Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor poll for the Standard was published yesterday. Topline voting intentions were CON 39%, LAB 37%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 5%. The two point lead is unchanged from MORI’s previous poll in September, and are very much in line with the other recent voting intention polls since my last update. YouGov and Kantar polls last week both showed 5 point Conservative leads, a Survation poll a one point Tory lead.
While voting intention polls continue to show a small Tory lead, the underlying figures remain poor. People don’t rate the government or the Prime Minister (net satisfaction for the government is minus 48, for Theresa May it’s minus 32), economic optimism is low (61% expect the general economic condition of the country to get worse over the next year) and confidence in May’s ability to get a good Brexit deal continues to trickle downwards, this latest poll has 19% saying they are confident, 78% saying they are not.
Full tabs for the MORI poll are here.
@ BFR – People’s Vote march had no one from LAB front bench.
Unless/until you get Corbyn on side it ain’t ‘appening. Any Remainer on his front bench has either quit or been fired. Starmer is keeping LAB Remain on board perhaps as Remain folks continue to think LAB will “pivot” to a new ref – but when? Corbyn wants a GE not a new ref.
A few polls you might have missed showing only 7-20% (depending on the poll) think a new ref is “likely”.
The numbers that matter are in the HoC and back in July when Cable moved a motion calling for a “people’s vote” on the final Brexit deal it “was defeated by 299 votes to 13.”
https://www.itv.com/news/2018-07-10/lib-dem-commons-bid-for-second-brexit-referendum-resoundingly-defeated/
OK Cable b0tched the wording and SNP might be onside now and possibly a handful of CON and more LAB but your still miles from a majority and you’ve left it way too late anyway.
Cable’s recent comments telling Barnier to prepare for a new ref reminded me of when he said he’d be next PM. If you fancy a laugh it is worth reading that interview again:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/sep/16/vince-cable-interview-lib-dem-revival-potential-prime-minister
Trevors
Still at it with the insults. You obviously can’t stop yourselves.
All it does for a lurker like me is to discredit your arguments.
@ SJ – I’ve posted this poll before:
Allowed to pick three options only 18% of English consider themselves to be European and that drops to 7% if you have to pick one.
However, to answer your
“I’d love to see TOH, TW, Turk, Allan Christie, Ronald Olden et al endorse your sentiment that “I feel European & am European”
then I’ll answer the poll question and say that I think of myself as:
English,
British, and
European
I’m not sure how you define “feel” European (what the EC and EU have become doesn’t strike me as “feeling” very European) but if for no other reason than geography then I am European.
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/8gzxmxtckl/FOE_England_June2018_Results_w.pdf
TW: if for no other reason than geography then I am European.
A ringing endorsement. Not.
Say after me (and Colin):
“I feel European and I am European.”
As to, “Allowed to pick three options only 18% of English consider themselves to be European and that drops to 7% if you have to pick one,” that was my point exactly in the discussion with Colin. Thanks for your support.
Neil A @ 12.12 am
“”As to there being large geographical areas that could do with more migrants, I am not even sure I agree with that.
Is there a local authority area anywhere in the UK that has a smaller population than it did at the end of WW2?””
Well surely there are local authority areas all over the UK that have suffered population decline. But the problem is digging out stats for your time scale – certainly for Scotland the local authorities changed greatly, and the best available year is 1981.
Declining areas are both urban [that have lost people to their suburbs] and rural especially “remote rural”.
Examples [pop 1981, 2017], first urban
Inverclyde [101182, 78760]
East Dumbarton [109684, 108130]
South Ayrshire [113187, 112680]
Western Isles [31548, 26950]
I would class Scotland as a large area despite the onetime BBC weather maps, and the overall population here has risen only modestly in your time scale. We have room for more houses and people, though I do recognise that expansion has to be done very carefully.
https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2018/1023/1006113-brexit/
“RTÉ News understands that the promise of a UK-wide customs backstop will feature prominently near the top of a re-drafted Withdrawal Agreement, and that previous references to Northern Ireland being part of the EU’s “customs territory” will be dropped.
Northern Ireland will be referred to in more oblique terms further down the text, according to a draft.
However, the text will say that in the event of the Northern-Ireland specific backstop coming into effect, a separate annexe will set out how that would work.
That annexe will refer to the EU’s Union Customs Code (UCC) applying in Northern Ireland, according to a draft text.
These drafts could change further when negotiations resume.
Customs remains the most sensitive issue in the negotiations, with the UK regarding any customs differential between Northern Ireland and the UK as unacceptable, and tantamount to having a customs border along the Irish Sea.
The European Commission has been attempting to “de-dramatise” the issue, by suggesting customs checks on goods between Britain and Northern Ireland could be electronically pre-cleared away from ports, and through the use of scanning and barcode technology.
While the EU has shifted its position to accommodating a UK-wide customs arrangement, it seems certain it will not be agreed and finalised within the Withdrawal Treaty.”
Somerjohn
I’m not sure of the context in which you posted your comment, however I was born in Britain lived there most of my life my parents were born in Britain therefore I’m British, being European is meaningless ,as it’s just a name for an amalgamation of different countries on a landmass we refer to as Europe.
What does anybody mean when they say there European, you can be French,Spanish ,German and so on but where exactly is this mythical country were you go to feel European ,of course you may know somebody born in European perhaps you could point the way so we could find it on a map.
,
Oh, well, European culture and identity.
In the last 3,000 years (up to 1945) there were three days after the 100 year war when there were no military operations in Europe (and even after then 1953, 1956, 1968, and the Balkans).
Obviously discarding the silly Brussels bureaucracy is worthwhile when you take back the control of the use of mustard gas, enlisting 14 years olds because the older ones have been dispatched, and the beauty of watching the falling bombs from the ground. These are all better than the silliness of the sessions of the European Parliament.
@Colin
“A good travel agent-followed by my bank.”
Is this a Lord Lucan type escape from the clutches of socialism or some sort of capital flight in fear of McDonnell’s tax plans?
It will be sad to see you go though. I had you down as a sticker not a quitter. Just out of interest though, where will you go? Obviously not any of the 27 EU countries, nor North Korea or Venezuela, I presume.
Brazil looks promising though, certainly if the Presidential election goes as predicted. Should be good there.
Good luck, anyway.
:-)
@Turk
The context was that I suggested that a prominent pro-brexit poster here who said “I feel European and I’m European” was in a minority amongst brexiteers in feeling that way.
Thanks for the corroboration!
One of the little discussed problems of the NI / Irish border is that facing the driver along border roads where the border runs along the middle of the road. Drivers who wish to overtake on these roads will be leaving one country and entering another. i have not explored all potential problems (I encourage others to do so – it’s a Saturday afternoon). It seems likely to me that the driver who wishes to overtake will first have to present his passport to the nearest Irish polis
Trevors,
No contradiction. I believe Andy is talking about container shipping and I agree that any new customs/regulatory checks will not make any difference, since container clearance times are typically hours or days. (Maybe he will answer on this point, that would be helpful.)
However ro-ro ferries are completely different. It is said that an average delay of two minutes per truck will cause total chaos at Calais with ferries being unable to unload. That’s what you seem unable to grasp.
If it is well managed, then the system can cope by having reduced export volumes from the UK (at least until substantial new facilities are built in a few years’ time.)
If badly managed, there will be gridlock and that’s the biggest threat to imports. The other problem being the decline of sterling if exports are reduced, leading to higher import prices.
Somerjohn
Thank goodness you haven’t fallen for the Im a European rubbish then.
@ Sam
“It seems likely to me that the driver who wishes to overtake will first have to present his passport to the nearest Irish polis”
You’ve been listening to the News Quiz haven’t you? Or at least to Neil Delamere, he made that comment a week ago on the programme.
@ Colin
“I don’t know how Tory VI is at the level it is.”
Excellent, a comment that has more than a little to do with polling. That deserves some discussion surely. I was comparing the actual votes in the 2015 and 2017 elections. Obviously there’s a lot more detail and what I’m about to say is a very broad generalisation, but surely the main feature is that the reason the Tory vote went up by about 2.3 million was that the UKIP vote went down by 3.2 million. And the reason that the Tory VI has mostly stayed around the 40% level is that, for the moment, they are keeping that influx of ex-UKIPers. This has two main consequences. The Tories need to keep Brexit on track or they’ll start to lose those voters again – we already saw this with the blip after Chequers, which I think was real,
but short-lived. And the other consequence is that the Tory party has become, on average, a little more euro-sceptic and possibly shifted in other related directions.
Let the arrows fly.
Colin
I’m glad that your reading has influenced your thinking, We all find that to be a productive exercise.
However, your original statement (with which I gave qualified agreement) was –
Indeed European Culture as a concept pre-dates the EU Project by thousands of years !
Perhaps I should have been blunter, and pointed out that the “concept” of “European Culture” couldn’t possibly have existed until there was first a concept of “Europe”, and thus your statement was fallacious.
Imposing a more modern concept into earlier times is a common error.
Of course, there has been “culture” in Europe for millenia, and some of it originated there, and (we agree) some of it elsewhere than in the modern concept of “Europe”.
Not unexpectedly, you choose to falsely suggest that I “set the Neolithic as a start point”. While there is no evidence that Upper Paleolithic [1] sculptures were part of a common cultural norm across the continent, and seen as such by all people, or considered unique to the inhabitants of that geographic space.
There is evidence, however, that in Neolithic times a common religion and set of related cultural practices had developed in much of Western Europe and (as your genomic and other archeological sources will have taught you) at least at the cultural transmission level, free movement of people and goods helped to create that process.
As to the later development of common pan-European cultural norms, if you don’t understand the familial and cultural relationships between the ruling (and competing) dynasties that facilitated that development, or that phenomena such as the “Grand Tour” were financially restricted to an elite, then you have a helluva lot more reading to do!
[1] Hopefully, we can agree that any meaningful description of a “European culture” (even as a modern concept of a common culture in what we now call Europe) that has existed for “thousands of years” has to relate to that created by modern humans, and not Neanderthals or Homo Erectus.
Anyway a poll with some Budget stuff in it.
Folks clearly want an end to austerity
(ie spending increased, even it it means higher taxes or more govt borrowing)
net +58% and even CON VI are net +49% with only 10% of CON VI wanting more Osborne (austerity to allow for tax cuts or lower borrowing)
A chance for Hammond to be the “hero” though as despite wanting an end to austerity a net -9% think he will end austerity (with ABC voters at -22%)
Cancelling the planned increase in higher rate tax threshold looks popular with voters and very little difference across the VI crossbreaks – but as a manifesto pledge and with tiny majority that might be a tricky one.
Bunch of Brexit questions as well – looks like they copied the last one from Global Britain and got almost exactly the same responses!
https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2018-10/pm-tables2-october-2018.pdf
Parental taxi duties restarting so hope everyone has a good evening and catches up on some reading ;)
@ Crossbat
I was going to comment on your impression of Manchester the other day but popping in there today reminded me.
When I first moved to Wigan 10 years ago I found Manchester had more or less the same stuff as London but it’s own identity and less crowded. I liked the cheap spit and sawdust pubs right in the city centre and there was some amazing buildings and architecture and a real “Northern” feel to the place. Now a lot of glass plated buildings are going up and dwarfing the real gems of old buildings. It’s also a lot more crowded and has lost it’s Joy Division era identity as well when everyone wore dark overcoats. And of course you didn’t have the shocking homelessness you have now.
Maybe the price of prosperity is modernising everything and I guess it sounds a bit like inverted snobbery to want it to be grim up North but I do like places to be different. It’d be a bit of a shame I think if being a Manc or a Scouser or a Brummie lost all meaning however stereotyped that view was anyway.
Any discussions over identity or patriotism or multiculturalism just pass me by really because I don’t care that much either way except in random ways like wanting the England football team to do well, but now and again I do think it is a shame when everywhere starts to look the same as everywhere else with the same high streets, shops, shopping centres, bars and football teams that play exactly the same style etc etc.
That’s how I see Manchester going as a mini replica of London and probably increasing the divide between rich and poor. Also God help Birmingham if it ever decides to add a blade of grass to the city- loved the new Birmingham New Street where they put these huge mirrors on the outside of the station to reflect back the concrete :-)
“A recent survey showed that in the context of a hard Brexit, over 30% of unionist women would vote for Irish unity (compared to just 5% of unionist men). That statistic may well be a bellwether of the changing direction of the wind: whichever way it blows towards equality – social, economic and cultural – that way go the women.
Maybe many more mothers these days are less interested in these antiquated political identities. Maybe we are more interested in ‘mother’ as a political identity of its own.”
https://sluggerotoole.com/2018/10/27/does-motherhood-unite-or-divide-us/
@ Shevii
“loved the new Birmingham New Street where they put these huge mirrors on the outside of the station to reflect back the concrete”
So true. The biggest problem is you have to get rid of the old concrete every now and then and replace it with shiny new concrete in a slightly different shape. Otherwise it risks looking shabby.
Shame on the HS2 terminal designers. All glass, no concrete:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2016/09/13/birmingham-to-invest-900m-in-hs2-regeneration/
Anyway, exciting new Scottish poll from Survation:
Scottish parliament voting intention (region):
SNP: 32% (-10)
CON: 23% (-)
LAB: 23% (+4)
LDEM: 9% (+4)
GRN: 9% (+2)
via @Survation Chgs. w/ 2016
Changes compared to 2016 which makes it look more dramatic than it probably is.
OLDNAT
@” the “concept” of “European Culture” couldn’t possibly have existed until there was first a concept of “Europe”, and thus your statement was fallacious.”
But I wasn’t discussing this matter in the pedantic idiom which you employ. By that criterion no historic culture can be described by reference to the modern placenames which are used to identify them. A whole scientific nomenclature would be denied by one pedantic old Scotsman.-The Gravettian, The Magdalenian, THe Mousterian,………….Windmill Hill.-all invalid.
European Culture is the amalgam of Arts, Science, Music , and other manifestations of human intellectual achievement which has been accumulated by the people who have lived , over time, on the continent now identified as Europe.
@” there is no evidence that Upper Paleolithic sculptures were part of a common cultural norm across the continent, and seen as such by all people, or considered unique to the inhabitants of that geographic space.”
Well-unless you can provide a scientific reference for that viewpoint I will continue to suggest that there is. Over 200 of these small statuettes have been found to date.Most of them have small heads, wide hips, and legs that taper to a point. The sites of discovery stretch across Europe-indeed to Siberia. & have been dated over a period of 24000 years.Whilst their exact meaning is unknown, they are thought to have served a ritual or symbolic function-ie a cultural artifact, manufactured to a standard model by people of a distinct geographical space over a period of 24 millenia, and known by archeologists to be some of the earliest works of prehistoric art.
@” Hopefully, we can agree that any meaningful description of a “European culture” (even as a modern concept of a common culture in what we now call Europe) that has existed for “thousands of years” has to relate to that created by modern humans, and not Neanderthals or Homo Erectus.”
I’m not aware of any cultural artifacts attributed to H Erectus in Europe. The main site involved is at Dmanisi in Georgia.
THe question whether H.Homoneanderthalensis has left evidence of complex symbolic thought is , I believe , still open.Europe does lay claim to the defining site of a flint tool complex -The Middle Paleolithic Mousterian at which Neanderthals were present. But whether they were Neanderthal ( rather than H. Sapens,) and indeed whether flint tools count as “cultural” artefacts is beyond my knowledge.
So we come to the Upper Paleolithic sites. In addition to the Venus figurines discussed above, the earliest flute ( Aurignacian )& the earliest cave art ( Nerja & Chauvet) occur. This is the period of the dawning of European Culture I think.-and from there we progress through the wonders of Lascaux & Peche Merle to to the post ice age glories of The Celts, The Minoans, The Greeks & Romans, The Renaissance & The Enlightenment.
@HAL
Regarding Ro-Ros, because the UK is not in Schengen, already drivers passports are physically checked and the CMR is fully checked. (all loads crossing into and out of the UK – even accompanied lorried freight, if in sealed trailers has to have a CMR if the container/trailer is sealed). And the current searching levels are already higher than what would be required if we were outside the EU. For example at Holyhead one third of all freight – including the drivers – is physically searched. A quarter of all cars and a quarter of all foot passengers. The UK already works in reciprocal arrangemnents with the Irish Government where we search those tfigures going out – and they likewise, reinforced by random target levels coming in. The amount of searching and checking carried out on the Irish Sea already exceed most international ports across europe.
@TW
Your collective are responding to a post without reading it properly, again… given there are so many of you that seems to be a bit embarrassing.
You’ve devoted a whole post to trying to persuade me that the People’s Vote March probably won’t achieve much, when what I actually wrote was:
“It doesn’t mean that they will achieve anything of course (I doubt that they will)”
It would have been easier to just say ‘I agree…’ ;-)
Turk: Thank goodness you haven’t fallen for the Im a European rubbish then.
I don’t know. If someone from Angola or Ethiopa can be a proud African, and someone from Bangladesh or Vietnam can be a proud Asian, why can’t someone from England or Greece be a proud European? As for those Americans…
@HAL continued
In addition, virtually all ro-ro freight moving across the Irish Sea – even UK internal between the North and the mainland, carries a CMR. Minimum information on the CMR I have copied below. If a HGV diesn’t have a CMR it is at even higher liklihood of being ‘pulled’ and searched. And yes – even for multi-drops. Even stuff originating in the UK, carried by a UK carrier, driven by a UK driver only going to the Republic and vice-versa. Even stuff just moving internally from producers in the north direct to mainland GB (such as via Belfast-Cairnryan) and vice versa, even though it hasn’t actually left the UK.
Information which needs to be covered in the CMR note includes:
The date and place at which the CMR note has been completed
The name and address of sender, carrier(s) and consignee (the person to whom the goods are going)
A description of the goods and their method of packing – this should be acceptable to both consignor and consignee (however, for security reasons, you do not always want the carrier to be able to identify valuable goods).
the weight of the goods
Any charges related to the goods, such as customs duties or carriage charges
Instructions for customs and any other formalities such as dangerous goods information.
This list is not comprehensive. While the carrier is liable for any loss, damage or delay to a consignment until it is delivered, the trader is responsible for any loss or damage the carrier suffers resulting from incorrect details having been provided in the CMR note.
Generally there will be four copies of a CMR note:
one kept by the trader
one kept by the carrier
one travelling with the goods all the way to their final destination
an administration copy
Colin
“But I wasn’t discussing this matter in the pedantic idiom which you employ.”
Ah! You were just using terms loosely, inaccurately and irrelevantly.
I should have known.
TRIGGUY
@” The Tories need to keep Brexit on track or they’ll start to lose those voters again ”
That would seem to be a reasonable view.-yes
Trigguy
I see you are quoting the Record’s “changes” (which you correctly identify as looking “more dramatic than it probably is”).
James Kelly has the actual changes from the last Survation poll 3 weeks ago (which are dramatic enough and, unless confirmed by other polling, may well indicate it’s a tad roguish – we’ll see).
Scottish Parliament constituency ballot:
SNP 38% (-5)
Conservatives 26% (+2)
Labour 25% (+2)
Liberal Democrats 9% (n/c)
Scottish Parliament regional list ballot:
SNP 32% (n/c)
Labour 23% (n/c)
Conservatives 23% (+2)
Greens 9% (-1)
Liberal Democrats 9% (+1)
Westminster:
SNP 36% (-5)
Conservatives 27% (+1)
Labour 26% (+2)
Should Scotland be an independent country?
Yes 45% (-2)
No 55% (+2)
OLDNAT
@” You were just using terms loosely, inaccurately and irrelevantly.”
Nope-just adopting the generally recognised & used descriptors of Historic Periods & Episodes.
Colin
Even your Wiki source, and Mason’s book that it relies on, don’t suggest that the “concept” of European culture existed prior to the concept of Europe!
That seems to be your unique contribution to misunderstanding.
@Trigguy
SNP: 32% (-10)
CON: 23% (-)
LAB: 23% (+4)
LDEM: 9% (+4)
GRN: 9% (+2)
Interesting drop of 10% for the SNP with all of the loss seemingly going to the other three centre-left parties. This is obviously Holyrood voting intentions but are there any Westminster VIs in this latest Survation poll? It would be interesting to see if this quite dramatic fall in SNP support is just a Holyrood thing or is mirrored in Westminster VIs. I could look at the Survaton website, but I’m being lazy!
I’m not a great aficionado of Scottish politics, I have to confess, but I wonder if there are many other democracies in the rest of Europe that have four centre-left political parties and only one from the centre right? And is there another democracy where the centre right parties (sic) only garners support from about 23% of the electorate? One would think, on that basis, with the Tories being the only centre right party in Scotland and with no other competition for that constituency of voters, that they really should be doing much better. I suppose Labour could argue that their vote is squeezed by three other parties (SNP, Greens and Lib Dems). The Tories don’t have that excuse. I wonder if the SNP have sucked up quite a bit of the Scottish conservative vote now? If so, that’s quite interesting, although maybe there is some logic in a nationalist party attracting centre right voters. The SNP won’t mind that, certainly from an electoral arithmetic point of view, but they do still see themselves as a party of the Left, don’t they?
@Shevvi/Trigguy
Good to hear from you again, Shevvi, and thanks to you both for your comments on how those three great cities of the Midlands and North, Brum, Manchester and Liverpool are developing. My experience of Manchester, certainly the city that existed pre-2010, is a little thin, as it is of Liverpool too, but my more recent and frequent visits suggest places that have become revitalised, both architecturally and economically, from the fairly dismal and declining cities I occasionally visited in the 80s and 90s. That said, I accept your point about the dangers of cosmopolitan modernisation and how its tendency to produce monochrome spaces and buildings can take away the intrinsic character of a city. While it may be a better place to live, work and socialise, something essential and magical about its old identity may be lost in the process. I can see how that might happen and maybe you’ve seen it first hand in modern day Manchester. My son, who lives and works there, is like me. He wouldn’t much know the old Manchester and just sees it for what it is now. He certainly likes it, though.
To some extent, the same thing is happening in Birmingham too, a city I know far better, although I’m more a country boy than a Brummie! The new library is an architectural triumph, and I quite like the new New Street station, but the various shopping malls and exhibition/conference arenas that have sprung up have a rather “you could be anywhere in western Europe” feel about them. That said, old civic hero Joseph Chamberlain would still recognise a fair bit of the city centre, certainly around the Town Hall and New Street. There are some wonderful Victorian and Georgian buildings still to be seen. In fairness to the modern city developers, the old 1960s time warps of Corporation Street and the Bull Ring did need to go. There are a few old nostalgics still worshipping at the foot of the Rotunda, but not many want that old era of brutalist architecture back again! The old Bull Ring development I always thought of as a bit of an oddity. It was one of those places that looked out of date from the moment they built it!
Of course, the worst piece of architectural vandalism in the city was committed by the recently departed Sir Doug Ellis at Villa Park in the late 1990s. The glorious old Trinity Road Stand, bedecked with claret and blue balustrades and mosaics, including stained glass windows and red brick steps at the rear, was demolished and replaced with the concrete monster we see instead today. Opened in 1924 by the Duke of York, later to become George VI, the year after my Dad was born, it was a grandstand masterpiece, revered by all Villa fans. I watched my first game from its glorious upper tier in 1963 and, very sadly, my grandfather died in the stand in 1965, suffering a massive heart attack as he watched the Villa play the great Spurs side of that era. It was always a special sort of sacred place to me, but the old rascal Doug could probably point to financial reasons why it had to go. Sad though. I still miss it when I gaze at its replacement now. Wistful memories of the old magical Villa Park of my youth.
@SAM
Someone lese caught Neil Delamere on the News Quiz then?
Must be a conundrum which speed limit applies to such roads, and whether it changes as you moved out overtake.
And now that NI is in line with GB on such matters and not the South as it was in my younger days, I also wondered whether amorous couples on the back seat now also need to consider where other “limits” of law change.
CB11
1. see my post at 7:56
2. Why do you quote only the Regional List figures?
3. As to “centre-right”/”centre-left” party leanings, it’s usually an error to interpret such matters in the context of another polity, in the light of your own.
4. As to “nationalist” parties, Scotland has five – four Brit Nat ones, and one Scot Nat one (SGP and SSP are neither, though they support Scots indy and EU membership).
re Manchester etc.
If I can offer a leftfield personal angle.
My youngest son took Spanish GSCE and is now taking A the level.
As a result, I have enjoyed 2 minibreaks with him in the last 2-3 years to Barcelona and Madrid and both were good but to me Madrid was a Spanish City whilst Barcelona was a European one with Catalan and Spanish elements dominant. In short the truer Spanish experience was in Madrid (I know Catalan in Barca but it still felt like most European Cities but with a Catalan/Spanish preponderance).
An over simplification is that Newcastle is an English City whilst London is European with an English influence and my sense is that Manchester is still a city where a visitors gets a sense of Englishness and specifically North Englishness.
Shevi as a relative local has detected a shift which I accept but I still think Manchester is Englands’ No1 City for a balance of incorporated and indigenous cuture.
NB) As a visitor to Scotland, Glasgow seems to me Scottish whereas Edinburgh is more European with a Scottish dimension and similarly, Cardiff does not deliver visitors a Welsh experience imo although all 3 are fabulous cities.
@ Triguy
Impressive plan- I think they should go ahead with it even if they cancel HS2, but please don’t tell me those 5 trees in the plan got past the planning appeals process. Any council that approved trees would surely get kicked out at the next election in Brum.
@ Crossbat
Hope you have had a chance to go to the football museum while you were in Manchester- it’s one of the architecture examples I was talking about in the sense that it may be a stunning design but in my humble opinion totally out of place for a historic area. To be fair to them the building was already there when the footie museum moved in. I was a little bit sad to see the museum move from Preston North End but wasn’t that many people going when it was at Preston so probably doing better now. What prompted my post was us visiting the Chethams School library today bang in the city centre and dating back to 15th Century with really amazing oldie worldie feel, but barely visible from outside unless you were looking very hard.
I dunno, it is probably just me but the comfort of a nice coffee shop doesn’t do much for me over the greasy spoon especially given the hugely increased price, so I’m a bit sceptical about “modernisation”. Plus I think a lot of previously working class activities like football and pubs are being priced out of range of many people by this modernisation (even non league tends to be a tenner or more these days) so the opportunities to socialise are actually cut back for those with very little spare money.
I probably heard about it at the time but didn’t pay much attention but sad to hear about the Villa bulldozing. Surprised they didn’t get some sort of preservation order on that- in years to come that would have been even more of a wow factor- a bit like the cottage at Craven Cottage.
Survation Full Scottish poll – update tweet from Survation
Westminster voting intention;
CON 27% (nc)
LAB 26% (nc)
LD 7% (+1)
SNP 36% (-1)
AP 3% (nc)
(Changes vs 3rd-5th Oct*)
PETER W
That makes three of us.
I suppose it is possible to have different speed limits on different sides of the road. Do you think it matters?
I am not going to think about the use of the back seat in cars on these roads
I doubt if you would be in need of Sir Myles na Gopaleen’s book handling service, an offshoot of WAAMA. I think there may be some on UKPR who would benefit. It is a service for illiterates with big houses.
@ Shevii
“please don’t tell me those 5 trees in the plan got past the planning appeals process”
You won’t be so happy with current work at the University then. They’ve demolished the old redbrick library to make way for, of all things, an extended green parkland area. It’s not all bad news though, the park will have a perfect view of the magnificently ugly Muirhead Tower, as used to great comic effect by David Lodge in Changing Places.
Andy,
Very interesting, thanks.
Presumably the Irish Sea checks are almost entirely for security purposes? And Dover-Calais is very much less?