation found 36% of people wanted MPs to approve the deal (up 5), 40% wanted it rejected (down 6). Both polls show some movement in favour of passing the deal, but still more opposition than support.
BMG asked whether people would support or oppose various alternative Brexit options. By 46% to 28% people would support a second referendum. By 45% to 39% people would support reversing Brexit and just remaining. Further negotiations were supported by 45% to 34%. A “Norway-style deal” was supported by 40% to 36%. Leaving without a deal was opposed by 45% to 35%.
Survation’s poll included questions on how people would vote in various referendum scenarios – in a deal vs no deal referendum, 41% would prefer the deal, 32% no deal. In a referendum between no deal Brexit and remain, people prefer remain by 46% to 41%. A deal vs referendum vote would be neck-and-neck: 40% deal, 40% remain.
OK, I’ll play. I’m not trying to be obtuse, but it would have depended on whose side they inherited it from.
Assuming that Labour under John Smith wouldn’t have called the referendum, Blair would have been more or less bound by the manifesto on which he would have just won the general election. Assuming also that he came in on a landslide, he would most likely have pretended to scratch his head about it for a few months, declare it undeliverable and either just scrap it, call a Royal Commission programmed to last for years while postponing/withdrawing Article 50, and kicking it into the long grass, to be forgotten about until the Tories next get in and kick off again.
If Wilson had lost the 1975 referendum and called a general election, Thatcher would have been leader for four months or thereabouts, so would also have inherited it from the other side. Again, she would have been bound by the manifesto.
If you’re asking what would they do if they were leading now, having taken over from Cameron, Blair would have obfuscated and found a way of kicking it into the long grass until it could be abandoned, I suspect Thatcher would have been more robust, and certainly more coherent, than May, but wouldn’t have got any further since she was no more cooperative or open to persuasion than our current PM.
I was just speaking the truth and i cannot see how that harms my reputation in any way.
Small war to ‘unite the nation’. Win it, and ergo the PM is gold-plated, and the Brexit stance of the PM is the right way to go. ;)
For some reason it was only released today.
Andrew Neil does tend to favour Yougov that’s true and that has made him look biased I agree. Not smart.
The inner guts of that survation poll are not good for remain (and quite good for mays deal, not that this will help at this point)
Finally – and please don’t kill me for this – but I CANT STAND OWEN JONES. (talks non stop like the Eveready Bunny and he’s blocked half of twitter.)
The only deep state we have in the UK is the eton/oxbridge old boys club which Johnson is a part of himself.
The only deep state we have in the UK is the eton/oxbridge old boys club which Johnson is a part of himself.
But is not a deep state, we know who they are and they couldn’t keep a secret if they were alone in a locked room.
I’m no great fan of Owen Jones myself, not so much in terms of what he has to say, which is often interesting and refreshingly different from the veritable tsunami of centre right political commentary that floods the mainstream media, but more to do with how he argues his case. I agree with you that it is often hectoring, humourless and over-earnest. He does himself no favours in that respect and can be irritating although I rather enjoyed his trade- a- rant exchange with Neil who, for once, had to deal with some return fire. Now Neil is a journalist that I can’t stand (no capitals required) and whereas Jones is only present on the mainstream media when sparingly invited, Neil is a BBC employee who monopolises the channel’s political output.
Neil’s naked political bias has polluted the channel for far too long and I can’t quite understand why he’s still there.
Blimey, that sounds quite dramatic. Can you share your evidence for the fact that “the deep state” does exist in the UK?
AW has a nice post on the YouGov site:
https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2019/01/14/mps-prepare-brexit-vote-where-do-britons-stand
with attached table of details. I don’t think the tables will make for pleasant reading for any politician on any side of any fence, or indeed on top of the fence. I think it boils down to: most of us don’t like what any of the politicians are doing right now.
” there seems to be a willingness amongst certain posters to paint the ‘polities’ of the UK as a single entities, much in the way some paint ‘the EU(27)’ as a single entity.”
There is a much greater willingness among lots of posters on here to paint the UK as a “single entity” – usually by wholly ignoring aspects which vary from that within their own (admittedly large) component of the UK Union.
Polities are, of course, “single entities” – if they weren’t, they wouldn’t be polities!
They can, and do as a matter of course in many states, co-exist within other polities – whether that be a local authority, a state within a Federal Union, a devolved region within the UK’s rather unique system, a state within the European Union, or the United Nations.
Sensible arrangements grant sovereign powers to each polity. That the UK chooses not to, does not invalidate the existence of such polities.
Thanks for the link.
An odd pair of questions in this poll, though.
“Imagine that the final outcome of Brexit was Britain having a new referendum and voting to remain in the EU after all. Would you consider this to be…[Good/Bad]
and
“Do you think this outcome would or would not respect the outcome of the referendum?”
A very odd idea that a 2nd referendum should have any concept of “respecting” a previous referendum!
Well to be honest we should have seen it coming but it’s here now….
“The Deep State!”
Or to put it more accurately, our side is loosing and we aren’t being listened to or getting our way so as we can’t be wrong it must be because secret baddies are conspiring against us!
Classic populist response, if we don’t get our way; invent someone to blame…
Deep State/Euro Elite/Faceless eurocrats/Immigrants/Commies/Jews….Delete where applicable!
Time for a bit of harmless speculation.
How about we have a sweep on the size of the majority tomorrow in the vote on the deal:
I will go for a margin of 135 against the deal.
Who will be closest. :-)
Lords vote to oppose aspects of May’s deal.
Supporting UK remaining in CU.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-withdrawal-house-lords-defeat-government-eu-bill-a8311051.html
“I was just speaking the truth and i cannot see how that harms my reputation in any way.”
I agree with @TOH on this one. He hasn’t harmed his reputation at all with this one. In fact, his reputation continues to grow – almost with every post now.
Nothing much to comment on Brexit here for now, other than the fact that the polls at the head of the thread do seem to provide further evidence that the balance of opinion has moved against Brexit as a whole, but also against hard Brexit particularly.
If/when the deal is voted down tomorrow then we’ll start to see the serious stuff. While we can’t completey rule anything out, the strength of feeling among many Con MPs against a no deal option is striking, and put alongside Labour’s lack of support for no deal, it really is very difficult to conceive of any circumstance where this will be the outcome.
May has known this all along, which is the rationale that explains why she negotiated such a ‘bad’ deal – the UK has no real negotiating clout in these talks, and is very much the supplicant, having to accept what the EU wants. May’s dilemma may well become how to get out of the no deal scenario without a complete loss of face.
We probably won’t be any clearer about this by tomorrow night, but then again, the HoC votes might begin the process of closing down some of the options.
Time for a bit of harmless speculation.
Based on nothing at all, I think the defeat will be not as catastrophic as some predict, I am going for 90-100 against.
Long time lurker – first time poster
Think May will do slightly less bad and lose by 70-80. Genuinely think that this population cannot be swayed any further and is a real mixer of hardcore Brexiteers/Remainers. Peoples Vote the only way out of this mess.
Net 65 Against…. Based on MP’s wanting to block the deal but not damaging their careers.
It’s a tradition with Politicians, they don’t like to take responsibility for the unpopular things they often do!
Welcome to posting!
I’m not convinced that EUref2 will clarify matters (any more than indyref2 might).
In democracies, divisions within the electorate create the divisions within parties and the Parliaments that elected members sit in, rather than stem from partisan divisions.
In areas of close balance of views, responsible governments reach out to supporters of alternative stances and seek compromise, rather than adopting a rigid set of red lines.
I see no sign that the UK Parliament is capable of resolving the problem.
Think you have a point that Parliament is seemingly unable to resolve this and I can’t argue with any of
” In democracies, divisions within the electorate create the divisions within parties and the Parliaments that elected members sit in, rather than stem from partisan divisions.
In areas of close balance of views, responsible governments reach out to supporters of alternative stances and seek compromise, rather than adopting a rigid set of red lines.”
The red lines are what has probably put paid to any chance of May winning a majority for a deal.
I have strong views on this but fully believe in this forum being (in theory!) non partisan. Feel that if there is no 2nd ref then an EEA option may gain enough votes to pass – though this will have serious political consequences for the Conservative party if that is the outcome.
@ TONYBTG – 110 defeat.
When Anthony created this site, I think he meant “partisan” in terms of the then normal understanding that that meant partisanship on behalf of a particular political party.
Constitutional issues often transcend (or redefine) party allegiances, and I don’t think he understood that during the 2014 referendum debates, so tried to limit them.
On EU membership, he seems to have abandoned any attempt to limit partisanship on EU membership.
As to your “serious political consequences for the Conservative party”, I must admit that I am even less concerned about that than about consequences for the SNP, SLab or SLD.
I firmly believe that political parties are bodies to be used by voters to further voters’ wishes, and not the other way around. Parties are necessary evils, but no one needs to feel any loyalty to the damn things!
groan – some speculation – which i suspect will turn out to be right – that when may’s deal get’s booted into touch tomorrow she will try and get an extension of a few months on the withdrawal date so she can go back to the EU. Apparently according to “sources within the cabinet” the EU are indicating they will offer some concessions once may’s deal has been rejected (Why on earth they would suddenly change their position is anybodies guess)
What it actually mean is that may will have bought herself a bit more time to go back and forth between two brick walls getting nowhere – just like she has been doing for the past two years.
Now i was hoping that the tories might just chuck her overboard once she has been thoroughly humiliated and the whole point of her premiership has been flushed down the toilet – but apparently there is no appetite to do that from either wing of the tory party cos it would ignite a massive civil war. They want to keep May there so all the brexit dogpoo bags can be hung off her.
So we will be exactly where we were and nothing will have changed.
Please …. somebody … Just … make … it … … stop.