8 Sep 2018

A quick update on three new voting intention polls in the last day:

Survation for the Daily Mail have topline figures of CON 38%(+1), LAB 37%(-4), LDEM 10%(+4), UKIP 4%(+3). Fieldwork was done wholly on Friday, after the news of Boris Johnson’s seperation from his wife had broken and changes are from their poll earlier this week which had shown a four point Labour lead. The changes are from their poll at the start of the week that showed a four point Labour lead – obviously given the closeness of fieldwork those changes are more likely to be noise than a sudden surge in Lib Dem support within a matter of days! Full details are here.

BMG for the Independent have topline figures of CON 37%(nc), LAB 38%(-1), LDEM 11%(+1), UKIP 7%(+2). Fieldwork was Tuesday to Friday and the (insignificant) changes are from last month. Full tabs are here.

Finally YouGov‘s weekly poll for the Times had headline figures of CON 39%(nc), LAB 35%(-2), LDDEM 11%(+1), UKIP 5%(nc). Fieldwork was on Monday and Tuesday, and changes are from last week. Full tables are here.

All three polls obviously show Labour and Conservative relatively close. Worth noting is that all three have the Liberal Democrats sneaking up into double figures, something that does seem to be part of a wider trend of the Liberal Democrats very gradually starting to recover support.


  1. rosieanddaisie

    BARBAZENZERO

    Thanks a lot: very kind of you to take the trouble.

    September 9th, 2018 at 8:52 pm
  3. Laszlo

    Apologies – spell check ran riot in the last couple of comments.

    September 9th, 2018 at 8:56 pm
  4. Polltroll

    Laszlo: Well, it’s not 25%, but it’s more than enough to cause chaos in the Swedish parliament.

    Most likely we will see a similar outcome to Germany, where advances by the far-right result in the only viable government being a competent but managerial grand coalition which just plays into the populists’ hands (“they’re all the same, part of one establishment united against us ordinary people” etc).

    But yes, you’d prefer to see them being a disruptive opposition party than part of a government.

    September 9th, 2018 at 9:16 pm
  5. Barbazenzero

    You’re welcome, Paul.

    If you run into any problems, please let me know.

    September 9th, 2018 at 9:24 pm
  6. oldnat

    Turnout in Sweden DOWN to 84.3%!

    September 9th, 2018 at 9:34 pm
  7. Laszlo

    Polltroll

    You are right, but a few percents increase is not particularly important – mind if another recession is by the corner…. Then it would be.

    I don’t think it will be like in Germany (grand coalition with AfD being the opposition). The Swedish constitutional system is quite different from other countries’ system – you don’t need to beat the against, just have more votes than those for the alternative propositions.

    The Left, which was an effective C&S agreement with the social democrats still seem to manage 8%+ (difficult because the cities’ results are now coming in). If the Greens pass the threshold, they will continue as before.

    However, there is still one thing – the working class (as defined by the pollsters) voted for the social democrats at 56% two decades ago, now it is about 34%.

    There is another one. Their shareholders party will get in with more votes, largely from youngsters (and hence may form a coalition with the Moderates).

    September 9th, 2018 at 9:59 pm
  8. catmanjeff

    14m ago

    21:50

    Patrick Greenfield

    Not long to go now. With just under 85% of votes counted, here’s how things stand:

    Social Democrats – 28.2%

    Moderates – 19.7%

    Sweden Democrats – 17.7%

    Centre Party – 8.6%

    Left Party – 8.0%

    Christian Democrats – 6.4%

    Liberal Party – 5.5%

    Green Party – 4.4%

    September 9th, 2018 at 10:04 pm
  9. Laszlo

    Can someone tell me how to switch off spell check on a Fire? The search on the net is useless.

    It cuts out words. And in the penultimate line of my previous comment it replaced “the smallholders party” with “Their shareholders party ”

    Oh, it now attempted to replace “with” with 27th…. But I spotted it.

    September 9th, 2018 at 10:06 pm
  10. Roger Mexico

    SAM

    Roger, what might the approval rating of minus 34 for the Chequers plan say to the public about the competence of the May government?

    Well probably just that the Chequers plan, unworkable and incomprehensible as it is, is still better than flouncing out a couple of days afterwards (because you’re scared to resign to May’s face) and believing that waving your arms about is a substitute for a programme of action. At least May is seen to be trying to do something (at last), even if it is rubbish.

    The point is that much of what people base political decisions on is about tone. Many people don’t have the time or capacity or knowledge to make decisions on actual facts, but rely on how things come across and how the people who are promoting them sound. And it’s clear that to many people (including those who matter) Boris is coming across as a noisy windbag.

    September 10th, 2018 at 2:02 am
  11. neilj

    Seems to me there was more heat than light in some of the recent coverage of the Swedish elections
    Over 80% of the vote went to centre left or right parties with the far right Swedish democrats only up less than 5% on 17.6% of the vote

    September 10th, 2018 at 5:25 am
