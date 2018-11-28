A brief note about the Survation poll in today’s Mail. A lot of responses to this have really got the wrong end of the stick – the Daily Mail have, quite obviously, written it up with a very pro-deal slant and have not focused upon elements of the poll showing support for no-deal or for a fresh referendum. Nevertheless, the core of the story – that more people said they wanted MPs to vote to support the deal than wanted MPs to reject it – is quite correct.
Firstly, lets us address social media claims that the poll actually showed opposition to the deal and that the Mail has lied about it. This is untrue. What actually happened is that when the Daily Mail front page was published yesterday Survation has not yet put up the full tables, so people looking for the full results on Survation’s website stumbled upon their previous poll for the Daily Mail, which had shown people opposed the deal. Today’s poll is different – and that’s the point of the Mail’s splash – the poll suggests public opinion has changed.
The two polls asked identical questions about support for the deal (so there’s no jiggery-pokery, so changing the wording – it’s a straight comparison).
Survation’s poll conducted on November 15th found that 61% of people had heard about the deal and of those people 27% supported it, 49% opposed it. The full tables for that poll are here (the chart that lots of people were posting on social media this morning was from this poll)
Survation’s new poll conducted on November 27th asked the same questions, and found 72% had now heard about the deal. Of those people 37% supported the deal (up 10), 35% opposed the deal (down 14). The full tables for that poll are here (Wednesday’s Daily Mail story is about this poll)
In the next question Survation asked how people wanted MPs to vote on the deal. 41% said they would like MPs to vote for the deal, 38% would like MPs to vote against the deal.
So far, so good. The poll shows a sharp increase in support for the deal since it was first announced – a fortnight ago the public were opposed by nearly 2-to-1, now it is pretty much neck-and-neck. While this is only a single poll and one shouldn’t read too much into it until there is other polling evidence to back it up, it does appear to be a very clear shift.
However, before one concludes that the public are now leaning in favour of the deal, it’s also worth looking at the other questions in the poll. The poll also repeated questions asking how people would vote in some hypothetical referendums. These suggests that people continue to prefer remaining in the EU to the deal (Remain 46%(+3), Leave with the deal 37%(+3)) and that in a choice between the deal or leaving without one, they’d go for no deal (No deal 41%(+7), deal 35%(+3)).
This leaves us in a bit of a quandary. People narrowly approve of the deal and think MPs should approve it… but they also prefer both of the two obvious alternatives to the deal. For the record, the poll also finds people in favour of a new referendum on the deal by 48% to 34%. It is hard to resist the conclusion that the public are as unclear as the political classes about their preferred way forward.
Survation – We have new England & Wales Westminster voting intention. It’s been a while since we produced voting intention so we thought despite Scotland’s absence we’d would re-weight the megapoll for @Channel4News to provide E&W vs E&W comparisons.
Survation
LAB 42 (-2) CON 41 (NC) LD 10 (NC) GRE (-1) UKIP 5 (+2) AP 2 (NC)
F/wk 26th Nov, 1013 adults in England and Wales.
Changes vs Oct 20th-Nov 2nd (9260 adults E&W)
=> Very small MOE on comp sample
=> So results are in line with our central view LAB have small lead over CON in UK
Sam Gyimah resigns from government over the Brexit deal.
https://www.facebook.com/GyimahforEastSurrey/posts/1170464863107433
ON – been out.
Re Benn amendment, I think your reading is correct but the language is to parliamentary for me.
I think Starmer believes it would render no-deal practically impossible.
Survation – Polling [presumably also E&W] also had our standard “referendum tomorrow” EU voting intention question.
Leave 49% (+2) Remain 51% (-2)
Changes vs fieldwork Oct 20th-Nov 2nd (Sample size 10,448)
Would the government have to pick a side in a second referendum?
After all their offer would have been voted down by the HoC and there would be Cabinet members wanting to support either side. Maybe they’d decide that members of the government were free to campaign however they wish and there’d be no government campaign.
It would be interesting to see which side TM opted for and maybe Boris and Gove would switch to Remain as they’d consider it would improve their prospects.
