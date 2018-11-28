Does Survation show the public warming towards the Brexit deal?

28 Nov 2018

A brief note about the Survation poll in today’s Mail. A lot of responses to this have really got the wrong end of the stick – the Daily Mail have, quite obviously, written it up with a very pro-deal slant and have not focused upon elements of the poll showing support for no-deal or for a fresh referendum. Nevertheless, the core of the story – that more people said they wanted MPs to vote to support the deal than wanted MPs to reject it – is quite correct.

Firstly, lets us address social media claims that the poll actually showed opposition to the deal and that the Mail has lied about it. This is untrue. What actually happened is that when the Daily Mail front page was published yesterday Survation has not yet put up the full tables, so people looking for the full results on Survation’s website stumbled upon their previous poll for the Daily Mail, which had shown people opposed the deal. Today’s poll is different – and that’s the point of the Mail’s splash – the poll suggests public opinion has changed.

The two polls asked identical questions about support for the deal (so there’s no jiggery-pokery, so changing the wording – it’s a straight comparison).

Survation’s poll conducted on November 15th found that 61% of people had heard about the deal and of those people 27% supported it, 49% opposed it. The full tables for that poll are here (the chart that lots of people were posting on social media this morning was from this poll)

Survation’s new poll conducted on November 27th asked the same questions, and found 72% had now heard about the deal. Of those people 37% supported the deal (up 10), 35% opposed the deal (down 14). The full tables for that poll are here (Wednesday’s Daily Mail story is about this poll)

In the next question Survation asked how people wanted MPs to vote on the deal. 41% said they would like MPs to vote for the deal, 38% would like MPs to vote against the deal.

So far, so good. The poll shows a sharp increase in support for the deal since it was first announced – a fortnight ago the public were opposed by nearly 2-to-1, now it is pretty much neck-and-neck. While this is only a single poll and one shouldn’t read too much into it until there is other polling evidence to back it up, it does appear to be a very clear shift.

However, before one concludes that the public are now leaning in favour of the deal, it’s also worth looking at the other questions in the poll. The poll also repeated questions asking how people would vote in some hypothetical referendums. These suggests that people continue to prefer remaining in the EU to the deal (Remain 46%(+3), Leave with the deal 37%(+3)) and that in a choice between the deal or leaving without one, they’d go for no deal (No deal 41%(+7), deal 35%(+3)).

This leaves us in a bit of a quandary. People narrowly approve of the deal and think MPs should approve it… but they also prefer both of the two obvious alternatives to the deal. For the record, the poll also finds people in favour of a new referendum on the deal by 48% to 34%. It is hard to resist the conclusion that the public are as unclear as the political classes about their preferred way forward.


  1. Barbazenzero

    ANDY

    I suppose that each household receiving 28 million leaflets would help to mask the shortage of loo paper but many smaller homes will have storage issues.

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:15 pm
  2. oldnat

    Andy

    But which version of Leave would whatever Government that was in office be promoting?

    The No Deal one? The May one? The EEA/EFTA one? The “whatever the HoC told them to do” one?

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:18 pm
  3. oldnat

    BZ

    :-)

    I think we are both old enough to remember when loo paper was shiny (like leaflets) and non-absorbent.

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:22 pm
  4. Barbazenzero

    OLDNAT

    Sadly true.

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:23 pm
  5. Turk

    I always find it interesting the common perception that weapons of a certain calibre must be banned because they sound more dangerous than other things that are really dangerous but in every day use.
    My example would vehicles of all types.
    Between 1951 to 2006 people killed in road traffic accidents in U.K. 309,144 . Number injured 17.6 million.
    Those killed by .5 calibre rifles 0 ,those injured 0.
    Now if you were a visitor from another planet which would you ban.

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:35 pm
  6. hireton

    @Peter Cairns SNP

    You have much greater patience than me. It is interesting to see how American views on matters such as gun control are seeping into the UK.

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:39 pm
  7. oldnat

    Turk

    If I was a visitor from another planet, I’d probably ban humans.

    As it is, I’ll settle for having laws that restrict the ability of individual humans to own items that have no benefit to society, while also having laws that make dangerous things, that have a positive benefit, safer.

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:43 pm
  8. oldnat

    ” to own items that have no benefit to society”

    I could have phrased that more accurately, but a Cliff Richard album would be banned under any definition.

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:45 pm
  9. Barbazenzero

    OLDNAT

    I liked the Shadows, but I agree re their “singer”.

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:49 pm
  10. oldnat

    Survation – We have new England & Wales Westminster voting intention. It’s been a while since we produced voting intention so we thought despite Scotland’s absence we’d would re-weight the megapoll for @Channel4News to provide E&W vs E&W comparisons.

    November 30th, 2018 at 10:55 pm
  11. oldnat

    Survation

    LAB 42 (-2) CON 41 (NC) LD 10 (NC) GRE (-1) UKIP 5 (+2) AP 2 (NC)

    F/wk 26th Nov, 1013 adults in England and Wales.

    Changes vs Oct 20th-Nov 2nd (9260 adults E&W)
    => Very small MOE on comp sample
    => So results are in line with our central view LAB have small lead over CON in UK

    November 30th, 2018 at 11:06 pm
  12. frosty

    Sam Gyimah resigns from government over the Brexit deal.

    https://www.facebook.com/GyimahforEastSurrey/posts/1170464863107433

    November 30th, 2018 at 11:09 pm
  13. Jim Jam

    ON – been out.

    Re Benn amendment, I think your reading is correct but the language is to parliamentary for me.
    I think Starmer believes it would render no-deal practically impossible.

    November 30th, 2018 at 11:15 pm
  14. oldnat

    Survation – Polling [presumably also E&W] also had our standard “referendum tomorrow” EU voting intention question.

    Leave 49% (+2) Remain 51% (-2)

    Changes vs fieldwork Oct 20th-Nov 2nd (Sample size 10,448)

    November 30th, 2018 at 11:28 pm
  15. Steamdrivenandy

    Would the government have to pick a side in a second referendum?

    After all their offer would have been voted down by the HoC and there would be Cabinet members wanting to support either side. Maybe they’d decide that members of the government were free to campaign however they wish and there’d be no government campaign.

    It would be interesting to see which side TM opted for and maybe Boris and Gove would switch to Remain as they’d consider it would improve their prospects.

    November 30th, 2018 at 11:46 pm
  16. oldnat

    Steam Driven Andy

    “maybe Boris and Gove would switch to Remain as they’d consider it would improve their prospects.”

    To his enormous credit, Lewis Caroll anticipated this in 1871 –

    ’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves [1],
    And the mome raths outgrabe.

    Further credence to this radical new theory is confirmed by Humpty Dumpty’s observation that “a ‘borogove’ is a thin shabby-looking bird with its feathers sticking out all round, something like a live mop.”

    I rest my case.

    November 30th, 2018 at 11:57 pm
  17. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    Turk,

    “My example would vehicles of all types.
    Between 1951 to 2006 people killed in road traffic accidents in U.K. 309,144 . Number injured 17.6 million.
    Those killed by .5 calibre rifles 0 ,those injured 0.”

    Pretty poor example.

    Firstly there are far more cars than guns and the guns are used far less often. A figure that takes into account this would be more valid.

    It’s a bit like saying Lions are less dangerous than Poodles because between 1951 and 2006 far more people in the UK have been bitten by Poodles than by Lions!

    Secondly .5 is the upper limit but is actually extremely rare, the most common full calibre from 1900 up to the 60’s was .303, followed by the similar calibre but shorter 7.62mm.

    Again by comparing very come cars, of all types with a rare calibre you further distort the figure.

    Thirdly you skirt round the core of the argument; Utility.

    While 300k plus were killed it was a byproduct we tried to avoid due to a mode of transport, that mode of transport was essential to the economy and was of huge benefit.

    For example Ambulances; in one year 2015-16

    10.7m calls and NHS 111 transfers to the ambulance service in England, 6.6m incidents resulting in a face-to-face attendance by the ambulance service in England

    Exactly what figures can you give for the economic or social benefits of .5 rifles. in terms of risk/benefit society seems to be far more supportive of cars than guns.

    Peter.

    December 1st, 2018 at 12:18 am
