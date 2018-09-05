While there hasn’t been a lot of voting intention polling in recent weeks, there has been quite a lot of Brexit polling – those organisations campaigning for or against it used the summer holidays to get a good bite of publicity. This included some large polls from YouGov for Hope Not Hate and the People’s Vote campaign showing Remain at 53% and Leave at 47% if there was a referendum now. Today there was a new NatCen poll that showed Remain at 59%, Leave at 41% (though do check the important caveat from John Curtice’s report that the sample itself had too many 2016 Remain voters, so it actually implied a position along the lines of Remain 53/54%, Leave 46/47%) and a Survation poll showing Remain at 50%, Leave at 50%.
In terms of what to make of this, I’d give the same advice on support or opposition to Brexit as I do on voting intention. There are an awful lot of polls asking about support for Brexit, and a lot of people inclined to cherry-pick those which they agree with. Don’t pay too much attention to individual polls (especially not “interesting” outliers), watch the broad trend instead.
There are four regular tracking polls that people should look to to judge whether or not the public have changed their minds (the data is all nicely collected on John Curtice’s WhatUKThinks website here. First there are polls that ask how pople would vote in a referendum now – regularly asked by both BMG Research and Survation using the original referendum question, and using a more generic version by YouGov in their Eurotrack series of polls. BMG have been asking this since late 2016, and where early polls tended to still show more people would still vote Leave, that has gradually changed and since 2017 they have consistently shown more people would now vote to stay. Their EU referendum polls this year have averaged at Remain 49%, Leave 44% (Remain 53%, Leave 47% without don’t knows)
The Survation series didn’t start until 2017 – since then their polls have varied between neck-and-neck and small leads for Remain. On average this year their referendum polls have shown Remain 48%, Leave 46% (51% Remain, 49% Leave without don’t knows). Unlike the other two referendum polls Survation weight their referendum question by likelihood to vote which, given that previous non-voters tend to split in favour of remain, probably explains the slightly lower remain lead.
The YouGov Eurotrack poll is part of a regular poll across several EU countries on how people would vote in a referendum on their country’s membership of the EU, so doesn’t use the British referendum wording. Nevertheless, the results show a similar pattern to the BMG polling – results late in 2016 continued to show Leave ahead, but since then Remain has been fairly consistently ahead. The average across their five polls in 2018 is Remain 45%, Leave 41% (52% Remain, 48% Leave without don’t knows)
The most regular comparable poll isn’t asked as referendum VI, but is YouGov’s tracker for the Times asking if people think Britain was right or wrong to vote to Leave the EU, normally asked weekly. The pattern should be familiar – in late 2016 the poll consistently showed people thought Britain was right to leave, in early 2017 it began to flip over, and it now consistently finds more people think Britain was wrong to vote to Leave. On average this year 46% of people have said Brexit was the wrong decision, 42% the right decision (without don’t knows, it would be 52% wrong, 48% right).
So while the movement across the polls has not been massive (was are generally talking about a swing of 3 to 5 points from the referendum result), given the closeness of the 2016 result that is enough to mean polls are consistently showing slightly more people opposed to Brexit than in support of it. There is one important caveat to add to this. If you look at the breakdown by 2016 referendum vote you will often find the number of Leave voters switching to Remain is that that much larger than the number of Remain voters switching to Leave (if it is larger at all!), this is because polls generally find those people who did not vote in the 2016 referendum tend to split in favour of Remain.
@ Andy
That Deltapoll is actually a great example of how agree/disagree questions can produce apparently contradictory results. From the same panel of respondents, we have the following
“Brexit is an historic mistake and only now people are realising it”
Agree 44%
Disagree 30%
…and…
“We should just leave on 29th March next year ”
Agree 47%
Disagree 28%
Neil,
The main postwar baby boom in the UK was in the 1960s. These people are between 48 and 58 now and won’t be dying off for a long time. Most of them haven’t even retired yet.
The birth rate for most of the 1960s was over 800k/yr. Then it fell below 600k/yr and has only recently recovered to 700k/yr.
The effects of this low birth rate (and the demand for immigrants to make up the workforce) are going to be around for a very long time.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/livebirths/articles/trendsinbirthsanddeathsoverthelastcentury/2015-07-15
Hireton
More detail on Bradley’s staggering ignorance of NI (and quite possibly other parts of the UK too.
https://www.politicshome.com/news/uk/uk-regions/northern-ireland/news/98027/karen-bradley-i-did-not-know-people-northern-Ireland
@ Neil A
“I love Wales….
The result of the contest to replace the Tory leader Mr Davies was announced by a Mr Davies. The winner was a Mr Davies, who beat a Mrs Davies…..”
Priceless!
Nice quote from the new leader:
“Mr Davies acknowledged a lack of diversity amongst Welsh Conservative politicians…”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-45420165
@Hal
@Neil A
I think there may have been another boom as the boomers grew up and had kids themselves etc.? Not sure, but worth considering…
On birth rates – the 2017 number of live births fell 2.5% to 679,000, which is the lowest since 2006. Technically, this isn’t the ‘birthrate’, which is usually given as births per 1000 of the population. This peaked at 13.0 in 2010 and since then has fallen to 11.9, a level last seen in 2003.
The death rate was 10.4 per thousand in 2000, and fell steadily to 8.7 in 2011, since when it has risen slightly to stand at 9.1 in 2016, with 533,000 deaths in 2017 in total (up 1.6%, so presumably another rise in the death rate).
Overall, despite the falling birth rate and rising death rate, in 2017 there were still ~140,000 more births than deaths, so even without any net migration we are still adding another Basildon or Blackburn to the UK population every year.
Obviously this means an ageing population, but like @Neil A, I’m not overly troubled by this – it’s far more troubling to experience the continual increase in population, and a levelling and gentle decline over several decades would be very welcome.
I really don’t see why this need be overly economically painful. So long as we shift some taxation to wealth rather than incomes, the economic growth will allow us to fund the necessary care quite easily. Greater productivity can also release far higher tax revenues to pay any additional costs related to ageing, and if we can focus on ensuring there are fewer but healthier people, we can maintain an ageing population more readily than we are going to manage now with the mounting health issues many will face as they get older in our current society.
@Hal,
I agree (although “very long time” is of course a subjective judgement). But it’s still a temporary problem.
Birth rates ebb and flow. A sensible country would bank the benefits of periods when the taxpayer to dependent ration is relatively high, in order to spend them during periods when it falls.
Life expectancy has been rising steadily for years, which adds both to overall population levels and to the proportion of oldies in the population. But it is now levelling off (and although some of this is blamed, probably fairly, on the effects of austerity measures – in my opinion most of it is just diminishing returns in health, hygiene and lifestyle improvements plus the absolute ceiling of natural cell-death).
So it could very well be that the mid 60s peak is the last big “boom” caused by birth rates. The average life expectancy for those born in the 1960s is probably about 81-82 years of age, which would suggest that the majority of them (us) should be dead by 2050.
I am still firm in my belief that it would be better to “tough it out” and bear the consequences of the next 30 or so years of demographic stress, than to use the sticky plaster of importing new workers.
As I said above I think there are a number of developments and strategies that could help with this, but ultimately if the state needs a higher share of GDP for a couple of decades I can live with that. Like most centre-right people I basically believe that the state should spend what it needs to spend, but no more than that. If its spending needs require additional taxation, I am OK with that.
That isn’t the same as being opposed to immigration per se and certainly not the same as being anti-immigrant. It’s also not mutually exclusive with tailored immigration policies aimed at hard-to-fill vacancies (be it NHS doctors or short term visas for fruit pickers).
And putting aside all issues of economics, I place as much importance on issues like bio-diversity and species/habitat loss, water availability, carbon emissions, population density and access to green space as I do on anything else. For me these are not side issues in politics to be paid lip-service to. They are the central pillars of my sense of wellbeing.
One for the birdwatchers on UKPR.
@TOH won’t like it, but HMG’s planning exercise for Brexit has been named ‘Operation Yellowhammer’.
So it’s a little-bit-of-bread-and-no-cheese all round then?
@ OldNat
“More detail on Bradley’s staggering ignorance of NI”
Thanks for the link. It’s difficult to know whether to laugh or cry. Let’s try to think of a positive. Clearly Bradley is an excellent person to represent English interests in NI because, like most of the population of England, she has no idea about it at all.
It is quite remarkable that an MP from anywhere in the UK wouldn’t have at least a basic understanding of the Irish question, but isn’t it quite refreshingly frank of her to talk about it so openly?
And we are talking about her knowledge levels prior to moving to the post. She is clearly contrasting that with what occupying the post has taught her. It seems to me that the criticism should be levelled at May for appointing someone without any background in the subject matter rather than at Bradley for accepting the post.
I see the DTel columnist reporting that the Chancellor scrapping his tax concession for the 3.4 million self-employed will raise £435 million a year for the NHS.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/09/06/stealth-tax-self-employed-philip-hammond-u-turns-tax-cut-leaving/?li_source=LI&li_medium=li-recommendation-widget
Isn`t that assuming too much? I reckon the money is now needed to pay for preparations for no deal and new customs arrangements.
None of this would be needed if Theresa May just accepted the UK remaining in the SM and CU. Meanwhile she tries to deflect attention from the Brexit chaos by threatening revenge on Russia.
@Carfrew,
It’s a good point, and is true to an extent but if you refer to the ONS link from Hal above you will see that the “ripple” caused by the 1960s boomers reaching childbearing age in the 1980s is much smaller and flatter. In other words, various factors (I would volunteer the Abortion Act, greater gender equality / female workplace participation and the economic pain of the 70s and 80s) suppressed a predictable and expected boom.
The further mini-boom in the noughties is probably also partly a ripple effect from the previous booms, but I would expect that it is also a direct result of Labour’s opening of the gates to immigration which saw large numbers of new migrants who would have mostly have been in the 18-30 bracket and ready to start having large families on their arrival.
Like Alec I am relaxed about it. My anxiety is that we seem incapable of electing governments with the wit to manage the demographic challenges, rather than that they are in themselves unmanageable. Although in fairness some steps have already been taken with the increases to future retirement ages (including mine) and – against furious opposition – the trimming of some public sector pension rights (again including mine).
Neil A
What might concern people about the Bradley “confession” is that she shows no embarrassment about being utterly ignorant of the circumstances in part of the UK (note Trigguy’s wry observation).
Presumably, that level of ignorance is quite normal among MPs from her part of the world.
It’s not just that she got to Cabinet rank, with that dispiriting level of ignorance and unconcern, but that she even became an MP!
@Davwel,
Doing “X” to pay for “Y” is always a bit nonsensical as there is only one pot and lots of different streams going in and out of it. What matters is the overall level of spending and how it is apportioned.
It’s certainly true that even in the best case scenario, the one-off costs of Brexit will far exceed £435m but one has to assume (rightly, although quite conceivably wrongly) that financial contingency plans were already in place for this in Hammond’s spreadsheets.
I suppose in the sense that the cancellation of the cut is part of a spectrum of measures being looked at to provide the extra NHS spending that May promised, it is true that it is “going to pay for it”. But again, it is just a small fraction of that extra funding. Lots of other measures will be needed to fund it.
As for the idea that the government is exaggerating the Skripal affair as some sort of deflection, I think that is crass. A foreign government almost certainly murdered one of our citizens. That is a very grave issue.
Neil A
“A foreign government almost certainly murdered one of our citizens. That is a very grave issue.”
Indeed – as is that the UK government certainly ordered the deaths of many foreign citizens (as well as some in that part of the UK that Karen Bradley knew damn all about).
That’s not to justify the murder in Salisbury, of course – just to put the moral outrage into a comparative context.
Davwel
“I see the DTel columnist reporting that the Chancellor scrapping his tax concession for the 3.4 million self-employed will raise £435 million a year for the NHS.”
I don’t understand why they phrase things in this way. If the Chancellor was going to give a concession and now he isn’t, how does that raise extra money? Surely the self-employed will be paying what they have been paying all along?
Anyway, my understanding is that he was only going to drop Class 2 contributions, which are only £2.95 a week anyway. Hardly likely to make much difference to anyone. 1 pint of beer more a week.
Not to justify. Just to minimise.
Neil A
Not to minimise – just to point out that most states are quite happy to bring about the deaths of both other state’ citizens, and their own.
Naturally, patriotic people are more concerned with foreign attacks on their own citizens, and minimise the actions of their own government.
@Neil A
Thanks for your reply Neil. So it seems there are some ripples, echoes of the original boom, but these may be alternatively explained by other, confounding factors.
Regarding managing demographics, perhaps unsurprisingly I’d be in favour of looking at it from a systems perspective, and looking at everything from extending employment to new forms of higher density housing that don’t impact on green belt.
And new ways to grow crops more efficiently and to reclaim land and all of that, till eventually we get to rotating habitats and Dyson swarms. Because ultimately so long as we do it in an environmentally sound way there are benefits to growing the population: more growth, more political and economic clout, more inventions – including ways to preserve the environment, more cures, etc.
I confess to the green belt thing being another blind spot, which is a bit carp as it was something my mother came to value. She grew up on a farm, and after emigrating here bought a plot of land right by a farm and built a house on it with consequently nice views.
But being foreign I don’t know that she knew about the green belt thing. Until the farmer sold the land and the developers moved in and we were going to be surrounded by a housing estate instead of horses roaming in the fields. So mum sold up and made sure the next house was by the green belt.
P.s. regarding rent costs. Yes, it’s the biggest component but there have also been big hikes in energy, petrol costs for those commuting, tuition fees of course, and inflation has outstripped wages for many a year.
Of course, many things have seen dramatic falls in price, many technologies etc., but there’s a lot of optional stuff like hifi and so forth which most can live without. With technology, the market often works pretty good.
But it’s with essentials that just leaving it to the market has issues, because business tends to corner market, buy up rivals and drive up the price, and people have little choice but to pay.
Carfrew
“P.s. regarding rent costs. Yes, it’s the biggest component but there have also been big hikes in energy, petrol costs for those commuting, tuition fees of course, and inflation has outstripped wages for many a year.”
You really are a glass half-empty sort of chap. The link below shows that while there may be a slight upward trend in petrol prices, it is cheaper now than from 2011-2013 (and the RAC figures are a good 7p/litre more than I pay now).
https://www.racfoundation.org/data/uk-pump-prices-over-time
If it’s true that inflation has outstripped wages for many a year, it’s pretty marginal because inflation has been very low over the last twenty years or so (average less than 3%p.a. this century). Minimum wage has risen from £5.05 per hour to £7.83 per hour from 2005-2018, a total of over 50%.
“… and looking at everything from extending employment to new forms of higher density housing that don’t impact on green belt.”
@Carfrew September 7th, 2018 at 12:12 am
Just to point out that I learn a lot from this site, when you use the term ‘green belt’ it means a specific thing in town planning terms. If you mean build on any bit of green field that is different. Green belts are specific dedicated areas:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Green_belt_(United_Kingdom)#Effect_on_house_prices
Of course the rest of the country that is not designated green belt is still owned by somebody, and the benefit of it is not that great if you are not allowed to use it — unlike Scotland, that has its right to roam anywhere.
