There is plenty of new polling in today’s papers, including two polls proporting to show that large numbers of people would vote for new political parties. One by BMG for the Huffington Post, claiming 58% of people would consider backing a new party at the next election, and a ComRes poll for BrexitExpress, claiming 53% of people in a selection of Tory constituencies would consider voting for a single issue party campaigning to “conclude Brexit as quickly and as fully as possible”. There have been various other polls in recent weeks asking similar questions about how popular new parties would be.
These sound like large figures, but you should take them all with a huge pinch of salt – the reality is that quantifying the prospects of a new political party before it exists is an almost impossible task. Certainly it is not something that can be done with a single question.
First let’s look at the question itself. Polls tend to take two approaches to this question, both of which have flaws. The first is to say “Imagine there was a new party that stood for x, y and z – how likely would you be to consider voting for it?”. The problem with that as a question is that “consider” is a pretty low bar. Does thinking about something for a fleeting second before dismissing it count as “considering”?
An alternative approach is to say “Imagine there was a new party that stood for x, y and z. How would you vote if they stood at the next election?” and then prompt them alongside the usual political parties. This does at least force a choice, and sets the new hypothetical party alongside the alternative established parties, prompting to people to consider whether they would actually vote for their usual party after all.
There are, however, rather deeper problems with the whole concept. The first is the lack of information about the party – it asks people whether they would vote for a rather generic new party (a new anti-Brexit party, a new pro-Brexit party, a new pro-NHS party, or whatnot). That misses out an awful lot of the things that determine people’s vote. Who is the leader of the party? Are they any good? Do the party appear competent and capable? Do they share my values on other important issues? Can I see other people around me supporting them? Are they backed by voices I trust?
Perhaps most of all, it misses out the whole element of whether the party is seen as a serious, proper contender, or a wasted vote. It ignores the fact that for most new parties, a major hurdle is whether voters are even aware of you, have ever heard of you, or think you are a viable challenger. That is the almost insoluble problem with questions like this: by asking a question that highlights the existance of the new party and implies to respondents that it is a party that is worthy of serious consideration a pollster has ignored the biggest and most serious problem most new parties face.
That’s the theory of why they should be treated with some caution. What about their actual record? What about when people polled about hypothetical parties that later became real parties that stood in real elections? Well, there aren’t that many cases of large nationwide parties launching, though there are more instances of constituency level polls asking similar questions. Here are the examples I can find:
- At the 1999 European elections two former Conservative MEPs set up a “Pro-Euro Conservative party”. Before that a hypothetical MORI poll asked how people would vote in the European elections “if breakaway Conservatives formed their own political party supporting entry to the single European currency”. 14% of those certain or very likely to vote said they would vote for the new breakaway pro-Euro Conservatives. In reality, the pro-Euro Conservative party won 1.3%.
- Back in 2012 when the National Health Action party was launched Lord Ashcroft did a GB poll asking how people would vote if “Some doctors opposed to the coalition government’s policies on the NHS […] put up candidates at the next election on a non-party, independent ticket of defending the NHS”. It found 18% of people saying they’d vote for them. In reality they only stood 12 candidates at the 2015 election, getting 0.1% of the national vote and an average of 3% in the seats they contested.
- Just before the 2017 election Survation did a poll in Kensington for the Stop Brexit Alliance – asked how they might vote if there was a new “Stop Brexit Alliance” candidate in the seat, 28% of those giving a vote said they’d back them. In the event there were two independent stop Brexit candidates in Kensington – Peter Marshall and James Torrance. They got 1.3% between them (my understanding, by the way, is that the potential pro-Europe candidates who did the poll are not the same ones who actually stood).
- Survation did a similar poll in Battersea, asking how people would vote if a hypothetical “Independent Stop Brexit” candidate stood. That suggested he would get 17%. In reality that independent stop Brexit candidate, Chris Coghlan, got only 2%.
- Advance Together were a new political party that stood in the local elections in Kensington and Chelsea earlier this year. In an ICM poll of Kensington and Chelsea conducted in late 2017 64% of people said they would consider voting for such a new party. In reality Advance Together got 5% of the boroughwide vote in Kensington and Chelsea, an average of 7% in the wards where they stood.
In all of these examples the new party has ended up getting far, far, far less support than hypothetical polls suggested they might. It doesn’t follow that this would always be the case, and that a new party can’t succeed. I suspect a new party that was backed by a substantial number of existing MPs and had a well-enough known leader to be taken seriously as a political force could do rather well. My point is more that hypothetical polls really aren’t a particularly good way of judging it.
TREVOR WARNE.
Ref. the words you emphasised in caps-this from Left Foot Forward :-
“Prof Nicola Countouris, Professor of Labour Law and European Law at University College London, told this site that Labour’s shift from previously to supporting ‘full access’ to the Single Market, to its proposed new wording of ‘full participation’ would likely require accepting free movement of people.
The wording change was a concession to pro-EU delegates after hours of negotiations on Sunday night.
After Brexit, a Labour government may use its leverage gained in allowing freedom of movement in order to secure guarantees that its renationalisation plans will be accepted by the EU, Prof Countouris suggested.
While broadly possible even within the EU, “EU competition law might make some renationalisation more arduous,” the academic told LFF. Nationalising postal services may for example be difficult, but not taking ownership of railways.
“[A Labour government] could get concessions in exchange for free movement of workers,” he said.
Labour may be more willing to accept freedom of movement after it announced plans for sectoral wage bargaining, which would set standard wages for all workers in each sector.”
@Turk
“as those six test certainly are not what brexiteers voted for.”
The six tests are largely based on promises made by the leave campaign(s). The one about “exact same benefits” (as SM/CU) is deliberately put in quotes as it’s words from David Davis’s mouth.
They’ve been clear since spring 2017 when they introduced these that they’d vote against any deal that didn’t satisfy them so this really shouldn’t be a surprise.
As for ‘what brexiteers voted for’, one would hope given the purpose of this blog and the comment policy that such simplistic statements weren’t used. There have been numerous studies and polls into what was voted for and, as one might expect, it was a vast range of different reasons several of which directly conflicted with other voters reasons. Trying to pigeonhole voters into a single coherent group to support an argument is really something that should stay on twitter or the comments of news sites.
@turk
its not my strategy – i was talking about what they were trying to do – not whether it would work.
There is a difference between a clear lack of enthusiasm for brexit from labour and them actively fighting it .
if/when they vote down whatever deal may tries to put through they will be joined by all the arch brexiters of the tory party – so i cant see how the daily mail et al can call them brexit trait0rs if the mogglodytes take the same position.
“The EU interfering in Anglesey Aluminiums cheap electricity deal a couple of years later (and the UK government stayed schtum )was the straw that broke the camels back.”
http://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/docs/2004/april/tradoc_116859.pdf
@Andy September 25th, 2018 at 5:24 pm
Thanks for the link. I must admit that reading it, it sounds like all sides are being treated fairly; it says [t]he purpose of the transitional special measures will be to prevent a sudden sharp negative impact on traditional trade flows. The products subject to the antidumping measures concerned are potassium chloride, ammonium nitrate, grain oriented electrical sheets and products subject to measures
incorporating quantitative thresholds, notably silicon carbide, aluminium foil.
It doesn’t address your assertion of interfering with cheap electricity. As I said previously the nuclear power station was under threat of closure because of safety issues; anything to do with nuclear power is expensive, and if there is a threat of closure smelting would be unable to continue. Generator and smelter must of necessity be located closely together. The changes in your document relate to the sort of things, outside of the EU, that the WTO would be involved in. (Remember the WTO is the successor to the GATT trade rounds.)
If you wish to complain about the loss of industrial capacity, you could more justifiably direct your anger at the UK rather than the EU. The UK has done rather more damage to industrial capacity than the EU. In any case, holes-in-the-ground companies such as Rio Tinto have a habit of planning over decades; if they expected the nuclear power station to be decommissioned, they would have taken that into account, which is what appears to have happened here.
@Colin
“Thanks for those FT comments.
Confirms my view-the policy will result in chaos & shambles-and lots of of “inequality” in treatment of employee groups.”
——
So how would you feel if instead of making it mandatory, they created some incentives to encourage more of that kind of employee share ownership?
CARFREW
Provided they are like existing Share Ownership Schemes -with ownership passing to the employee , they are absolutely to be encouraged.. They are a good thing imo.
If JM wants a bigger Treasury slice of profits, he should just put CT up and not try and dress it up as this dividend sharing thing.
But I think the way he has structured it gives a big clue to what he intends over time. As I said earlier his agenda imo is a radical reform of control & ownership of the heights of UK plc.
Jamesb
To try and stop a point of view by saying it should stay on Twitter and not here, first it makes you seem rather pompous, secondly perhaps you missed it but these pages are almost every day full of opinions of what people think other people said or think.
Or people using selected comments to support a particular line.
If I personally had a view on Labours six points I would say if May can’t get her chequers plan through then Labour will have no chance with Starmers plan after all he demands there should be no loss in trade, jobs or finance to the U.K. (have cake and eat it in spades.).
At least May realises that line is impossible and is trying for the least painful exit if that’s possible.
But then Labour has no real interest in brexit it’s all about forcing a GE and how best to achieve it.
It’s obvious that if they win there intent is to sell the leavers down the river and stay in the EU or worse staying in the customs union, allowing free movement, and abiding by EU rules non of which I suggest brexiteers want.
Al Urqa
“assertion of interfering with cheap electricity”
My understanding is that for any industry, where a government in the EU provides a subsidy for a particular firm that isn’t available to competitors, such an arrangement is likely to fall foul of competition rules.
Wilson’s government (and governments since) assumed that nuclear energy would be cheap, but we now know that it isn’t. While Anglesey Aluminium eventually benefitted from a long term deal that gave them electricity well below market price until 2009, after that it was always likely to fail to meet RTZ’s expected profit margin.
RTZ has had a policy since 2013 of selling off its less profitable businesses. Liberty have bought the Lochaber smelter (with its own power supply) and the Dunkirk one (Europe’s largest, opened in 2001 – nuclear powered, but the most efficient). I don’t know whether RTZ put Anglesey up for sale, or just that no one wanted to buy it.
@Trevor Warne – “Once we are free from the ECJ then I very much hope we do launch a legal case against the German car companies”
Nothing stopping us doing that now if they have broken UK law. Really not sure why you can’t understand this.
@Andy – thank you for that information. A 3% difference in tariffs won’t have helped, I’m sure. However, while I’m not an expert in aluminium smelting economics, I would be highly doubtful that this alone was the trigger for the closure.
As I said before, 2007/08 saw a massive slump in worldwide demand, and the simultaneous loss of a cheap power deal. These were quoted by the plant owners at the time as being the reasons, and this makes sense as it fits with wider economics.
On the Russian tariffs, between 2004 and 2006 the ruble strengthened against the Euro by around 5%, which would have offset the impact of the tariff reduction, but from 2006 to 2009 the ruble slumped by 23% compared to the 2004 rate. I would imagine that this had a far greater impact than the pretty limited tariff change, particularly as it coincided with the global recession in demand.
I suspect there isn’t anything Mandelson or anyone else could have done to save the smelter, given these major market shifts, and I don’t think the Russian tariffs look very convincing as the main candidate.
@Colin
What if Theresa suddenly announced she was adopting Labour’s policy though? Like she did with price caps?
@ Trevor Warne
Given the spirit of this forum would you care to forecast the VI share for the GE scenario you describe in your 9.13pm post?
Starmer’s 6 tests
“The prime minister should be under no illusion that Labour will not support a deal that fails to reflect core British values and the six tests I have set out today.”
Starmer’s six tests for the Brexit deal are:
1. Does it ensure a strong and collaborative future relationship with the EU?
2. Does it deliver the “exact same benefits” as we currently have as members of the Single Market and Customs Union?
3. Does it ensure the fair management of migration in the interests of the economy and communities?
4. Does it defend rights and protections and prevent a race to the bottom?
5. Does it protect national security and our capacity to tackle cross-border crime?
6. Does it deliver for all regions and nations of the UK?
While I haven’t the faintest idea what “core British values” means (and I doubt that Starmer does either), No 6 can only mean staying in both CU & SM.
@Colin
“When you read that, and the 6 Tests-Labour’s Brexit Policy looks pretty clear.
It is Remain.”
I think you’re right and it’s where I always thought they’d settle once the Brexit “negotiations” had concluded and the need for ambiguity had evaporated. It’s obviously where most of their voters, members and MPs are too and it woukd be both a strange and unwise leadership to ignore this reality.
Now, I’m aware that the political gamble with this settled position is the attitude of 40% of Labour voters who voted Leave in 2016. But that was then and this is now and I’m thinking that many will have become disillusioned with the protracted chaos and confusion of the government’s handling of the negotiations and may no longer be so entrenched in their desire to leave the EU. Some may still be, but will Brexit be more important to them than the counter-attraction of Labour’s economic and social offer? How tribal are they? Are they all going to run into May’s arms crying betrayal? Hmmm, I’m not so sure. The fervour and passion pf Leavers is exaggerated a little by the leave-biased press, I think. And what of the significant number of Tories who voted Remain in 2016? Whither they and how alluring will be a Labour Party offering the possibility of staying in the EU? Bets may be off there. Intriguing stuff.
I agree with McDonnell about the dangers of another sort of in/out referendum breathing life back into right wing nationalism, and all the bile that may then be unleashed, but my sense all along was that Labour would eventually climb off the fence on the Remain side. They had to really, and it was clearly the best political and electoral ploy on offer too. It was the trump card once May and her government had been given sufficient time to swing in the wind and start to bring the Leave case into disrepute. 27 months on and the cake is now ready to be taken out of the oven.
If they can then sell it as an act of national salvation, I think it has real electoral legs. Divisive, admittedly, but all political decisions divide. The trick is always getting on the right side of the argument. I think Labour may be doing just that.
Having free cake and eating it seems to be widespread in the spinning of our politicians meantime, and I fear Michael Gove`s laudable words on agriculture and conservation will just be one more example.
From driving round NE Scotland I see that the long drought this summer has allowed big drainage activity in what were good marshy permanent semi-natural grasslands. Areas suitable for snipe, pearl-bordered fritillaries, orchids. One example is a c. 10 ha tract on Tillypronie, a big estate recently sold off by the Astors and for a spell rumoured to have been bought (or passed) to David Cameron. But he wouldn`t have dared do the present deep draining for fear of green grumbling.
In the SE Scotland bird book I have been working through, it is reported that agri-environment schemes for the region now have fewer farms involved and less funding available than even a few years ago. Also that the agencies/authorities that could check on what is happening have many fewer staff available to do it.
Indeed the authors question whether such schemes are “the most cost-effective approach” to obtaining conservation benefits against a general background of intensification.
I am certain that Brexit is going to increase the need of farmers to intensify, and Michael Gove is going to struggle to hold back the tide.
Goodbye lapwings, except in the grounds of a few enlightened farmers and landowners.
@Colin
“If JM wants a bigger Treasury slice of profits, he should just put CT up and not try and dress it up as this dividend sharing thing.“
——
Multinationals seem quite good at avoiding this though, so a bigger slice might not necessarily result.
Just watching highlights from the Labour Party Conference.
The stock of Emily Thornberry and Keir Starmer is rising quickly.
“If JM wants a bigger Treasury slice of profits, he should just put CT up and not try and dress it up as this dividend sharing thing.”
@colin September 25th, 2018 at 10:20 pm
What a damned fine idea! That way you could remove such sneaky ways as taxing insurance, hot food, putting VAT on the tax you put on fuel (how the hell did they get that past? That’s just stunning!), and now landlords (if they can catch them). Obviously I’m not including tax on fags and booze. That would be too easy.
Yep, they could increase corporate tax and income tax. Hold on a minute, the punters might notice that. Let’s a have stupid tax — aka lottery. (‘Hey, it’s only a quid — can I have five, please?’)
“Anglesey Aluminium eventually benefitted from a long term deal that gave them electricity well below market price until 2009,”
@oldnat September 25th, 2018 at 10:46 pm
Which doesn’t seem unreasonable — they sort of formed a pair, each supporting the other. And wasn’t that the argument around Dungeness C — that EDF insisted on the price per kW to be determined for 30 years? Did that fall foul of the EU? It seems to me that the commercial arguments trump everything else; we are talking long term here.
The so-called commodities super-cycle has ended, and so many metal prices have fallen. We are in a (maybe decades long) period when prices will be suppressed. These guys have to plan out years, otherwise their investments don’t make sense. Now I know nowt about the EU’s competition policy, but it would be madness not to have a commercial understanding of what drives these decisions. And I’m sure one size doesn’t fit all. And remember many of these companies are not tiny. BHP Billiton spun off South32 — and that (baby) was a mere £6bn!
Perhaps they used Diane Abbott to do their maths?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-45625724
An MP making a fool of himself.
https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2018/09/25/tory-mp-owned-almost-worth-price-brexit/
Brexit going swimmingly.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/sep/26/no-deal-brexit-minor-port-delays-30-minutes-bankrupt-1-in-10-uk-firms
t’s impossible for a Single issue party to exist in the form suggested in these polls anyway.
If they win they still have to have views on everything else otherwise they wouldn’t be able to govern.
We’ve already had a single issue elections on Brexit in 2016. And in 2014 they had a single issue election in Scotland on Independence.
If you want a party that spends more on the NHS they still have to explain whether that’s to be paid for by More Tax, More Borrowing or Cutting something else.
At that point it ceases to be single issue and depending which option they offer, will put off many of the voters who want more money for the NHS.
In any case how many voters are so obsessed with the NHS that they don’t have other concerns as well?
There’s already enough choice for anyone wanting anything from Hard Brexit to Remain. Having another one just splits their votes.
If people want a single issue clean Brexit Party why don’t they vote UKIP or for the Tory in their constituency if that person supports it?
Or, of they want to Remain, vote Lib Dem or for their Labour Party Candidate if the person concerned supports it.
If someone is as obsessed with a single issue to such an extent that they will vote for a single issue party they have a better chance of getting their way if there’s only one candidate offering it, not yet another party as well.
This single issue thing is just another manifestation of the delusion in many people’s mind that somehow there’s some easy answer to everything that the existing parties are withholding.
It’s also an example of how hopeless opinion polls are, when they spring a question on people like this and demand that they answer there and then without having weeks to think about it or heard the debate.
People often give answers to things when in fact, they have no idea what the issue entails.
I wish posters would stop wasting everyone’s time speculating on ‘what people voted for’ in the Referendum, and rabbiting on about what the ‘Leave campaign ‘promised”.
We know what people voted for. They voted for the option on the ballot paper which said ‘Leave’. So that, and possibly, excluding a relationship with the EU which is no different from staying in, is all the mandate consists of.
On any case we are not leaving the EU because of the Referendum. We are Leaving because Parliament subsequently voted by more than 4 to 1 to invoke Article 50.
If any MPs voted to invoke Article 50 conditional on a deal being reached, then they must be as thick as two short planks.
Labour’s position crosses the line in being downright ‘deranged’. They say, we must Leave in accordance with the Brexit Vote, we mustn’t Leave without a deal, but that they will vote against any deal regardless of what it consists of.
These positions are mutually incompatible.
Corbyn even says now that he doesn’t rule out another Referendum but won’t say how he would vote in one of we had one!! I doubt if Mrs May would say either if asked, but she can at least fall back on her position ruling one out, and therefore saying it’s hypothetical.
Neither were we asked to decide what ‘deal’ (if any) would follow our Leaving.
The 52% will contain large numbers of people who, if asked, will prefer anything from Hard Brexit to Brexit to Leaving in name only. As will the 48% many of whom might hold the view that seeing as we’ve voted to Leave, a clean break is better than some complicated fudge that’s worse than being in.
The only ‘mandate’ that comes from the Referendum is that we must Leave. It’s up to Parliament, what (if anything), follows the event. We don’t need endless Referenda on whether or not we’d l like to ‘change our mind’ or on what ‘deal’ (if any) we should have.
That’s up to the Government and Parliament, and is what we pay them for.
Neither, contrary to what I’m always reading, did the Leave campaign ‘promise’ anything. They weren’t standing for office , so they were in no position to ‘promise’ anything.
All they did was told us what, as they saw it from their varying perspectives were the advantages and opportunities which would arise if we voted Leave. It was left to us to make the judgement.
That judgement was not conditional on getting some sort of ‘deal’, and it certainly wasn’t conditional on a ‘deal’ coming forward which would suit the losing side.
Corbyn and the Labour Party Remainers, both the Referendum and the General Election a year later. They have no right to set ‘six tests’ to determine whether or not, or when we now Leave.
Most of these ‘tests’ do no have definitive answers anyway, are impossible to achieve, and leave it to Corbyn to tell; us if they have been.
Oldnat,
“Why has this particular report, at this particular time, been given that treatment? Why none of the other dodgy work that emanates from these partisan groups?”
Would that be more circumstantial evidence for my argument the government wants to remain in the EU?
Trevor Warne,
“Aka, the Venezuela method.”
No, the John Maynard Keynes approach and the Cameron government approach each time the policy of austerity was faced with a tanking economy, and indeed the so-called policy of austerity which itself has still been one of ramping up the national debt. Each time the economy has dipped the tory government from 2010 has reacted by increasing spending as compared to its published targets.
The tories policy might be viewed as one of reducing the size of government, moderated by the need for a Keynsian stimulus (borrow more) each time the outlook worsened unacceptably. The policy could be described as deliberately sacrificing growth in order to justify shrinking government.
“If you cut through the EC PR B*llsh1t then it comes down to washing food in chlorine for the same reason we drink water with chlorine in it! ”
Not really. Chlorinating waters is quite easy, you just mix it in and it stays throughout the water, which has also been purified so its doesnt contain things like, er, raw meat. Chlorinated chicken has merely been washed over, and it must be difficult to do so perfectly. An inspection of said chicken would find it hard to detect bacteria afterwards because most would have been removed. Only a thorough test of the whole chicken (such as by someone eating it) could be certain evrything had been washed away.
The point is that chlorination is a cheaper and less effective alternative to more careful hygiene standards elswhere in the process. Thats why it is argued to be unfair competition.
“There are more US citizens without health care, and those will be more likely to suffer food related illnesses,”
I would think they would be more likely to have unrecorded food related illness because they would not consult a physician.
@STEAMDRIVENANDY
I think that is about the size of it as I have said there is not a consensus even among the people that want to leave. most every plan involves some pain and no one can relly point to any real gains.
@TREVOR WARNE
I am not sure that in any shape or form that the US food industry has better safety standards than the UK. The reason they wash their chicken in chlorine is because the process from factory farm to household is so bad it is the only way they can get to a place where even the FDA would accept it
Animal husbandry is on an industrial scale in the US and the have far more food related deaths by most sources that compares the two.
As to the idea that we will have an election based on brexit? I remember the last one was based on Brexit (that was May’s unique selling point that only she could get a good deal) and she got 42.4% of the vote but 40 majored on austerity and where they won it was rather more clear that austerity played a big part of the calculation. I would say that many Tories that lost their seats around London pretty much to a man said that was what they encountered on the doorstep. The ex housing minister (I forgot his name) said it best around Croydon he said that headteacher who normally voted Tory were complaining about cuts and problems with recruitment and the like, Doctors complaining and even Tory councillors now complaining as the cuts begin to bite in Tory shires.
I am not sure that firstly May will want to risk another election and most importantly people like the ERG and the like would not want to risk what they think is a winning position. paradoxically, May going for brexit election the first time exposed the problem of Brexit. it allows people to vent their frustration but at best as your musing have constantly indicated it would tk a sechange in the way the UK works and I am not sure that anyone has a plan however the ERG has been totally discredited and it frightens me that Leave is filled with so many charlatons.
@Ronald Olden
“If you want a party that spends more on the NHS they still have to explain whether that’s to be paid for by More Tax, More Borrowing or Cutting something else.”
——
Or investment. Or money printing. Or efficiencies. (The bits the n3olib thing tends to leave out).
@Ronald Olden
“We’ve already had a single issue elections on Brexit in 2016.”
——
Yes, you might not be aware of this but the problem is that Brexit encompasses an awful lot of issues, from customs to flight permissions to immigration to tariffs and much much more.
@Ronald Olden
“I wish posters would stop wasting everyone’s time speculating on ‘what people voted for’ in the Referendum, and rabbiting on about what the ‘Leave campaign ‘promised”.”
——-
Being as this happens to be a site about opinion polling, speculating on opinions is pretty much what you might expect. Especially when there is polling data to give an indication as to why folk voted for Brexit. For instance the way immigration shot up to be the number one concern, and the way sovereignty rather didn’t.
What campaigners promised is also liable to be discussed because can be important in affecting opinion. See what happened to LD voting intention – after breaking promises on joining the coalition – for details.