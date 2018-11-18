The Sunday papers have the first two voting intention polls conducted since the draft Brexit deal was unveiled:
- Opinium in the Observer have topline figures of CON 36%(-5), LAB 39%(+2), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 8%(+2). Fieldwork was Wednesday to Thursday and changes are from a month ago (tabs)
- ComRes for the Sunday Express and Sunday Mirror have topline figures of CON 36%(-3), LAB 40%(nc), LDEM 9%(nc), UKIP 7%(+2). Fieldwork was also Wednesday to Thursday, and changes are from late September (tabs)
Both polls show Conservative support dropping and both now show a Labour lead (though ComRes were doing so anyway), both also show an increase in support for UKIP. It is, as ever, just a couple of polls and it’s worth waiting to see if it is reflected in other polling. However, in both cases the fieldwork was also on Wednesday and Thursday, so would have straddled the release of the draft deal and partially taken place before the resignations of Dominic Raab and Esther McVey. In other words, we may not be seeing the full impact of the latest troubles yet… and that’s not to mention what leadership ructions we may see in the week ahead.
(Note there was a Panelbase poll published yesterday, but the fieldwork for this took place at the start of the month, so sheds no light upon any possible impact of the Brexit deal.)
I’ve been away, and come back to some very good comment here on UKPR – a lot better than most of what I’ve seen in the papers.
What I make out after reading a lot of comments is:
No parliamentary majority for the Deal first time round, but maybe the second.
If she gets it through on the second attempt, that’s it, Theresa Triumphant stays for ever and ever. The Deal remains unsatisfactory for just about everyone though.
Opinion is moving firmly towards a people’s vote, and towards Remain, but does the Government care?
If May can’t get her deal through HoC, a second ref is more likely than an election, but it’s not clear how either can happen.
Corbyn wants and doesn’t want a people’s vote in about equal measure, but mainly he wants to leave the EU and everything consequent on that to be the fault of the Tories.
Loads of politicians and journos don’t understand what they’re talking about.
Otherwise: Nobody knows nothing :)
PB,
If the WA is rejected by Parliament, the government might try to bring it back by offering a referendum on it. This would be designed to bring one of the factions opposed to the WA onside by including their preferred outcome in the referendum.
So, the government could get the hard brexiters on board by offering a Deal-NoDeal referendum.
Or if could get the remainers on board by offering a Deal-Remain referendum.
Which one would it be? The opposition parties couldn’t support the first, so it would only work if all Tories+DUP were on board.
The second one would probably be easier to win and as an added bonus it would split Labour. But it would also split the Tories wide open, so on balance it is looking less likely.
“TRIGGUY
Sorry, I’ve never really understood the use of this ‘useful idiot’ term. Or even ‘useful eejit’. When I look back at the last couple of years of politics, not just UK, but elsewhere in EU and USA, the term that springs more readily to my mind is ‘useless idiots’.”
I believe it is intended to make the person using using the expression feel smug and .
I tend to think it indicates that they are simply the opposite of the person they are insulting – a useless idiot.
@Jim Jam – Thanks- you can’t be expected to be infallible but in such matters you are a great asset as knowing more than the rest of us.
The only thing I don’t get in your scenario is how they ask for an extension. Brussels is said to have signalled that it would grant an extension but would it not need to come from May?
… and the Deal-NoDeal referendum scenario is touted by Simon Wren-Lewis, here:
https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com/2018/11/if-may-loses-her-brexit-vote-what.html
EOTW
““No deal” is fading fast, ERG can’t even find 48 MPs with the backbone to stand up for what they believe in.”
I thought that pretty well all the opposition parties including the DUP were planning to vote against the deal, or have I missed something (quite possible)? It doesn’t then require anywhere near 48 Tories to rebel, and it’s scuppered. As we leave the EU on March 29th and May has ruled out anther referendum, my own take is that No Deal is becoming more likely, not less.
——————————————-
Shevii
“I totally understand your point about crashing out and the economic damage this would cause but that doesn’t mean simply accepting what appears to be a potentially very bad agreement in the long run. You are placing an awful lot of faith on the potential to reach an agreement suitable to both sides and especially the EU as they have an effective veto.”
Well said.
———————————–
Trigguy
I agree about the useless idiots. :-) If you were serious about the ‘useful idiot’ term, it’s usually used for Western left-wingers unwittingly (or wittingly) helping communism. Sometimes attributed to Lenin. In the present context I suppose it could be applied to people like Soubry helping the EU.
——————————————-
Charles – Brussles have said an extension request would come from the UK Government.
I was stating what I believe, Labour would do in the highly unlikely situation where they were in power after a GE in the next 2-3 months.
Also, should the deal be voted down twice, having had a GE ‘demand’ turned down Labour would argue that the Government should ask for an extension and then step aside to let them (Labour) lead negotiations.
No chance of that of course but Labour could offer to be part of an official team to move matters forward during an extension.
Sorry to be repetitive but Labour can only call for ref 2 when they have actually, and seen to have, exhausted all other possible ways of avoiding a bad and/or no deal Brexit.
Pete B,
You are possibly making a mistake in thinking that May won’t have another referendum. Remember, she ruled out a general election as against the national interest until she changed her mind.
My reading is she would rather concede another referendum to get a chance of getting her deal through.
Thanks R&D and Pete B. The historical context is interesting.
Briefly coming on the fence about Brexit (always a bad idea), I do agree with you Pete – and others – that No Deal is becoming more likely by the day. I find it difficult to believe I’m saying this, but it may even be the most likely at this point. I do find it incredible that we’ve got to this juncture. I can definitely see the point of what is sometimes called a ‘clean Brexit’, though it has never been what I wanted. But, even if a clean Brexit is what we want, to get there by completely failing to negotiate and agree anything and also not really have planned for it is, in my opinion, completely awful governance.
Oh dear, I meant “coming off the fence” of course. Can I just delete the last post? AW? Anyone?
hal: … and the Deal-NoDeal referendum scenario is touted by Simon Wren-Lewis
How would that play out in Remain areas, eg Scotland, NI? A spoiled paper campaign? Legislative countermeasures from the Scottish Parliament? Civil defiance in NI?
I can state with a high degree of certainty that Labour would not support a referendum that did not have remain as an option.
Could be after a vote on a specific deal, I suppose, as a 2 stage process but unlikely imo.
NB) I still think with the DUP on board much Tory Hard Brexit opposition to the deal would come on boars as well and still could pass at the second attempt.
The consequences for Northern Ireland and subsequently for the DUP of no deal will imo lead them to being brought around by some wording or other and who knows some private arrangement.
TCO,
Interesting question. I expect there would be a boycott campaign and there could be some ugly consequences. For example, who has or hasn’t voted is not a secret and so it would in effect not be a secret ballot.
However I can see the attraction for May. Remainers would split because some of them would worry enough about NoDeal to go and vote for the Deal.
Hal
Agreed. You can’t trust any of them. Better to believe the opposite of what any of them says (which makes things even more complicated).
————————–
Trigguy
“But, even if a clean Brexit is what we want, to get there by completely failing to negotiate and agree anything and also not really have planned for it is, in my opinion, completely awful governance.”
Quite. They should have been planning for it from day 1. Boost customs officers, build more customs posts, bigger car parks at ports etc etc.
@PeteB
A huge dose of IMHO with all below.
The lack of support for ERG suggests to me that opposition from the Tory backbenchers will diminish in the next week. I can see an amendment which allows a significant number of Labour MPs to abstain.
The deal will get through. Our MPs are pretty useless but have excellent abilities in can kicking. And this deal is a can kick.
SHEVII
@” You are placing an awful lot of faith on the potential to reach an agreement suitable to both sides and especially the EU as they have an effective veto.”
Yes-I know.
It is based on an assumption that the 27 Leaders of the EU would not be so stupidly counterproductive as to keep a member who wishes to leave in permanent impotent attachment to it.
The POlitical Framework is indeed very slim. It is -as I understand it-to be expanded. What I am reading is that Brussels wants to use the second draft to allay fears that they wish to keep UK in permanent transition-a status which they say they do not want, and, which I have read, is not possible under A50.
I know that the two year negotiation of the Future Relationship will not be easy. The Trade bit is obviously key-so I will be looking for more & better indicators in the second draft .
Of course it is not a legal document-it can’t be until we have left.
I can’t say more than that really-save that I fear a unilateral, chaotic, unmanaged exit more than anything-more than Remaining actually.
SHEVII
Perhaps I can ask you a question about my concerns re the alternatives to May’s proposed Customs Area for Goods ( as outlined in the Political Framework Document **).
What effect does a No Deal Brexit, or a Canada style FTA have on this :-
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/mar/03/brexit-uk-car-industry-mini-britain-eu
http://ukandeu.ac.uk/could-brexit-spell-the-end-for-just-in-time-production/
**
“GOODS
? Comprehensive arrangements creating a free trade area combining deep regulatory and customs
cooperation, underpinned by provisions ensuring a level playing field for open and fair competition as described below.
? Zero tariffs, no fees, charges or quantitative restrictions across all goods sectors, with ambitious
customs arrangements that build on the single customs territory provided for in the Withdrawal
Agreement, respecting the Parties’ legal orders.
? Extent of the United Kingdom’s commitments on customs and regulatory cooperation, including with regard to alignment of rules, to be taken into account in the application of checks and
controls at the border.”
From “OUTLINE OF THE POLITICAL DECLARATION SETTING OUT THE FRAMEWORK FOR THE
FUTURE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE EUROPEAN UNION AND THE UNITED KINGDOM”
frustrating. I believe there are 66 posts and I can only see 61. Up to the point I can see it is all looking worse and worse. Compared to where I was at the start of the evening, I am feeling (thanks Shevii) that the deal is a lot worse than I thought it was, that a deal no deal referendum is a potent threat (thanks Hal), that Labour has lovely ideas of what it would do if in power but precious little to contribute to things as they are (not what Jim Jam said but what I took from him) and the deal is therefore even more likely to get through.
Standing back from this for a moment, a really bad feature of this situation is that no outcome is going to have democratic credibility. We know that virtually no one wants the deal, We know that no deal does not have a parliamentary majority, is espoused by only a minority of the population and is regarded by a larger proportion as an unmitigated disaster. We can be pretty certain that if anything other than no deal is implemented by parliament alone a sizeable proportion of the population will feel betrayed.
It might seem that the most democratic choice would be deal v remain. In practice, however, this leaves out of account the possibility that many people might prefer a less than perfect scenario in which their worst fears would not be realised. So I actually think that the best solution from a democratic point of view would be a three way referendum with second votes only counting if no one got 50 per cent on the first round.
How one would achieve that heaven only knows.
Watching the BBC Newspaper Reviews.
Rightish media is supporting May, very significant.
ERG and Pizza 5 being exposed.
TURK
“It’s also its a fact that both Corbyn and McDonnell are both supporters of a United Ireland I think it was McDonnell that said he dreams of a United Ireland so any attempt by the DUP to weaken the Tory government by failing to support domestic policy could well be at there peril should we get a Labour Government.”
This gets said quite a lot but I think it’s an outdated view in the context of the Belfast Agreement.
It really matters very little any more what the past positions of the two main GB parties on the long term future of Ireland or the past aspirations of their respective leaderships have been.
The Agreement sets both a sufficient and a manadatory condition for a change in NI status. The sole condition for a change in NI status. Both main GB parties are publically and in my view genuinely absolutely committed to this aspect of the GFA. Neither would bring about a united Ireland unless that condition were met and neither would prevent one if that condition were met.
The DUP may bring a United Ireland closer by being handmaiden of the wrong sort of Brexit, but not by being handmaiden of a change in UK government. Not any more.
Dumb, dumber, even dumber and out and out dumb.
https://twitter.com/owenpaterson/status/1063860778242109441?s=21
Trevor and his army.
Not such an interesting poll.
You could almost guarantee those saying we have to go through with Brexit, even if it makes us worse off, really think ‘even if it makes you worse off’.
Also re the DUP, anyone who feels a party would never for the short term satisfaction of doing so in the heat of a falling out bring down a government at the risk of bringing in one that from that party’s long term strategic perspective may be seen as worse would do well to study the history of the UK’s last minority government, and of its eventual demise in particular.
The Brexit-influencing game: how IEA got involved with a US rancher
The peaceful creeks and lakes of rural Oklahoma are a world away from the frenzied political fight over Brexit.
More than 4,000 miles from Westminster, this is the stomping ground of Tucker Link, an influential US business figure who appears to have taken a keen interest in the UK’s departure from the EU.
Link has global interests in chemicals, technology and property. Until recently he owned a picturesque 4,450-hectare (11,000-acre) ranch in the Ouachita Mountains with a more than 1,000-head herd of Angus cattle and state-of-the-art laboratories to assist reproduction.
It is one of the 55,000 cattle farms in a state that is one of the biggest beef producers in the US.
Much US beef is banned in Britain under EU prohibitions against growth hormones. That could change after Brexit if ministers sign a free trade deal with the US.
Undercover investigations by Greenpeace have now shown how Link and other agriculture and energy investors are working with a leading thinktank in Westminster to promote their cause.
According to several hours of undercover footage shot by the environmental group and shared with the Guardian, the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has been seeking donations from US agribusiness and has not been shy about touting what it says it can offer in return.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/jul/30/brexit-influencing-game-iea-us-rancher-tucker-link
@ Colin
Totally agree that those are serious concerns.
My point was not so much making a case for “crashing out” as that if the agreement turns out to be worse than remain (which it probably is) and is only marginally better than WTO leave (quoting Alastair Campbell- presumably based on an ordered one) then both other options should be considered as preferable and explored. I doubt the EU wants us crashing out any more than we do and they certainly would prefer us to remain (I think!) especially when there is no appetite in the country for the deal.
The bit that concerns me in the 7 page document is:
“Exactly what balance of rights and obligations will be compatible with the integrity of the Union’s Single Market and Customs Union and the development of the United Kingdom’s independent trade policy will be the subject of the future relationship negotiations.”
To some extent I accept your argument that the EU have an incentive to agree a permanent and stable trade relationship but we have already seen just how important the integrity of the single market is to them so no-one can really turn around and say later on that they have stitched us up but by accepting things as they stand then there is every possibility of that happening.
By and large I suspect May has done about as well with the agreement as we were ever likely to do but that doesn’t make it better than remain or an ordered leave.
I just think there are still three options on the table, even with the timescales, that are achievable and it will be the fault of HMG rather than people playing politics that prevent us choosing the best one.
Just as an aside on the just in time production you linked to- I have to say I’m a bit suspicious of the motivations for this policy within an integrated supply chain. I don’t think this is necessarily a financial issue because just in time with one plant is surely more cost effective than just in time involving multiple border crossings. While happy to be proved wrong on this it seems more to do with eggs in several baskets (countries) and perhaps some sort of tax avoidance. This seems more plausible to me than the idea that the French make the best engines in the world and the UK make the best car seats or even economies of scale on car seats!
@Charles
“So I actually think that the best solution from a democratic point of view would be a three way referendum with second votes only counting if no one got 50 per cent on the first round.”
Not sure why you need to specify the latter part? If an option gets 50% in AV/IRV then it has by definition won. Counting further rounds cannot change that.
Sun political editor –
Brexiteers still at least 6 MPs short of triggering confidence vote in PM – 48 needed, but only 42 assurances given to ERG (25 publicly, 17 in private). And that’s only if all telling the truth…
I suspect that, even if the Extreme Right Group crawl their way to 48 letters, that the minimal support that represents, will enhance May’s security as Tory Party Leader,