Just to catch up on the post-budget YouGov polling from yesterday’s Times, carried out on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
At the simplest level, the budget appears to have polled well. All the measures within met with approval and overall people thought it was a fair budget (44% fair, 14% unfair). Compared to other recent budgets, that’s a very positive score. However, in all fairness that’s what one should expect – it was very much a giveaway budget, with the Chancellor making several large spending announcements and very little in the way of tax increases. Even those tax increases that were announced – mostly notably the plastics tax and tax on internet companies – were ones that were largely popular. It’s hardly surprising that sort of budget gets net positive ratings – increases to NHS funding, the personal allowance and the National Living Wage are always likely to go down well.
A positively received budget does not, however, necessarily translate into a boost in the polls. The voting intention figures in the poll are CON 41%(nc), LAB 39%(+3), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 5%(+1). The three point increase in Labour support doesn’t necessarily mean anything – it’s within the normal margin of error – but it certainly doesn’t point towards a budget boost for the Tories.
The poll also asked about the wider perceptions around the “end of austerity”, and here the figures are far less rosy for the Conservatives. Looking back, by 36% to 29% people think that the austerity polices followed after the 2010 election were necessary, though by 36% to 30% they now think they didn’t help the economy and by 43% to 20% they think they were unfair.
58% of people now think it is right to end austerity (27% who think it was wrong to begin with, 31% who thought it was right at the time, but it is now time to end it). Unfortunately for the government, while people may be in agreement with their stated policy, they don’t actually believe they are doing it – only 10% think the government have ended austerity policies, 50% think they have not.
People on a modest wage used to be able to afford a house. Mortgages were only twice income, not seven times. Rents were cheap. Energy bills weren’t ludicrous. Fuel and train costs more affordable. There was a policy of full employment helping wages, and policies to keep essentials affordable.
Many young people now struggle to pay rent, heat a home, afford a car, are saddled with tuition debt, you have to be in quite some denial to think things have improved!
It is often said that the referendum was only advisory and so whether it was conducted properly or not has no bearing on the legality of subsequent events. That interpretation was, I am sure, true until the moment that Mrs May took the decision to trigger A50, writing in her letter:
… Today, therefore, I am writing to give effect to the democratic decision of the people of the United Kingdom.
making it clear that, in her view, the decision stems from the referendum result (and not a decision by anybody else, either the government, herself, or parliament). So the letter appears to make the referendum part of the constitutional process and therefore open to challenge. This case will be heard by the ECJ on Nov 26th (the day before the revocability case)
http://curia.europa.eu/juris/document/document.jsf?text=&docid=195626&pageIndex=0&doclang=en&mode=lst&dir=&occ=first&part=1&cid=2018543
@ COLIN – “New Hanseatic League”
I just googled the “old” one – gulp!
One to watch indeed… from a safe distance!
Democrats appear to be “100% sure” that they’re going to take the House of Representatives. That could be dangerous over-confidence or they know something we don’t based on the make up of the 40 million voters who have already voted before today and/or they’re reading a lot into the predicted almost record turnout for mid term US elections.It could be as high as 50% with something like 105 million voters participating.
Of course, there is a bottle half empty way of looking at the turnout. Better than usual but still half the electorate sitting these elections out. Some talk of voter suppression in a few Republican run states, but I’m guessing voter alienation and apathy dictates most of the millions of abstentions.
Still, it promises to be an interesting night and morning. Of course, if many races are tight, it could be weeks before we know the eventual outcome, such is the possibility of legal wrangling and contested vote counts.
PETERW
Thanks for that. So, if you’re correct, Croft Solicitors have put together their case as an easy way to make money from Susan Wilson & Others.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that, as TECHNICOLOUROCTOBER suggests, the Westminster parliament will not investigate the issues themselves. Time will tell, of course, but I would guess that a number of parliamentarians will not be happy at the idea of ignoring it.
@Garj
Further really obviously indcation of how hard it is to afford to live nw comes with how many people need benefits and tax credits while in work.
We had to introduce a minimum wage it got so bad. That wasn’t enough, now it’s a living wage. Which still isn’t really enough, hence benefits etc.
Meanwhile, for the largest voting demographic…
“Pensioners are better off than ever before and their average incomes will race further ahead of working households’ over the next decade,“
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/pensioners-earning-more-than-the-average-worker-new-analysis-says-a6701851.html
No wonder you chose household income, which goes up with the pensioner gains while the waged suffer!
HAL
Thanks for the link to the Harry Shindler case. I have a feeling that both UK and EU courts are going to be pretty busy on brexit for the next year or so.
Anthony’s take on the Survation poll.
He might even repeat it here!
CATMANJEFF
I looked at the data from the survation poll, and the VI excluding DK and WNV looks like this unweighted:
Con 41
Lab 36
Lib Dem 9
I’m not sure what you’re looking at (perhaps the 2017 Vote?), but based on Table 3 of the Excel file:
https://www.survation.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Final-Tables-Renegade.xlsx
I get the weighted percentages to be:
Con 38%
Lab 41%
Lib Dem 9%
Green 2%
UKIP 4%
SNP 3%
Other 4%
Other is high because it will include Plaid (which usually has around 0.5%) and all the NI Parties as this is a UK poll. Like the Scottish figures it seems within a plausible range based on current, though at the other end of that range from what you thought.
These are the ‘raw’ weighted figures without LTV as the LTV used in the poll was for an EU referendum not a GE. Fieldwork was 20 Oct – 2 Nov and the sample was 14,883 for those percents, down from an initial sample of 20,090. Undecided was 17% of the original sample, WNVs were 6% and Refused 3%.
I suspect it was done using the YouGov panel as they are the pollster most likely to be asking 20,000 people normally over a fortnight and tend to have high non-voter totals like that combined 26%. Oor Anthony has also been on Twitter patiently explaining why the poll is plausible[1]:
but it’s possible that another consumer panel was used. Survation have recently restarted building up their own panel again, but I doubt it’s large enough yet to do this size of study.
[1] In one of the exchanges it explains the anomaly that one of the Trevors picked up about the topline result. Channel 4 used the figure (54% Remain) derived from Chris Hanretty’s extrapolation of the MRP analysis to LA areas while we have been looking at the tables which give 53.25%. Presumably the difference is because differential turnout patterns are taken into account in the MRP.
@CB11 – the polls could still be systematically wrong and the democrats get the shock of their lives and fail to win the house, but this would be an epic failure across multiple polling groups.
In the 2016 presidentials, the polls were reasonably accurate overall in terms of the total vote, which Clinton won by 3m, but the vagaries of the electoral college stymied their predictive capabilities. There was one big miss within the polls, which was white blue collar mid west males, who were far more Trump than polls had picked up, but this was enough the swing three key states.
This time, we have a series of simple head to head races, with no electoral college to complicate matters, and a wealth of polling data from multiple sources all saying pretty much the same thing.
Not saying that this guarantees anything – that’s why we vote after all, but it would be an almighty shock if we don’t wake up to big democrat gains.
The US is a deeply distressing place at times, and this demonstrates a point Ive made a couple of times about the importance of who controls state authority – http://www.wlrn.org/post/counties-place-polls-gated-communities-florida-voters-are-left-out?fbclid=IwAR3gJOgXn5reXbhGWZu3PY_LcZNlonCaVIuLSAWnYW7QixoT1oJFys3To2M
In Florida, you don’t need ID to vote, so the Republican controlled administrators have been moving polling stations to new locations inside gated communities, where access is controlled by private security guards, who refuse access unless you show relevant ID.
It’s quite staggering that this kind of stuff goes on in what should be a civilised democracy, and there is no doubt that the republicans are far worse at this stuff than the democrats, but if the democrats take power at state level as polls suggest, the administrative advantage for Trump in 2020 diminishes.
Roger,
Thanks for that and for me 41 Lab, 38 Con suggests a more remainy sample than current polls of perhaps a 2% Con lead would suggest; in turn a more typical sample might get the 52/48 typical remain lead we have seen for some time.
Of course the sheer sample size might make this model more accurate in terms of standard VI than those giving the 2% or so Con lead (more for YG); although I know once critical mass reach greater accuracy with a larger sample has only a modestly lower MOE.
@Roger
Thanks.
I’ve looked again, and table 5 All respondents weighted by likelihood to vote with “Don’t know” and “Refused” removed give a different response:
Con 39%
Lab 40%
LD 9%
Green 2%
UKIP 4%
Take your choice of table, take your pick!
Colin
I don’t think that the Hansa Cities Alliance is a particularly good metaphor. Unless you identify the nation states with the landowning nobility using serf labour. But then I assume you would be with the Hansa (also which period of the Alliance did you have in mind?). Confusing…
@Alec,
The early exit polls are interesting. Clear majority saying that the US is heading in the wrong direction and that healthcare is a primary issue for them. This feedback coupled with a high turnout, containing an above average female and young voter content, is starting to suggest a slightly better than expected night for the Democrats.
Let’s see, but early straws in the wind might indicate a slightly chastened incumbent in the White House from tomorrow onwards. Jon Sopel thought he detected a little of this in an interview Trump gave as the polls opened today when he confessed that he might need to soften his image. Sopel thought that this might have been a sign that Trump was detecting things weren’t going well.
“because as pointed out, there was a problem with immigration and employment before the influx. It goes back to the Eighties and Nineties.”
Should be…
“because as pointed out, there was a problem with WAGES and employment before the influx.”
@Garj
“Agree completely, managed high quality immigration makes it much easier to sell the positives and should move the issue way down the political agenda.”
———
But as pointed out, your crude way of doing it, just looking at current wages, doesn’t consider the full value of their contribution in terms of what they produce, nor does it take into acount those who have to start low waged while learning the language and converting their quals, but rise up the ladder a bit and then their kids go to Oxford etc.
In other words you have to consider their POTENTIAL. And if you want to be really fair about it, and want to do best for the country then by your reasoning you wouldn’t be prejudicial and just do this for the immigrants, you’d do it for the natives too.
Compared to the immigrants you’re so keen on, how are you doing Garj and do you need to be deported to stop being a drain on the country? (I mean, given you can’t even remember what you wrote a little while ago…)
And shouldn’t you be wanting to deport those high earners who mess things up?
”Exit polls by AP and CNN showed a majority of Americans believed their country was heading in the wrong direction under the Republican president.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/midterms-2018/midterm-elections-live-update-results-polls-voting-trump-republican-democrat-senate-a8619586.html
“And here’s some data from the Associated Press, which is running an exit poll called VoteCast. Here are some early takeaways:
TOP ISSUES: HEALTH CARE AND IMMIGRATION
Health care was at the forefront of voters’ minds: 26 percent named it as the most important issue facing the country in this year’s midterm elections, followed by immigration (23 percent). Smaller shares considered the economy (19 percent), gun policy (8 percent) and the environment (7 percent) to be the top issue.
———
IS IT ALL ABOUT TRUMP?
Nearly two-thirds of voters said Trump was a reason for their vote, while about a third said he was not.
———
THE ECONOMY
Voters have a positive view of the state of the national economy — 65 percent said the condition of the economy is excellent or good, compared with 34 percent who said it’s not good or poor.
———
WRONG DIRECTION
A majority of voters overall said the country is headed in the wrong direction. About 6 in 10 voters said it is headed in the wrong direction, while around 4 in 10 said it’s on the right track.
Trump’s big issue has been immigration: he’s focused on things like the Central American caravan, and the border with Mexico.
Early exit polls show that most people oppose his policies on that front. When questioned by ABC News, 48 per cent of people said his immigration policies are too tough, 32 per cent say they’re about right and 16 per cent say they’re not tough enough.“
From the Times…
“US midterms: I should have been less abrasive, says Trump as America gives its verdict”
“President Trump expressed a measure of regret for his abrasive tone as millions of Americans went to the polls yesterday in midterm congressional elections seen as a verdict on two years of his brash and divisive presidency.
Mr Trump sought to place more emphasis on the booming economy at his final campaign rallies but continued to warn of an “invasion” of violent criminals among groups of migrants heading towards the United States.
Early exit polls on voters’ views last night showed that 48 per cent thought his immigration message was too tough, 32 per cent found it about right and 16 per cent not tough enough. In another ominous sign for the Republicans the same CNN exit poll of voters found 56 per cent thought the country was on the wrong track and 41 per cent on the right track.“
…
“Record numbers had cast early votes in a sign of the passions stirred by Mr Trump’s rhetoric: in the final days of campaigning he vowed to end the constitutional right to citizenship of anyone born in the US and suggested that troops should shoot if migrants threw rocks.
He expressed regret at his approach in an eve-of-poll interview. “I would like to have a much softer tone. I feel to a certain extent I have no choice, but maybe I do,” Mr Trump told Sinclair Broadcast Group. “I’d love to get along and I think after the election a lot of things can happen. Right now they’re in their mode and we’re in our mode.”
He was in his mode in Cleveland, one of his final campaign stops, warning: “If the radical Democrats take power they will take a wrecking ball to our economy and our future.”
Barack Obama, his predecessor, broke with convention and joined the campaign to challenge Mr Trump’s policies and character. “How we conduct ourselves in public life is on the ballot,” he told volunteers in Virginia.“
CMJ – I’m cautious about using the LTV in that particular poll as that is based on how likely people would be to vote in a EU Ref. It is true though that Labour voters show a lower LTV, though that may be different in a GE and more to the point may be connected with such voters being more likely to be from groups (the under-40s, women, the less well-off) more likely to downplay their LTV (or maybe be more realistic about it). But a small Lab lead seems just as likely to me as a small Con one and it’s possible that pollsters are still slightly underestimating the turnout in such groups. Tonight’s US vote may reflect similar issues.