August is normally a quiet time for polling – partly because the political agenda is often quite bare, partly because both pollsters themselves and the journalists who normally commission public polls will likely be taking their holidays (There’s also a question to be asked about sampling when a fair chunk of the country will be on its holidays, though personally I suspect that doesn’t actually make a difference once it’s spread over a month). It means polling in late August was very light, with only the regular YouGov/Times poll, which was published on Friday and had topline figures of CON 39%(-1), LAB 37%(nc), LDEM 10%(+1), UKIP 5%(-1).
Parliament returns next week, and hopefully a busier political agenda will be equally reflected in some more interesting polling.
Rumours of a Scottish independence poll to be released at 10pm which is 52% Yes, 48% No.
We can’t have these foreigners coming to our country, taking our jobs, scoring runs, taking wickets and winning games for the national team. It’s just not cricket.
@LeftieLiberal and of the course the other key player for England was Sam Curran, the son of a Zimbabwean immigrant.
“Well done to England for beating India and taking the series victory. Also, well done to Moeen Ali, the grandson of a Pakistani immigrant, who was man-of-the-match. It shows how immigration makes our country stronger and why a ‘hostile environment’ is such a mistake”
They two cricketers are products of British colonialism so we can hardly send them packing.
Rumours of a Scottish independence poll to be released at 10pm which is 52% Yes, 48% No
Some good news at last….Is it an indy Brexit poll or remain indy poll?
Only kidding..
That the EU should be hoping that the Chequers plan can be kept afloat by Mrs May while finding so many flaws in it, says much about the fragility of what passes for negotiations. The UK government has not, and can not, arrive at an agreed position. What might that mean?
“Field has fallen out with every Labour Leader since he become an MP”
With Labours present management that should have ensure Field promotion especially as his voted recently against his own party over brexit.
After all his Leader has set such a shining example of party disloyalty over the years you’d have thought at least Field could have been offered something better than the contempt the party he served for 40 years has shown him.
“Proud to be British line doesn’t work for me”
If you haven’t already join the Labour Party you should as you obviously share the same sentiments as its Leader.
@Turk @Colin
On that definition of a Nationalist (though it’s a very mid-20th century one), of course I’m not. Indeed I prefer not to use the term for myself at all, “autonomist” or the Catalan “Independista” are much more accurate, but we are all the prisoners of history.
In Scotland, we’re stuck with the 1920’s “National Party” label, though the transformation of that into celebrating the UK reinterpretation of Roman “civic nationalism”, means we aren’t stuck with the archaic version you choose to use,
So I’m really surprised that you can’t see yourself as a civic nationalist for the EU (or England/Britain/UK for that matter).
Malcolm Chisholm tweeted tonight “One thing I dislike strongly about politics is extent to which people invent their enemies, sometimes knowingly, sometimes believing created caricature. Worst example currently is Corbyn is anti-Semite fantasy but happens all the time, e.g.Labour imaginings about SNP and vice versa.”
I’m afraid your usage of “nationalism” is precisely that “created caricature” that he spoke of.
As to your “patriotism”, perhaps there is another definition of that, which is in common usage in your polity, that I failed to recognise. You can help me by giving me that definition of a non-nationalist patriot.
@ALLAN CHRISTIE
I’m not being defensive as all… I was just pointing out a sensationalist headline that had all the traits of Armageddon turned out to be something equivalent to costing 47p for each of us in the UK.
That is why I called it a death by a thousand cuts. No one cut is even close to fatal (in an economic sense) but the drip drip over the next couple of years will set us back year and not turn work as TOH promises “After an initial economic hit the UK will become very much better off”.
Where’s the other 100 coming from?
This page https://en-gb.facebook.com/BrexitWrecksIt/ purports to list the job losses caused by Brexit. Even if only 10% are correct you will find another 100.
More on that Deltapoll Scot/NI poll on Wings
https://wingsoverscotland.com/the-scissored-isles/
If Brexit goes ahead, then E&W get what they want and Scotland & NI say bye bye.
If no Brexit, then both stay in UK.
Big problem for the Brit/UK Nats!
@oldnat
Here is the Scotsman’s coverage of the poll:
https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/majority-support-for-scottish-independence-under-any-brexit-1-4793857/amp?__twitter_impression=true
More on the Deltapoll IndyRef poll (nicked from https://wingsoverscotland.com/the-scissored-isles/)
Should Scotland be an independent country
If UK leaves EU
Yes 52 No 48
If UK remains in EU
Yes 48 No 52
On Irish reunification.
If UK leaves EU
Yes 57 No 43
If UK remains in EU
Yes 40 No 60
(Don’t knows excluded)
TOH had clearly been saving up quite a few posts, and I sympathise with his obvious reluctance to engage in detail with the endless Brexit essays that occur on here.
One of his posts that struck me was the one about the sidelining of Englishness by the Establishment. My own pet peeve is the absence of ‘English’ on those official forms that ask about race. The options often seem to be something like:
White British
Irish
Other White
I usually choose ‘Other White’ and write in ‘English’ if there is the opportunity.
@Trevor Warne – the future framework appendix looks likely to be around 20 pages, so no great level of detail. There will be no opportunity to hang any contingency regarding the triggering of payments onto the eventual trade terms once the WA is signed. This is dream land stuff.I’m not sure whether the WA will be covered by ECJ oversight or the Vienna convention on international treaties, but either way there will be legal recourse if the UK breaks it’s agreements.
You say – “It cannot be a FULL trade deal until we have left (tangent: your view on this is yet another reason why a 2nd ref is stup1d).”
I’m glad you are starting to come round to what I have been saying for two years now, but I also don’t see this as being a reason not to have a second vote.
The official leave campaigns both promised us a free trade deal with the EU, seamlessly integrated with the leaving date. (Leave.EU promosed a ‘free trade area from Iceland to the Russian border’ once we left, which remained as a promise on their website until around three months ago.) All you’re telling me is that the leave campaign promises have been broken, which is as good a reason as any for a second vote.
“NB2 Food is very rarely re-exported (if you want I can try and get the %, I’m guessing less than 1%ish?). We import it, we possibly process it but we almost always then eat it.”
This is garbage, and demonstrates your ability to talk at length about subjects where you haven’t the slightest knowledge. We actually export about £22bn of processed food and drink, which is around 60% of our total processing output. The vast majority of this contaons imported product.
Three of our biggest 6 processed food and beverage exports are whiskey, chocolate and beer. Most whiskey is made with imported barley, virtually all beer is brewed with foreign hops, and apart from the thousands of rolling acres of chocolate plantations in Suffolk, we import all our chocolate too.
We export a lot of bread products, yet produce virtually no bread flour, we rely on imported milk products for a large volume of processed food exports, and our processed meat industry requires large supplies of foreign pork, amongst other things. Our food processing industry is both a big exporter and also one sector that relies very heavily on ‘just in time’ imports, mainly from the EU.
You really do live in a strange dream world, where facts don’t matter.
Survation did a poll recently about religion on Scotland.
https://survation.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Final-tables-Humanist-Society-Scotland.pdf
While the poll was clearly constructed to get appropriate responses to the Humanist campaign to get secular schools, the questions on “religion brought up in” and “current religion” have much wider implications.
There has been a lot of research suggesting that “political” attitudes are symptomatic of much wider “world views”, and attitudes to religion are one such area,
Nationally, the shift from “Christian upbringing” to “No religion” is an increase of 20%.
Not unnaturally, the shift is smallest among the 18-24 group (since 60% were brought up with no religion) and about average for the 65+ cohort (only 13% of whom were brought up with no religion).
Politically (by 2017 voting) there’s not much variation, except a bit more among SLDs.
This does suggest a significant shift in social attitudes, and consequently political stances.
“I usually choose ‘Other White’ and write in ‘English’ if there is the opportunity.”
That’s telling ’em!
Alec
Whisky is a much more widely exported product than whiskey.
ON
“If Brexit goes ahead, then E&W get what they want and Scotland & NI say bye bye.”
That would save a lot of hassle (and money). I would be interested in a poll to see how many in E&W cared if S & NI left. I remember some years ago wondering on here why it is only the Scots who are asked whether they want to leave the UK? Why aren’t the English ever asked if they’d like Scotland to leave? It’s like a marriage where only the wife can ask for a divorce.
Pete B
“I would be interested in a poll to see how many in E&W cared if S & NI left.”
There was one fairly recently (Roger Mexico will have the detail) IIRC, a majority of folk in England were rather unconcerned about the prospect.
But then, that’s the difference between existential English “nationalism” and the utilitarian version. That’s a common phenomenon.
We’ve actually got the tables for the polls of Scotland and NI[1] (both Excel and thanks to Wing’s embedded links):
Scotland via:
https://bestforbritain.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a706d4e03dc82629db3f7acf9&id=9c817d4c88&e=9d3152df70
and NI via:
https://bestforbritain.us18.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a706d4e03dc82629db3f7acf9&id=e313645e15&e=9d3152df70
which should download them
The Scottish poll asked three questions:
Q1. In a referendum on independence for Scotland held tomorrow, how would you vote?
For Scotland to remain as part of the United Kingdom 47%
For Scotland to become an independent country 45%
Don’t know 8%
Q2. Imagine the UK remains in the European Union. In a referendum on independence for Scotland how would you vote?
For Scotland to remain as part of the United Kingdom 47%
For Scotland to become an independent country 43%
Don’t know 10%
Q3. If the UK leaves the European Union as planned, in a referendum on independence for Scotland how would you vote?
For Scotland to remain as part of the United Kingdom 43%
For Scotland to become an independent country 47%
Don’t know 10%
It appears there is little difference that Brexit makes. Only about a nett 4% changes sides between Brexit guaranteed or abandoned. As with so much Brexit-related it’s not much, but it’s enough to alter the result.
The initial 47-45 Indy figure is actually the closest in any polling for over a year. The most recent was Survation in July with 47-41. So it’s not implausible, but this may be a slightly pro-Indy sample. It’s not clear if there was any political or Indy weighting except for EU Ref.
Some of the demographic figures look a bit odd as well. Education to Level 4 or above (effectively degree or better) is 55%, but the 2011 Census was only 26%. It’s probably risen a little since, but not doubled. Of course this makes the sample more Remain because of the link with higher education, though weighting by 2016 result could counter this to some extent.
[1] What we don’t have is the methodology, weighting etc, though I suspect both are online and both have decent 1000+ samples. The Scottish one is marked as Deltapoll but I’m not convinced the NI one is – it’s a very different format. There’s no dates either.
“That’s telling ’em!”
It probably has as much effect as the ramblings on this site.
Roger Mexico
Thanks for the Deltapoll analysis.
On the indy question, if the sample was skewed to more education/Remain, that would be even better news for indy supporters. That cohort in Scotland tended to be more No than Yes previously.
On the Deltapoll, the obsession of the London media with their own parochial viewpoint is amply demonstrated by the Independent’s headline –
Brexit putting the union at risk, new poll reveals it proclaims.
Duh! Brexit removes the UK from “the union” (at least the one that many of us value) automatically!
There may be an effect on “the other union”.
Language matters, and the Independent, like the rest of the MSM, is really crap at using it properly!
ON
“But then, that’s the difference between existential English “nationalism” and the utilitarian version.”
Another of your gnomic comments. If you are using ‘utilitarian’ in the John Stuart Mill sense, then I guess as the greatest number are in England, and they would no longer have to subsidise the remote areas then that version would favour S&NI leaving the UK. What ‘existential’ English nationalism is meant to mean, I have no idea.
If you read a lot of commentary on Brexit and Scotland you’d think that it was all about how the Brexit vote was turning swathes of the country towards independence. This poll, like every other one shows a different and more complicated story, that is usually ignored. If you look at the percentage who would vote for Scottish Independence by how they voted in 2016:
Remain voters (DKs 5-7%):
Voting tommorow: 51%
If remain in EU: 48%
If UK leaves EU: 57%
Leave voters (DKs 4%):
Voting tommorow: 37%
If remain in EU: 40%
If UK leaves EU: 35%
Non voters etc (DKs 34-37%):
Voting tommorow: 44%
If remain in EU: 35%
If UK leaves EU: 36%
So a substantial percentage of Leave voters are actually Indy supporters. And, despite being Leave voters, it makes very little difference to them whether they would be in the EU or not.
Remain voters are slightly more sensitive to the EU position (something that I keep pointing out is generally true in the UK) but even then it makes not much difference, though their greater number and swing (plus DNVs being more Indy) is enough to flip the result over.
Why DNVs are more pro-Indy now that they would be next year whatever happens with the EU needs a better psychologist than me to understand.
The assumption that there is some sort of inevitable close correlation between Remain and Indy simply isn’t true and never has been. Even the rather loose link above may be more due to separate linkage with other factors (especially age) than any political causation between the two.
One thing it probably isn’t linked to though is education level. There seems to have been very little difference between having a degree and not in 2014:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-34283948
though it’s possible that it’s altered sinec.
With my usual perversity, to return to the actual subject of the thread, the tables for that YouGov poll are here:
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/64h0v3epuv/Times_180829_VI_Trackers.pdf
and there’s not much of interest, which is probably why no one has discussed them yet. The YouGov Con lead has dropped by a point for the second week in a row, possibly as a result of a slighty pick-up in Labour attention. Full changes are:
Con 39% (-1)
Lab 37% (-)
Lib Dem 10% (+1)
SNP/PC 4% (-1)
UKIP 5% (-1)
Green 3% (+1)
BNP 1% (-)
Other 1% (-)
Combined Would not vote/Don’t know/Refused[1] is 30% of the original sample down from 32% last time. It’s got to be remembered that many of these people will vote in the end.
This is the second time that BNP has managed to reach 1% since a very long time, possibly encouraged by so much coverage of far Right. Presumably it has little to do with the actual BNP who only fought ten seats in 2017 and got few votes, but more a marker towards those attracted by the idea of a far Right, racist Party. Though obviously 1% is only 1% (or perhaps even 0.5%).
The rest of the poll trackers are pretty dull. There’s a 5 point drop in Immigration, which is always a bit febrile in reacting to passing news. The Tory boost in ‘Best Party to’ on various “problems” from a few weeks ago continues to reverse. Wrong to Leave continues its lead (+5 from +6), as usual due to greater certainty among Remainers rather than a lot of mind-changing.
One thing that strikes me about Anthony’s warning about August polls (though I’m also a bit sceptical) is that it could be truer than in the past. With Labour leading 49-28 among 25-49 year olds – the group most likely to have school age children and so little choice as to when to take holidays – you might see some effect. That said they don’t seem under-represented in the raw sample.
[1] It shows how dull these polls have been over the Summer that YouGov introduced a new possible response (‘Refused’) in early June and I only noticed in the last week. It’s usually 1-3% of the original sample, but is up to 16% of under 25s in this poll.