Opinium have a new poll in the Observer today (I think it’s the only poll in the Sunday papers, at least, it seems to be the only voting intention poll). Headline voting intentions are CON 41%, LAB 37%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 6%. Fieldwork was Thursday and Friday and the full tables are here. The four point lead echoes the YouGov poll that came out on Thursday, which had toplines of CON 41%, LAB 37%, LDEM 9%, UKIP 4% (tabs.
As well as their usual trackers, the Opinium poll also had some questions on the Brexit deal and what comes next. Asked how likely they think it is that there will be a “satisfactory” deal by March 2019, 26% think it is likely, 50% think it is unlikely. Satisfactory is, of course, in the eye of the beholder – some people presumably think there will be deal, but that it will be an “unsatisfactory” one, as the next question asked what people think is the most likely outcome – 30% expect us to leave with a deal next March, 33% to leave without a deal, 16% that we will not leave in March 2019.
The poll also asked what should happen next if there is no deal, or Parliament does not approve a deal. In the event of no deal at all, 14% think there should be a general election, 23% a new referendum, 13% an extension in order to continue negotiations, and 32% that Britain should just leave without a deal. In the event that a deal is struck, but Parliament rejects it, 12% think there should be a general election, 10% a deal vs no deal referendum, 20% a deal vs remain referendum, 14% that the government should return to negotiations, 25% that Britain should just leave without a deal.
If you have bothered looking I voted remain but I’m obviously not seeing Brussels through the same rose tinted European glasses you appear to be. I simply don’t accept your argument that the UK government is reneging on anything, the December backstop had been replaced by the all UK alternative and accepted in principle then Barnier brought the backstop back in when it was realised it might mean a treaty change. IMO the technocrats aren’t helping but they are probably under strict instructions from Paris and Berlin not to budge.
“Anyway until UKPR Remainers start giving some actual numbers in actual categories with actual countries”
Trading on ‘WTO Rules’ is NOT the best option: the treachery of growth rates
https://blogs.sussex.ac.uk/uktpo/2018/08/07/trading-on-wto-rules-is-not-the-best-option-the-treachery-of-growth-rates/
‘How can trading with the EU under WTO rules be the worst possible option when the exports to the EU of 15 countries which have been doing just that over 23 years of the Single Market have grown four times as much as those of the UK, despite all the tariff and non-tariff barriers they have faced?’
@ Old Nat
We’re going down there in a couple of weeks, I can do a bit of genealogy research if you like. There might be a whole new Reggae world waiting for you :)
Interesting use of language by you on this topic.
“rose tinted European glasses”
” technocrats”
“strict instructions from Paris and Berlin”
All of which are straight from the Brexiteer vocabulary. I note that you say that you voted Remain (although false flags are not unknown on social media like this).
Your current use of terminology does suggest that you aren’t a reluctant convert to Leave, but a full-blooded advocate of that stance.
@Bantams
As I understand, the problem with the backstop is the time limit not whether it is just NI or UK wide.
If there is no time limit then the UK feels that no alternative solution will ever satisfy the EU.
If it is time limited then the EU think the UK will just run the clock down whilst getting a deal which will result in some sort of hard border.
The UK suggested a time limited UK wide CU/SM – the EU said we could talk about that but if at the end of the agreement there is still no solution to the Irish border then NI stays in CU/SM.
Also, I feel that people fail to grasp that Barnier cannot break his red lines unless the Council of Ministers say so. At the end of the day the CoM have all the power, not Tusk, Barnier or anyone at the commission. And up till now, the CoM show no sign of breaking the red lines.
@Oldnat
Re: “interesting use of language.”
I had come to the same conclusion.
@ Old Nat
I don’t trust national politicians of all ilks, particularly undemocratic ones. Some remainers are jingoistically European, I’m definitely not in that camp nor am I jingoistically British. I don’t like Brussels and what it’s beginning to represent so my language might seem strong but we’re still better in than out. Paradoxically I think on balance we’ll be better off economically out than in. As regards Paris and Berlin, to my mind they dominate the Brussels response to Brexit and everyone else has to shuffle into line.
Good try. Although if you want to use the word “jingoistically” it’s better to understand what it means (and even better to use the proper term – “jingoist”)
The “I don’t like Brussels” bit still jars, though. It’s a rather good city – even though their Banque Alimentaire is in Rue de Glasgow!
Using “Brussels” as a term for the EU is also standard Brexiteer terminology, so you have done little to salve my doubts over your position.
WHY ARE THE TORIES DOING SO WELL IN THE POLLS?
A far as their own (and some non Tory) voters, are concerned the answer is’:-
‘because of Brexit and Universal Credit”.
The largest single proportion of the electorate favours Leaving with No Deal and the rest tends to understand that Mrs May can’t magic deal up out of thin air.
It’s an even bigger proportion amongst actual 2017 Tory voters.
It was the electorate, particularly Tory and UKIP voters who voted to Leave. Mrs May voted Remain.
So why would any of these people go with anyone else (except perhaps UKIP), rather than stay with Tories?
You’d find it impossible to find anyone who knows what Labour’s proposals on any Deal actually are, let alone agree with them, and it’s near inconceivable that Corbyn could get a better Deal or any Deal at all.
So if a Leave voter want to Leave with No Deal, or Leave get some sort of Deal acceptable to themselves (and this applied to Remainers who’ve accepted the Referendum result) they have no choice but to carry on backing the Tories or even switch to them.
In any case, the Hard Line Remainer Vote, such as it is) is split between Labour, the Lib Dems, Plaid Cynru in Wales and the SNP in Scotland.
Universal Credit its another key asset to the Tories.
This is another one of these things that the media obsesses about and politicians stir up, but which you never hear anyone talking about from their own personal experience.
We had this with the ‘Bedroom Tax’, which apparently, was going to be the ‘New Poll Tax’.
But when Tory canvassers were going round in the 2015, (and 2016 in Wales), they found that people either didn’t mention it at all, or were in favour of it.
By the 2017 election hardly anyone was talking about the ‘Bedroom Tax’ and no one at all talks about it any more.
The voting electorate is quite hostile to benefits, and the losers in changes like this tend either not to vote, or vote Labour, anyway, and also tend to be in favour of Brexit.
The winners, who, if they work longer hours get to keep more of their earnings under Universal Credit start thinking Tory.
Universal Credit is as high an big an asset in building the Tory base vote as selling Council Houses was in the 1980s
At that time we were told it would be an electoral disaster because there’d be no more Council Holses left.
In fact, opposing it was an electoral disaster for Labour.
Since the introduction of Universal Credit, there are parts of the country where people, who’ve been on benefits for decades owing to their ‘unfitness’ for work, have now noticed a startling physical recovery and are able to work part time after all.
This medical miracle is wholly due to the fact that Universal Credit let’s them keep some of their benefit whilst still earning.
Allowing people to work whilst not losing all their benefits, but simultaneously squeezing the benefits, of those who don’t work, is the likely reason why unemployment is now, in practice, non existent, and why the rise in earnings has now reached a ten year high.
If you can work longer hours and keep your earnings you work and earn more. This isn’t rocket science.
The effect has been especially noticeable in Wales which used to have amongst the highest economic inactivity rates in the UK. Large numbers of people are now being drawn into the labour market.
Needless to say the Welsh Labour Government claims that this is a result of their policies.
But this has happened wholly coincidentally with the introduction of Universal Credit, and changes to the existing ESA rules which allow (so called) ‘disabled’ people, to keep ALL their benefits if they take part time jobs.
Exactly the same thing has happened in similar circumstances in parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
It’s just that Wales had bigger pool of entrenched economically inactive people for Universal Credit to liberate.
The difficulty a lot on the Left have, is that they assume that people like sponging off the state, and that all they have to do is to promise them a few more crumbs on their benefits.
Most people on benefits however are trapped there because of the old system.
Even the losers in these benefit changes get used to it within a year or two, and new claimants won’t have known anything else.
The Government has absolute control of the speed at which it rolls out Universal Credit, and when difficulties arise it stops it temporarily until it can find cash to sort it out.
The Tories have also taken good care of their pensioner voting base and are winning Brexit voting working class pensioners over from Labour.
As for Labour during poorly, the answer is Corbyn.
He has a glass ceiling at around 40%, and manages to galvanise Non Labour voters into voting Tory, whereas in the past they would have drifted off to the Lib Dems, UKIP or to ‘don’t know’.
Nowadays however the Lib Dems also repel Tories and Tories no longer tend to see UKIP as necessary.
Corbyn also repels Lib Dems who might have voted tactically for Labour to avoid Brexit.
The acid question however, is why would anyone who voted Tory in 2017, vote for Corbyn now? What is he offering them now that he wasn’t offering them then?
It is however possible to imagine a few people peeling off the other way for various reasons.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-45869068?fbclid=IwAR0A4y0HpVdhYLyrTnz8FUW1oRlY5GyjOQLauCVMznqGC_PpceH0CnQCScQ
“…but 10 years from now the new generation coming through will wonder what all the fuss was about.”
Absolutely.
TW
“Q: Why do the Irish want a backstop to the backstop?
A: To be sure, to be sure :-) :-)”
Good joke. Wife laughed (and that isn’t a small achievement).
Bantams (11:58)
“As regards Paris and Berlin, to my mind they dominate the Brussels response to Brexit and everyone else has to shuffle into line.”
Agree again. The French position reminds me of Vichy France. We would have become a sort of Vichy UK had we stayed. Ironically, if we do finally Leave properly Germany will become even more dominant. Fourth Reich? They keep on trying.
We’re better off out of it. Historically, we have found Russia to be powerful allies against an over-mighty European power – e.g. Napoleon and the Charlie Chaplin impersonator. However that could be tricky while Putin’s there.
@ Old Nat
Sorry if it jars, I use Brussels because it’s the main HQ for the EU and I think it’s unfair to tar the rest of beautiful Europe and its inhabitants by using any other term. I am a remainer and we come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. It won’t stop me from heavily criticising Brussels however it’s better to do it from within and still have some influence. Jingoism is an overstrong word to use but nothing wrong with using jingoistically as a word,, meaning chauvinistic patriotism.
Oddly, “EU” is the most appropriate term for the EU. If you have specific concerns about those actions sanctioned by the Council of Ministers or the EU Parliament, then it seems strange to direct your ire against the civil service.
If the Commission overreaches itself, due to inadequate oversight from the Parliament or the Council then, in those cases, your terminology might be vaguely accurate,
In the UK (particularly in England, which is most affected) there is frequent criticism of Whitehall. Such criticism may be appropriate if the civil service is acting without the approval of the appropriate Minister – although even then, the fault lies with the political control (or lack of it).
Useful analysis from RTE editor on transition and backstop.
https://twitter.com/tconnellyRTE/status/1052331987334246400
The “little known clause inserted in a General Affairs Council back in March which left open the option of extending the Transition if for whatever reason it was needed” was certainly little known!
I gather that Saudi Arabia has discovered that slicing up a journalist that is critical of the government can result in his accidentally dying.
Obviously, that is so much better than another state poisoning people, so that we can carry on arming the first, while condemning the second.
“Also, I feel that people fail to grasp that Barnier cannot break his red lines unless the Council of Ministers say so. At the end of the day the CoM have all the power, not Tusk, Barnier or anyone at the commission.”
@eotw October 16th, 2018 at 11:36 pm
Just a correction that I think you mean the European Council (ie the grouping of the heads of state):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Council
But nevertheless, your point still stands. Of course pointing this out will probably result in someone highlighting the PFJ and the JPF. But no matter. Let them say that, you still make a very important point.
“The “I don’t like Brussels” bit still jars, though. It’s a rather good city”
@oldnat October 17th, 2018 at 12:14 am
Hmm, well not to drive in; it is the worst place by of anywhere I’ve been in Europe by a country mile[1] — and that includes Istanbul. And good luck understanding the public transport map with its complexity of buses, trams and limited subway. And everything in Dutch and French. It just totally baffled me. I’ve never seen anything so complex.
But those points aside, the old city is quite charming.
[1] I suppose that should be country kilometre.