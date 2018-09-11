On Monday the government tabled the final recommendations of the boundary review. As usual, I’ve done updated notional calculations for what the results of the 2017 election would have been if fought on the new constituency boundaries. They are viewable in full on a google spreadsheet on the link below:
2017 notional election results on new boundaries
For those who have followed the process these recommendations are not much different from those at the revised stage. The Commissions have altered a number of proposed constituency names, and moved a few wards back and forth here and there, but in most cases the broad recommendations are very similar to the last lot – the most significant differences are in East Sussex and around Stockport. As such the party partisan impact of the proposed boundaries are also much the same. If the last general election had been fought on these new boundaries the result would have been something like Conservative 307(-10), Labour 234(-28), SNP 30(-5), Liberal Democrats 8(-4), Others 21(-3). All of the high profile seat changes are largely the same – Boris Johnson and Iain Duncan Smith still both see their seats become tight marginals, Jeremy Corbyn’s seat is still carved up and combined with half of Dianne Abbott’s seat.
A few caveats to those numbers. First, for the avoidance of doubt, they are not a prediction of what would happen now, it’s an estimate what would have happened if the votes cast in 2017 had been counted on these new boundaries. Secondly, they cannot take account of whether people would have voted differently if the boundaries had been different. My feeling is that always someone understates how well the Lib Dems would have done – someone in a Lab-Con marginal might have voted differently if their ward had been included in a Con-LD marginal. Thirdly, these are just one estimate. Rallings & Thrasher, who produce the official estimates that the BBC, Sky and other media outlets would use to calculate swings at the next election have already produced their own totals, which are similar to the ones I have (for good reason, I use pretty much the same method that Rallings & Thrasher do) – their totals are CON 308, LAB 232, SNP 33, LDEM 7, Other 20.
The most important caveat however is that these boundaries still have to be voted on by Parliament to actually come into force. The DUP may back them after all (the initial recommendations were very bad for them and good for Sinn Fein, but the revised and final recommendations retained a four seat arrangement for Belfast, meaning the DUP should retain all their seats), but that still leaves the government with a wafer thin majority. It will only take a handful of rebels (either worried about their own seats, or objecting to things like the seat crossing the Devon-Cornwall border, or opposed in principle to the reduction in seats) to block the changes. We won’t find out in the immediate future, as the government have said the vote will be delayed for some months while the necessary legislation is drafted.
For more on the boundary review, Keiran Pedley has done a nice interview with the great Professor Ron Johnston on his podcast here.
While I was playing with boundary data yesterday, there was also a new YouGov poll of London for Phil Cowley at Queen Mary University London that I haven’t had time to write about yet. Full details of that are here.
Juncker’s speech to the EP casts the Chequers plan (life, Jim, but not as we know it) into its zombie state.
The latest RTE Brexit blog says:
“Delivering his annual state-of-the-union speech to the European Parliament, Mr Juncker said the EU will not allow Britain to participate only in some parts of the single market after Brexit without honouring all of the rules.
“This is why we want to find solutions that prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland,” he said, adding the EU will stand in solidarity with Ireland.
He said that the UK cannot expect to remain in parts of the single market after Brexit.”
Mrs May is said to have a Plan B. This might exist in case the EU rejects, as it seems to have done, the Chequers plan – Plan A. Plan B is to embrace a Canada ++ deal. It is the hope, presumably, that this might unite the Conservative party and allow Mrs May to continue as PM. Also, much will be made of the ability of technology to soften a hard border.
Is Canada++ the new favourite? Is Mrs May the person to unite the Conservative party at last or is it A N Other – Johnson?
@ CHARLES – “Leavers do not want to vote against this (diluted Chequers with WA fudge?) because it gets them over the line and all is then to play for”
That is how folks like Gove, Cleverly see it. “Fix it later” types.
It is not how folks like Jenkyns, Patel etc see it (20+ MPs in the “Standup4Brexit”). Next tier of ERG is 30+? Outer tier 20ish.
We could go through the HoC maths again (which is why I asked for input on LAB numbers)
The “easiest” way to Chuck Chequers is via HoC vote but the clock is ticking to replace it – hence SMogg is trying to “broker” a deal between May and Barnier from the outside. Unlikely to work but worth a shot!
P.S. I’m assuming SMogg cleared his NI plan with DUP? It looked like a case of splitting the fudge to me (asking EC to give RoI some special status in EU and give NI some special status in UK). I can’t see EC going for that and of course the issue of May still thinking Chequers is alive. Still it is nice to see SMogg trying to find a solution and a step up from y’days Minford embarrassment.
@ EOTW – Interesting idea.
Assume 40ish letter are already with 1922 (Baker is holding some back as most of ERG are in “Save Theresa” mode for now). You would then only need 8ish letters from CON-Remain to force the issue and buy May another year.
If they do that after conf they might get away with it but you’d be looking at a UKIP resurgence for sure!
Members are v.v.v.angry, in hindsight, about not getting a Brexiteer PM in 2016 and anything that looks like a stitch up would rip them apart from both the inside (MPs) and outside (VI)
SAM
@”Juncker’s speech to the EP casts the Chequers plan (life, Jim, but not as we know it) into its zombie state.”
Eh ! ??
” after 29 March 2019, the United Kingdom will never be an ordinary third country for us. The United Kingdom will always be a very close neighbour and partner, in political, economic and security terms.
In the past months, whenever we needed unity in the Union, Britain was at our side, driven by the same values and principles as all other Europeans. This is why I welcome Prime Minister May’s proposal to develop an ambitious new partnership for the future, after Brexit. We agree with the statement made in Chequers that the starting point for such a partnership should be a free trade area between the United Kingdom and the European Union.”
Jean-Claude Juncker,
President of the European Commission
12 September 2018
State of the Union Address.
ICM poll out
Con 42 (+2)
Lab 39 (-1)
LibD 8 (-)
UKIP 4 (-2)
GRN 3 (+1)
On the face of it looks like a swing from UKIP to Con and Lab to Green, lib dems are lower than in other recent polls.
Remain leads leave 52 to 48 FWIW, don’t think the tables are available yet.
Re: the number of letters, i am sure that this time last year people were saying we had almost reached 48, goodness knows how many have really gone in.
Colin
I really didn’t evoke your last sentence.
The reference to the second verse of The Internationale was because there are a lot of people – among them many of the Remainers – who think that the EU is some sort of saviour (admittedly or not – being critically uncritical).
As to Brexit – back in 2016 I made the point a number of times that had I had the voting right in the referendum, I probably would have abstained.
Now back to the last sentence… In the current climate there is a tendency that some political parties (including some on the left) – I’m not referring to individuals – parties follow, something that has a nice new term postfascism. It is still the abandonment of the Enlightenment.
Thanks FROSTY – ICM poll tabs just out (v.quick for them):
https://www.icmunlimited.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Voting-7-9-Sep18_pv-only-BPC.pdf
Bit of MoE noise probably but possibly does show that UKIP-CON ebbs and flows.
They are one of the few that split LAB and CON by Remain and Leave so you get to so who is moving where.
The LDEM-LAB is small and nets out this week. CON-Leave to UKIP still there but less so and as you pointed out it does explain the change on the week.
Re letters. Baker is operating as a shadow whip and shadow 1922 – kind of a “buffer” to avoid an “accidental” leadership challenge (EOTW’s idea showed he might be wise to ask a few folks to withdraw their official letter and hand it back to him for safe keeping). Just IMHO of course ;)
Good Evening All.
LASZLO.
You may know that when Jim Callaghan came to Oxford in 1976 to launch the Great Debate on education, there were ‘Far Left’ protesters who tried to stop Jim speaking, by singing The Internationale.
When they ran out of words after a few lines Jim Callaghan told then the words of rest of the song.
Tragic what happened 1978-79, IMO.
LASZLO
I don’t really understand what you are getting at in that post.
I can only repeat my view -that concern about large scale uncontrolled immigration isn’t a denial of the International Ideal of THe Human Race-or The Enlightenment.
It is just normal people worrying about rapid change which adversly affects their lives & which no one asked their approval for-and failed to anticipate.
If these concerns are ignored by the Liberal Intelligentsia and Mainstream Political Parties then others will step forward-and your personal worst nightmares will start tio become reality.
Colin
Eh?
Charles Grant director of Centre for European Reform thinks the Chequers plan may still be alive.
https://www.cer.eu/in-the-press/theresa-mays-chequers-plan-may-yet-have-some-life-it
“In the last resort the Irish issue may push the EU to sign up to parts of Chequers, even if only a few UK red lines shift. For if the EU insists on the withdrawal agreement including an Irish “backstop” that creates a single market border in the Irish Sea, Britain’s parliament could well vote it down. Then the EU would face the unpleasant prospect of no deal and thus a hard Irish border. But the promise of British participation in the single market for goods would—combined with a de facto customs union—make the backstop superfluous in the long run and thus acceptable to parliament.”
On the other hand Professor Gearty makes the case for a catastrophically hard Brexit
“Equally, the government’s current exit plan, which is likely to grow into something plausibly akin to EU servitude, would also exacerbate the symbolic conflict over Europe in UK politics. A collective catharsis can only be achieved by putting the chief believers of Brexit in charge, he concludes, even if the price is a catastrophically hard exit from the EU.”
http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/brexit/2018/09/11/why-we-must-all-now-be-with-rees-mogg/
@Colin
“I can only repeat my view -that concern about large scale uncontrolled immigration isn’t a denial of the International Ideal of THe Human Race-or The Enlightenment.”
——
But Laszlo in his post didn’t question the concern. He is simply concerned about the PARTICULAR response. Which you possibly don’t want to get into given it IS concerning, so you try and make it about something else.
As you did with Laszlo’s quote.
He even contracts it with a different response, the 5 billion euros, so it’s really clear what he’s getting at.
@Sam
Eh, indeed. Colin’s quote doesn’t challenge what you said at all. It just agrees on having a free trade area. It doesn’t challenge your quote that Britain can’t do pick and mix on the free trade area.
@Colin
“I don’t really understand what you are getting at in that post.“
——
That’s really clear too. He’s saying that any remainders who are pro-EU because guardians of free movement might be disappointed if the Frontex thing happens.
Sam
Noteworthy that Gearty sees the situation that the English polity has got us all into, as stemming from factors which originate (rather appropriately) in “English exceptionalism”.
First the sense of entitlement that pervades English culture, a sense of exceptionalism that makes even other faded post-colonial powers seem modest. Second, the ongoing absence of any kind of loyalty whatsoever to the EU, a relationship perpetually presented in transactional terms but with the bargains that come our way being always hidden while the costs get shouted from the rooftops. Third, the constitutional illiteracy of a society that boasts of having no constitution, where power is exercised informally in accordance with unwritten conventions and in which no serious reflection on the rule of law and respect for human rights has ever occurred
Considering the decision of the Tory MEPs to be among a minority who voted for no sanctions to be taken against Hungary – he may have a point with his 3rd factor!
CARFREW
@”That’s really clear too. He’s saying that any remainders who are pro-EU because guardians of free movement might be disappointed if the Frontex thing happens.”
Well – I know that each side in the Brexit debate is fond of calling the other side stupid.
But I haven’t met any Remain supporters who are so stupid that they don’t understand the difference between movement of people within the EU, and movement of people into the EU.
@Colin
“Well – I know that each side in the Brexit debate is fond of calling the other side stupid.
But I haven’t met any Remain supporters who are so stupid that they don’t understand the difference between movement of people within the EU, and movement of people into the EU.”
——-
Oh, one could resort to that kind of tactic with many of your posts Colin.
You don’t have to be a genius to figure out that I wasn’t saying free movement within was the same as immigration from without. But suggesting that people in favour of free movement might also tend toward more relaxed immigration.
You know what I was getting at. Take refuge in the distinction between immigration into, and migration within, if you want to introduce yet another distraction, but it won’t alter the fact that your objections to Laszlo’s posts were unfounded.